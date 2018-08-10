Food Fantasy Full Recipes List

Food Fantasy isn’t all about battling baddies.

Your other duties entail developing recipes that bring the tastiest delicacies to fruition. At the start of your Food Fantasy adventure, you’ll be asked to choose from one of three regions to start in – Gloriville, Sakurajima, and Light Kingdom. Depending on which one you select, you’ll start churning out dishes based on the recipes tied to that region. Then there’s a whole other set of recipes you can master and bring to your establishment (“Lost Cuisine”). Over time, you’ll unlock recipes from all four options and become a true master chef.

We don’t want you to waste your ingredients on fruitless combining endeavors. Follow the full recipes guide listed below to make the most of your Food Fantasy experience.

Note – the recipes list for each region is broken down into recipe, ingredients, and the stages you can collect those ingredients from. The Lost Cuisine’s recipe contains info on what mission level you need to reach and what missions you need to complete in order to collect its recipes.

Gloriville Cuisine

– French Fries: Potato; 1-3

– Crispy Pork: Pork Belly; 1-6

– Salad: Cucumber, Lettuce, and Carrot; 2-2, 3-1, and 3-5

– Eggplant Roll: Potato and Eggplant; 1-3 and 2-7

– Smoked Salmon: Salmon; 4-2

– Roast Beef: Beef Tenderloin, 5-6

– Cheese Soup: Bread and Cheese; 4-4 and 6-2

– Mushroom Soup: Shiitake, Mushroom, and Butter; 6-8, 7-3, and 7-8

– Fried Rice Cake: Egg and Rice; 5-2 and 8-2

– Pork Burger: Lettuce, Bread, and Pork Loin; 3-1, 4-4, and 9-2

– Bacon Tofu Wraps: Bacon and Tofu; 10-3 and 10-6

– Grilled Calamari: Green Pepper, Onion, and Octopus; 6-6, 9-5, and 11-4

– Popcorn: Butter and Corn; 7-8 and 11-2

– Shortbread: Flour, Butter, and Milk; 2-2, 7-8, and 12-5

– Minestrone: Cabbage, Spinach, and Starch; 13-5, 13-6, and 13-9

– Pineapple Juice: Pineapple and Honey; 14-2 and 14-6

– Apples Crisp: Flour and Apple; 12-2 and 15-1

– Chicken Pizza: Diced Chicken, Cheese, and Apple; 16-5, 6-2, and 15-1

– Roast Chicken: Whole Chicken; 16-6

– Mango Wrap: Cream, Flour, and Mango; 11-7, 12-2, and 17-3

– Fruit Salad: Pineapple and Strawberry; 14-3 and 18-2

– Peanut Pie: Egg, Flour, and Peanut; 5-2, 12-2, and 19-3

– Pumpkin Soup: Milk and Pumpkin; 12-5 and 20-5

– Hotteok: Milk, Red Beans, and Rice Flour; 12-5, 19-5, and 20-7

– Cheesy Yam: Cheese and Purple Yam; 6-2 and 21-3

– Fried Cod: Egg, Flour, and Cod; 5-2, 12-2, and 22-2

– Fried Unagi: Egg, Flour, and Eel; 5-2, 12-2, and 22-5

– Baked Lobster: Cheese and Rock Lobster; 6-2 and 23-5

– Crab Salad: Lettuce and King Crab; 3-1 and 24-2

Sakurajima Cuisine

– Baked Potato: Potato; 1-3

– Grilled Pork Belly: Pork Belly; 1-6

– Cucumber Salad: Cucumber; 2-2

– Boiled Lettuce: Lettuce; 3-1

– Salmon Sashimi: Salmon; 4-2

– Mushroom Yaki: Mushroom and Butter; 7-3 and 7-8

– Beef Tartare: Egg and Beef Tenderloin; 5-3 and 5-6

– Tamagoyaki: Carrot, Egg, and Shiitake; 3-1, 5-2, and 6-8

– Omurice: Egg and Rice; 5-2 and 8-2

– Shogayaki: Pork Loin and Onion; 9-2 and 9-5

– Bacon Bites: Bread, Cheese, and Bacon; 4-4, 6-2, and 10-3

– Cold Tofu: Tofu; 10-6

– Grilled Corn: Corn and Cream; 11-2 and 11-7

– Vegetable Tempura: Eggplant, Shiitake, and Flour; 2-7, 6-8, and 12-2

– Takoyaki: Octopus, Flour, and Caggabe; 11-4, 12-2, and 3-5

– Creamed Spinach: Cream and Spinach; 11-7 and 13-6

– Apples and Cream: Cream and Apple; 11-7 and 15-1

– Chicken Skewer: Green Pepper and Diced Chicken; 6-6 and 16-5

– Fried Chicken: Egg, Flour, and Whole Chicken; 5-2, 12-12, and 16-6

– Mango Smoothie: Cream and Mango; 11-7 and 17-3

– Strawberry Smoothie: Cream, Milk, and Strawberry; 11-7, 12-5, and 18-2

– Peanut Butter Crisp: Milk, Flour, and Peanut; 12-5, 12-2, and 19-3

– Cod Fillet: Butter, Starch, and Cod; 7-8, 13-9, and 22-2

– Piglet Daifuku: Egg, Flour, and Red Beans; 5-2, 12-2, and 19-5

– Pumpkin Muffin: Honey, Red Beans, and Pumpkin; 14-6, 19-5, and 20-5

– Yam Dumplings: Rice Flour and Purple Yam; 20-7 and 21-3

– Unagi Don: Rice and Eel; 8-2 and 22-5

– Lobster Sashimi: Rock Lobster; 23-5

– Crab Sashimi: King Crab; 24-2

Light Kingdom Cuisine

– Stir Fried Potatoes: Potato; 1-3

– Braised Pork: Pork Belly; 1-6

– Braised Eggplant: Eggplant; 2-7

– Sautéed Lettuce: Lettuce; 3-1

– Carrot Bread: Carrot and Bread; 3-1 and 4-4

– Cucumber Egg Stir-Fry: Cucumber and Egg; 2-2 and 5-2

– Black Pepper Beef: Beef Tenderloin and Green Pepper; 5-6 and 6-6

– Sautéed Mushrooms: Shiitake and Mushroom; 6-8 and 7-3

– Egg Fried Rice: Egg and Rice; 5-2 and 8-2

– Salmon Fried Rice: Salmon, Rice, and Onion; 4-2, 8-2, and 9-5

– Onion Fried Rice: Rice, Pork Loin, and Onion; 8-2, 9-2, and 9-5

– Bacon Fried Rice: Carrot, Rice, and Bacon; 3-1, 8-2, and 10-3

– Braised Octopus: Green Pepper and Octopus; 6-6 and 11-4

– Risotto: Cheese, Rice, and Cream; 6-2, 8-2, and 11-7

– Butter Bread: Egg, Butter, and Flour; 5-2, 7-8, and 12-2

– Emerald Roll: Cabbage and Spinach; 13-5 and 13-6

– Corn Pie: Corn and Starch; 11-5 and 13-9

– Toffee Apple: Starch and Apple; 13-9 and 15-1

– Pineapple Fried Rice: Rice and Pineapple; 8-2 and 14-3

– Chicken Soup: Shiitake and Whole Chicken; 6-8 and 16-6

– Mango Pudding: Egg, Milk, and Mango; 5-2, 12-5, and 17-3

– Strawberry Ice Cream: Cream, Milk, and Strawberry; 11-7, 12-5, and 18-2

– Red Bean Pudding: Milk and Red Beans; 12-5 and 19-5

– Kung Pao Chicken: Diced Chicken and Peanut; 16-5 and 19-3

– Pumpkin Pie: Honey, Pumpkin, and Rice Flour; 14-6, 20-5, and 20-7

– Sweet Yam Buns: Egg, Flour, and Purple Yam; 5-2, 12-2, and 21-3

– Steamed Cod: Tofu and Cod; 6-8 and 22-2

– Steamed Unagi: Shiitake and Eel; 6-8 and 22-5

– Garlic Lobster: Rock Lobster; 23-5

– Crab Hotpot: Shiitake, Tofu, and King Crab; 6-8, 10-6, and 24-2

Lost Cuisine

– Calamari Skewer: Mission Level 5; Make five recipes of any kind

– Garlic Oysters: Mission Level 8; Submit five Calamari Skewers

– Grilled Prawns: Mission Level 10; Cook C-rated recipes eight times

– Pickled Salmon Head: Mission Level 12; Challenge Parisel Stage 1-1

– Tomato & Eggs: Mission Level 14; Complete Mischief three times

– Steamed Mushrooms: Mission Level 16; Challenge Parisel Stage 1-2

– Spaghetti: Mission Level 18; Complete 2 Take-out orders from Gloriville

– Har Gow: Mission Level 20; Develop recipes two times

– Gold Cake: Mission Level 22; Complete all daily missions

– Mixed Greens: Mission Level 24; Challenge Parisel Stage 4-2

– Stir Fried Mussels: Mission Level 26; Serve 100 regular customers in your restaurant

– Mushroom Alfredo: Mission Level 28; Re-collect 15 Low-Grade Screws

– Cah Siu Bao: Mission Level 30; Make 10 recipes of any kind

– Spinach Noodles: Mission Level 32; Challenge Parisel Stage 6-2

– Mint Pineapple: Mission Level 34; Complete FIVE Take-out orders from Gloriville

– Apple Sangria: Mission Level 36; Collect and submit 10 Spinach

– Braised Lamb: Mission Level 38; Bring any Control series talent into battle

– Mushroom Chicken Stew: Mission Level 40; Challenge Spring Outskirts 9-2

– Matcha Cake: Mission Level 41; Defeat 20 Dine and Dash customers

– Cappuccino: Mission Level 42; Re-collect 50 Mints

– Fruit Tea: Mission Level 44; Complete all daily missions

– Lemon Pie: Mission Level 45; Develop recipes three times

– Meat Zongzi: Mission Level 47; Challenge Spring Outskirts 12-2

– Stuffed Lotus Root: Mission Level 49; Submit 20 Lemon Pies

– Lotus Root Stir Fry: Mission Level 50; Complete 10 orders From Nevras

– Black Fungus Congee: Mission Level 52; Collect and submit 10 high-quality Seasoning