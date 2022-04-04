25 Best Running Shoes for Women: Compare & Save

Are your sore, achy feet keeping you on the sidelines? It could be time for a new pair of running shoes. But finding the perfect trainer can be challenging. From high arches to flat feet, everyone has different needs. A good match can prevent soreness, blisters, and general discomfort. Whether you’re seeking cloud-like comfort or a speedy road shoe, here are the best women’s running shoes available right now.
1. Editor’s Choice: ASICS GEL-Nimbus 24Pros:
Cons:
- Best for neutral runners who don't need much extra support
- Durable enough for marathons and long runs
- Reflective accents for improved safety at night
- Not available in a wide width
- Runs slightly small
- Net-like surface attracts dirt
A favorite among distance runners, the Asics Women’s Gel-Nimbus 24 has a balanced stride and plenty of comfort to keep your feet happy during long training sessions. It’s a great choice for shorter distances as well. And with more stylish color combinations than most, it’s our editor’s top choice for female runners craving some personality!
This Asics shoe is best for neutral pronators who don’t need a lot of extra support. A proprietary gel cushioning system dampens shocks on impact and during toe-off. This is especially evident in the heel, where a softer gel unit than previous models enhances comfort and compression. Under your toes, gender-optimized pillars provide optimal gait efficiency.
Unlike some of our favorite eco-friendly shoes for runners, the Gel-Nimbus 24 isn’t vegan. However, its upper is made with recycled materials. This can help curb carbon emissions and reduce waste.
-
2. RUNNER UP: Brooks Women’s Ghost 14Price: $139.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Ample cushioning without feeling too heavy
- Neutral support for low deviators
- Made with 30% recycled materials
- Not recommended for trail running
- Too bulky for serious speed training
- Available in medium, wide and narrow
Ideal for road running and everyday runs, the Ghost remains one of the most popular shoes from Brooks. Now in its 14th edition, it’s been improved over the years with a balance of neutral support and ample cushioning. In fact, you can count on it for soft landings that protect your feet, knees and joints.
The Ghost is traditionally a neutral running shoe featuring comfort and performance. It’s ideal for medium to high arches, with cushioning for the entire foot. Weighing nine ounces, it’s an average weight for this category. Experienced and beginner runners alike use it for short, medium and long road runs.
Unlike previous versions, the Ghost 14 is the first carbon-neutral shoe from Brook. Its upper materials feature at least 30% recycled content. Combined with reduced waste, it’s a big step towards a brighter future for sustainable running shoes.
-
3. Best Daily Trainer: HOKA ONE ONE Clifton 8Pros:
Cons:
- Extended pull tab for easy on and off
- Increased rubber coverage for durability
- Ideal for roads and paved trails
- Not available in narrow widths
- Rise can irritate the ankles
- Runs slightly large
If you’re searching for an everyday trainer, consider the HOKA ONE ONE Clifton 8. It’s packed with cushioning yet is 15% lighter than the previous model. That means your feet will feel more comfortable and light. The Clifton 8 weighs 7.6 ounces, which is very light given its maximum cushioning.
HOKA didn’t reinvent the wheel with this fan-favorite trainer. Instead, you’ll find several improvements over the previous iteration. For example, there’s an ultra-plush tongue and a breathable mesh upper for maximum airflow. Even on warm days, your feet will stay comfortable. A refined pull tab makes it easier to get the shoes on and off, so you can hit the road (or shower) that much faster.
Catering to neutral runners, the Clifton 8 is for runners with medium to high arches who don’t need much extra support. It’s plush and smooth with each stride and works for distance training and shorter runs. Increased rubber coverage underfoot better protects against impacts on the roads and paved trails.
-
4. Best Value: Reebok Floatride Energy 3Price: $100.00Pros:
Cons:
- 3D molded heel counter provides a locked-in fit
- Carbon rubber outsole for increased stability
- Foam midsole provides a responsive ride
- Slick laces can easily come untied
- Not available in narrow or wide widths
- Only comes in one color
Are you looking for a neutral trainer that’s built for running yet won’t break the bank? The value-oriented Floatride Energy 3 comes to mind. It’s not as flashy as some of the other shoes on our list, which is why the Energy 3 flies under the radar. Don’t be fooled by its generic looks, though, as this sneaker is smooth, lightweight and responsive.
Slip the shoes on and you’ll probably notice the responsive foam midsole. It’s springy and energetic, with the appropriate amount of cushioning for road runs. Whether you’re running or walking, your feet might not get as tired. Several users say it feels like they’re running on a cloud.
