9 Upcoming New Fortnite Halloween Skins

Skins are the lifeblood of Fortnite which is probably why Epic Games comes out with so many of them so fast. Fortnite is a free-to-play game that still manages to make a ton of money based on its item shop alone.

Fortnite: Battle Royale recently celebrated it’s one year anniversary of being on the market which means its drawing closer to Halloween.

If players remember when Fortnite debuted they’ll probably remember the pumpkin rocket launcher, the seemingly never-ending event and the overabundance of Skull Trooper and Ghoul Trooper skins.

Those skins have perhaps become some of the rarest in the game since Fortnite has exploded in popularity since the release of those skins. Perhaps they are even returning for this Halloween season?

What we can say is there are several more spooking skins coming to the world of Fortnite according to numerous leaks and datamines. We saw the release of the Dark Bomber into the game yesterday night but we will be receiving a lot more than that in the future.

Here’s the list of all the datamined Halloween skins for Fortnite, according to FNBRLeaks, an account known for leaking information regarding the game. We will also update this list once more skins and cosmetics are revealed.

Straw Ops & Hay Man

New Outfits! Name: Straw Ops (Female)

Desc: The harvest grows near Name: Hay Man (Male)

Desc: Scare. Those. Crows Rarities: Epic pic.twitter.com/RwdR7lCJ83 — Fortnite: Battle Royale Leaks 🎃 (@FNBRLeaks) October 3, 2018

These skins were teased by Epic Games themselves already so we should be too surprised they are coming into the game. Not only do they have the Halloween theme but they also have an overall Fall theme, if you just don’t look all that closely at their eyes.

Hay Nest & Birdhovel

New Backblings! Name: Hay Nest (Male)

Desc: Hatch a plan Name: Birdhovel

Desc: Keep your enemies close Rarity: Epic pic.twitter.com/wou4rkZAFj — Fortnite: Battle Royale Leaks 🎃 (@FNBRLeaks) October 3, 2018

These two items will be back blings that seem like they will come bundled with the two skins above. However, the description makes it sound like that won’t be the case as the Hay Nest is a male bling while the Birdhovel has no gender description. We’ll just have to wait and see.

Dark Glyph & Field Wraith

New Gliders! Name: Dark Glyph (Dark Bomber Glider)

Desc: Indecipherable Name: Field Wraith (Scarecrow)

Desc: Don't just scare crows, give them nightmares pic.twitter.com/2RXa88pypz — Fortnite: Battle Royale Leaks 🎃 (@FNBRLeaks) October 3, 2018

We’re a bit late on this one since the Dark Bomber came out yesterday but here’s a look at the Halloween themed gliders coming to the game this year. The Dark Bomber is an alternate take on the Brite Bomber costume in that it’s a polar opposite of everything that skin represents.

Thunder Crash & Harvester

New Pickaxes! Name: Thunder Crash (Dark Bomber)

Desc: Wield the thunder

Rarity: Epic Name: Harvester (Scarecrow)

Desc: Reap what you sow

Rarity: Rare pic.twitter.com/EvCqPqTjOc — Fortnite: Battle Royale Leaks 🎃 (@FNBRLeaks) October 3, 2018

Another Dark Bomber cosmetic that we’re late on but we still have the Harvester tool to look forward to for the Scarecrow.

T-Pose Emote

This emote is more than certainly releasing just for players to fully assume the role of a scarecrow. The leaker has confirmed the emote is an infinite emote meaning you hit it once and your player will remain in that stance until you perform another action.

Fortnite: Battle Royale is out now on Xbox One, PS4, iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch and PC via the Epic Games Launcher. For more Fortnite: Battle Royale coverage, content and guides stay with us here at Heavy. Make sure you check out the rest of our gaming coverage too.

See Also