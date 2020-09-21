101 Best Gifts for Mom: The Ultimate List

Are you shopping for the perfect Christmas present for your mom or mother-in-law, or some “just because” gifts for women who have offered you some motherly coaching? We’re here to make your shopping easy because this list of the best gifts for moms covers all the bases from fun and creative to particularly pampering and more for those extra-special ladies in your life.
Moms love to treat themselves to an occasional facial, but both the time and budget to head to the spa are likely limited, especially if they’ve got kids at home. This cool treatment device lets them maximize the effectiveness of their face masks at home, using thermotherapy, cryotherapy and LED light therapy.
There’s been an awful lot written about the power of LED light therapy in particular, especially when it comes to fighting the signs of aging. You can find out more specifics in this well-written article from The Huffington Post.
Thermotherapy opens her pores to allow creams and serums to do their best work on her skin, while the cryotherapy helps to repair and heal damaged tissues. The UFO will deliver results with just a 90 second treatment time, which means she’ll also have time for some other self-pampering she likely deserves.
Be sure to get her the specially formulated UFO face masks so she can get maximum results from this super cool device.
Stacked rings are a huge trend right now. This ring set is made with bezel set cubic zirconia and sterling silver, and each band features a different size focal stone along with sparkly stones down the shoulders of the rings. Some user reviews indicate that this set runs a little small, so consider ordering up a size, particularly if your mom has a larger bone structure.
Do you think your mom would like more color versus all white stones? This stacking ring set features a beautiful combination of blue and brown stones along with faux pearls. If she prefers yellow gold, this ring features CZ stones in different cuts that look like garnet, topaz, amethyst, and peridot.
Speaking of creating a spa-like experience at home, this foot bath is a lovely gift for moms who are on their feet all day. The bubbles, light, and heat creating a soothing experience. This model includes three pedicure attachments: a brush, pumice, and massager. Complete this gift with a bottle or two of OPI Nail Lacquer, so she can give herself a pedicure after her soak. OPI polishes have the best names and the most trendy shades.
If your mom loves to cook, but she’s always pressed for time, especially on weeknights, this fantastic pressure cooker and canner from Fagor is one of the top choices by the testers at America’s Test Kitchen. Recently featured on their TV show, this pressure cooker comes close to the performance of their number one choice, the Fissler, which is double the price.
Pressure cooking isn’t scary like it once was, and with the right technique and a little practice, mom can whip out perfect pulled pork, sublime ribs or even pot roast in under a half hour – which is, let’s face it, simply amazing. This pressure cooker has a triple safety valve system, plus a safety lock on handle prevents opening before all the pressure has been released.
Cooking times are reduced up to 70 percent, while flavors are enhanced by a lot more than that. We’d recommend you also get her a copy of America’s Test Kitchen Pressure Cooker Perfection as the perfect companion to her gorgeous new pot.
Does your mom love coffee? I mean, really, really love it? A siphon brewer can help her make her best-ever cup, thanks to precise temperature and vacuum technology. The siphon system produces the kind of coffee you might have had at swanky, high-end coffee shops. If your mother favors lighter roasts with a more tea-like brew profile, this brewer would be ideal. Plus, the brewer just looks so darn cool.
Has your mom always wanted to learn piano? This smart keyboard will teach her how to play, and for a fraction of what she’d pay for weekly lessons over several years. The keyboard lights up, so all she has to do is follow the lights. There’s also a companion app, which can provide additional video lessons, sheet music, and games.
If a traditional keyboard is more her speed, one model we recommend is this keyboard from Yamaha, a portable model with performance assistant technology.
If your mom has a cruise coming up, packing the right bag is important. This anti-theft bag has a cut-roof shoulder strap, along with an organizer with RFID blocking card and passport slots. This bag will help keep her cash and belongings safe, no matter where she goes in the world. You can browse more rugged travel gear from Travelon here.
Another great travel idea to keep mom’s ID safe from cyber-thieves is an RFID blocking wallet.
When it comes to the most coveted gifts for mom, a KitchenAid stand mixer stands near the top of the list. For any mom who loves to create culinary legends, or just bake a wicked batch of cookies, this stand mixer is a necessity. We know she’ll love the pale pink model, or any of the dozens of other color choices.
This five quart mixer offers enough capacity to mix dough for nine dozen cookies or four loaves of bread in a single batch. The power hub works with 15 optional attachments, making this one of the most versatile tools in the kitchen. It comes with a coated flat beater, coated dough hook, six-wire whip, and a pouring shield, to make adding ingredients simple and spill free.
If the mom on your list needs even more power in the kitchen, the KitchenAid Professional 600 Series Lift Stand Mixer delivers even larger capacity mixing options, and all stainless steel components. No room in mom’s kitchen for a big stand mixer? You can still get her KitchenAid quality in a five speed hand mixer, and it’s less than fifty bucks.
A soft, minky duvet cover hides the promise of a good night’s sleep for any mom who suffers from insomnia. This washable weighted blanket is filled with safe, non-toxic, hypo-allergenic plastic poly pellets to give it added weight. The additional heft can help to naturally reduce stress and increase relaxation, meaning mom will rest more easily.
Covered in breathable natural cotton, this blanket keeps her warm, and the outside duvet slips off or on, making it warmer in winter if she’s cool at night. Weighted blankets are especially effective to help calm those who deal with chronic pain or anxiety.
Maybe your mom already knows to crochet. Maybe she’s been meaning to learn for years. Either way, this book can help her complete her first project and move on to more challenging ones in the future. If she’s expressed that desire, make sure she’s all set up to begin, with a good set of crochet hooks, and a yarn basket filled with colorful and fun threads of different weights, fibers and styles.
For moms who have had a tough year, this optimistic gift can be just the light-hearted present they need to turn the corner. This gift box is filled with coins with words like “hope” and “strength” inscribed on them. Additional coins are available. With spiritual messages like confidence, wisdom and patience, these little messages can be your mom’s daily inspirations to set the context for the day ahead.
This cute briefcase is ideal for moms who need a new laptop bag, work bag, or purse. We particularly like the oversized bow detail. If the brown version pictured above isn’t to her taste, there are blue and black options as well.
Want to see more options like this? Check out our guide to the best laptop bags for similar styles that your mom might like.
