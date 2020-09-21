101 Best Gifts for Daughters They’ll Absolutely Love

Your daughter can forget that Michelin man look that is often the bain of a good puffer jacket, because this cute down coat from Spyder is fitted, flattering and so warm and cozy. I know, because I got a sample jacket to try out, and it’s so adorable. The Syrround hoody jacket kicks those cold spots to the curb, with engineered baffled construction to support its 600 fill duck down interior.

A fixed hood keeps the wind from breathing down her neck, and a shiny METALUX zipper brings some serious attitude to this winter essential. The longer length keeps her from having a freezing bum, but the best part? The stretch panels down the sides and under the arms that make this coat flexible, comfortable and body hugging without bulk.

That means your arms don’t feel like they’re sticking out at an odd angle, and you actually still look like you have a real waist. Get it in white, black or two cute color combos. If your daughter’s a serious skiier, the Spyder Rhapsody Gore-tex Ski Jacket keeps cold and dampness out, and warmth in.