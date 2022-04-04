25 Best Running Shoes for Women: Compare & Save

Are your sore, achy feet keeping you on the sidelines? It could be time for a new pair of running shoes. But finding the perfect trainer can be challenging. From high arches to flat feet, everyone has different needs. A good match can prevent soreness, blisters, and general discomfort. Whether you’re seeking cloud-like comfort or a speedy road shoe, here are the best women’s running shoes available right now.

Can I Use Running Shoes for Everyday Activities?

Unless you want to keep them pristine and ensure they last even longer, you can use your running shoes any time you'd like.

Some athletes have one pair of shoes just for running, with a second set of everyday athletic shoes for everything from chasing the kids to CrossFit and more.

Personally, I stick with one pair of shoes for everything, even if it means getting them dirty or replacing them a little sooner.

Those extra steps can create more wear and tear, but if you'd rather not buy a second pair just for walking around, it's a great idea. Especially if you wear inserts or orthotics for maximum support and comfort. Your feet may feel much better at the end of a long day!



Which Shoe Brand Is Best for Running?

Ask this question to five different runners, and you'll probably get five unique responses. For example, I've been a runner for the last 20+ years, and I have yet to find one brand that I love over the rest.

Instead of focusing on a particular brand, consider the features that are most important to you. Is it plush cushioning that makes you feel like you're running on a cloud? Or maybe a shoe that's better for flat feet, such as the Saucony Echelon 8?

Most brands have several different models of running shoes, with something for everyone.

New to the sport? Try out a few different brands to see which one works the best for you. Even if you're an experienced runner, switching to a new brand might leave your feet pleasantly surprised.



What Are the Three Types of Running Shoes?

Most runners are obsessed with their shoes. As a beginner or someone who doesn't run consistently, it might seem odd at first.

But there's a good reason why most runners care deeply about more than the shoe's style or comfort. When a fellow runner talks about their favorite "type" of running shoe, they're probably referring to the type of pronation.

In short, pronation is a technical term to describe the inward motion of your foot as you walk or run. Every athlete's foot hits the ground a little differently, but every footstrike generally falls into one of the three main categories.

A shoe can't magically prevent injuries, but it can help reduce certain risks. Want to learn more about pronation? Check out this YouTube video from Precision Movement.

Most running shoes fall into one of three categories: supinator, neutral, or overpronator.

Supinator: Little to no inward rolling. As a supinator, your arches barely collapse when your feet hit the ground. You may be prone to common running injuries such as shin splints and plantar fasciitis.

Neutral: Your arch collapses normally. This efficient pronation can decrease your risk of injury, but you're not immune to aches and pains.

Overpronators: Exessive arch collapse with each footstrike. Most overpronators have low arches or flat feet. Common injuries include bunions, shin splints, and plantar fasciitis.



Which Are the Best Women's Running Shoes for Beginners?

Congratulations! Now that you're aiming for a healthy lifestyle by becoming a runner, it's time to treat your feet with the right pair of shoes.

As a beginner, you may be more focused on value than splurging on shoes that could end up collecting dust. Your eye might be drawn to that super sleek pair of shoes that everyone's wearing around town, but do they provide the support and comfort your feet need on the trails or pavement?

Did you know that running shoes also make great gifts? Treat the novice runner in your life with a pair of new shoes or another thoughtful running gift that will accelerate their journey towards improved health and wellness.

Looking for more beginner-friendly gear? We suggest a muscle rolling stick for working out knots and lingering soreness. Another great choice is a sweatproof smart watch to help you train efficiently. Need some running gear as well? A water bottle belt can keep you well-hydrated, especially in the warmer months.

What Are the Best Running Shoes for Flat Feet?

If you have flat feet, motion control will feel the most comfortable and supportive. Rebecca Lingerfelt, DPT, explains in this article on Bostonsportsmed.com that the shoe's sole should be in a straight line, with a thicker interior foam layer.

These shoes are often heavier and bulkier than other types, since they're supporting your feet 100 percent.

One of our favorites for flat-footed runners is the Saucony Echelon 8. Besides flat feet, it's also a great choice if you run with orthotics. There's ample space for feet and inserts to expand on impact for a more natural stride.

How about the Best Women's Running Shoes for Concrete?

Hard surfaces can feel extra rough without enough cushioning and support. Fortunately, there are tons of great women's running shoes to keep your feet comfortable on concrete.

How Often Should You Really Replace Running Shoes?

Generally speaking, you should replace your running shoes every 300 to 500 miles. By this time, the midsole cushioning starts to lose its shock-absorbing capabilities. There's less cushioning to project your muscles and joints, so you may start to feel some discomfort.

According to the Alliance Foot & Ankle Experts, factors such as your weight and the terrain you run on will determine when you should replace your shoes. Other indicators include tread that's worn smooth and wear on the inside of your shoe.

Even if you don't see any obvious signs of wear and tear, it could also be time for a replacement if your shoes simply aren't as springy as they once were.