94 Best Cool Gifts for Boys: The Ultimate List (2019)

Our Review

Nintendo’s newest handheld/home console hybrid is absolutely on a tear since its release in March 2017. It has sold over 3 million units to date, and new units are only beginning to ship now after they’ve been sold-out since the initial launch.

There are already a handful of great new games to play on the Switch, and whether they ‘re always on the go or they prefer gaming on the TV, they can do both with the Nintendo Switch.

In fact, the Switch now has one of the highest rated video games of all-time with the recent release of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and it’s getting more new games by the day. Although Nintendo has said it won’t be treated as a 3DS replacement, chances are they’re going to want to leave their old Nintendo handheld behind. Upgrade them to a Switch. (We also included the Switch on our list of the best gifts for 13 year old boys).

