Pokemon Let’s Go: How to Fast Travel

There are a lot of towns and regions to visit when playing Pokemon Let’s Go, and walking back and forth can get tedious. So can you fast travel? Technically, fast travel isn’t available in the new game, but there are ways to travel faster. The best method is sky dashing, which is essentially a new version of fast travel.

Sky Dash Is Your Best Fast Travel Option

In order to “fast travel” in Pokemon Let’s Go, you’ll need to be able to fly (aka “sky dash.”) This is a hidden power available to Pikachu and Eevee. Once unlocked, you’ll no longer have to walk between locations.

To unlock Sky Dash, g to the Gaming Corner in Celadon City. A guy is standing outside with balloons. He will add the Sky Dash move to Pikachu or Eevee’s secret techniques screen, once you talk to him.

To then initiate fast travel, you’ll need to do one of two things. First, go to the main menu and select the option to play with your Pikachu or Eevee. On the right, you’ll see Sky Dash in the sidebar and any other unlocked secret techniques. Choose Sky Dash and the location where you want to go.

Or go to the main menu, select your bag, and open the town map. Hover over the city you want to visit and select Sky Dash.

You Can Also Ride Pokemon (But You Can’t Bike)

If Sky Dash isn’t your thing, you can also ride Pokemon in Pokemon Let’s Go. This is Let’s Go’s version of bicycling. (Sorry, you can’t ride a bike in Pokemon Let’s Go.) At this time, it appears that Persian is the only Pokemon that actually helps you travel faster when riding it. The other Pokemon appear to travel the same speed that you walk.

To ride a Pokemon, you don’t need a special skill or an unlocked feature. Some Pokemon can be ridden, and some can’t. Pokemon you can ride include Onix, Haunter, Machamp, Rapidash, Dragonite, Arcanine, and Persian, among others. You can get Arcanine or Persian by trading with NPCs (Heavy explains how in the story here.) To ride a Pokemon, simply add them to your party, then let them out of their Pokeball. If the Pokemon can be mounted, you’ll instantly be riding the Pokemon. No special skills needed.

See Also: