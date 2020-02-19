15 Best Swishy Pants for Men: The Ultimate List

From the catwalks of fashion week to your closet, the swishy pant is a rising star in the men’s fashion game. These pants are incredibly comfortable, super stylish and easy to pair with the rest of your outfit. Let our ultimate list of the 15 best swishy pants for men help transform your wardrobe.
The swishy or wind pant is one of the most iconic looks in sports and fashion. The resurgence of the look has a lot to do with guys all over the world wanting to look good and be comfortable. Bright colors are super popular right now and lightweight pants are at the forefront of comfort. If you are going to trust an athletic pant then why not trust one of the most famous names in athletic wear? Adidas is a brand that everyone knows and everyone trusts. Throw on some fresh, clean white sneakers with these pants and you’ve got yourself a great looking pair.
The lightweight material used for these pants is tear and rip-resistant so you can get a lot of use out of them and wear them as much as possible. While you shouldn’t wear a shirt and tie with these pants, you can do just about anything else with them. The use of bright colors is hugely popular and will definitely help you stand out when you walk in the room. You can buy these dope pants in the featured blue as well as classic black and bright red.
If you are the kind of guy that likes to hunt, fish or do anything outdoors then you need a classic pair of swishy camo pants. These pants from Under Armour are a great fit for you and your outdoor pursuits. These pants are water and wind repellant as well as stain repellant so they will stay looking good no matter what you get into. Obviously, if you’re going to rock these while in the woods or on the water you’re going to want to pair them with boots or shoes that can handle the elements.
While these pants are incredibly stylish they are also super durable. The 100% polyester design makes these lightweight and versatile. The fabric is reinforced with ripstop material so you won’t get a snag or tear while walking through the woods or climbing up to your tree stand. These pants are ideal for hunting as they also have anti-odor technology so the deer won’t smell you coming. The waistband is ultra stretchy so you won’t be restricted while moving around. The pants are available in three different camo patterns so you can purchase these pants and wear a different pair when you’re moving around through different environments.
Columbia makes a really great looking swishy cargo pant that is great for all occasions. You could even get away with wearing these in a business casual environment with the right ensemble. The pants are super lightweight and feature cargo pockets should you need the extra storage. The pants are built to resemble regular pants but are made with the swishy material which shaves some weight off of them and gives them a longer life span. You can wear these with a thermal shirt or a tee and pair them with boots or sneakers and know that you are going to look and feel great.
These pants are perfect for work, hunting, fishing, climbing, camping and almost anything else you can think to wear them while doing outdoors. The brand is one of the most well-known and well-worn outdoor gear brands on the planet so you can rest assured that these pants are made to last. They are made with a nylon and polyester blend and ripstop fabric that keeps them looking pristine no matter what you get yourself into. They are designed to protect you from the sun, wind, and rain as well as stains. The Omni-wick tech that these pants are made with will keep you not only cool on hotter days but dry on wetter days. These pants are available in the featured cool grey color as well as 10 others so you can stock up and buy a few pairs for all of your outdoor adventures.
Reebok is one of the most trusted names in athletic gear and after all, swishy pants are really athletic gear. These pants are super attractive and will give you a dope look for casual events like parties, basketball games or going to the gym. These pants are lightweight, super comfy and pair well with sneakers of all kinds. Tee shirts and thermal shirts are a great pairing and you can layer with a hoodie or Harrington jacket when it gets a bit chilly outside. These are a four-season pair of pants so you can wear them year-round.
The pants are made with 100% nylon so they will breathe and won’t restrict your movement. While they aren’t a stretchy pant they are very forgiving and are made to be worn while being active. They are listed as slim-fit but if slim-fitting clothing isn’t really your jam you can buy these in a size bigger so they are a bit baggier. The drawstring is a bungee cord so you can adjust the waist fit. The cuffs are also bungee so the waist and cuffs will grow and shrink based on what is most comfortable to you. You can buy these pants in the featured Navy blue and also in black.
These 80s themed retro-styled swishy pants are absolutely amazing. The bright colors and cool designs are a great way to add some fun to your wardrobe. While you shouldn’t wear these to your best friend’s wedding, you can definitely wear them to a beach party or pick-up basketball game. Add a white tee and some dope new sneakers and you have an outfit that will definitely catch the eye of anyone that sees you.
