Hitmonlee or Hitmonchan in Pokemon Let’s Go

There comes a time in Pokemon Let’s Go that will require you choose between two fighting Pokemon – Hitmonlee or Hitmonchan.

These two Pokemon are named after Bruce Lee and Jackie Chan respectively and while they are both fighting Pokemon one will have moves based on kicks while the other will have punch-based moves.

Hitmonchan will be the boxer and has the ability to learn moves like Ice, Fire and Thunder punch while also sporting the higher defense.

Hitmonlee hits harder and goes faster but will be lacking the elemental moves Hitmonchan has to offer. These Pokemon aren’t essential to beating the game by any means but Hitmonchan will go further in providing different elemental matchups, making him a better choice for those looking for a more rounded out team.

Players will get to choose from these two Pokemon once they arrive in Saffron City and fight their way through the Karate Dojo. Once you do this the owner will give you your choice of either Pokemon.

Hitmonchan and Hitmonlee are both rare Pokemon but this won’t be your only opportunity to nab one of them. Once you gather all eight gym badges and make your way towards Victory Road you’ll be able to catch both of these Pokemon in the wild.

Since this is an option it doesn’t make this choice as hard as choosing between the Helix or Dome fossils earlier in the game.

Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu and Eevee are out now on Nintendo Switch.

