How to Complete Fortnite Storm The Agency Challenges

Following what’s presumed to be the final Fortnite update of Season 2, Epic Games introduced the Storm The Agency challenges that will reward you with a pickaxe, weapon wrap, and glider upon completion.

There wasn’t a lot expected with the v12.61 patch, so the fact we even got a set of challenges is nice to see.

A total of five new challenges were added to the game and on top of the cosmetics, there’s also 120,000 XP up for grabs, which could prove to be quite useful in your journey towards unlocking the golden Peely skin.

These challenges won’t be too difficult to complete as most of them will just be completed by playing the game as normal.

Here’s how to get the Storm The Agency challenges done in a hurry.

Fortnite Storm The Agency Challenges

Based on the name alone, you know these objectives will require you to visit The Agency, and that’s exactly how you’ll earn 40,000 XP.

That is definitely going to be the easiest of the bunch to complete, but surviving storm circles will also be a quick one to knock out, provided you play several games of Fortnite.

Let’s take a look at the complete set of challenges, which are available now in Fortnite.

Land at The Agency (0/1)

Survive Storm Circles (0/10)

Open a faction locked chest at different Spy Bases (0/3)

Swim over hatches at The Agency (0/1)

Eliminate a Henchman at different Safe Houses (0/3)

Completing them will reward you with the glider, but you’ll be able to get the pickaxe and harvesting tool without finishing the whole set.

How Long Will This Take?

All in all, it shouldn’t take you too long to knock out these five challenges, especially if you know where to look.

The hatches at The Agency that are being referred to can be found in the water around this location, and they have just been activated and started shooting bubbles out of them within the past week.

Eliminating henchmen at safe houses won’t be too hard if you know where all of these locations are. If you need a refresher, allow us to help.

Surviving storm circles will likely prove to be the most lengthy challenge to complete, but depending on how long you last in a match, it shouldn’t take longer than an hour. You might just have to get comfortable hiding in a bush on the outskirts of the circle as it moves.

Fortnite Season 3 is set to launch on June 4, which means you can take your time completing these new challenges, but don’t wait too long or they’ll disappear forever.

