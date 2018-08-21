NBA 2K19 Shows Off New MyCareer Mode in New Trailer

2K Sports dropped a new trailer for NBA 2K19 today showcasing a little bit of the new MyCareer mode.

This career mode looks like it will follow a completely different path than it did in past years as we get a glimpse at some overseas competitions.

The title of the trailer is “The Way Back” so it sounds like your player will have to prove he can make it back to the NBA by playing overseas of a little bit.

The roughly two minute trailer shows off a lot of the story and even introduces some of the new voice actors joining the cast including Anthony Mackie, Haley Joel Osment, Michael Rapaport, Aldis Hodge, Blake Jenner and more.

We see the Shanghai Bears and the Fort Wayne Mad Ants make appearances in the trailers making it sound like these two teams will be featured prominently in the game.

We don’t have many hints as to what to expect in the MyCareer mode but 2K has drip fed us some information in other areas of the game, including the revamped MyTeam mode that you can read more about here.

After being teased on social media, it was revealed the NBA 2K19 soundtrack was curated by Travis Scott and LeBron James. You can check out the soundtrack and learn more about it here.

We’re not that far out from NBA 2K19: The Prelude which will give players a chance to experience the game before the official release date. Players will probably have a chance to create their avatar and experience some of the changed gameplay elements.

NBA 2K19: The Prelude will be available August 31 on PS4 and Xbox One. NBA 2K19 will be available on September 11, 2018 for $59.99 on Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Those who purchase the Anniversary Edition will receive access to the game beginning on September 7.

