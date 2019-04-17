15 Best Shoes for Bunions: Cute & Comfy Options

Lots of people suffer from bunions, but women seem to suffer the most which, sadly, may be caused by wearing all those stunning high heels with super pointy toes. Heredity also plays a big role in bunion development. Nearly 30 percent of adults in the Western world suffer from them, but women develop bunions far more frequently than men who, frankly, wear more sensible shoes.
If you’re at the age where you care more about comfort than trend-worthy looks, good for you – because when it comes to the best shoes for bunions, fashionable finds become a lot more difficult. That’s why we’re here to help you out with our best recommendations.
There are lots of footwear options without having to head straight to the orthopedic shoe section. Not that there’s anything wrong with that, but most of those shoes do indeed look orthopedic. There are a number of shoe solutions to accommodate your boney protuberance, as well as your hammer toe which likely accompanies it.
Sizing up often isn’t the most effective option because you lose the fit for the rest of your foot – but sizing wide is an excellent alternative. In lieu of a wide size option, look for those shoes with a wider toe box that, in effect, do the same thing. Try to look for deeper toe boxes too.
Stretch fabric uppers can help to alleviate the need for wider sizing, because they flex to the shape of your foot. As a bunion sufferer myself, these styles have been a really terrific addition to my shoe wardrobe for all-around comfort and looks – especially when it comes to athletic and walking shoes. Do keep in mind, the fabric uppers have a shorter shelf life than leather and will almost always wear out first over your bunion and hammer toe. Experience speaking here.
Elastic straps make for bunion friendly sandals, as do toe post (aka. flip flop and thong) styles. If you’re opting for those, try to strive for orthotic footbeds that add stability to your stride because the wide open sides don’t deliver much support.
And if you’re looking for professional shoes, you can’t escape the need for an occasional pair of high heels. Those that come in wider sizes, with moderate height heels and front platforms, can minimize the stress (and accompanying pain) on the balls of your feet.
Check out these terrific bunion friendly shoes for women who love to be active, look good and most importantly, feel comfortable on their feet.
These black Mary Janes are an easy choice for women with serious bunion issues and the accompanying pain. There are times when you can’t mess around with anything but an orthopedic shoe, and this pair fits the bill. The upper is made with synthetic leather straps and features a spandex-enhanced fabric body. This means tons of stretch for total comfort.
The extra wide toe box adds to your relief as there’s nothing to press on your bunion, causing even more pain. That area is also extra deep, meaning plenty of room to accommodate your hammer toe if you have that issue which often accompanies a bunion.
While these offer a bit of added heel height, they feature a unique multi-part ortho-cushion system insole, and an air-cushioned ergonomic stride sole that alleviates stress on joints and muscles and enhances foot stability. Get them in navy or black, and in regular, wide, extra-wide and XX-wide sizes from 5 to 12.
The Orthofeet Sanibel Mary Jane is a less obvious orthopedic shoe choice that features a stretchy mesh upper, and those same comfy features as our first pick. Perfect for a more casual look, they come in both wide and extra-wide sizes. The Orthofeet Joelle is a comfy walking shoe with a more athletic shoe style, with a stretch fabric upper.
A wide toe box can save the woman with bunions, but often shoes that offer that look clunky, chunky and decidedly unfashionable. Not so with these canvas cuties that deliver a nice wide front without looking like something grandma might wear. These clever flats deliver a real wow with their bold prints, and easy slip on styling. They get raves especially from wide footed women who love their great look and roomy design.
These flats a high elastic insole so they’re easy to stretch and bend. The synthetic outsole doesn’t deliver a ton of support, so these might not be your pick for a long day on your feet, but if you moderate between sitting and walking, they’ll be perfect.
We love the amazing prints for their inspiring colors and designs. The butterfly print is another one of our favorites. The sport knit loafers offer another comfortable and stretchy option with a bit of a golf shoe design.
