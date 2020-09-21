101 Best Gifts for Mom: The Ultimate List

Moms love to treat themselves to an occasional facial, but both the time and budget to head to the spa are likely limited, especially if they’ve got kids at home. This cool treatment device lets them maximize the effectiveness of their face masks at home, using thermotherapy, cryotherapy and LED light therapy.

There’s been an awful lot written about the power of LED light therapy in particular, especially when it comes to fighting the signs of aging. You can find out more specifics in this well-written article from The Huffington Post.

Thermotherapy opens her pores to allow creams and serums to do their best work on her skin, while the cryotherapy helps to repair and heal damaged tissues. The UFO will deliver results with just a 90 second treatment time, which means she’ll also have time for some other self-pampering she likely deserves.

Be sure to get her the specially formulated UFO face masks so she can get maximum results from this super cool device.