Fortnite’s Rocket Blasts Off Today

Season 4 of Fortnite hasn’t had as much mystery as Season 3 did but there is still something players had to look forward to. Soon after the start of the season players were able to discover a secret base housing a rocket with little to no explanation given as to why it is there.

Today, the rocket will be blasting off at 1:30 p.m. ET so it’s something you’ll want to see if you’re excited for the prospect of seeing a rocket shoot off into space or wherever it may be going.

The in-game news section calls the event “Blast Off!” and says players will have to get into a match today by 1:30 p.m. ET and look into the sky as the event will only happen at one time.

Given the wording, it sounds like this will be a timed event across every match of Fortnite going on during the given time. It sounds like a difficult feat to pull off but Epic Games sounds like it is going to give it a try anyways.

If you miss the event, likely most players will, we’re sure you’ll be able to catch recordings of the event pop up on YouTube, Twitch or Twitter in the near future. No clues have been given as to what will happen once the rocket launches or even where it will go.

Season 4 still has a little under two weeks left as the current end date is set for July 11. It’s not clear yet as to what Epic has to gain by launching the rocket before the season finishes up but we’re sure to find out.

The theme for Season 4 has been superheroes so it’s possible a hero will come out of nowhere and stop the rocket from making impact with the ground somewhere but we expect that will be too good to be true. However, with Fortnite, we’ve learned to not rule out any possibility.

Also currently going on in the world of Fortnite is a double XP event. This event is designed to help players speed up the finishing of their Battle Pass before the season finishes. Once the season finishes, all of the skins featured in the Battle Pass will no longer be obtainable. These skins include the Blockbuster, Carbide and Omega skins.

The Playground LTM was supposed to be in the game last week but some unforeseen bugs have forced the mode to be delayed into next week. Epic is working hard to get a playable version of the mode out as soon as possible.

