Does the Coin Case Exist in Pokemon Let’s Go?

With the release of Pokemon Let’s Go players are brought back to the generation that started it all.

While we are in Kanto again there are changes that were made in this game. Once you reach the Celadon City Game Corner you might want to test out the slot machines.

In Pokemon Red, Blue and Yellow you need to get the Coin Case but you will run into quite the snag if you’re looking for that in Pokemon Let’s Go. Don’t spend too much time looking for the Coin Case in the normal area because you won’t find it there.

The Coin Case doesn’t actually exist in Pokemon Let’s Go and to make matters even worse you can’t even gamble at the Game Corner. Instead, you can go up to the slot machines and it just gives you a description of them instead of actually letting you play.

This isn’t a deal breaker by any means but it is a little disappointing for those who were looking to spend some time at the Game Corner. Instead of perhaps getting Dratini or Porygon players will have to get these Pokemon through a different method.

There are other things that are missing from the game as well such as the bike and fishing rods. These changes made more sense than removing the Game Corner gambling but it is what it is.

Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee are out now on Nintendo Switch. If you’re looking to become more immersed with the game you might want to check out the PokeBall Plus which will also get you a free Mew.

See Also: