101 Best Gifts for Daughters They’ll Absolutely Love

Daughters are constantly evolving, but one thing’s certain – they fill our hearts with pride, joy, and love. From newborns to new moms to newly retired, give your daughters the kinds of special gifts that will inspire them to keep growing in all ways, no matter where they’re at on life’s journey. These are the Best Gifts for Daughters.
Your daughter can forget that Michelin man look that is often the bain of a good puffer jacket, because this cute down coat from Spyder is fitted, flattering and so warm and cozy. I know, because I got a sample jacket to try out, and it’s so adorable. The Syrround hoody jacket kicks those cold spots to the curb, with engineered baffled construction to support its 600 fill duck down interior.
A fixed hood keeps the wind from breathing down her neck, and a shiny METALUX zipper brings some serious attitude to this winter essential. The longer length keeps her from having a freezing bum, but the best part? The stretch panels down the sides and under the arms that make this coat flexible, comfortable and body hugging without bulk.
That means your arms don’t feel like they’re sticking out at an odd angle, and you actually still look like you have a real waist. Get it in white, black or two cute color combos. If your daughter’s a serious skiier, the Spyder Rhapsody Gore-tex Ski Jacket keeps cold and dampness out, and warmth in.
There’s nothing like giving your daughter her first set of real dishes. We all seem to start out our independent lives with hand me downs from our parents, especially dishes. This pretty stoneware set delivers color and vibrancy to her day every time she makes a meal, even if it’s just toast and morning coffee.
This 16-piece set includes four each of dinner and dessert plates, as well as matching mugs and bowls. They’re sophisticated enough for her to invite friends to a meal, and they are dishwasher and microwave safe, so they’re practical as well as pretty. A set of matching silverware would be a great gift to give her on another special occasion.
This sign made me laugh so hard, coffee almost came out of my nose! For every daughter who proclaims in her younger years that she’s not going to be like her mother, this clever box sign is a great gift that will make them think, laugh and love their mom. We also think she’ll love the “I Can’t Say I Love You Enough” box sign. If you’re a dad looking for the right sentiment for your daughter, this sign will melt her heart.
The ancient art of origami, or paper folding, is a fun and creative way for your daughter to express herself while building fine motor skills. This cool kit features enough stuff to make to make 30 different flower projects, along with easy to follow instructions, and lots of sparkling embellishments for her flowers. The 40 page booklet of DIY art project instructions makes this crafty kit suitable for beginners to advanced level folders.
Another fun little origami kit gives your girl enough materials to make ten super cute bookmarks for herself and her friends. It’s a great stocking stuffer.
If your daughter’s the crafty sort who loves to knit and crochet, this beautiful hand-carved knitting bowl makes an impressive and functional gift she’s going to love. The rich tone of the rosewood is only outshined by the pretty carved floral openwork band around the top. This yarn bowl is going to keep her from those frustrating yarn tangles that interrupt her zen needlework time.
At seven inches wide and seven inches deep, this bowl features a curved loop that lets the yarn feed out as she’s using it (and it might keep her cat from attacking it too!) If she often works on more than one project simultaneously, you can also get a set with small, medium and large yarn bowls.
If your daughter’s less traditional and needs a yarn bowl with a little funkier style, there are many to choose from.
When your daughter is little, you want her to learn the basics of balance and coordination before she graduates to climbing on real rocks and boulders. These cool Riverstones let her master those skills in the house or the yard, without the dangers of added height being involved. Each side of the stones varies in steepness and difficulty, and with a rubber rim, they won’t slip as she climbs them, jumps between them and makes the most of them. They’re super simple to store because they’re stacking. This set comes with six stones, three large and three small.
Add to her balance challenge with the Gonge Hilltops. Five higher stones with three different heights can keep her occupied and having fun while skill building.
Before she learns to play serious baseball, your daughter will likely start playing on a T-ball team. This sweet little glove gives her an experience of the real game while she’s still small. The soft and pliable shell makes it easy to close, and the woven web helps her catch balls coming her way. Lots of padding and a soft inner liner make this cute little glove feel comfy.