Weighing just 7.1 ounces, the Energy 3 is lighter than many of its competitors. It’s ideal for road running, treadmill workouts and long runs. You might even enjoy a speed boost.
These shoes aren’t sustainable, but there’s a separate shoe made with plant-based materials. Check out the Floatride Energy Grow, which features 50% plant-based material, including foam made with castor bean oil.
Find more Reebok Floatride Energy 3 Women's Shoes information and reviews here.
-
5. Best Beginner Shoe: adidas Women’s SupernovaPrice: $75.17Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Hybrid midsole delivers a comfortable and energetic stride
- 10mm heel drop is reasonable for beginners
- Comfort is a priority
- Runs slightly big
- Might not have enough cushioning for long runs
- Laces don't always stay tied
As a beginner, you might be hesitant to heavily invest in a running shoe. At the same time, you want a reliable trainer that won’t break down as you build up your mileage. We suggest the Supernova from Adidas. It’s an affordable but high-quality shoe designed for training in comfort.
Constructed with a hybrid midsole, each stride is comfortable and energetic. The shoe weighs 9 ounces, which is about average. With the responsive midsole cushioning, though, you’ll still feel light with each step. A padded heel patch prevents heels from sliding around and keeps your feet steady as you stride.
Even on warm days, the mesh upper offers plenty of airflow to keep your feet comfortable. It fits snugly around the front of your feet without feeling too narrow or restrictive. And if you’re an eco-conscious shopper, the upper is made with at least 50% recycled content to help put your mind at ease.
With a 10mm heel drop, the Supernova feels comfortable for beginners. This higher drop shoe is also a sensible choice for heel strikers. It has ample cushioning and shock absorption to protect the Achilles tendon area.
-
6. Best for Marathon Training: Nike Zoom Fly 4Price: $159.95Pros:
Cons:
- Ideal for runners with medium to high arches
- Soft and breathable mesh upper keeps feet comfortable
- Stretchy collar for a sock-like fit
- Limited color choices
- Not available in narrow or wide widths
- Slightly bulky for tempo runs
Marathon training is hard work, logging countless miles as you work towards your ultimate goal. Not every shoe is designed for such rigorous training, which is why the Zoom Fly 4 stands out. This Nike trainer has a nice balance of cushioning and feedback, giving you a responsive ride mile after mile.
As a distance runner, you probably prioritize comfort. A trainer with minimal cushioning might feel fine for short tempo runs, but may not be supportive enough for long runs. Alternatively, trainers with too much cushioning can feel too heavy and bulky. The Zoom Fly 4 weighs 8.2 ounces, which is slightly less than some shoes that don’t have as much cushioning.
Another key feature is the midfoot support. It prevents your feet from sliding around, making you feel more secure and supported. When you lace up, the shoe gets tighter.
To keep you comfortable, the lightweight mesh upper keeps air flowing inside the shoe. Besides the soft and breathable upper, there’s a stretchy collar for a socklike feel and added security. Plus, you can quickly slide the shoes on or off.
Built for neutral runners, the Zoom Fly 4 is an ideal fit for medium to high arches. It’s for runners who don’t need much extra support.
-
7. Best Lightweight Shoe: Saucony Women’s Kinvara 12Price: $95.08Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Ideal for daily training, racing and longer distances
- Flexible ride offers a smoother transition
- Lightweight yet durable enough for higher mileage
- Mesh material attracts dirt and dust
- Tongue is slightly stiff
- May need thicker socks in chilly temperatures
Lightweight yet supportive, the Saucony Kinvara 12 is an ideal choice for runners seeking plenty of comfort without the added bulk. It weighs just 6.5 ounces, which is around 2 to 3 ounces lighter than most. Whether you’re jogging around the block or running miles on the pavement, your feet will feel light and fresh.
Previous versions weren’t heavy or bulky, but the Kinvara 12 is further refined for lightweight responsiveness. It’s ideal for daily training runs and longer sessions. Although it’s not a true minimalist shoe, the Kinvara 12 is barely noticeable. I’m a huge fan of the Kinvara shoes, and own a pair of the 12 for this reason.
This shoe is recommended for neutral pronators with normal to high arches seeking a lightweight shoe for the road and track. They’re even available in regular and wide to satisfy more feet.
Find more Saucony Women's Kinvara 12 information and reviews here.