When you suffer from bunion pain, finding the right pair of walking shoes can mean happier vacations and daily life. These oxfords from Propét offer all the stretch and cushy comfort you’ve been looking for. The soft leather and PU upper features a flexible textured vamp that stretches over your bunion with zero pinch. It also easily accomodates a hammer toe thanks to that stretchy upper.
The wide strap over the top means you can customize the fit to be even more comfortable as well as secure. These offer a wider base, and a firm heel stabilizer to ensure hours of easy activity. The padded heel and breathable insole keep your feet cool and comfy even after hours of wear.
For a cute summer kick that gives you all the stretchy comfort your bunion requires, the Propet Women’s Travelactiv Ss Sandal features a stretch mesh panel on each side, so whether you’ve got a tradition bunion or a Tailor’s bunion, you’ll enjoy total comfort.
It’s not a surprise that Clarks shoes so often hit our list of favorite shoes for women with foot problems. It starts with that legendary Clarks comfort, but it’s also because so many of their shoe styles come in wide and even extra wide options. These cute slip ons cross the line between loafers and Mary Janes, with crossover pieced leather on the vamp and an adjustable side strap. It’s that strap that’s a key, because if you’re opting for a wider size to accommodate your bunion, that strap can make sure your shoe stays secure on your feet.
An ortholite footbed cooly cradles your feet, and the synthetic sole offers plenty of shock absorption for comfortable wear all day. Get them in five colors and women’s narrow, medium, wide and extra-wide sizes from 5 to 11. The Clarks Haley Stork Sandal is a soft stretchy nubuck and leather combination sandal that also gets high marks for comfort. They come in women’s wide sizes from 6 to 12.
When you can’t get around the need to wear a nice pair of leather pumps, the answer to keeping your bunions comfortable is to alter your heel height and purchase a wider size. That’s why these Naturalizer pumps hit high on our list of favorites. They offer the kind of classic styling we love, but they have a few secrets to keep your feet comfy, even in a heel.
The three inch heel height is tempered by a 1/2 inch front platform, helping to alleviate pressure on the front of your feet and the not-too-pointy toe equals extra relief. These feature Naturalizer’s N5 comfort technology, which means you get extra insole cushioning, breathable liners, a more well balanced heel to toe ratio and super flexible soles. Style and comfort all in one? We say yes to that.
What we also love is that these pretty heels come in a dozen different colors and women’s narrow, medium, wide and extra wide sizes from 4 to 12, so you and your feet can breathe a sigh of relief.
You can also amp up the look of a loafer by choosing a patent leather option. The Naturalizer Women’s August Slip-On Loafer wins the day with its serious shine and style, along with the fact that it also comes in wide sizes. They also feature the N5 comfort system.
These cute kicks are a favorite for women looking for an easy slip on shoe that delivers both comfort and quality. We love this floral print which features a stretch upper with suede accents, but you can get this pair of mules in dozens of colors and fabrics.
These clogs feature a soft fabric breathable liner to keep your feet cool and comfortable all day long. The shock absorbing sole means your feet and legs will feel great even after hours on the go. Built to have the feel and utility of a tennis shoe, but with a lot more style, these cute kicks have a great grippy sole with tread that can handle slick surfaces.
In addition to the fact that you can pick so many colors and looks, we think you’ll love the amazing size range these shoes offer. Especially when you have bunions, you might opt for a wider size, and these come in narrow, medium, wide and even extra-wide options, from 5 to 12, depending on your color choice.
The Easy Spirit Travelport Mule offers more nautical styling with that same stretch and suede upper, along with a cute little rope detail that’s extra sweet. The Easy Spirit Women’s Ezcool First Walker Shoe features more sneaker like styling, but also comes in a wide range of sizes and those extra-wide options.
Have you been in search of a serious training shoe for your athletic pursuits but haven’t yet found one to accommodate your bunions? These slip on kicks from Vionic deliver solid support combined with a stretch mesh upper that can handle both your bunion and hammer toe without issue.
