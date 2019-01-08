94 Best Cool Gifts for Boys: The Ultimate List (2019)

  • Updated

Whether he’s into gaming, sports, computers, toys, RC cars, Marvel or any other bit of pop culture, this list is filled with the coolest toys and tech that make great gifts. Here are the top 100 best cool gifts for boys in 2019:

What Are the 10 Best Gifts for Boys in 2019?

1
technic street motorcycle
Technic Street Motorcycle (42036)
$84.90 Shop now at Amazon
2
video game gifts for boys
Nintendo Switch
$299.00 Shop now at Amazon
3
nerf soakzooka
Nerf Super Soaker Soakzooka
$19.99 Shop now at Amazon
4
christmas toys 2017
Anki Cozmo
$129.99 Shop now at Amazon
5
elgato game capture
Elgato Game Capture HD60 for PS4, Xbox One or Switch
$284.00 Shop now at Amazon
6
xbox one x
Xbox One X
$421.00 Shop now at Amazon
7
power action pikachu
Power Action Pikachu
$19.95 Shop now at Amazon
8
gopro hero7
GoPro HERO7
$369.00 Shop now at Amazon
9
best gifts for boys
My Comic Book – Create Your Own Comic
$24.99 Shop now at Amazon
10
Kiddey Knight’s Castle Play Tent
$29.99 Shop now at Amazon
