15 Best Swishy Pants for Men: The Ultimate List

From the catwalks of fashion week to your closet, the swishy pant is a rising star in the men’s fashion game. These pants are incredibly comfortable, super stylish and easy to pair with the rest of your outfit. Let our ultimate list of the 15 best swishy pants for men help transform your wardrobe.

Pro Tips:

Shoes are going to be a big part of making these pants work with any outfit. The swishy work pants should be paired with boots or durable sneakers. The more athletic pants should be worn with sneakers only as that is the best pairing. If you are looking for a pair of pants that you can wear year-round then every choice on this list is a good fit for you. You want to get the most out of your purchase and any of these pants will get a ton of use. Make sure you pay attention to sizes and the fit of these pants. Some of the choices are slim fit and those should be worn as such. If you like the look of the slim fit pants but want a baggier option then try going up in size. 

What is the Difference Between Swishy Pants and Sweatpants?

Sweatpants and Swishy pants are very different. While they are worn the same way they are different in feel and performance. Sweats are heavier, they are typically baggier and they are in most cases, warmer. The swishy pant, whether it be a work pant or workout pant, is lighter and will defend against moisture, rain, and wind. 

These classic swishy pants from Adidas are a retro style that brings you back to the 70s and 80s NBA warmup pants. They are lightweight, they are super colorful and they are fun not only to wear but to look at. These are a pair of pants that you can really build an outfit around. Wear these with your best pair of white Adidas kicks and away you go!

If you are looking for a swishy pant that you won't see on most guys, something incredibly unique then these pants from Funny Guy Mugs are the best choice for you. They come in some wild colors and patterns and will surely be the talk of the party or pick-up game. You want to stand out not blend in with the crowd and these swishy pants will definitely help. 

If you are looking for a pair of swishy pants that have a sweatpant feel then check out this pair. They are fleece lined so they will feel like sweatpants but the exterior are as durable and protective as typical swishy pants. These pants are the perfect combination of versatility and comfort. 

Which Swishy Track Pants are Best for Work?

When it comes to swishy work pants, you want something that has that swishy feel but looks more like a pair of slacks or work pants. These pants from Columbia are a great mix of workwear and lightweight design. They will keep the wind and rain off of you and look great with your favorite pair of work boots. 

There are swishy pants out there that are made with a tactical design. This is done so that the pants don't rip, don't tear and will last. Durability is important when it comes to a work pant. You want something that will stand the test of time and put in the hours that you do. These pants are perfect for work because they are made to withstand most abuse. 

These kinetic pants from Propper at first glance look like a classic straight-legged cargo pant. If you look a little closer you will see that they are made with a swishy material that is light, airy and will keep the rain, mud, and sun off of you. These are a great choice for any guy that works long hours and needs something that won't weigh him down. They also come in a ton of great colors so you can buy multiple pairs and rotate them throughout the week.

