50 Best Luxury Gifts: The Ultimate List

If you’re willing to spend a bit more for that special someone on your list this year, there are plenty of luxury gift options. Whether you prefer to stretch your budget just a little or quite a bit, you can find a variety of luxury gifts in categories ranging from beauty to designer clothing to the latest electronic gifts and more. Keep it simple with a gift card or take your time browsing the many different luxury watches and luggage sets to find a gift that truly stands out.

1. ORIBE Gold Envy Luminous Face Mask

This luxurious face mask features real gold particles to help brighten and illuminate the skin along with caviar lime for gentle yet effective exfoliation. Once it’s applied to clean skin, it’s best to leave the mask on for 10 to 15 minutes to enjoy its full benefits. Additional ingredients such as evening primrose and sweet almond oil moisturize the skin and restore softness and elasticity. The end result is skin that appears healthier and younger. Pair this gift with ORIBE Radiant Drops Golden Face Oil for a memorable luxury gift.

Not the gift you had in mind? Browse more luxury beauty gifts to find the right one.

Price: $95.00

2. MICHELE Women’s Deco Diamond Dial Stainless Steel Watch

The MICHELE Women’s Deco Diamond Dial Stainless Steel Watch shares hallmark features of other MICHELE watches, including hand-set genuine diamonds, mother-of-pear dials, and a handy two-button system to accommodate interchangeable bracelets and straps. This watch comes with a sturdy yet stylish stainless steel band and is even water resistant for activities such as swimming and showering.

Not quite her style? Shop more women’s luxury watches for an even greater gift selection.

Price: $795.00 (20 percent off MSRP)

3. HTC VIVE – Virtual Reality System

This virtual reality system distances itself from competitors with features such as room-scale virtual reality and an adjustable headset with a variety of eye relief adjustments for long-term use. Included wireless controllers help make any virtual reality experience complete with natural interactions. Innovative base station tracking technology enhances any virtual reality experience by determining the exact location of the headset and controllers so that users can interact with their virtual room.

Looking for more gift ideas? Visit the Amazon holiday gift guide for an even wider selection.

Price: $599.00

4. Altra Furniture Manchester TV Stand with Fireplace

There’s enough room to accommodate a 70-inch flat panel TV on top of this stand, which helps keeps any living space cozy and warm. A multi-function remote provides full control over the heat settings without having to get up. This TV stand comes with several open shelves for storage and organization. An elegant black painted finish provides an upscale touch to any living space. The stand can be used with or without the flame.

If you’d rather shop around a bit more, browse more holiday gifts for a wider variety of gift options.

Price: $321.99

5. Weber Summit S-470 Liquid-Propane Gas Grill

Highlights of this Weber grill include a generous 580 square inch cooking area and 48,800 BTU input. A built-in thermometer helps to keep track of internal temperatures as the food cooks. There’s also a side burner and smoke burner along with a sear station burner. This grill is outfitted with a rear-mounted infrared rotisserie burner and an individual burner ignition system. Controls are conveniently located in the front. Other highlights include stainless steel cooking grates and Flavorizer bars.

Price: $1,899.00

6. Segway miniPRO Smart Self Balancing Personal Transporter

The Segway miniPRO is a self-balancing scooter designed to conquer indoor and outdoor terrain. The miniPRO features hands-free operation and tops out at 10 miles per hour. It also features a 14-mile battery range and comes with 800 watts of power. A knee control bar ensures simple and precise steering. This Segway stands out for its ergonomic design and precision sensors that learn the body’s movements and maintain balance while riding. A Bluetooth phone app gives users access to LED light customization, anti-theft security, firmware updates, and more.

Looking for something else? Browse the electronics gift guide for a wider selection.

Price: $439.99 (37 percent off MSRP)

7. Tateossian Men’s “Mosaic-Silver” Reversible Cufflinks

These silver cuff links, with a semi-precious stone on one side and a stylish silver engraved geometric pattern on the other, make a thoughtful gift idea for any man. A reversible inner panel simply slides in and out for simple customization. The modern pattern and colors make these cuff links a luxurious addition to any outfit. View more handsome cuff links for a broader selection.