Are mom’s knives looking a little beat up? It may be time to upgrade to a new set. This elegant set looks at home in a modern kitchen. The knives come in six cool colors, and each comes with its own protective blade guard, so these knives can be tossed in a utensil drawer without worry of dulling or mom getting cut – a big deal if counter space is limited and a knife block takes too much space.
This set is made from high quality stainless steel with a ceramic coating for non-stick slicing, and have handles that are comfortable to grip.
If she already has plenty of knives, maybe a kitchen gift inspired by our list of the best cookware sets would be more appropriate.
This best-selling, award-winning book by Ta-Nehisi Coates explores issues of race. The narrative explores the history of race and segregation, with settings as diverse as Howard University, Civil War battlefields, and Paris. If your mom hasn’t read this book, she really should add it to her collection.
If your mom loves historical novels, especially those that feature powerful women protagonists, two others should definitely be on her list – All The Light We Cannot See and The Poisonwood Bible.
Luxe Parisian perfumery Etat Libre d’Orange makes a great scent called “Rien,” which means “nothing” in French. So when your mom asks what you got for her birthday, you can joke “nothing” before you hand over this delicate perfume. Rien has notes of rose, leather, orris, incense, oakmoss, patchouli, amber, cumin and black pepper.
Want other perfume recommendations? We also like many of the company’s other scents, including Vraie Blonde and Eau de Protection (the latter is one of my all-time favorites). Whichever option you choose, consider adding a vintage-inspired perfume atomizer to your gift to up the glam factor.
Is mom a frequent flyer? This travel pillow, bundled with ear plugs and a sleep mask, will help make her next flight more comfortable. If she’s already planning her next big trip, you can find more gift ideas in our guide to the best summer travel accessories.
Need a gift for a mom who works as a nurse? This hoodie is perfect for lounging on her off-days. Consider pairing it with the “I’m A Nurse, What’s Your Super Power?” mug, or some seriously colorful and cute medical themed socks.
If mom treats her cats like her own children, then she’ll really love getting a new cat tree. This extra large model is great for homes with multiple fur babies and provides lots of places for happy cats to lounge and play. If this particular model is too big for her house or apartment, this smaller model might be perfect for mom and her cat.
Whether your mother is passionate about history or tea, Anglophiles of all stripes will love this cute set of five teacups and saucers. Each one of the five styles is a historic pattern created between 1900 and 1940. The cups, believe it or not, are totally dishwasher safe, even though they’re made from luxurious materials like bone china and 22-karat gold.
Be sure to get mom all the supplies she’ll need for a grown-up tea party including the actual tea itself. A tea gift box is a wonderful addition or a small gift for another special occasion.
Mom works hard enough as it is. Give her a little help around the house by booking a surprise house cleaning from a professional maid service. You can book a spring cleaning, or a deep cleaning to tackle problem areas mom hasn’t been up to cleaning for a few months. Mom will definitely appreciate a day off from housework, and to be sure she doesn’t clean before they arrive, be sure to take her out for lunch and some shopping while the cleaners are there.
Keep in mind, these services aren’t available in every city, so check her zip code to be sure they are available where mom lives.
Gloria Steinem’s memoir My Life on the Road is a must-read for any mom who was part of the feminist movement in the 60s and 70s. Any mom who is passionate about travel or activism will also enjoy reading this sprawling tale.
Another fascinating woman your mom might like to read about is former television news anchor Linda Ellerbee. And So It Goes, her autobiographical account of her life as a journalist will have your mom laughing and crying as she learns about the ups and downs of a life in the television business.
Fire pits are a great gift for anyone who loves outdoor living. They can hang out by the fire when it is cold in late fall, or roast s’mores over an open flame with their friends and kids in the snow or during those long summer nights. This clever fire pit features a 360 degree viewing area, and comes with a screen that contains those worrisome sparks. You might also want to get them some marshmallow forks just for fun.
Tria is the first FDA-cleared laser available for home use. This is a nice gift for moms who want to pamper themselves. Any woman can remove unwanted hair from the comfort of her own home, and for much less money than she would pay to visit a laser hair clinic.
For moms who have limited mobility, this gadget lets them feel polished and pretty, even if they can’t make it out to the spa every other week. Simply treat the unwanted hair once every two weeks, and hair will be gone after three months.
Tria isn’t the only company making home laser hair removal machines. To see how Tria compares to other models out there, read our guide to the best home laser hair removal devices.
Bright, enticing and elegant, English Laundry Signature opens with quince, complimented by white chocolate and jasmine petals at the heart. It’s the perfect new signature fragrance for your mom. This gift set includes perfume, body lotion, and a perfume rollerball that’s perfect to tuck into her purse.
It’s a lovely gift for the woman who appreciates the finer things.
Yankee Candles smell great, and lots of moms like to create “smellscapes” in their homes using these jar candles. Sun and Sand is a nice scent for moms who like the beach, although there are an incredible number of scents available to choose from. If you think mom would prefer to pick her own scent, maybe a Yankee Candle e-gift card is a better bet.
Does your mom like to unwind with a glass of wine at the end of the day? These adorable, hand-painted glasses are a gift she’ll use every day. Part of the design is silkscreen printed. The fine details are individually hand-painted. These glasses are dishwasher safe, but only on the top rack.
Need a little something extra? Consider pairing these glasses with something from our list of the best wine openers.
Juicing citrus can be a total pain, but with the right kitchen gadget, it can actually be at least easier and less messy. This little lemon juicer is cute as the dickens, and it’s perfect to juice any citrus because the juice lands right in the easy-pour watering can.
Since it holds up to eight ounces, she can squeeze a fresh glass of orange or grapefruit juice every morning. And the super pointy juicer top makes sure she can extract all the goodness from her fresh citrus, minimizing waste. This cutie is also dishwasher safe, which makes it a winner and one of our fave mom gifts.
If your parents are like mine, they hate to vacuum, especially under beds and tables. The older they get, the more difficult and uncomfortable it becomes. A wonderful gift idea for your folks is a robot vacuum. The iRobot Roomba 960 Robot Vacuum with Wi-Fi Connectivity provides a thorough clean, all over the house, all at the push of a button.
