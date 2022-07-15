11 Best Insoles for Runners: Compare & Save

Sore, achy feet can be a cry for help. If your foot, ankle or lower leg issues are restricting your workouts, it could be time for some insoles. There’s a huge selection of best insoles for runners to choose from, but finding the right ones can be tricky. Our comprehensive guide features the best insoles for every runner, whether you want custom, maximum support, plush cushioning or something else. We’ve tested several of the insoles – here are our favorites to slide into your running sneakers for fast relief.

Our Unbiased Reviews

Should Runners Use Insoles?

Runners don't have to use insoles, but they can be a helpful investment if you want relief from certain types of foot or ankle pain. Kinda like an anti-chafe sports bra that won't dig into your skin.

As you shop for the best insoles for your feet, consider why you want them. Is it to give your flat feet more support? Or reduce pain from common injuries such as shin splints or plantar fasciitis?

If your feet feel fine then you may not need insoles. However, if aches and pains are keeping you on the sidelines, a pair of inserts or custom orthotics can be just what you need.

Sometimes, using insoles along with therapy devices such as strengthening bands can deliver the best results. Pairing them with quality running gear, such as compression running tights, may also keep you running strong.

Which Insole Is Best for Running?

Depending on your feet, the amount of cushioning and your budget, some insoles will be better for your feet than others.

Is saving money a priority? Then we highly recommend these Dr. Scholl's inserts. They have three layers of protection to reduce shock by 40% and help relieve pain from shin splints, runner's knee and plantar fasciitis.

If you think a custom orthotic would be better, I highly recommend the Road Runner customer inserts or a pair of SuperFeet custom inserts.

I haven't tried the Road Runner inserts but I have a pair of the SuperFeet custom inserts and am noticing less arch and foot pain, even on longer runs.

They're also really comfortable, unlike some custom orthotics, which tend to be quite stiff and rigid.

Which Are the Best Insoles for Runners with Flat Feet?

If you have flat feet, orthotics with proper arch support are crucial, according to experts at The Podiatry Group. The right orthotics can keep your feet properly aligned and even correct or help prevent certain structural abnormalities.

We suggest the Powerstep Pinnacle Low, which has plenty of arch support to and cushioning for high-impact activities.

How about Plantar Fasciitis?

Plantar fasciitis is a common cause of heel pain, especially among runners. Do you feel stabbing pain in your heels, especially with the first few steps in the morning? An inflamed plantar fascia could be the culprit. consider slipping some orthotics into your sneakers for some relief.

The good news is that several inserts on our list can help reduce heel pain. One of our top picks is the Spenco Total Support Max, which helps control over-pronation and excessive motion that can irritate the plantar fascia. There's plenty of arch and heel support for running, walking and other high-impact activities.

Which Are the Best Insoles for Runner's Knee?

Runner's knee, a common condition characterized by pain in the front of the knee, can be treated by strengthening muscles that might have contributed to the injury as well as resting and icing the area.

The right insoles for runners can provide relief as well, especially ones with ample arch support. To help understand what's causing your knee pain and correct specific underlying issues, an approach such as SuperFeet's personalized 3D-printed ME3D insoles can minimize pain and keep you off the sidelines.