Price: $510.02 (5 percent off MSRP)

8. R+Co Odyssey Hair Spray Set

This luxury hair care set is ideal for the jet-setter on your list. The set includes an assortment of sprays to keep hair looking its best around the world. A salt spray, strong hold spray, frizz and static control spray, and blow out balm are just some examples of what’s inside. There’s also color-safe shampoo and conditioner along with dry shampoo. The essentials set comes in a travel-ready tote bag for added convenience.

Had something else in mind? Browse more luxury gifts to find the perfect present.

Price: $225.00

9. Cole Haan Women’s Alpaca Wool Belted Coat

An elegant wrap such as this Cole Haan coat can dress up any outfit for a night out on the town. This cozy jacket is fully lined and comes with an oversize hood for extra protection against the cold winter air. It also features a self-belt waistband for a more secure and customized fit. There’s also an asymmetrical zipper closure and welted hand pockets. The long sleeves and extended hemline add to the jacket’s stylish appearance. This jacket features a luxurious wool and alpaca blend.

Browse more women’s jackets and coats here.

Price: $410.20 – $798.00

10. GODIVA Chocolatier Ultimate Chocolate Gift Tower

Highlights of this chocolate gift tower include a nuts and caramel gift box, chocolate truffles gift box, dark chocolate truffles gift box, and more. The tower comes wrapped in a stylish ribbon so all you need to do is hand it to the recipient. This 105-piece tower is ideal for the chocolate-loving friends, family, and co-workers in your life.

Had something else in mind? Browse more chocolate and candy gifts for options similar to this box.

Price: $295.00

11. AIRMEGA 400S The Smarter App Enabled Air Purifier

This air purifier goes beyond what many lower-priced models offer. For example, it has a pollution sensor that provides information about the air quality inside the home and a vibrant LED color ring that indicates whether the air quality is fresh or unhealthy throughout the day. Smart mode helps the air purifier adapt to its surroundings by adjusting the fan speeds as necessary and running in eco mode to conserve energy as long as the air quality is good. An accompanying app lets users set timers, check the status of the air quality and filters, and activate the device remotely.

Shop the home gift guide if you’re looking for a bigger selection of gifts.

Price: $508.99 (40 percent off MSRP)

12. GhostBed 11-Inch Latex and Gel Queen Memory Foam Mattress

The GhostBed ensures a good night’s sleep with features such as a removable plush cover that promotes temperature regulation and a high-density foam base layer for added support. The gel memory foam layer offers comfort and softness while keeping the skin comfortable and dry throughout the night. It also reduces nighttime movement while minimizing pressure with embedded gel beads. The top layer consists of high-quality latex material that contours to the body.

Price: $795.00

13. Fratelli Orsini Silk Lined Italian Leather Opera Gloves

A 100 percent pure Italian silk lining and classic 12-button design makes these opera gloves a thoughtful and luxurious gift for a memorable evening at the opera or other formal event. The gloves go just beyond the elbows, extending 12 inches past the wrist, and are made from durable Italian lambskin leather. These gloves run true to size and come with a traditional three-button wrist closure for an elegant look and a snug, secure fit.

Need more gift ideas? Visit the women’s holiday gift guide for more options.

Price: $215.95

14. Natuzzi B865-155 Power Reclining Sofa

Durable, authentic Italian leather keeps this reclining sofa looking sharp over time. Each model is handcrafted by expert craftsman and is designed in Italy. The leather is also protected for added durability over time. Padded track arms and seat cushions make for a comfortable place to rest, while gentle curved details in the seat backs provide support and style. This sofa features an electric recline and distinctive stitching details.

Need more gift ideas? Shop the home gift guide for gift ideas similar to this one.

Price: $1,627.87

15. Bowers & Wilkins P9 Premium Headphones

These comfortable and large over-ear headphones stand out for their acoustic quality and innovative design. The headband decouples each earcup to reduce unwanted vibration between the headband and earcup, which eliminates distortion and promotes clear, open sound. Additionally, the drivers are located towards the front rather than off to the side for a more natural and well-rounded sound experience. Both the headband and ear cups are crafted from high-quality Italian Saffiano leather.

Not the gift you had in mind? Head over to the electronics gift guide to find the perfect gift.

Price: $899.00

16. Ted Baker Men’s Nierro Oxford

An eye-catching derby style and accent stitching are just some highlights of this men’s Oxford shoe. Highlights include an elegantly colored leather lining with a modern repeat print pattern and a choice between two lace colors. There’s also a colored heel top piece and an embossed leather sole. An upscale velvet finish helps instantly pull any outfit together.