These swishy pants are not only super durable and rip-resistant so you can wear them every single day if you want. Buying a couple of pairs of these pants will fill out your wardrobe nicely and ensure that you have days worth of outfits full of color and versatility. These swishy pants also do something that not all others can do, they zip off into shorts so really, you are buying a pair of pants and shorts when you purchase these. Two for the price of one is a great feeling and you are going to love wearing these. They come in the featured, Jackson Pollack-esque pattern or 8 other patterns that are equally fun.
These two-toned lightweight track pants are a real gem from athletics brand New Balance. Known primarily for their shoes, NB makes some seriously cool looking gear. These pants are not only great for working out and doing anything athletic they are also good looking enough to wear as a fashion-friendly item. They are more of a jogger style than your typical swishy pants and that is okay. They look great and will fit like a glove. Pair these with the obvious choice of black sneakers and a tee, but you can also try out other options and see what works for you.
Made with 100% polyester these pants will breathe and move with your body. You won’t overheat if you decide to play some ball or go for a run or hit the gym. You can match these with a lot of casual looks and know that you’ll look slick. They feature the typical drawstring adjustment at the waist and actually have a zippered back pocket to hold your wallet or ID. These swishy pants feature something that most others don’t, an actual snap closure fly. You can purchase these dope pants in the featured color or two others and each option is as dope as the next.
If you are the kind of guy that needs a lightweight work pant that is also incredibly fashionable while being super tough then these pants are going to be a great fit, pun intended. These pants won’t rip, tear, pull apart or fall apart as time goes on. You can wear them for a 12 hour day of work and won’t need to change if you need something fashionable to wear when you clock out. These pants are the perfect mix of swishy pants and work pants. Definitely a good buy if you are the kind of guy that works as hard as he plays and vice versa. They sit just right over a work boot too.
These pants are made with a polyester, cotton blend and coated with Teflon. They feature cargo pockets so you can hold your gear, they have a total of 8 pockets so there isn’t a lack of space and are lightweight and breathable enough to wear every day at work. These pants won’t stain, won’t rip and are perfect for a gig where you are on your feet and moving around all day. If you work 5, 6 or 7 days a week and need a pair for every day, these pants come in 12 different colors. They are a great purchase even if you have a dress code at work, there is a color for every career out there and buying more than one pair won’t break the bank.
There are a few different styles of swishy pants for men. The casual wear that you will see on the catwalks of fashion weeks all over the globe and the workwear that is featured right here. These pants are made to work as hard as you do no matter what you do. The great thing about these pants is that they are super fashionable as well as being durable and versatile. They feature a ton of pockets ranging in sizes and closures. They can carry everything from a work knife, your cell phone, wallet, and keys as well as gloves or any other gear you may need by your side all day. Wear these with a lightweight spring jacket when you aren’t working and you’ll have yourself a nice outfit.
These pants aren’t made like your typical swishy pants. They are a combination of nylon, spandex and DuPont Teflon. They stretch and move without restriction to your body’s natural movements. The Teflon coating will prevent these pants from ripping or tearing while working or playing. They make for a great pair of pants to go hiking, hunting, fishing or camping. The way the waist is designed will allow it to stretch up to two extra inches for comfort and style. The pants are available in the featured grey as well as 15 other colors so you can buy multiple pairs and rotate them so you have a clutch, comfortable pair of pants for every day of the week.
These durable, kinetic swishy pants are a great pair of pants for the working man. They are stylish and incredibly durable. They feature ripstop fabric that will keep them working as hard as you do for years if you treat them right. The great thing about these pants other than their versatility is that they pair well with your normal outfits. These pants were made to be worn with a chore coat or light work jacket as well as a sturdy pair of boots. While they aren’t made for formal attire they are a great pair of pants to wear with a hoodie, or thermal shirt and are warm and tough enough to wear year-round.
The polyester-cotton blend is pretty typical for the swishy pant. The combo makes the pants durable yet breathable so you don’t overheat while working your tail off. They are also made with a stretchy material that will allow the pants to move with your body’s natural movements and won’t prevent you from accomplishing your daily tasks. The pants are also stain and water-resistant so they will stay looking fresh the entire time you own them. The pants are available in six different colors so you can buy multiple pairs and rotate them during your workweek.
If you are looking for something super stylish and uniquely different then you have come across a pair of pants that you won’t see every other guy wearing. If you’ve ever walked into a bar or party or work and seen someone wearing something similar to what you are you know how frustrating it can be. This is a crazy cool pair of swishy pants that are anything but typical. The rainbow design is bright, vibrant and colorful. These will pair nicely with a great pair of slip-ons or boots and a tee or thermal up top. Mix and match and try new things with these pants and you’ll find that your wardrobe has expanded nicely.