-
8. Best Laceless Running Shoes: adidas Women’s Puremotion AdaptPrice: $49.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comfortable sock-like feel
- Cushioned midsole supports running and long shifts at work
- Comes in several different colors
- May be too snug for wider feet
- Might not be supportive enough for longer distances
- Runs slightly big
Hate lacing up your shoes before every run? Try on these laceless shoes from Adidas. You just slip them on when you’re heading out the door and slip them off when you return. No more bending down to tie laces or wasting precious time.
These sleek sneakers also hold up nicely for running. Elastic straps complete the minimalist look and also prevent the shoes from slipping off as you pound the pavement. Constructed with a snug, sock-like fit, you’ll feel light and comfortable on your feet. However, they may be too tight for wider feet.
Inside the shoe, a cushioned midsole cradles your feet and controls pronation. Besides running, you can wear them for long shifts at work. According to several user reviews, the Puremotions keep feet comfortable up to 12+ hour shifts.
-
9. Best Connected Running Shoe: Under Armour HOVR Sonic 4Price: $93.50Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- App offers personalized coaching tips
- Removable sockliner accommodates custom orthotics
- Plenty of cushioning to absorb impacts
- Only comes in standard width
- Runs small
- Not great for speed work
Take your training a step further with a connected running shoe. The Under Armour HOVR Sonic 4 connects to UA MapMyRun to track your pace, cadence, stride length and other training data. You’ll also benefit from personalized coaching tips to help you become a better runner.
According to user reviews, it’s easy to connect to the Under Armour training app. The integrated sensors seem to be pretty accurate and aren’t prone to connectivity issues. And if you’re a fan of connected fitness gear, consider using the Alexa NordicTrack dumbbells for convenient hands-free resistance training.
Even if you’re not purchasing these shoes for Bluetooth, they still have a lot to offer. The HOVR Sonic 4 is built for distance runners. If you want to work up to longer runs, there’s ample cushioning to absorb impacts and return energy as you move. High-abrasion rubber around the heels absorbs ground contact for a plusher ride.
If you prefer to run with orthotics, you can slide out the removable sockliner and insert your preferred liner. This gives you the customized comfort and support you’ll need for distance training.
To prevent your feet from sliding around, the tongue is securely attached to the footbed. Stretchy support wings maintain a snug fit around your feet to keep them in place. Towards the rear, a single-piece heel construction adds structure and support.
-
10. Best for High Mileage Runners: New Balance Fresh Foam 1080v11Price: $149.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Snug upper construction holds feet in place
- Available in narrow, standard, wide and extra-wide
- Fully ventilated to keep feet comfortable on hot days
- Slightly bulky tongue
- Upper material can feel stiff at first
- Some runners say it's wider than previous models
If you’re training for a marathon and are logging lots of miles on a regular basis, you need a shoe that can keep up. We suggest the Fresh Foam 1080v11 by New Balance, which is specifically designed for heavy use. Don’t worry if you’re not training for a marathon, though, as the Fresh Foam 1080 is a versatile shoe every runner can enjoy.
Constructed with a modern silhouette, the Fresh Foam 1080 is as light as it appears. Weighing only 8.1 ounces, it’s one of the lighter shoes on our list. If you prefer to have some spring in your step, it’s a sensible first choice. Micro-tuned cushioning delivers high-performance softness for your training.
Hot, sweaty feet can feel gross on warm days, especially on longer runs. The Fresh Foam 1080 running shoe features a knit upper for optimal temperature regulation. In other words, hot air escapes to keep your feet cool. The toe box has a zonal stretch fit that accommodates natural foot swelling, keeping your stride smooth and comfortable.
-
11. ASICS Women’s Gel-Kayano 28Pros:
Cons:
- Mesh upper material lets feet breathe
- Cushioned midsole feels supportive
- Comes in many different colors
- Snugger than previous models
- May be tough to insert an orthotic
- Narrower than before
The ASICS Women’s Gel-Kayano 28 is slightly lighter than many competitors, making it popular for runners who don’t want to sacrifice speed. It’s strictly a road shoe and weighs 9.1 ounces. While far from the lightest shoe out there, it won’t make you feel burdened with each step.
Designed for neutral to overpronators, it’s recommended for low arches, flat feet, and normal arches. Compared to previous versions, it has a gender-specific unit under the heel and forefoot to minimize the shoe’s weight. The result is improved stability and minimal inward rolling with each stride.
If you think most stability shoes are clunkier, the improved midsole cushioning can help change your mind. It’s smooth and supportive, with enhanced responsiveness and stability. In other words, you’ll feel supported whether you’re walking or running.
Find more ASICS Women's Gel-Kayano 28 information and reviews here.
-
12. Most Breathable: Under Armour Women’s Charged Assert 9Price: $59.10Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Rubber outsole covers high-impact zones
- Leather overlays hold feet in place
- Responsive molded foam insole
- Not the most exciting colors
- Textured surface can easily show dirt
- Arch support is lacking
Do your feet get hot and sweaty when you run? The Charged Assert 9 from Under Armour has a lightweight and fully breathable digital print. The mesh upper will your feet cool for miles. It’s an ideal choice for warm summer days, when feet can quickly feel clammy.
Constructed for neutral runners who want a cushioned shoe with plenty of flex, it’s an ideal trainer for speedier workouts. A solid rubber outsole guards against high-impact zones without weighing down your feet. Under the toes, a cushioned midsole with molded foam supports each footstrike.
According to several user reviews, the Charged Assert 9 fits true to size. It has a roomy toe box so your toes won’t feel squished. While designed for runners, these trainers are stable enough for some cross-training, including CrossFit and weightlifting.
Find more Under Armour Women's Charged Assert 9 information and reviews here.
-
13. Most Cushioning: HOKA ONE ONE Bondi 7Price: $235.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Weighs just 8.90 ounces despite ample cushioning
- Has more cushioning than any other HOKA road shoe
- Updated plush collar cradles the ankles
- Not available in narrow
- Stiffer than older models
- Limited color choices in wide
Do you like your running shoes with lots of cushioning? If so, the HOKA One One Bondi 7 could be for you. These plush sneakers feature more cushioning than any other HOKA road shoe. That means an ultra-soft ride and plenty of support. Whether you need a plush sneaker for long days on your feet or your weekly runs, it’s a versatile choice for your busy life.
The HOKA Bondi 7 is a road shoe for every distance. It features a smooth and balanced ride for seamless transitions that won’t impact your natural stride. You’ll find the same full EVA midsole as its predecessor, with an Don’t be fooled by their plush construction, as the Bondi 7 weigh just 8.90 ounces. This is slightly lighter than many competitors. These shoes are ideal for runners seeking neutral stability.. Ultra-soft memory foam keeps ankles comfortable, even narrower ones.
Don’t be fooled by their plush construction, as the Bondi 7 weigh just 8.90 ounces. This is slightly lighter than many competitors. These shoes are ideal for runners seeking neutral stability.
Find more HOKA ONE ONE Bondi 7 information and reviews here.
-
14. Best for Mountain Running: La SportivaWildcat Trail Running ShoePrice: $120.00Pros:
Cons:
- High 12mm drop provides optimal ankle and calf support
- Air mesh upper keeps feet cool on warm days
- Ultra-sticky FriXion rubber provides maximum traction
- Only comes in one color
- Material isn't waterproof
- Could use more protection on the sides
When the rugged mountain terrain calls, you’ll feel ready with the Wildcat from La Sportiva. It’s specifically designed for technical trails, loose rocks and unpredictable obstacles. For added stability on varied surfaces, Wildcat has the same ultra-sticky FriXion rubber found on the manufacturer’s climbing shoes.
Ideal for conquering rough and rugged terrain, Wildcat has aggressive lugs for dependable traction on loose surfaces. You can stride with confidence knowing you’re less likely to slide on slick surfaces, such as wet rocks after a rainfall. There’s also ample cushioning so that rocks won’t hurt the bottom of your feet.
If your feet run hot, you’ll appreciate the air mesh upper material. It lets air flow freely into the shoes to keep your feet comfortable, even during the summer. Wildcat is ideal for neutral pronators, with a 12mm drop. Higher drop shoes such as this one can offer improved ankle and calf support, which is essential on rough surfaces.
Need a tracker for rainy days? Our water-resistant Fitbit trackers have you covered.
Find more La SportivaWildcat Trail Running Shoe information and reviews here.
-
15. Salomon Women’s Speedcross 5Price: $130.51Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- High-rebound midsole keeps runs energetic
- Designed for maximum grip on loose and uneven surfaces
- Welded upper construction offers a glove-like fit
- Not waterproof
- Runs large
- Feet can get warm on hot days
Eager to hit the trails? The Salomon Speedcross 5 women’s trail running shoes have large lugs for amplified stability on unpredictable terrain. You’ll have better grip on push-offs and landings in all weather conditions. A welded upper moves naturally with your foot to ensure a natural and smooth gait.
The Speedcross 5 has a maximum grip on tough surfaces, including loose dirt and soft settings. Even if your favorite trail runs take you deep into the woods, an aggressive lug pattern inspired confident footing. There’s ample cushioning to keep feet comfortable on technical trails.