Visit the men’s designer shop for a wider selection of luxury gifts.

Price: $74.39 – $184.00

17. FRYE Ilana Harness Small Saddle Crossbody Bag

This Frye cross body bag is made with genuine Italian leather along with equestrian-inspired features such as brass finish hardware and a distinctive saddle shape. The strap is removable and adjustable for added convenience. The bag also has a suede-lined interior along with a single pocket on the inside for storing smaller items. A magnetic snap closure keeps objects secure on the go.

Price: $378.00

18. NewAir Premier Gold Series Built-In Wine Cooler

This built-in wine cellar has enough space for up to 116 bottles of wine, making it a thoughtful gift for any wine enthusiast. It’s designed to be used as a built-in or freestanding wine cellar and features dual zone storage to keep red and white wine at the ideal temperature. A custom gold LED light on the inside comes with several brightness settings for full control over the display. Other components include a three-rail sliding shelf system for quick and easy access to the wine along with a reversible stainless steel door.

You can also visit the home gift guide for a wider selection of gifts.

Price: $1,499.85

19. Boosted 2nd Generation Dual+ Electric Skateboard

Whether you’re heading off to work, going to meet up with friends, or simply want to spend some quality time outdoors, the Boosted 2nd Generation Dual+ Electric Skateboard will help you get around a little bit faster. This electric skateboard has enough power to climb hills with up to a 25 percent grade. It also has regenerative braking for your safety. Despite its ample power, the skateboard is light enough to carry around.

Price: $1,498.99

20. Jimmy Choo Women’s Lang Sandal

This stunning Jimmy Choo shoe, available in two colors, features a four-inch heel and metallic glitter. The shoe is ideal for formal events as well as cocktail parties and nights out on the town. The glitter adds an element of luxury and sophistication, helping to dress up any outfit. Pair these evening sandals with a Jimmy Choo bag to make a memorable and luxurious gift.

Price: $465.11 – $559.04

21. Gaggia Brera Super Automatic Espresso Machine

The Gaggia Brera Super Automatic Espresso Machine is compact enough to fit on most kitchen countertops, yet it still delivers the same results you would expect from a super-automatic espresso machine. A full 15 bars of pressure produces an authentic espresso each time. All you need to do is choose your desired espresso strength and length, then let the machine take over. Other features include automatic circuit cleaning, a built-in ceramic grinder and a descaling alarm that lets you know when you need to descale.

Looking for something else? Visit the home gift guide for even more great gift ideas.

Price: $449.00

22. Impossible Collection of Jewelry: The 100 Most Important Jewels of the Twentieth Century

Fine jewelry historian Vivienne Becker explores the finest pieces of jewelry that convey the different milestones of jewelry design throughout the last century. The selections range from Art Nouveau to be start of the new millennium, including Tiffany Studios, DeBeers, Veruda for Chanel, and more. This book is just as suitable for fine jewelry collectors as it is for those with an appreciation for precious objects. Stunning photographs of renowned precious stones are featured throughout this book.

Similar gift ideas include The Impossible Collection of Fashion and the Impossible Collection of Design: The 100 Most Influential Objects of the Twentieth Century.

Price: $540.94 (36 percent off MSRP)

23. Sonos SUB Wireless Subwoofer

This wireless subwoofer offers a deeper base to any amplified component, including Sonos speakers, without the often accompanying vibration. It’s also versatile and can be used standing up or lying flat. The subwoofer can be set up over WiFi and is designed to play different songs in different rooms or a single song in every room. A simple app lets users choose a desired song and room then hit play to begin. Continuous software updates ensure that the product is always ready to go and is never out of date.

Not the gift you had in mind? Browse more electronic gifts for a broader selection.

Price: $699.00

24. Energy 5.1 Take Classic Home Theater System

The Energy 5.1 Take Classic Home Theater System includes four two-way satellite speakers, a center channel and a 200 watt subwoofer. You can use the system in smaller or larger spaces for complete surround sound for a more enjoyable experience, whether you’re watching a movie or listening to your favorite music.

Had something else in mind? Visit the home entertainment gift guide for similar gift ideas.

Price: $299.99

25. DJI Mavic Pro

If you’re looking for a durable drone that has earned as much praise for its image quality as it has for its overall performance, the DJI Mavic Pro is your best bet. This compact drone folds up to the size of a water bottle so that you can easily take it with you on the go. It’s also equipped with a fully stabilized 4K camera. The drone has a transmission range of over four miles and can fly at speeds up to 40 miles per hour for nearly 30 minutes.