When she’s ready to graduate to a real leather baseball glove, the Rawlings Storm Youth Fast Pitch Ball Glove gets rave reviews for its high quality. Made of full-grain leather, with great padding, it comes from the factory 100 percent broken in. That’s a huge bonus. For your teenage daughter, check out the Rawlings Champion Decorative X Web Lite Softball Glove.
These might be her first diamonds as a teen, or the gift that gives her second piercing some sparkle. Either way, these pretty diamond stud earrings are a wardrobe essential for every daughter to have. Elegant and affordable, this pair features 0.25 carats of glittery white diamonds that are set in 14k yellow gold mounts. They are certified conflict-free, and at less than $125, they’re a bargain.
For a more showy look, get her some 14k gold flower earring jackets. Another special way to enhance her diamond studs is with some birthstone earring jackets, which would make a great gift now or at any other special occasion.
Natural and organic skincare can be a splurge gift for your daughter who might not budget the cash for high-quality products like this lovely starter set from Fleur & Bee. I first discovered this organic skincare company when they reached out to me to try some of their products. The results? Fantastic! In fact, when your package arrives, it feels exactly like a present should, including the special wrapping!
This skincare starter set includes five items to give your daughter a full beauty regimen with products that work in harmony to give her glowing skin that feels as good as it looks. So Clean! facial cleanser gives her that squeaky clean feeling with no dryness or skin irritation. Rose and Shine rosewater toner gently removes any last traces of makeup and soothes and calms her skin. Nectar of the C Serum is a rejuvenating formula that has become a favorite with my daughters who regularly request it as a gift choice.
Then there are the luscious Fleur & Bee moisturizers – Eyes Eyes Baby is the perfect way to keep fine lines and wrinkles at bay, while Crème de la Cream is a lightweight all-over face moisturizer that never feels greasy or heavy under makeup. This five-piece set will delight your daughter as these products are packed with botanical ingredients that have been responsibly sourced. Better yet? This company donates 1% of its sales to distribute menstrual hygiene supplies to girls in need, and we can definitely get behind that!
It’s never too early for your daughter to make her stand in an up and coming generation of girls. This cute baby onesie does so, loudly and proudly proclaiming “We can do it” above the image of Rosie the Riveter. Made of super-soft cotton, it features notched shoulders for dressing her without a struggle, and a snap crotch for quick and easy diaper changes.
The “warrior princess” onesie says your girl can become whatever she dreams, from the president to a doctor or astronaut. Get it in sizes from 0 – 9months. With the Justice League five-pack of onesies, you can clad your baby daughter daily in superhero garb, including Wonderwoman, Batgirl, and Supergirl. Cool.
According to Romper, it’s never too early to teach your kids about feminism. The impact it can have on your daughters and sons can be dramatic.
There’s no question why yoga has become one of the most popular movements in fitness. If you’d like to introduce your daughter to this mindful experience and help her take some time for herself, this yoga set is a lovely gift to get her started. It has all the essentials. The BetterGrip Yoga Mat has double-sided textured surfaces to give her a non-slip surface upon which to stretch and because it’s extra-thick, it’s perfect for beginners.
This set also includes two durable foam blocks for proper positioning and support, an eight foot cotton yoga strap to increase flexibility and prevent injury, microfiber yoga hand and mat towels for a slip-free and sweat-free workout, and a carrying bag to make getting all these items to and from the studio a breeze.
If she suffers from intense muscle tension or soreness, a vibrating foam roller is another great gift idea for her.
Is your daughter a new mom? Does she worry about leaving her baby in daycare or with a nanny? This smart baby feeding monitor is the coolest. It keeps track of baby’s feedings and alerts her if baby’s bottle is too cold, too hot, and even if your newbie is being fed at the optimal bottle angle to minimize air bubbles and tummy aches.
A silicone sleeve simply fits on the end of the bottle and alerts her to lots of important information so she can feel confident during her times away from her little one. It monitors the amount of formula or breast milk that’s been consumed and with the BlueSmart app, she can even hear her baby’s sounds when the Ready to Listen mode is on.