We also appreciate the minimalist lacing. Its primary job is to keep your laces from getting snagged on sticks and trail obstacles. But the convenient quick lacing system also saves valuable time on busy days. With one-pull tightening and a lace pocket, it’s easy to get the shoes on and off as needed.
To keep dirt and debris out of your shoes, there’s also a mud guard and debris mesh. However, the Speedcross 5 isn’t waterproof. There’s just enough cushioning to keep feet comfortable on technical trails without weighing down the shoe.
Find more Salomon Women's Speedcross 5 information and reviews here.
-
16. adidas Women’s Ultraboost 22Price: $190.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Narrower heel fit prevents heels from sliding
- Yarn in upper contains 50% recycled materials
- More forefoot energy return than the previous model
- On the heavier side
- Higher price point
- Limited colors
A supportive shoe based on female biomechanics, the Ultraboost 22 has a refined outsole and softer cushioning than previous models for maximum comfort. Adidas designed this shoe specifically for women based on over 1 million foot scans for an improved fit. Compared to the Ultraboost 21, there’s also 4% more forefoot energy return, according to the manufacturer’s official website.
The Ultraboost 22 also helps combat overpronation, or flat feet. This means that your foot rolls excessively towards the center when walking or running. Besides stopping your feet and ankles from overpronation, it can reduce strain on your knees and hips.
Another key feature is the narrower heel fit. If you’ve ever experienced the discomfort of blisters and sore spots, this design keeps your heels from slipping and sliding as you run. Combined with a responsive midsole and a textile upper, it’s a reliable trainer for running and daily activities.
If you’re shopping for an eco-conscious trainer, the Ultraboost 22 features an upper yarn material made with 50% Parley Ocean Plastic. Instead of polluting our oceans, the plastic waste is repurposed to help create a sustainable shoe.
Find more adidas Women's Ultraboost 22 information and reviews here.
-
17. ALTRA Women’s RiveraPrice: $129.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Moderate cushioning for distances up to a marathon
- Springy and forgiving foam midsole feels plush and soft
- Wide toebox can better accommodate flat feet
- Short shoelaces
- Not the most stylish color combinations
- Zero drop is only recommended for runners with proper form
The first thing to note about the Altra Rivera is that it’s a zero drop shoe. The benefits of this type of trainer are controversial. However, it’s widely believed that there’s less dependency on the shoe. Instead, you’re relying more on the muscles in your legs and feet to improve your stride and performance. Experts such as the author of this Gotham Footcare blog recommend zero drop shoes only for runners who already have the proper form.
This trainer also has a balanced cushioning platform that positions your heel and forefoot at an equal distance from the ground. As with other zero drop shoes, it encourages better form and lower impact landings.
Some runners may also gravitate to the Rivera for its wider toebox. We haven’t tested this shoe ourselves, but many users find the toebox slightly narrower than in previous models. In fact, a few runners complain that the entire shoe is narrower. However, some runners with flat or wide feet find there’s plenty of room for their feet to expand.
Designed for most road running needs, the Rivera provides enough cushioning for distances up to a marathon. It has a moderate amount of cushioning. Constructed with a foam midsole, the ride is soft and responsive. Runners find it forgiving and springy, with enough softness to prevent feeling like a harsh ride. The Rivera weighs 6.9 ounces, making it one of the most lightweight neutral trainers on our list.
-
18. Best Wide Toe Box Running Shoe: Topo Athletic Ultrafly 3Price: $129.78Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lightly stable for overpronators
- Moderate pliability for a dependable ride
- Ideal for walks, road running and hours spent on your feet
- Limited color choices
- 5mm can take some getting used to
- Only the toebox is wide
Are you tired of feeling like your feet are being squished inside your shoes? The Ultrafly 3 has a wide toebox, with plenty of room for your toes to stretch out. There’s even extra room to accommodate bunions. Ideal for walks, road running and hours spent on your feet, they’re a comfortable choice for anyone with wider feet.
The Ultrafly 3 weighs just 7.7 ounces and is ideal for road running. It’s moderately cushioned and won’t feel too firm or flexible underfoot. Constructed with balanced cushioning, it offers slight pronation support for overpronators.
Whether you’re a dedicated runner or you’re on your feet all day at work, a secure fit is crucial. The Ultrafly 3s have a secure midfoot and heel, so your feet will stay in place. Even runners with narrower heels praise the optimal balance between the heel and the toebox.
