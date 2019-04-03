27 Best Mother Daughter Gifts: Your Ultimate List

It’s every mother’s job to teach her daughter what it’s like to exude class and style, but you can help her along the way with this stunning freshwater pearl jewelry set. It features a necklace, bracelet and earrings, all with lustrous 7-8mm diameter round white Freshwater cultured pearls, all with 14k yellow gold findings.

Sure this set is a bit of an investment, but you can give mom the necklace and earrings, and your daughter the lovely bracelet, knowing one day she’ll inherit the full set. If you’re really into splurging, get them the double strand set, with gorgeous gold floral motif clasps. On a budget? This freshwater pearl jewelry set replaces 14k gold with sterling silver findings, so you can get all three pieces for under a hundred bucks.

You might also want to browse through our suggestions for the best jewelry gifts for mom, and then consider a coordinating piece for your daughter.