Not the gift you were looking for? Shop more gadgets and gizmos to find the right one.

Price: $908.00 (9 percent off MSRP)

26. Diesel Men’s L-Neilor Leather Jacket

This stylish men’s jacket stands out for its durable leather construction and stylish slender fit. A snap-tab at the collar and front zip closure are just some features of this leather jacket. Six front zip pockets are available for safe storage of smaller personal belongings. The jacket also comes with reinforced shoulder panels and zippered cuffs.

Browse the men’s contemporary shop for a broader selection.

Price: $396.50 – $698.00

27. iRobot Roomba 980 Robot Vacuum

If you’re going to splurge on a luxury gift, you want to make sure it’s the best. The iRobot Roomba 980 Robot Vacuum is currently the highest end Roomba available. This Roomba has twice the air power for cleaning around the house as the other models. It also has a run time up to 120 minutes, which is nearly double that of the other robot vacs. The Roomba 980 is also the only Roomba that can deep clean carpets.

Need more gift options? Browse more of this year’s best smart home gifts for more ideas.

Price: $799.00 (11 percent off MSRP)

28. Amazon.com Gift Card in Gift Box Reveal

If your recipient is the type who prefers to self-select a gift, consider the popular Amazon gift card. A classic black card design makes this card an elegant choice for the holiday season. There are no fees or expiration dates, and the card can be used to purchase millions of items sold on Amazon. Users can also scan and redeem the gift card with a mobile or tablet device using the Amazon app.

An e-card version is also available.

Price: $15.00 – $2,000.00

29. KitchenAid KP26M1XNP Professional 600 Series 6-Quart Stand Mixer

With its 6-quart stainless steel mixing bowl, direct drive transmission, and a choice between 10 speeds, this KitchenAid stand mixer is a must-have for anyone who loves to bake. Highlights include a multipurpose attachment hub with more than 15 attachment options and a bowl lift design with planetary mixing action for thorough ingredient incorporation. This stand mixer comes in 10 distinct colors and makes an attractive addition to any kitchen counter.

You can find more gifts for cooks and bakers this holiday shopping season.

Price: $349.99 (30 percent off MSRP)

30. Apple MacBook Pro MLH42LL/A 15.4-inch Laptop with Touch Bar

A 2.7GHz quad-core Intel Core i7 processor with Turbo Boost up to 3.6GHz powers this newly introduced Apple Macbook Pro. The laptop features a stunning 15.4-inch display along with the Mac OS Sierra operating system and 512GB retina display. One distinctive feature is the new Touch Bar, a strip of glass built directly into the keyboard to give users instant access to apps and other tools. The 15-inch model weighs four pounds and can easily be carried from one place to the next.

Browse the computer holiday gift guide for a wider selection.

Price: $2,499.94 (11 percent off MSRP)

31. Philips Sonicare Diamond Clean Rechargeable Toothbrush

A glass charger, reliable stain removal, and diamond-shaped bristles are just some characteristics of this upscale electric toothbrush. It also comes with a charging travel case that simply connects to a laptop via USB and can be plugged into any wall outlet to charge. A sensitive mode offers gentle yet thorough tooth and gum cleaning. A two-minute timer helps users adhere to the recommended brushing time, while a 30 second interval timer signals when each quadrant of the mouth has been sufficiently cleaned.

Visit the Amazon holiday gift guide for more great gift ideas.

Price: $183.99 (26 percent off MSRP)

32. Tissot Luxury Automatic Black Watch

This luxury watch has an 80 hour power reserve and a stylish scratch-resistant sapphire crystal with anti-reflective coating. Features such as a black dial with index numerals and a butterfly clasp give this watch an elegant appearance. The men’s watch is water resistant up to 165 feet and has a date display for added convenience. The case has a 41mm diameter.

If you want similar options, browse the men’s holiday gift guide for a wider selection.

Price: $550.19

33. Steve Madden Softside Spinner Suitcase Set

The Steve Madden Softside Spinner Suitcase Set features three pieces, including a carry-on, larger bag and a bag for under the seat. The largest bag weighs 10 pounds, which makes this lightweight set a must for any frequent traveler. Each bag is made with a soft yet durable polyester fabric. Features such as 360 spinner wheels and a handy telescopic push button handle ensures the set will accommodate the needs of any traveler.