The patented, three-stage cleaning system easily picks up dust, pet hair and large debris like cereal. They can also preset Roomba to clean when it’s convenient for them, making it so easy to keep up with everyday messes, without getting in their way or becoming a trip hazard.
Roomba works on all floor types, and at just 3.6 inch tall, is specifically designed to fit under most furniture, beds and kickboards. Dirt Detect sensors alert Roomba to work harder on concentrated areas of dirt, such as high-traffic zones of their home. If your folks have pets, and find pet hair to be their biggest problem, the Neato Botvac D80 Robot Vacuum for Pets and Allergies might be the perfect solution for them.
What mom doesn’t want supple skin? This hydrating oil from L’Occitane nourishes skin, and radically improves the appearance of extremely dry winter skin. It’s also a great gift for new moms, or for moms who just lost a lot of weight. This skin-toning oil is recommended for use before, during and after pregnancy.
The light almond oil body milk and shower oil are also great gift ideas for mom that you can get her for another special day if she falls in love with the Almond oil. All three products get absolutely rave reviews.
Installing a permanent hot tub can cost thousands. This inflatable hot tub is a more affordable option, and it’s something your mom can transport from her home to her summer residence. Hot tubs can provide relaxation and relief from a whole host of life’s problems, and this one gives her a bubbling massage while she’s in it.
A similar model to consider is the Intex PureSpa. Although it’s not quite as highly rated, it is a little less expensive.
If your mom loves to travel, but also loves her clothes impeccably pressed, this compact steam iron is designed to do the trick. It can be used on the go, or at home to do quick touch-ups. With fast heat up time, and volumes of steam in just 15 seconds, her linen and cotton clothes will look crisp and fresh, whenever and wherever she wants.
The dual voltage control gives her plenty of flexibility when she travels out of the country. Powerful enough for home use it’s also great to use on her work clothes when she’s at home too. It comes complete with a travel bag and measuring cup to fill the water vessel.
This gorgeous pashmina is buttery soft, and comes in a wide array of cool colors. If mom takes a chill easily, this is a really thoughtful gift for any occasion and can be worn as a scarf, or draped around her shoulders as a wrap. Want to see more like this? For a bright splash of color, she might prefer this stunning pure cashmere pashmina shawl.
If you need some additional options, there are pashmina scarves at all price points.
Rice cookers seem like uni-tasking kitchen devices, but they can actually be used to do a number of simple tasks. You can even use them to make cakes! This rice cooker does so much more than simply made you a bowl of rice. It can also steam meat and veggies, ensuring you get a complete, well-balanced meal. There’s a handy 15-hour delay timer, making it simple to “start” dinner before mom leaves for the day. Consider tossing in a copy of The Everyday Rice Cooker: Soups, Sides, Grains, Mains, and More to make your gift more complete.
Want to see more gifts like this? Browse our guides to the best rice cookers and instant pot cookers.
This gorgeous slate cheese board makes a perfect gift for any mom who loves to share good food and conversation with friends and family. Great for the counter, dining table or sideboard, the slate board makes it easy to serve cheese and charcuterie, marking its space with the chalk that’s included in this set.
Cork feet on the bottom ensure her countertop or tabletop doesn’t get scratched. It makes cutting and serving cheese samples and charcuterie simple and easy. You might want to get her a fun book on wine and cheese pairings to go along with this gift, and encourage her to invite you and your siblings over for a snack.
If you’re on a bit of a budget, the Freehawk Cheese Markers Set includes ten slate cheese markers, along with chalk, so she can use any serving tray in her kitchen. It’s less than $20.
Cutting machines are a great gift for moms who love arts and crafts. You can use a cutting machine to cut paper and fabric and more than 100 other types of materials into pieces for scrapbooking, cards, gift packages, party invites, decorations, and much more.
Looking for an alternative for moms who would prefer a sewing machine to a cutting machine? The Brother Computerized Sewing and Quilting Machine is an awesome option to consider. Looking for a sewing machine for someone younger? Check out our guide to the best kids sewing machines, which includes models appropriate for novice sewers of any age.
If your mom’s a seamstress at any level of expertise, we’ve got great recommendations for the best sewing gifts.
Everyone needs a little meditation time in their day. This compact zen rock garden can help encourage your mom to take a little break during her workday, and focus on mindfulness and patience. If she values the balance in life and all things, she might appreciate the Yin & Yang Sand and Rock Garden.
This piece of sentimental jewelry is perfect for the mom who loves the rich and unusual color of chocolate diamonds. The triple heart shape leaves mom in no doubt about just how much you love her. The ring is made from durable 10K rose gold, and features .29 carats of chocolate and white diamonds.
This red diamond heart ring is another unique stunner, featuring double rose gold hearts, only one set with genuine red diamonds, and a band embellished with white diamonds. If hearts aren’t her thing, this champagne and white diamond swirl band might be just what she’s been hoping for.
Moms love Real Simple magazine. This is a great subscription for moms who love cooking, crafting, home organization, or party planning. If this isn’t quite the right gift, consider other home and garden magazines instead. A subscription my mom really loves is Eating Well which is filled with great recipes that have fewer calories, more fresh ingredients, and all the flavor of more their fatty counterparts.
Nothing is more powerful to your mom than your own authentic words and memories. Mom, I’ve Always Wanted to Tell You is a journal that’s meant to be filled in by you, and given as a gift to your mom. The journal has 50 prompts to help kickstart your writing, and dredge up happy childhood memories for you to share. Another journal that’s similar to this is What I Love About Mom, which is also a nice choice.
Give her face a lift with a gift that tackles tired eyes and sagging skin. This light therapy device uses LED light and massage in combination with soothing warm heat to stimulate dermal blood cells, accelerate regrowth of collagen, and restore her skin’s elasticity.
RED Light is one of the most powerful at helping to increase blood circulation. It helps to stimulate skin cells to excrete collagen, the building block in younger, firmer and smoother skin. BLUE Light helps to fight acne and breakouts and can help regulate sebum secretion.
This device can also be used to improve the absorption of her favorite eye creams and serums, or simply to help mom relax, which always leaves your skin looking better.
This cool personalized cutting board is a great gift for moms who love to cook. With one corner etched with a beautiful Zinnia blossom, you can add her name or a loving message just for her. Depending on her kitchen cabinets and counter, you can order it in walnut, maple or cherry.
