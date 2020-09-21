101 Best Gifts for Daughters They’ll Absolutely Love

Daughters are constantly evolving, but one thing’s certain – they fill our hearts with pride, joy, and love. From newborns to new moms to newly retired, give your daughters the kinds of special gifts that will inspire them to keep growing in all ways, no matter where they’re at on life’s journey. These are the Best Gifts for Daughters.

1
Spyder down jacket
Spyder Women’s Syrround Down Hybrid Hoody Jacket
$83.70 Shop now at Amazon
2
multicolor stoneware set
Gibson Home Pueblo Springs 16-Piece Dinnerware Set
$53.00 Shop now at Amazon
3
mother daughter box sign
Primitives by Kathy Box Sign
$8.32 Shop now at Amazon
4
origami flower making kit
Origami Paper Folding Kit
$24.95 Shop now at Amazon
5
rosewood yarn bowl
Nagina International Rosewood Knitting Bowl
$34.99 Shop now at Amazon
6
balancing stones for kids
Gonge Riverstones
$79.99 Shop now at Amazon
7
kids t-ball glove
Rawlings Player Series T-Ball Glove with Ball
$16.75 Shop now at Amazon
8
14k gold diamond stud earrings
14k Gold & Diamond Stud Earrings
$134.99 Shop now at Amazon
9
five piece skin care set
Fleur & Bee Skin Care Starter Set
$80.00 Shop now at fleurandbee.com
10
rosie the riveter baby onesie
Cafe Press Rosie the Riveter Baby Onesie
$22.99 Shop now at Amazon

While our gift selections are a mix of presents for daughters of every age, you might want some shopping inspiration that's more formally categorized.

What Are the Best Gifts for Toddler Daughters?

For little ones, we are always looking to find educational toys that combine learning and fun. Why? Because learning toys have benefits that will enhance their development for the long-term. Learning toys help build problem-solving skills, say the child development specialists at Educational Playcare, as well as nurturing creativity and imagination.

For baby women, sensory toys can be introduced almost from the time they are born. These toys will help them focus, develop eye and hand coordination, and also keep them interested and connected to the world around them. 

Some of our favorite toddler toy makers include Melissa & Doug, Playskool, and Fisher-Price.

What Should I Buy for My Grade School Age Daughter?

As your daughter develops, she's ripe for those kinds of gifts that will build on her strength, self-confidence, and courage. Grade school girls are at the perfect age for ziplines, skateboards, bikes, and soccer, baseball, and basketball.

At the same time, they're also going to be looking for ways to mimic grown-up behaviors like nurturing a baby doll, parenting a toy pet, or playing dress-up. For dads, this is a perfect time to get your daughter a toy workbench to introduce her to the concept that girls can work in the shop too. All of these experiences combine to give your daughter a well-rounded approach to life. 

What Are the Best Gifts for Tween and Teen Daughters?

As you've probably noted if you have daughters this age, their tastes are changing and run more toward ideas that allow for self-expression, independence, and activism. 

Consider viewing this YouTube video hosted by actual teenage girls to get clues, or consider gifts that allow them to recreate their bedroom into a very personal space. We've included a few of those decor items in our list of recommendations.

What Are the Best Gifts for Grown-Up Daughters?

Obviously, it depends on their age, and where they're at in their life process. You'll always be looking for gifts for your daughters, whether they're new moms, juggling teens, and a professional career, or they're looking forward to retirement

The one thing we've seen with daughters as they get older is that they don't often think of themselves, often putting family first. That's why splurge gifts are great, especially those kinds of things that encourage her to develop a new hobby, give her some self-pampering, or are something she wouldn't ordinarily budget for without guilt.

Daughters are such a unique gift throughout life (I know, because I have four of them!) make sure to take the time to find them something that genuinely expresses all your devotion, love, and immense pride.