Need more gift ideas? Shop more holiday gifts to find what you’re looking for.

Price: $219.99

34. Braun Series 9 9093s Foil Shaver for Men

This Braun shaver features innovative SyncroSonic technology that provides 40,000 cross-cutting actions each minute to capture and remove more hair. There’s also a trimmer that aligns then cuts hairs growing in different directions, along with a trimmer that lifts up and cuts hairs that are lying flat. OptiFoil technology ensures the optimal amount of closeness and longer-lasting results. Other features include a fully pivoting head and waterproof construction.

Need more holiday gift ideas? Check out more men’s grooming gifts.

Price: $211.45

35. 14k Yellow Gold Illusion Setting Diamond Tennis Bracelet

This stunning tennis bracelet features an elegant strand of sparkling, round diamonds held in place with yellow gold prong settings. A double safety clasp keeps the bracelet securely in place. The bracelet makes an elegant statement on its own and will make any special occasion outfit look more glamorous. Each diamond supplier in the Amazon Collection complies with the Kimberley Process, meaning that the diamonds are conflict-free.

Browse a wider selection of diamond classics for even more options.

Price: $4,165.28

36. TUMI Men’s Bowery Center Flip ID Wallet

Sophisticated styling and a sporty touch makes this perforated leather wallet a thoughtful luxury gift item for men. The center flip case features an ID window for added convenience. There are also several card slots. A separate currency compartment gives him extra storage space for loose change and bills. You won’t have to worry about wrapping up this leather wallet as it comes with a gift box.

Visit the men’s designer shop for more gift options.

Price: $165.00

37. Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Sunglasses

The Ray-Ban New Wayfarer is an updated version of the popular Ray-Ban Wayfarer Classic. This newest version features a smaller frame and an eye shape that’s a little bit softer. The glasses come with a plastic frame and non-polarized lenses. You can find these unisex glasses in several different colors and sizes.

Price: $114.99

38. Fossil Men’s Estate Saffiano Leather East-West Messenger Bag

This men’s messenger bag features decorative buckles along with a half-length front flap and dual straps. It’s made with 100 percent imported leather and comes with an adjustable body strap. The interior is spacious enough to hold all of his essentials for a weekend trip or daily commute to work. There are several pockets on the inside and outside as well as a dedicated card slot. A back grab handle lets him easily pick up and carry the bag from one place to the next.

Shop the men’s holiday gift guide for more gift ideas.

Price: $197.87 (34 percent off MSRP)

39. Mackage Women’s Calla Fitted Lightweight Down Jacket

This women’s down jacket comes with natural fox fur from Thailand along with a lightweight yet warm down filling. There’s also a removable hood for extra protection against the elements even on the coldest days. Angled zip pockets in the front add a sophisticated touch and provide safe and secure storage space for essentials. The jacket also comes with signature leather detailing and is available in two distinct shades.

Not the gift you had in mind for her? Browse the women’s holiday gift guide for a wider selection.

Price: $779.99 – $850.00

40. Red Wing Heritage Iron Ranger Boot

The Iron Ranger boot, handcrafted in the USA, is designed just as much for demanding outdoor work as it is for comfort and style. This men’s boot comes with contrast stitching along with a cap toe and a lace-up closure. It also features a durable premium quality leather material and is available in a variety of colors. The sole is non-marking and oil-resistant. High polish hooks and eyelets add a classy touch.

If you want more gift choices, check out the men’s holiday gift guide.

Price: $249.99 – $372.64

41. 14K Gold Black Akoya Cultured Pearl Necklace, Bracelet & Earrings Set

She can wear these pieces of jewelry individually or as an elegant set for a night out. Akoya pearls are renowned for their deep luster and high quality. The necklace features a high-quality 14K gold clasp, and the recipient can even choose between a gold or yellow clasp. The length of the necklace and bracelet can be adjusted if necessary by bringing the pieces to a local jewelry store. Each piece comes with its own genuine cultured pearl guarantee that verifies the source and quality of the pearls.

Browse more fine jewelry to find the right gift for her.