Let’s face it. Static is a particularly prickly problem in winter. We know moms like the kind of smart gifts that save time, money, and offer a green solution. This adorable little pair of cacti help to aerate and fluff her clothes in the dryer, making them softer, and helping them to dry up to 50 percent faster, which also equals energy savings, sans dryer sheets.
These cactus cuties also reduce wrinkles, as well as control static and can be used over and over again. At less than a ten spot, you could get her an assortment of these fun and functional dryer balls like the Puffer Fish Dryer Buddies and the Hedgehog Dryer Balls, just to keep laundry interesting.
Vinyl is cool again, and now there are lots of moms who are trying to track down all of their favorite albums that have been reissued on vinyl. For Joni Mitchell fans, there’s no album more iconic than Blue. The album includes tracks like “River” and “A Case of You”. If she’s not much of a Joni Mitchell fan, she can simply search by artist to see if their releases are available on vinyl.
Does she have a cool turntable with a built-in Bluetooth speaker? If not, that would be another amazing gift for mom. Our favorite is this turntable from Audio-Technica.
Is your mom fiercely independent and an entrepreneur? Does she love makeup and to women who create and wear it? We think your mom could identify with and support the new line of awesome makeup from Lady Gaga who recently launched HAUS LABORATORIES. This lipstick and liner set is for the woman who loves to look bold and make a statement with her cosmetic choices. It features a dramatic shimmer powder, liner, and lipgloss and you can order it in seven different color palettes. Mom will love it.
Need a gift for a mom who loves to cook, or just misses gardening during the coldest months of the year? This indoor herb garden kit is a great option. The kit includes a seed pod to grow dill, basil, and curly parsley. You can also use this set-up to foster fresh herbs, vegetables, salad greens, flowers and more.
A classy looking gold watch is always a nice gift idea for a busy mom, and this model is surprisingly affordable. It features rhinestones around the bezel, a jewelry clasp closure, and an elegant chronograph design. The only downside is that it is not water-resistant.
If mom loves crystals and a pop of color, this red and goldtone Burgi watch is a real eye-catcher. For mega-bling impact, this Michael Kors watch features crystals pretty much everywhere possible from the watch face to the bezel to the band.
If your mom is totally obsessed with all things unicorn, from makeup brushes to wrinkle fighting face masks, this pool floatie is the perfect gift for her. Can’t you just picture her lounging in the pool or at the beach, a Unicorn frap in one hand, and the other taking a selfie? That mom of yours is a total wild thing!
Who doesn’t want luscious lips? Yes, even your mom (or your wife who’s a mom) does. This hydrating and exfoliating lip scrub will give her some kissably smooth lips, which is good news for your dad, or great news for you, if you’re shopping for your wife.
While raw sugar cane extract exfoliates to help reveal super soft lips, the carnuba wax base nourishes and conditions them. This scrub moisturizes like a lip balm so her lips will look and feel chap-free. Plus it’s tasty, as well as effective.
Made using only natural ingredients, it’s available in three yummy flavors – orange spice (made with orange, cinnamon and vanilla essential oils), lime ginger (made with ginger and lime essential oils), and just sugar – to appeal to everyone’s sweet tooth.
Who doesn’t love cupcakes? This fun cookbook is perfect for moms who love to bake, or moms who have an artistic streak. In addition to the cute puppy cupcakes featured on the cover of the cookbook, readers will also learn how to make a “big-top circus” cupcake tier and a batch of funny sausage and pepperoni pizza cupcakes for April Fool’s Day. And given its deeply discounted price, this cookbook is a great gift idea for shoppers on a budget.
Be sure to get her the consummate cupcake decorating kit so she can let her imagination run wild.
Every woman likes to have a mirror in per purse, whether it’s for touching up lipstick or making sure there’s not some giant chunk of food in her teeth. This little lighted travel makeup mirror is the coolest. Compact and cute, it slips in her purse or travel bag, and features two-sided 1x and 10x magnification.
The LED bulbs in the light surround are so long lasting, she’ll have 20,000 hours of worry free touch-ups. Fancii also makes an eight inch lighted travel makeup mirror. If mom’s on the road a lot of the time, hotel bathroom lights are notoriously horrible, so you might want to get her both.
Is mom looking to start yoga classes at home or in a studio? This kit has everything she needs to practice in style. The box is packed with an alignment yoga mat, block, strap and instructional DVD. If she already owns these yoga accessories, Gaiam makes all kinds of fitness products and we’re sure you can something that perfectly fits mom’s fitness goals.
Another awesome fitness regimen that might appeal to your mom is the art of Tai Chi. Get her started with this Tai Chi DVD set that gives her eight full lessons in this mindful practice of movement and breathing.
Humidifiers are a great gift. They help mom feel relaxed, and keep her skin and throat feeling hydrated when the weather turns dry. The natural wood design, paired with multi-color LEDs, make this humidifier feel luxurious and spa-quality. This model can be used as a plain humidifier, or as an aromatherapy diffuser, so consider picking up some essential oils to give her the full spa experience.
Shopping for an active mom? This smart tennis swing analyzer is ideal for both beginners and experienced players. If you can’t afford the expense of a real tennis coach or tennis camp, this high tech sporting good is the next best thing.
The sensor quickly attaches to any modern tennis racket. Using the sensor’s data, you can track shot type, power, spin, and total court time. The same sensor can be used with a glove mount for Zepp’s golf tracking app. The app will provide you with tips to improve your game, but you can also send you in-app data to others to get their perspective. Not a tennis player? See other smart sports tools from Zepp here.
Another favorite for gearing her up for years of great golf play is the Orange Whip Golf Swing Trainer that can improve her balance, rhythm, tempo and strength.
Need a gift for a mom who is also a teacher? This mug is a great idea, whether she’s in a traditional classroom or volunteers in a different kind of teaching situation. Consider pairing it with a nice bag of coffee like this full bodied blend from Peet’s, or one of the gifts from our guide to the best gifts for teachers.
Your mom might struggle to keep tabs on her whole family. Her partner might be working late, and the kids might have lots of after-school obligations. Everyone is so busy these days, just figuring out who is going to be home for dinner can be an epic feat. This cool connected speaker makes communicating with family much simpler. There’s also a companion app for iOS and Android devices, plus this smart device is enabled with that sassy pants, Amazon Alexa.
