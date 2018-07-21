10 Food Fantasy Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

Managing a restaurant is a tough endeavor unto itself.

But handling those managerial duties while also hopping into the field for monster battles is even tougher. Thankfully, that’s the type of adventure you’ll never have to endure in real life. Food Fantasy combines both those job duties and transports you to an anime stylized world. Your journey will entail keeping your patrons pleased with delicious dishes, collecting ingredients, improving your loyal Food Souls, and vanquishing vile monsters. This top 10 tips guide is essential for future masters of Food Fantasy.

Here are the top 10 tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for Food Fantasy:

1. Strategize a Team Based on Food Soul Type

• Create your team based on Food Soul type. Food Souls are divided into four main character types – Defense, Strength, Magic, and Support. A complete team consists of damage resistant Defense Food Souls, a few Magic or Strength damage dealers, and a utility Food Soul capable of supporting your front line. Of course, you’ll need to construct your team based on your opponents. So, strategize and brew an overpowering team to take down your enemies. And finally, be mindful of your team power rating before you take on tougher battles.

2. Take Advantage of All the Rewards You’ll Obtain

• Don’t forget to take advantage of all the rewards that come your way. For instance, once a week you’ll be able to obtain 150 Soul Embers by sharing your latest summon or Fallen Angel purifications. Don’t overlook 150 Soul Embers – the Food Soul you’re looking for may be one summon away.

• Also, you should regularly visit the “Benefits” and “Side Storyline Mission” tabs. There’s a good chance that you’ve already completed the missions listed in both menus or are on the verge of completing them. In the case of Side Storyline Missions, let these tasks dictate where you should go next. You’ll obtain even more goodies just by staying on top of the tasks listed in both menus.

3. Claim “Star Rewards” for Every Chapter

• Make sure to claim the “Star Rewards” for every chapter. Regardless of whether it’s a part of the main story or side story, every chapter will have Star Rewards for you to obtain. Complete all stages with three stars and you’ll be able to claim 25 Soul Embers, plus 30 Stamina Bottles. Choose to either use all 30 of your Stamina Bottles or save them for when you really need them. Don’t worry – Stamina Bottles won’t disappear until you use them.

4. Keep an Eye on Events

• Remember to keep an eye on events. Every new player will have a chance to take on the “Foie Gras” event. Not only will you have a chance to obtain UR Food Soul Foie Gras, but this event is also designed to help out new players quickly familiarize themselves with the gameplay. So make sure to complete these challenges before time runs out.

5. Complete the Daily Activity Tasks

• Do your best to complete every Daily Activity. Complete these tasks to obtain useful rewards. Once you complete all of your daily tasks, you’ll receive multiple Red Tea shards (SR Food Soul), plus valuable and rare Magic Crystals. In addition, Seasoning, Cooking Points, Soul Embers, and other resources can also be obtained by completing daily tasks.

6. How to Improve Your Restaurant Quickly

• Managing a restaurant isn’t as easy as you think. So plan and execute your restaurant duties effectively and efficiently. There are hundreds of recipes for you to develop & master. If you want to quickly improve your restaurant, you might need to sell recipes that can quickly improve your reputation. However, selling reputation-based recipes might not be best way to earn money. Whatever you choose to do Master Attendant, make sure you carefully strategize and plan out your next move.

7. Feed Your Food Souls to Improve Your Intimacy Score

• Don’t forget to feed delicious recipes to your Food Souls to improve your intimacy score. If you gift a Food Soul their preferred recipe, then it will greatly increase your intimacy score with them. But what if you don’t have enough ingredients to give them what they want? Then you can try completing stages without using the sweep feature for a chance to increase your intimacy score. The more time you dedicate to your Food Souls, the closer they’ll be with you.

8. How to Obtain a Fully Ascended UR Food Soul

• Everyone wants a piece of the pie when it comes to UR Food Souls. In the Tips Store, you’ll be able to purchase UR B-52 shards. Make sure to keep a close eye on the Tips Store as it will refresh on a daily basis. Tips can be obtained by properly managing your restaurant and making sure every customer is satisfied. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to obtain a fully ascended B-52.

9. Equip Food Souls With Powerful Fallen Angels

• Equip your Food Souls with powerful Fallen Angels to greatly increase their power. At the start, you’ll only have one purification slot for your Fallen Angels. But, as you progress, you’ll be able to unlock more slots by obtaining Magic Crystals throughout your journey. It’s recommended that you save up your Crystals first so that you can unlock slots when the time comes. Make sure to unlock these slots as soon as possible to get even more rewards.

10. As Your Player Level Increases, New Modes and Features Come Your Way

• Completing a myriad of missions and properly managing your restaurant helps you constantly upgrade your Player Level. As you reach new levels, new modes and features gradually open up. Some of the new duties you can expect to unlock are restaurant decorating/upgrading, the ability to craft and upgrade “Fallen Angels,” and the chance to purchase/sell all types of marketplace goods. You can refer to the list posted below to get an idea of what new mechanics come into play as you level up:

– Level Two: Story Quests

– Level Three: Improve Recipe

– Level Five: Develop

– Level Seven: Cooking Talents

– Level Nine: Mischief & Additional Delivery Team

– Level 10: Decorate

– Level 12: Hard Mode

– Level 13: Daily Missions

– Level 14: Restaurant Upgrade

– Level 15: World Map

– Level 16: Ice Arena

– Level 22: Airship

– Level 23: Showdown

– Level 24: Exploration

– Level 26: Fallen Angel

– Level 28: Marketplace

– Level 30: Team Up