If you’re running on a warm day, you’ll appreciate the breathable mesh upper. It’s also seamless to reduce friction and rubbing. Constructed with molded foam, the plush collar feels soft and won’t irritate the skin.
-
19. Brooks Women’s Launch 9Price: $109.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lightweight cushioning for a responsive ride
- Reflective elements for improved safety
- Foam cushion adapts to your unique gait
- Limited colors
- Might not have enough cushioning for longer distances
- Not available in narrow or wide widths
Feeling the need for speed? The Brooks Launch 9 feels light underfoot to help tackle your faster training efforts. It weighs just 7.1 ounces, which is considerably lighter than many of its competitors.
Designed for road running, this neutral shoe is ideal for low deviators. Many runners appreciate the responsive ride and quick transitions, so your feet won’t feel heavy and tired when you’re running. These speedy shoes have enough cushioning for race day and daily training runs.
Compared to the previous model, there’s a bit more lightweight cushioning. Specifically, Brooks added more BioMoGo DNA cushioning that adapts to your stride, gait and weight. Having this unique support can reduce impact and potentially prevent certain injuries.
On hot days, the mesh upper keeps air flowing into and out of the shoe. There’s still enough coverage for chillier temperatures, making the Launch 9 a solid choice for most seasons.
Find more Brooks Women's Launch 9 information and reviews here.
-
20. ON Women’s CloudflyerPrice: $240.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Supportive for all runners
- Lots of cushioning underfoot to protect against impacts
- Maximum cushioning for marathoners and heavier runners
- Doesn't come in a narrow fit
- Limited color choices
- Lacks no-tie laces
True to its name, the Cloudflyer is a lightweight shoe with plenty of cushioning. It flies under the radar compared to some other On shoes, but that’s because it’s primarily designed for distance running. Constructed with maximum cushioning, Cloudflyer is most at home on long road runs.
Weighing just 7.41 ounces, it’s one of the lightest distance shoes on our list. Performance isn’t sacrificed for comfort with this trainer. Cloudflyer also works well for recovery runs, tempo runs, intervals and heavier runners. However, it’s worth noting that this isn’t really a competition shoe.
Those stylish strips of material around the midfoot aren’t there just for looks. Instead, those midfoot stability tubes hug the feet for a more supportive feel. Underfoot, there’s plenty of cushioning to protect against impact, including long runs on concrete and pavement.
Cloudflyer is a support shoe. Its main features include individual Cloud elements underneath the arch to help slow foot pronation. This extra support is beneficial to every type of runner, according to the On website. Even if you’re a neutral runner, a support shoe can prevent excessive rolling when your muscles are tired, especially on long runs.
Find more ON Women's Cloudflyer information and reviews here.
-
21. Best Sustainable Shoe: Allbirds Women’s Tree Dasher 2Price: $135.00Pros:
Cons:
- Made with sustainable materials such as eucalyptus tree fiber and plastic bottles
- Tested by runners over a 9-month period
- More grip than the previous model
- Limited color options
- May not be cushioned enough for longer distances
- On the heavier side
When the Allbirds Tree Dashers was first introduced, it made a huge splash for its eco-friendly qualities. Now, the Allbirds Tree Dashers 2 is an improvement in many ways.
Complete with a carbon-neutral midsole made from sugarcane and eucalyptus material, it’s a leader in the race towards a healthier and more sustainable life. The carbon-neutral shoe also boasts bio-based nylon eyelets, an insole foam constructed with castor bean oil and a natural rubber outsole.
Compared to the original, the Tree Dasher 2 has lighter and more responsive foam. Its fit is more secure for an improved fit when running and walking. Another noteworthy change is the cushier crash pad, with a more athletic and angular heel shape to minimize impact. A no-slip heel collar prevents heels from sliding around.
Weighing 10.3 ounces, it’s slightly heavier than many other shoes on this list. However, there’s ample support and cushioning for everyday runs, walks and light workouts. If you’re training for a marathon or need a long-distance shoe that’s heavily cushioned, you may want to look elsewhere.
-
22. Plushest Cushioning: Saucony Women’s Triumph 19Price: $132.82Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Designed for neutral pronators
- Form-fitting design hugs the feet
- Made with some recycled materials for a lighter footprint
- Not available in a narrow width
- Boring color combinations for the wide version
- On the heavier side
Looking for a shoe that will make your feet say aahhh? The Saucony Triumph 19 boasts plush comfort and a cloudlike lightness. It also features recycled materials for a lighter footprint.