It is both a wireless music system and a communication hub. You stick this smart speaker to your fridge, and it becomes a central place for family members to check messages, leave notes, and even take calls.
The speaker lets you take calls while you’re cooking dinner, stream music, and share written messages or drawings. This unique gift is great for families that struggle to communicate effectively, but it’s also a great addition to the kitchen of empty nesters or moms who live alone.
Did your mom love the original Outlander novels? Any Outlander fan is bound to appreciate this complete Season 1 box set of the Outlander TV series. In addition to Blu-Ray copies of the entire first season and special features, this set also includes a collectible book, keepsake box, photographs from the set, a copy of the Season 1 soundtrack, and an engraved flask.
Jewelry that expresses a sentiment is always a great gift idea for moms. This Wrinkle in Time spinner necklace says “In all of the Universe you are the most beautiful dream.” After all, it’s likely your mom has always encouraged you to follow your dreams, so it’s a great time to reverse that and encourage her. If you want something a little more luxe, consider this Rose Gold Infinity MOM Heart and Diamond Pendant Necklace.
Buying great wine is a spendy endeavor, but this wine aerator makes even cheap wines taste so much better. This cool gadget both aerates and filters wine, for a smoother taste. Its unique design speeds up the breathing process, by instantly aerating in the time it takes to pour a glass of wine.
Made of thick acrylic, it’s resistant to breakage and easy to clean, and includes a cool no-drip stand, so mom can keep it right next to that bottle of red wine you’re going to bring her.
In case you had big plans to spoil her, you could always add some beautiful Riedel Cabernet/Merlot glasses to her gift, and some yummy dark chocolate as well.
When you’re not well-rested, everything in your life seems much harder. Help your mom be her best possible self with a better night of sleep. The Philips Wake Up Light Alarm Clock is designed to improve her quality of sleep and ease of waking with light designed to reduce the level of melatonin in your body naturally, making it easy to wake up. A soothing light helps her fall asleep in the evening.
She can relax at night with sunset light and calming sounds, and she’ll wake up in the morning to an almost natural sunrise and gentle nature sounds rather than a blaring radio or alarm. If you’re looking for additional gift ideas, you might also want to check out our guide to the best birthday gifts for her.
Does your mom love her dog? Get her a custom dog portrait, painted in oil. Each painting measures 11×14 inches, and takes just a few weeks to create. This is a great way to memorialize a pet who has passed on, or celebrate the introduction of a new puppy into the family.
We fell in love with Nessie, when she was just a ladle dinosaur. Now Nessie’s got offspring in the form of some adorable little tea infusers. These cute infusers are fun, funky and affordable. Made from food grade silicone, the baby Nessie infuser can handle a hot bath, so boiling water won’t hurt it and it’s dishwasher safe.
Standing at just under six inches tall, baby Nessie will peek over the top of mom’s favorite mug and give her a giggle every time.
Need a funny gift for your own mom, or a mommy-to-be? This funny book by graphic designer Nathan Ripperger features 80 pieces of art, each of which is accompanied by an actual weird thing Nathan has found himself saying to his own kids. Examples include “Stop riding that penguin, we’re leaving” and “I am NOT talking to you until you are wearing underwear.”
Need a gift for a pregnant woman in your life? Whether she’s having her first child, or she’s been down this road before, a “baby briefcase” can help her keep all of her important paperwork organized and in one place.
Looking for more mommy-to-be gifts? Check out our guide to the very best push present gift ideas.
Need a gift for a mom who has big dry cleaning bills? The Swash system is a simple cabinet that dewrinkles, refreshes, restores and preserves clothes. There is no water, plumbing, pipes, vents, special hook-ups, or professional installation assistance needed to install the system.
It fits easily into a laundry room or closet. You’ll want to make sure you also pick up some Swash pods, which provide the cleaning power and scent. For a mom without a car, a washing machine, or a lot of spare time, this is a really thoughtful gift. Professional moms, busy moms, or moms with reduced upper body strength will all appreciate this compact, easy-to-use laundry system.
Need a gift for an older woman in your life? Browse our guide to the best gifts for women over 50.
Shopping for a mom who loves nature or animals? This deluxe water garden features both plants and fish in a unique ecosystem. The self-cleaning fish tank features plants that keep the water clean.
Fish in the tank create waste that nourishes the plants. The latest version of this water garden now includes a silent, submersible water pump and 360° view of the fish below.
This is an especially nice gift for an older mom that has downsized from a house with a garden to an efficiency apartment or an assisted living facility. No matter where your mom lives, she can take a little nature with her.
Let’s be honest. Leather anything makes a fashion statement. But a leather jacket amps up a woman’s look to way beyond cool, and this cherry red number is one of our favorite cool gifts, in the perfect color for a sporty mom. Moms will be wild about the moto look, with its asymmetrical zip styling and lots of zippered pockets.
The arms feature added interest with unique seaming at the shoulders and zippered cuffs. And, the luscious lambskin leather is soft and supple, and will look even better over time. True to fit sizing makes it easy, and this beauty comes in eight awesome colors including purple and blue.
Does your mom lack enough storage in her kitchen? Has she always wanted an island, but can’t afford a contractor to build one? This rolling kitchen cart is the best of all worlds, as it features rolling wheels that can lock into place once she’s positioned it. With a wood top, it enhances her work surface space, and the drop-leaf side can lock into position to make it even larger.
With three deep drawers and a double door cabinet, she’ll have tons of space to stow small appliances, dish towels, utensils and more. This cool cabinet even features a spice rack on one side and a paper towel holder on the other. Is black the wrong color for her kitchen? Get this same clever cabinet in white with a stainless steel top at an even more affordable price.
In case she needs just a little bit of workspace and storage, she might like this smaller rolling kitchen island that skips the drawers but has the main cabinet and other features of the large one.
You love your mom. Your mom loves butter. Just about the time she’s ready to kick her cube of cold butter to the curb, along comes a cool set of butter busting knives that can save the day. Ready to tackle that hard butter block, these knives cut, spread and shred even the chilliest block, meaning no more planning ahead to get her favorite spread soft and ready to use.