Price: $2,449.00

42. Helly Hansen Men’s Urban Parka

Hand warmer pockets and full insulation are just some features that help set this Helly Hansen men’s jacket apart. Whether he’s dressing for his commute to work or an afternoon outdoors in the middle of winter, he’ll appreciate this jacket’s waterproof and windproof construction. The material is also breathable and helps regulate body temperature. Hand warmer pockets keep hands warm even on the coldest days. This jacket has a water repellent treatment and several exterior pockets for safe storage of personal belongings.

Not the gift you had in mind for him? Check out more gifts ideas for men.

Price: $240.00 – $320.00

43. Coravin Model Two Plus Pack

Wine lovers will appreciate this wine system, which helps protect wine from oxidation by leaving the cork in place as the wine pours. A newer and thinner needle locks securely into place and accesses the wine without damaging the cork. Users can pour their favorite wine at any time without removing the cork. Components such as an ergonomic handle and angled spout make pouring a glass of wine comfortably and simple. Other highlights include an easy release to let the wine out and a bottle clamp with grips to hold the bottle securely in place while pouring.

Need more gift ideas? Browse this season’s home gift guide.

Price: $349.95

44. Sofia Cashmere Women’s Gift Box Set

The Sofia Cashmere Women’s Gift Box Set includes a hat, infinity scarf and smartphone gloves. Each piece is made with soft and luxurious 100 percent cashmere. If pink isn’t really her color, you can also find this gift set in blue.

Not the gift you had in mind? Browse the women’s holiday gift guide for more options.

Price: $316.00

45. Clarisonic Alpha FIT Men’s Sonic Facial Cleansing Brush System

The Clarisonic Alpha FIT is compact enough for everyday use, and has a brush head that’s gentle enough for daily cleansing. The brush is designed to effectively clean oilier and thicker skin with an innovative oscillation frequency of over 300 movements per second. This vigorous cleansing action helps loosen up any lingering oil and dirt while removing impurities and preparing skin for a smoother shave or cleaner beard.

If you think he would prefer something else, browse a wider selection of luxury grooming gifts for men.

Price: $219.00

46. Jean Patou Joy Parfum Flacon Baccarat

This women’s luxury perfume stands out for its stunning limited edition bottle and carefully crafted fragrance. Whether she’s wearing it for a special evening out or simply around town, she will appreciate the fragrant floral top notes with hints of jasmine and Bulgarian rose. This fragrance works best when applied to pulse points on the wrist, neck, and behind the ears. Each perfume bottle is filled with a glass dropper and the bottle neck is wrapped up with an eye-catching gold thread.

You can find more gifts like this one by shopping additional luxury fragrance gifts for women.

Price: $1,800.00

47. Callaway Men’s Apex CF16 Iron Set

This iron set from Callaway is a top choice for the avid golfer on your list. Left and right hand orientations are available, as is a choice between graphite and steel shaft material. Innovative cup technology means the face cup is precisely engineered to deliver consistent ball speed across the face. This set comes with longer and shorter irons, and every piece in the set is designed to enhance distance control and feel.

Pair this set with the Stewart Golf X9 Follow Golf Cart for a memorable gift that any golf enthusiast will appreciate.

Price: $1,399.95

48. Trina Turk Women’s Indo Solids Off The Shoulder Swimsuit

Maybe she has a winter getaway planned, or is simply thinking about what she’ll wear during the warmer months. This stylish Trina Turk swimsuit is made from nylon and elastane, and is available in several different colors. The suit features a pull-on closure and removable soft cups. A ruffle detail adds a feminine touch to this one-piece swimsuit.

Price: $89.60 – $128.00

49. Williams Cashmere Men’s Cable Crew Neck

Whether he’s wearing it out for a special occasion or around the house, he’ll appreciate this sweater for its soft and comfortable cashmere construction. The sweater is made with 100 percent imported cashmere and instantly dresses up any outfit. It’s also available in an array of colors, including shades such as denim, charcoal, and sand.

Browse the men’s designer shop for similar gift ideas.

Price: $48.19 – $155.60

50. Tribest Sousvant Complete Sous Vide Circulator

Unlike other sous vide circulators, the Tribest Sousvant Complete Sous Vide Circulator features an all-in-one design that doesn’t require extra containers or accessories to cook a meal. This circulator has a built-in circulation system with 1000 watts of power for fast and efficient cooking. The carafe is transparent so that you can easily follow along with your meal’s progress.

Not what you had in mind? Check out the home gift guide for more gift ideas this holiday season.

Price: $299.90

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.