These pants are your typical blend of cotton and polyester. They are lightweight and highly fashionable. You are going to look for reasons and events to wear these pants. If you like to jog at night, then these windproof and reflective pants are perfect for your night time jogs or trips down your favorite mountain. They are baggy enough to layer on a ski or snowboarding trip. These pants are incredibly cool and are also available in shorts if you want something to wear while at the beach or lounging around the house. Buying the pair ensures that you have a great pair of pants/shorts for every casual occasion.
These classic look trail or track swishy pants from Reebok are an old school look with a bit of new school flavor. These pants are made to hit the ground running. Perfect for the gym or a late-night jog these pants are airy, lightweight and breathable while also keeping the wind and rain off of you should the weather turn. They are warm enough from three seasons and can be layered with long underwear and a hoodie during the winter so you can really wear these year-round.
Made with polyester ripstop material these pants are built to last. They won’t wear or fade over time and are durable enough to wear every day while you run, play ball or workout. They are stylish enough to wear from the gym to a date or night out with the guys. They feature cargo pockets for extra storage and have a back pocket if you decide to go out and need to keep your wallet on you. They are listed as regular fit so they are baggy enough to have room to move. They are available in the featured black as well as navy with orange lettering.
These swishy pants are ridiculously stylish. These are the pants you put on when you want to make a big splash. While they were made for skiing and snowboarding they are also made to impress when you walk in the room. They are fleece lined which means they will be extremely warm and probably aren’t the best wear in the middle of summer. They are a good fit for the other three seasons however and should be paired with a great pair of white sneakers or some solid colored boots.
The shell of these pants is made with a thermal windproof material that will keep the wind, rain, and snow off of your body. The interior and lining are made with warm fleece which will make them incredibly warm and soft and comfy. If you like to carve down the mountain all day or want something to wear while chilling on the couch watching football, then you have found your pants. These pants are available in the featured blue on blue as well as two other color schemes so you can pick up a couple of pairs and deepen your wardrobe.
This is a great looking pair of swishy pants from sports gear juggernaut Adidas. The multi-color scheme is a great look and will allow you to pair these pants with multiple looks. You can rock any color sneakers with these pants and pair the outfit with a long sleeve or short sleeve or even sleeveless tee shirt. If it gets too cold for just the pants, you can layer with long underwear and a great hoodie to keep these pants in the game. Great for working out or playing ball these are the pants you’ll turn to anytime you want to wear something comfy.
These pants are 100% nylon so they will stretch and move with your body. They are breathable, they are airy and they will keep the wind and rain off of you while also wicking any sweat that you might run into during your workouts. While these are the only color available there are a number of sizes to choose from. They are listed as regular or relaxed fit so they will be a bit baggy unless you want a slim fit look which means you’ll have to go a size or two smaller than you’re used to.
Nike’s swoosh pants should be renamed to swooshy pants. Get it? Nike is known the world over for making top of the line and incredibly fashionable clothing for men and women. These pants are super fashionable and are able to go from the gym or track to a casual event with friends seamlessly. These pants are especially cool because they feature the Nike swoosh all the way down the legs and the black is a great backdrop for those white swooshes. These will look great with black or white sneakers, but if you have a pair of black AND white sneakers, specifically Nikes, rock those for a smooth look.
While these dope pants are only available in black and white, they are available in a number of sizes for all guys. If you need a pair of great workout pants that you can take to the bar or club or date night after, you have found those pants. These are lightweight, breathable and will be super comfortable even if it gets windy or rainy outside. These pants are made to shed moisture and to block the sun and wind.
Puma makes some of the best soccer gear on the planet. These pants are one of the examples of what this brand is capable of. They are lightweight, they are airy, they breathe and are perfect for any training you want to partake in. Being that they are black they are perfect if you have a pair of dope white sneakers or if you want to match throughout then I recommend rocking your best black sneakers. If you’re going to wear these out with friends then your shoe game will need to compliment the pants so think about it before you slide on your kicks.
These pants are made with nylon which is a lightweight material. They are elastic on the waist which means that there is room to grow or lose if you are trying to get back in shape. The freedom of losing or gaining and not having to buy new pants is a nice feeling and these are perfect for the guy that is working on his physique. The shell is water and wind-resistant and can be worn year-round as long as you layer properly in the colder months. These pants are available in black with the white Puma cat and are also available in a ton of sizes so there is something for every guy.