Weighing 9.1 ounces, the Triumph 19 isn’t the lightest shoe on our list. However, it pampers feet with a generous amount of cushioning. Several runners say it’s just what they need for long-distance training, including half and full marathons. An 8mm offset also makes the Triumph 19 a sensible daily trainer.
If you’re a neutral pronator, you’re in luck. The Saucony Triumph 19 is for runners with medium to high arches who don’t need much extra support. In case you’re unsure, neutral pronation means that the ankle rolls in approximately 15 degrees when your foot strikes the ground. This is a normal amount.
Prefer a lighter neutral shoe? We suggest the Saucony Kinvara 12, which weighs just 6.5 ounces. That’s several ounces lighter than the Triumph 19. It also has a much more subtle 4mm offset.
-
23. Best for Flat Feet: Saucony Women’s Echelon 8Price: $127.91Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Springy energy return for maximum responsiveness
- Ample support for running and walking
- Comfortable for long days on your feet at work
- Slightly heavy
- Limited color choices
- Not available in extra-wide
Unlike neutral pronators, flat-footed runners have fewer options when it comes to suitable trainers. We suggest the Saucony Women’s Echelon 8. According to user reviews, even the regular version (the Echelon 8 also comes in wide) is surprisingly roomy. The Echelon 8 sports a wide, stable base and a spacious toebox to let feet splay.
A comfortable and supportive shoe for flat feet, even runners with historically “difficult” feet have successfully used it for daily training. For example, you might struggle to find a good fit for wide feet with high arches or flat feet. Some mention the orthotic is high-quality and may be comfortable enough on its own. However, it’s also removable to slide in your custom orthotics.
Weighing 10.8 ounces, they’re slightly heavier than most shoes on this list. However, the extra support and cushioning is worth it to keep feet happy. Whether you train daily or you just need comfortable shoes for long days on your feet at work, the springy cushioning and overall durability makes the Echenon 8 a solid choice.
A form-fitting body hugs the trainer close to your feet. Several runners say it feels equally responsive on longer runs and speed drills. The engineered mesh toebox is highly breathable to keep your feet comfortable on warmer days.
Find more Best for Flat Feet: Saucony Women's Echelon 8 information and reviews here.
-
24. Best Zero Drop Shoe: Xero HFSPrice: $94.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Wide toe box gives toes room to spread out
- Rubber sole protects against rocks without compromising feedback
- Huarache-inspired design with adjustable instep and midfoot straps
- Stiff upper material
- Shoelaces may come untied
- Underwhelming color options
Some runners swear by zero drop shoes, claiming that their feet, ankles and legs have never felt stronger or more capable. The HFS is a lightweight, barefoot-friendly trainer that’s low to the ground to promote proper balance, posture and agility. Whether you’re already familiar with the benefits of zero drop shoes or you’re frustrated by recurring injuries in your standard cushy trainers, the HFS is a reasonably priced solution.
XFS fans appreciate this shoe’s versatility. It’s designed for running but can be used for everything from gym workouts to toeing the slackline. An optional 2mm insole gives you more or less of a barefoot feel. You can even remove or add the insole just for running, depending on how much of a barefoot sensation you crave.
You can choose to run with or without socks. A common concern about running sockless is that your feet might develop blisters, even over short distances. The good news is that there’s ample room for your favorite running socks, a feature that’s isn’t necessarily a given in a zero drop shoe.
Xero passionately promotes healthy and sustainable lifestyles, and the XFS is a vegan-friendly shoe. It’s manufactured with zero animal products.
-
25. Best for Lightweight Cushioning: Women’s On Cloud 5Pros:
Cons:
- Caters to neutral runners with high arches who don't need much extra support
- Zero Gravity foam absorbs impacts on concrete and pavement
- Breathable mesh upper keeps feet comfortable
- Limited color choices
- May not have enough support for distance training
- Not ideal for runners seeking lots of arch support
Featuring light and fast cushioning, the On Cloud 5 is ideal for runners who want plenty of cushioning without added weight or bulk. You’ll feel light on your feet without sacrificing comfort or performance. This trainer weighs 6.4 ounces and is a favorite for speedy road runs.
Wondering what light and fast cushioning means for your feet? It’s quick and nimble (think tempo runs and speed workouts). There’s plenty of flex for responsive strides. On Cloud 5 caters to neutral runners with high arches who don’t need much extra support. Zero Gravity foam absorbs impacts so you can comfortably run on concrete and pavement.
Speed workouts can generate a lot of heat. This On trainer keeps you comfortable with a mesh upper that regulates airflow and eliminates odor. It’s lightweight and breathable, even during brutal summer workouts and PR attempts.