Firm and flexible, they come with an EVA orthotic insert that can be removed if you have your own orthotics. They’re built with Vionic’s proprietary FMT technology that is designed to keep your foot properly aligned during physical activity to reduce aches and pains. That plays well for women with bunions who tend to roll their feet toward the inside.
Get these snappy sneaks in regular and wide women’s sizes from 5 to 11. If you prefer a traditional lace up running shoe, the Vionic Women’s Flex Sierra Lace-up is an awesome option with a flexible fabric upper. The Vionic Women’s Sky Alaina Slip-on Active Sneaker features elastic strapping and stretchy uppers along with bungee laces to secure the fit.
Dr. Scholl’s is known for delivering foot comfort in every way from gel inserts to sandals, and now they’re in the shoe game to offer up both style and comfort in these sensible, yet trendy booties. These cute kicks feature a perforated textile top with some give to keep from pinching and pushing on your bunions.
The stacked one inch heel is low, to keep pressure off the balls of your feet, and the synthetic sole is great for surfaces that can be slick. We especially love the cooling memory foam insole that will keep your dogs feeling fresh throughout the day. Get these sweet booties in three colors and full and half sizes from 6M to 11M. If you’re worried about width, just go up a half size, and they do tend to run a bit small, so you might want to go up a full size.
The Dr. Scholl’s Shoes Women’s Resource Boot is another cute flat booty option that features a clever back zip with tassels. If you’re looking for comfort with a slightly higher heel, the Dr. Scholl’s Women’s Brendel Ankle Boot would look killer with jeans, leggings and slacks.
Professional women have bunions, so they need dress shoes that can accommodate their feet comfortably all day, without pain. These cute black pumps from Aerosoles are an ideal choice that lets you dress to impress. Their stretchy microfiber upper means support with flexibility so irritation is kept at bay.
The chunky stacked heel is wide and keeps your weight evenly placed so as not to add pressure to the balls of your feet. It’s just high enough, without being awkward. The wider squared off toe box is another benefit, because pointy toes pinch and worsen the issue.
These pumps feature a breathable faux leather lining and comfy memory foam footbed, making them a superior option for work and evenings out. You’ll love that they come in both regular and wide sizes from 5 to 12. For a bit dressier look, with all the same comfort and foot friendly amenities, the stretchy microfiber Monogram Pump features a narrower 2.75 inch heel versus the block heel, which gives it a slightly more elegant style.
It’s hard to dispute the cuteness of a sweet pair of Mary Janes, and these knit shoes from KEEN hit the sweet spot in a big way. They have all that classic KEEN durability, including great shock absorbing construction, and a grippy sole for those impromptu walks on the beach or down a path or trail.
The stretch uppers can easily accommodate your bunions in comfort, plus even the straps are stretchy elastic so these slip on and will quickly become some of your casual faves. Get them in this variegated raspberry color or a tan brindle blend. They also come in a grape edition as well. Due to their popularity, sizes in some colors are somewhat limited. Find a much wider range of women’s full and half sizes from 5M to 11M, in celadon, black or taupe right here.
When you’re looking for a little bit of a lift, but you don’t want to resort to traditional high heels, these sweet sandals from Clarks are a great go to for comfort and style. With wide elasticized straps, they offer plenty of support without bunion irritation.
These sandals are super lightweight, and feature a cushion soft sole with tons of flex for all day comfort. Get them in six color combos and medium and wide sizes from 5 to 12. The Arla Jacory Wedge Sandal features wider elasticized straps and a more open top. It comes in eight colors and the same great size ranges.
The Clarks Women’s Arla Elin Slide Sandal features wide bunion friendly elasticized crisscross straps in a slide in style. These cuties are also part of the Clarks Cloudsteppers collection which promises unparalleled comfort and style, in our opinion a hallmark of this shoe brand.
More comfortable than a traditional espadrille, but with the sweet simple look of summer, these cute crocheted SKECHERS BOBS are the perfect flats for summer or just padding around the house. The pretty lacey looking uppers are easy on the bunions and soft on the skin, so you won’t have rubbed spots or blisters.