These stainless butter knives won’t rust or tarnish, and because they come in a set of two, there’s one for each end of the dining table. They’re also great for hard chocolate and cheeses, so these cool gifts are going to make her day, and her meals extra yummy.
When you can get the mom on your list cool gifts for her special day that make something utilitarian look more like a designer accessory, we say do it. These adorable insulated lunch bags for women, designed by Nicole Miller of New York are big enough to tote all her lunchables and snacks. They can keep her hot food hot, or her cold food cold, meaning she doesn’t need to share space in the often semi-gross work refrigerator.
The roomy main pouch has a sturdy zipper that allows for easy and wide opening. It also features two side pouches, along with a small zipper pocket for extra stowage. If your mom’s likely to take a week’s worth of lunch makings to the office, the MIER Large Insulated Lunch Bag has room for lots of stuff, but stands on its own, so it can easily minimize the fridge space needed, and keep her food safe from being pilfered by others.
With so many insulated lunch bags available these days, you’re sure to find the perfect one for mom.
Ankle boots continue to be one of the most popular women’s fashion choices, and these FRYE boots can kick most of them right to the curb. If you’re looking for a totally splurge-worthy gift, these boots are a total win. The gorgeous leather is a dusty rose, which makes all those beige and tan boots cower in their shadow.
Inside zips make for easy on and off, and the uber-cool moto styling means they’ll look classy with a suit and downright righteous we some perfectly fitted jeans.
Another beautiful option is the FRYE Women’s Naomi Pickstitch Shootie Ankle Bootie, which features some strappy styling and clever over stitching to make them a more feminine choice with skirts and dresses.
Since amethyst is the stone of love, these elegant dangle earrings are a great way to express that. They feature 3.8 carats of glittering, cushion cut amethysts in 10k gold. The lever back styling gives mom the comfort of a Euro wire, with the security of a stud. These are perfect for workwear, as they aren’t too huge and blingy.
If you’re looking for amethyst earrings with even more presence, the 10k Yellow Gold Amethyst and Diamond Drop Earrings feature a swirling diamond studded dangle that leads to an oval amethyst, and the 10k White Gold Heart Shape Amethyst Stud Earrings are simple, sweet, and super affordable.
Every woman strives to be among the most beautiful in the world, and at the heart of beauty, a clear complexion is right at the top. If your mom covets that beautiful skin, why not give her a gift set that will make her look and feel gorgeous?
This pretty set from Vichy, packaged perfectly for gifting, contains a radiance-boosting regimen for more smooth looking and refined skin. She’ll absolutely be glowing after using the high-performance, paraben-free formulas that smooth fine lines and wrinkles, and minimize pores.
With a gentle micellar water cleanser, serum and night cream, these gift sets for women are prized for creating the complexion of her youth.
This isn’t your ordinary bath gift set, even though it includes some lovely bubbly stuff to make bath time more enjoyable. Spa gift baskets like this one add in some special surprises to make the experience more relaxing and healthful. This package includes a massage comb, reflexology wood stick, and loofah, along with an aromatherapy candle, and potpourri in a pretty organza bag.
This gift set comes in a cute two-tone wooden basket that she’s going to find all sorts of uses for. If you’re not so sure she’ll take the time to maximize all those spa tools, you could always just encourage her to dive into a tub of bubbly goodness with the French Vanilla Bath Gift Set or this Lavender Bath Gift Set.
Bath gift sets make wonderful presents for any woman on your list from teen to senior.
We haven’t stopped thinking about these earrings since we first saw them a few months back. Threader earrings are super trendy, but these take that chic design to a new level of cool. These gorgeous dangles feature fiery white opal inlays, that make them both eye-catching and light catching.
They were created to inspire generosity, and a portion of the profits from their sale go to building clean drinking water systems in villages in underdeveloped countries. We think mom will be especially touched by that.
If she doesn’t happen to have pierced ears, the “Inspire” White Opal Choker and the 14k Gold Y Lariat Necklace also benefit philanthropic efforts.
This is a present every woman will love. Whether she’s worried about germs, or cleaning her hands while prepping tonight’s dinner, this hands-free soap dispenser will come to the rescue. Using innovative infra-red technology, the motion sensor automatically detects when hands are in position, and then dispenses the perfect amount of soap. Genius, right?
It’s especially great for women with kids, because she’ll never have to worry about them using too much soap or getting it all over the counter and sink. Made of fingerprint-resistant stainless steel, it eliminates the need for frequent cleaning. And because it dispenses a small amount, there will be less soap waste, which means it’s a money saver too.
Perky, petite and always ready in red, (and many other color combos) this little compact umbrella could end up being a girl’s best friend. Because it folds down to the size of her hand, it can easily slip into her purse, or a coat pocket. This super lightweight umbrella might be tiny, but it does a mighty job of keeping your mom dry and comfortable, even when the weather turns suddenly nasty.
Is your mom a baker? Is she someone who enjoys adult parties? This super cool cookie pan turns cookie dough into edible shot glasses that make extra fun receptacles for adult beverages – thinking pina colada here. They’re equally cute for a kid’s party too, when filled up with ice cream, pudding or mousse.
Another cool invention from Wilton lets mom mold shot glasses out of ice. Super fun for her upcoming summer party season.
Whether your mom’s a salty broad, or she just needs a little magic to make her day special, these adorable magic wand salt and pepper shakers are super cool gifts for her. No questioning which is for salt and which is for pepper, since they come in a classic black and white combo.
A simple wave of the wand seasons every meal perfectly, and because they’re made of ABS plastic, she won’t need to worry if the kids decide to sneak them off the table for a little play time. Of course, that might mean a little extra sweeping later.
What mom wouldn’t love precisely measuring if she had these adorable measuring spoons adorned with sweet woodland creatures? Each has an owl, peacock, squirrel or hedgehog laser-etched onto a solid Beechwood spoon. This four-piece set has handles that were crafted with comfort and stability in mind.
Since moms love cool kitchen gadgets, these make perfect gifts for her. What’s even more fun is that you can get these wooden spoons in tons of fun patterns from semi-silly dogs, to serene honeybees and birds in trees. We also think mom would love the matching mixing spoon and spatula.