Can I Use Running Shoes for Everyday Activities?
Unless you want to keep them pristine and ensure they last even longer, you can use your running shoes any time you'd like.
Some athletes have one pair of shoes just for running, with a second set of everyday athletic shoes for everything from chasing the kids to CrossFit and more.
Personally, I stick with one pair of shoes for everything, even if it means getting them dirty or replacing them a little sooner.
Those extra steps can create more wear and tear, but if you'd rather not buy a second pair just for walking around, it's a great idea. Especially if you wear inserts or orthotics for maximum support and comfort. Your feet may feel much better at the end of a long day!
Which Shoe Brand Is Best for Running?
Ask this question to five different runners, and you'll probably get five unique responses. For example, I've been a runner for the last 20+ years, and I have yet to find one brand that I love over the rest.
Instead of focusing on a particular brand, consider the features that are most important to you. Is it plush cushioning that makes you feel like you're running on a cloud? Or maybe a shoe that's better for flat feet, such as the Saucony Echelon 8?
Most brands have several different models of running shoes, with something for everyone.
New to the sport? Try out a few different brands to see which one works the best for you. Even if you're an experienced runner, switching to a new brand might leave your feet pleasantly surprised.
What Are the Three Types of Running Shoes?
Most runners are obsessed with their shoes. As a beginner or someone who doesn't run consistently, it might seem odd at first.
But there's a good reason why most runners care deeply about more than the shoe's style or comfort. When a fellow runner talks about their favorite "type" of running shoe, they're probably referring to the type of pronation.
In short, pronation is a technical term to describe the inward motion of your foot as you walk or run. Every athlete's foot hits the ground a little differently, but every footstrike generally falls into one of the three main categories.
A shoe can't magically prevent injuries, but it can help reduce certain risks. Want to learn more about pronation? Check out this YouTube video from Precision Movement.
Most running shoes fall into one of three categories: supinator, neutral, or overpronator.
Supinator: Little to no inward rolling. As a supinator, your arches barely collapse when your feet hit the ground. You may be prone to common running injuries such as shin splints and plantar fasciitis.
Neutral: Your arch collapses normally. This efficient pronation can decrease your risk of injury, but you're not immune to aches and pains.
Overpronators: Exessive arch collapse with each footstrike. Most overpronators have low arches or flat feet. Common injuries include bunions, shin splints, and plantar fasciitis.
Which Are the Best Women's Running Shoes for Beginners?
Congratulations! Now that you're aiming for a healthy lifestyle by becoming a runner, it's time to treat your feet with the right pair of shoes.
As a beginner, you may be more focused on value than splurging on shoes that could end up collecting dust. Your eye might be drawn to that super sleek pair of shoes that everyone's wearing around town, but do they provide the support and comfort your feet need on the trails or pavement?
Did you know that running shoes also make great gifts? Treat the novice runner in your life with a pair of new shoes or another thoughtful running gift that will accelerate their journey towards improved health and wellness.
Looking for more beginner-friendly gear? We suggest a muscle rolling stick for working out knots and lingering soreness. Another great choice is a sweatproof smart watch to help you train efficiently. Need some running gear as well? A water bottle belt can keep you well-hydrated, especially in the warmer months.
What Are the Best Running Shoes for Flat Feet?
If you have flat feet, motion control will feel the most comfortable and supportive. Rebecca Lingerfelt, DPT, explains in this article on Bostonsportsmed.com that the shoe's sole should be in a straight line, with a thicker interior foam layer.
These shoes are often heavier and bulkier than other types, since they're supporting your feet 100 percent.
One of our favorites for flat-footed runners is the Saucony Echelon 8. Besides flat feet, it's also a great choice if you run with orthotics. There's ample space for feet and inserts to expand on impact for a more natural stride.
How about the Best Women's Running Shoes for Concrete?
Hard surfaces can feel extra rough without enough cushioning and support. Fortunately, there are tons of great women's running shoes to keep your feet comfortable on concrete.
How Often Should You Really Replace Running Shoes?
Generally speaking, you should replace your running shoes every 300 to 500 miles. By this time, the midsole cushioning starts to lose its shock-absorbing capabilities. There's less cushioning to project your muscles and joints, so you may start to feel some discomfort.
According to the Alliance Foot & Ankle Experts, factors such as your weight and the terrain you run on will determine when you should replace your shoes. Other indicators include tread that's worn smooth and wear on the inside of your shoe.
Even if you don't see any obvious signs of wear and tear, it could also be time for a replacement if your shoes simply aren't as springy as they once were.