These feature that wonderful memory foam insole, which makes them seriously comfortable, and ideal for a day at the office when you want a dressier look that doesn’t hurt. The rubber traction outsole and tread give you great grip on wood and tile floors, and the shock absorbing midsole can take the pounding of a day on your feet.
These deliver an easy and breezy look along with bunion comfort, plus for every pair of BOBS you purchase, SKECHERS donates to animal shelters for dogs and cats. We can’t help but love that. Get these cute kicks in five colors and women’s sizes 6 to 11.
The SKECHERS Women’s BOBS Plush-Engineered Knit Slip on Ballet Flat is another airy option you can wear with a dress to work or gatherings without feeling under dressed. Again, it has all those sweet features of the shoe above, but with an even stretchier upper.
If you’re in search of a work worthy sandal that can handle your bunions with some sweet style, the Skechers Women’s Go Run 600-Sunrise Slide Sandal features stretchy cross straps that keep pressure points comfortable, but still look dressy enough to wear with summer slacks. Just be sure your pedicure looks suitable.
Just because you’ve got bunions doesn’t mean you aren’t athletic. If you love to power walk or run, you need a comfortable supportive shoe that can take the pounding without hurting your feet. That’s what has made these SKECHERS Skech Air running shoes one of our very favorite options for those activities.
With a stretch mesh upper, they hug your feet and keep your bunions out of the pain zone. Better yet, they have a memory foam cushioned insole that keeps your tootsies ridiculously comfortable even after miles on your feet. The lace up top means you can snug them up, but there’s no need to buy a bigger size, because they stretch where you need them to.
The air cushioned soles add both grip and stability, along with that extra padding you need for high impact sports. With more than a dozen color combos to choose from, you can find them in sizes from 6M to 11M. One thing you’ll want to keep in mind is that the stretch fabric on most shoes will wear first at your bunion, and second over your big toe if it’s being pushed up. The good news is that the stretch keeps them comfortable, despite that.
If you don’t need that bouncy air filled sole, the SKECHERS Women’s Flex Appeal 2.0 Sneaker is another awesome and bunion friendly option with a super flexible sole for everyday walking. The Empire Fashion Sneaker features that same stretchy fabric upper with bungee laces on top for extra support. These are quick slip ons that are great for yoga or tai chi.
One way to ensure nothing is pushing on your painful bunions is to find a pair of sandals that leave that part of your foot free and clear from anything touching that would irritate you. This clever pair of red patent leather toe post sandals can pretty much guarantee full foot freedom with a nice dose of comfort at the same time.
With a microfiber wrapped EVA footbed, this shoe supports your healthy foot alignment and feels great, even after hours of walking. The durable rubber outsole has some wicked traction, so even if you’re walking though sprinkler spray or coming back from the pool you’ll stay safely on your feet.
These cuties come in 23 colors, and depending on your choice, get them in women’s narrow, medium or wide sizes from 5 to 11. For a blast of shimmer and shine, the Vionic Women’s Rest Karina Toe-Post Sandal features a bold metal ring and adjustable leather straps, along with that famous Vionic ergonomic insole that feels so good. The Vionic Lizbeth Thong Sandals give you a modest stab at gladiators, but with no straps to pinch or push on your bunions.
These cute and comfy athletic shoes are an ideal choice for the woman with bunions, painful or not. What makes these shoes so workable is that they feature a stretchy mesh upper that let’s your feet breathe, but they’re also seam and embellishment free. That means the stretch fabric doesn’t bind against your bunion, nor are there plastic stripes and logos that can cause rubbing and irritation.
These cute slip ons have a high elastic outsole that grips the ground and keeps you steady on your feet. The breathable pigskin insole features a latex arch support for even more comfort while you’re walking or working out, so your feet stay cool and feel healthy.
These kicks come in 28 different colors and patterns, and in women’s sizes from 5M to 13 M. If you like the added security of laces, you can get the same comfort with these athletic shoes from TIOSEBON which feature elastic cord laces on top but are still as simple as the slip ons above.