While we know your mom would count a pretty pearl necklace among her favorite gifts, let’s be honest. It’s the card that comes with this perfect 8mm pearl pendant that’s going to reduce her to tears. They totally nailed it with the sentiment, and that’s going to mean the world to her. Whenever she wears it, you can bank on the fact that she’ll be thinking of you, and the year you gave it to her.
The Magnificent Mom necklace reminds her that she’s totally amazing. What mom doesn’t want to hear that? The Maya Angelou Mom & Me Pendant Necklace honors mom’s joy in life.
Whether your giftee is into cycling, or she just wants to tap into a cycling group app while she’s riding her stationary bike, this cell phone holder could be just the trick. Her device can be secured safely with six points of grip, and the mount will adjust to any angle for convenient viewing while she’s riding or working out.
She might also love the Portland Design Works Bar-Ista Coffee Cup Holder. Make her morning workout or commute so much better with the addition of her favorite beverage within easy reach.
If your mom’s current digital camera is years out of date, maybe it’s time to introduce her to the world of 4K. This Panasonic camera will make her feel like a real photographer. It encourages direct, intuitive control with dedicated lens rings and dials.
The camera can be used to create “fancy” photo effects like creating a blur around a subject. This model offers a full hybrid photo experience with 30p 4K Ultra HD video and 4K photo mode. What makes it a standout is the amazing Leica lens.
If you want to buy mom a 4K Leica Compact Camera, expect to pay a whole lot more. For the quality, you won’t be sorry.
Ther’s just no doubt about it, when your feet hurt, your whole body reacts, and not in a good way. That’s what makes this awesome wooden foot massager and roller one of those perfect gifts for mom that she’ll use every day.
Long days in heels, or just being on her feet for hours can really ramp up foot pain. And while we love those water-filled foot spas, this wooden massage roller is so portable, she could even sneak it under her desk at work. That means it’ll get used more often, and deliver results she can feel.
It gets rave reviews from users who say it helps them tackle tough foot pain from plantar fasciitis, neuropathy and general achy, sore and tired dogs.
If the woman in your life loves purses, has a dozen hanging in the closet, and yet carries around the same bag all year long, it’s because it’s just too difficult to switch out her stuff. Been there. Done that. You can change all that with this nifty purse organizer.
She can organize once, and easily switch out handbags every day if she wants, because this felt purse organizer just lifts out, while leaving her essentials in the same sorted spaces where she originally put them. Better yet, they come in three sizes – medium, large and extra-large, so no matter what mood she’s in, or which bag she wants to carry, the switcharoo will be simple.
She can also color coordinate, because these organizers come in eight shades from pedestrian beige to brilliant red.
No freaking out here. Yes, underwear can be a great gift for mom, especially if you’re buying a present for your wife who just happens to be a mom. One of the things I know for sure is that moms have a habit of neglecting their undergarments, mostly because replacing them seems like a splurge rather than a necessity.
These delicious feeling and sexy looking boyleg briefs are made from eco-friendly rayon, created from organically grown and sustainably harvested bamboo. Then they’re blended with just the perfect amount of spandex to keep their sassy shape.
These sweet booty shapers are moisture-wicking, ultra-breathable, thermo-regulating, and great for sensitive skin. If your Valentine would prefer bamboo briefs or bikinis, no worries because they also make those.
Are you shopping for a mom who has lots of jewelry, but really nowhere to store it? This clever armoire masks itself as a tall stand up mirror, so it does double duty in any bedroom. But what she’s really going to love about this nifty gift is the fact that it’s also a locking jewelry armoire that can fit even the largest collection of baubles. With holders for necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets and watches, she can keep everything organized without chains being tangled and earrings being separated.
No room in her room for an armoire this large? No worries. You can get a similar door mounted jewelry armoire that also is lockable and acts as a mirror.
One of the nicest gifts you could anyone is a good night’s sleep, and this white noise machine is a simple way to get it. This sweet sleep aid can drown out pesky neighbors, household, traffic or construction noise, and let mom fall asleep quickly because it creates a disturbance-free environment.
It’s perfect for her to take on the road because hotels are often noisy and sleep can be elusive. It’s a literal sound spa, with three natural noises including birds, ocean sounds and rain. It can also be used to keep conversations private, with a variety of settings. It even has a timer, so she can set it to automatically turn off once she’s fallen asleep.
This blog post from VeryWellHealth offers more on the benefits of using white noise for improved sleep.
Since stress-busting is always a great gift to give mom, this RITUALS Calming Collection makes the perfect present to bring her peace and tranquility. More than your average bath gift set, these products soothe stressed skin as well as an anxious mind with a combination of moisturizing body products that offer up a dose of aromatherapy focused on nourishing her Yin energy.
The RITUALS The Ritual of Ayurveda Gift Set, with Indian rose and sweet almond oil is focused on enhancing her health and well-being.
Talk about switching it up. These oval shaped makeup brushes make for perfect application of foundation and concealer, and powder. These non-shedding brushes come in a set of ten, to accomplish literally every makeup task and keep mom looking her most beautiful every day.
This set includes a big foundation brush, small foundation brush, blush brush, contour and highlight brush, concealer brush, nose shading brush, brow brush, eyeliner brush, lip brush and eyeshadow brush, all for under $13. Amazing deal. If you don’t think she’d actually use a set that big, you could order her the five-piece set for less than nine bucks.
When you’re dying for strawberries in the dead of winter, or you just want to add some pizazz to that boring old pound cake, a quick dip in melted chocolate makes a world of difference, but who has time for the mess or need for a big fondue pot? That’s when this nifty fondue mug comes in handy.
This sweetheart set is perfect because all she needs to do is microwave some chocolate, (or cheese) and fire up the tiny tea light to keep it warm. This fun ceramic fondue mug comes with two fondue forks, plus the tea light.
If you think she’d prefer a more nostalgic looking mini-fondue set, you can get her this old school looking fondue mug. Don’t forget the melting chocolate so she can get dipping with no waiting, or keep shopping for more gifts for chocoholics and find the perfect present for her.
If you’re shopping for a mom who cares about her health and the foods she eats, this 1.6 quart air fryer is a perfect gift for her. With just a tiny bit of oil, it can turn fried foods into a healthy treat that she and those she cooks for will love. It’s super easy to operate, and the digital LCD screen displays cook temperature, time, and more, and has an operation light indicator so she’ll always know when it’s in use.
If mom is still cooking for a family, the Gourmia 5-quart air fryer has an obviously larger capacity, seven preset cook modes and many of the same features with a digital display.
Skip the standard multi-tool for mom, and get her something she’ll actually use almost everyday in the kitchen. The Rose Kuli Smart Food Cutter is a six-in-one multi-function utensil with a built-in cutting board. It can chop, slice, dice, peel, carve and open bottles, meaning mom can save space in the kitchen drawer by minimizing the number of separate tools.
This clever cutter is made from food-grade stainless steel, it’s both rust-proof and tarnish-proof. The silicone grips and ergonomic design make this tool easy to use and comfortable in her hands.
When it comes to professional flat irons, salon stylists are wild about hot tools from CHI. No wonder, because this professional flat iron features tourmaline ceramic technology that smooths hair with less damage, more shine and fewer split ends. Your mom can straighten, smooth, curl, wave, spiral, flip, and bend her hair for unlimited looks.
The one inch plates heat up to temperatures as high as 410 degrees Fahrenheit and the adjustable dial lets her set it to the right heat for her hair type. With a 30 second heat up time, there’s no waiting – just style and go. This flat iron has a an automatic shut-off so she won’t have to worry about leaving it on, and it comes with a heat resistant pad for her countertop.
This convenient blender offers one-person portions, simple one-touch blending, and durable stainless-steel blades for fast results. Best of all, the Nutri Ninja features three different blending cups can double as travel cups, each with secure flip top lids, so she can sip from the same container she blends in. Less to clean at the end of the day is a gift in itself, right?
The Ninja’s powerful motor and blades can break down whole fruits, vegetables, ice and seeds for more efficient nutrient and vitamin extraction. Another plus? All the parts are BPA free and dishwasher safe.
Truly cool gifts have to be cute, clever and most importantly, functional. This adorable little portable speaker hits it out of the park on all fronts. At just a little over four ounces, this tiny powerhouse delivers high fidelity sound and distortion-free, loud output. The LCD digital screen shows time and charge, but can also show the synchronous lyrics, song name, singer name and album. Wow.
Lightweight, it’s perfect for any mom’s “me space” at home, but it’s also great to take on any family outing. With a unique transparent acrylic design and colorful lighting functions, it’s fun to watch and even more fun to listen to. This is a Valentine’s Day winner, or for that matter, a great present any other time of the year as well.
These nifty aromatherapy packs (sold individually) can act as a hot or cold pain relief pack, by either microwaving or placing them in the freezer. Filled with healing herbs, they can be used to soothe aching muscles, relieve stress or simply to feel better thanks to the unique blend of 12 natural botanicals inside.
The moist heat and soothing fragrance of lavender, rosemary, spearmint and other herbs and grains can help to reduce pain, swelling or muscle spasms. Filled with other natural ingredients, it conforms to the contours of her body, so she can get the maximum relief. It also contains peppermint, valerian root, cinnamon, chamomile, clove, white willow, yarrow, yellow dock and lemongrass, along with moisture retaining flax seeds.
If her neck and shoulders give your mom the most grief, the Nature’s Approach Aromatherapy Neck Wrap is a perfect option, but if her low back regularly aches, the Belted Lumbar Wrap is another awesome gift idea. These cool gifts all come in at less than twenty bucks – even better.
There’s no doubt about the fact that your mom’s personal safety comes first and foremost in your mind. This RFID blocking wallet is a great step in the right direction, because it helps protect your mom from identity thieves who want to steal her personal information electronically. RFID-blocking wallets help thwart electronic pickpocketing, called RFID skimming.
Because some of her credit cards, as well as her passport and driver’s license, are likely embedded with RFID chips, her personal information is more vulnerable than ever before. This fashionable wallet can be the perfect solution to keeping her data private, plus it comes with a wrist strap so she can carry it as a clutch because it’s so darned roomy. It also comes in a dozen cool colors.
Every savvy kid knows that moms love to take baths, but they rarely make the time to pamper themselves with one. This nifty bathtub caddy is one of the really cool gifts for your mom. With sides that expand to fit most any tub, this sweet bath tray is big enough to accommodate her devices, book, magazines, a relaxing scented candle, and it even has a cool cutout to hold her glass of wine.
Grab your mom a set of relaxing bath bombs and a great stress-busting aromatherapy candle to add to her spa experience at home.
Unique gifts come in the form of classy, sassy canvas bags. This adorable tote is 100 percent cotton, and at 17 x 19 inches, it’s the right size to grab and go, wherever. Big enough to accommodate a quick trip to the store, she’ll keep this two-tone canvas tote handy for every one of her errands.
While this tote is marked with P (for perfect), you can actually get it with pretty much any initial right here. If your mom happens to be a teacher, we think she’ll love one of our other favorite cool gifts, the Teacher Peach I Teach Jumbo Tote.
This is the year for sweaters and wraps over literally everything. Since your mom’s likely a bit of a fashionista, or perhaps she’d like to be, this awesome color block shawl is one of our favorite cool gifts for mom. Super cozy and easy to wear, she can drape it over one shoulder for an asymmetrical look, or wear it open like a poncho.
Because it’s machine washable, and fits women of every size, you can count on the fact that it’ll be one of those perfect gifts for mom. Cozy enough for fall and winter, yet light enough for cool spring and summer evenings, this sweet shawl can even double as a blanket for outdoor events.
If your mom appreciates more retro looking prints, the Urban CoCo Retro Style Vintage Pattern Tassel Poncho Shawl is another option with more than a dozen unique colors and patterns to choose from. Both are right around twenty bucks, but if you’re thinking of really splurging on mom, the Invisible World Women’s 100 Percent Alpaca Hand Made Poncho is a gorgeous indulgence.
Sometimes mom needs a pep talk, especially if she’s just hit a milestone birthday and she’s feeling a little low about it. That’s when this insulated wine tumbler will give her a giggle and remind her of just how fabulous she really is. This tumbler is made with double wall vacuum insulation and the stainless steel will be durable for years to come.
It’s more than cute however, because it will keep her wine chilled perfectly but it can also double as a hot drink mug that will keep her coffee or tea hot for hours. The Super Mom wine tumbler is a fun gift idea as well.