This monitor is a must have for new parents is the winner of the Best of Baby Tech Awards for 2018. Every parent can use all the helpful devices available with a new baby to care for and love.
If your daughter has a green thumb but she’s often thwarted by late springs and early frosts, a greenhouse kit like this one from Palram can guarantee her gardening success. This clever backyard greenhouse features virtually unbreakable 4 mm twin-wall polycarbonate roof panels that block up to 99.9% of UV rays and diffuse sun light eliminating the risk of plant burn and shade areas. The polycarbonate walls allow 90% light transmission for incredible plant growth.
With 24 square feet of growing space, this little greenhouse is ideal for someone with a small family as it’s got enough room for plants as well as starting flowers for the landscape. It has a rust-resistant aluminum frame that’s sturdy and well built. Other amenities include a roof vent, rain gutters, and a locking door.
If this is a little heavy from a budget standpoint, consider a small walk-in greenhouse that offers a roll-up door like this one from Ohuhu. While it’s not a four-season solution, it’s an ideal starter greenhouse that’s a good fit for a smaller yard. We have a long list of greenhouse kit recommendations from patio size, to huge, that you might also want to peruse before choosing.
These fun floral aprons are a perfect gift for your daughter with a daughter. With double layer fabric, these 100 percent cotton aprons are machine washable, which makes them an excellent choice for kitchen adventures. Adjustable ties at the neck and waist give them a custom fit for each wearer. We also think your girls will like the cupcake patterned aprons and these cheery sprinkles aprons.
Beautiful skin doesn’t come easy for everyone, but your daughter will see noticeably improved skin if you give her this facial cleansing brush as a gift. It comes with a convenient charging stand, so it takes up very little room on the vanity. With three speeds, this sonic cleansing device can be used for every skin type to remove oil, dirt, and makeup. Plus, let’s be honest, who wouldn’t want to use this cutie? That’s part of the fun.
With a simple press of the button, she can choose from three speeds depending on how aggressive she wants to cleanse. The buffed bristle tips are gentle enough for every daughter. She can use it with her favorite face washes, or if you want to splurge, you can get her an organic and natural face wash right here.
There are lots of different types of facial cleansing brushes so do take time to check out our recommendations while you’re shopping.
This smart garden from Click and Grow is an ideal gift for daughters of every age, especially if their space is limited. It features a stylish Scandinavian design and can accommodate up to 40 veggie starts at once. The kit comes with three plant pods to get you growing right away, but you can get lots of pods with your preferred veggie or herb choices. You can choose from exterior colors in grey, black or white.
This smart garden is completely hassle and maintenance-free. All she’ll need to is place the pods in their holders, fill the water reservoir, and plug the garden in. Her plants will start growing automatically. After she’s harvested her lettuce, tomatoes, or basil she can choose from over 40 pre-made pods, or experiment with growing from her own selection of seeds.
This garden also comes with a growth guarantee – If your seeds do not germinate from their proprietary pods, they will replace the pods for free. There are many indoor hydroponic gardens for growers of every age from small kids, to well, the rest of us.
My daughters are always asking for cookbooks as gifts, and in this one, Joanna Gaines, the popular star of Fixer Upper, delivers her favorite recipes for gatherings of family and friends. In her warm southern style, she shares family favorites and classic comfort foods from their restaurant in Waco, Texas, Magnolia Table. Her newest book, Homebody, can help your daughter create beautiful spaces in her home.
Another southern girl, Reese Witherspoon, shares her tips on cooking and stories about growing up in the south in her newest best seller Whiskey in a Teacup: What Growing Up in the South Taught Me About Life, Love, and Baking Biscuits.
When you’re shopping for gifts for daughters who are eco-conscious, the Nixon Hauler backpack is a cool choice that she’ll feel great about using and you can feel good about buying. When we first received this pack to test out, we were seriously impressed by the fact that it’s made from Nixon’s proprietary REPREVE Our Ocean recycled plastics, so this backpack helps to preserve the environment as well as being a great school and work-worthy pack for her laptop, books, and more.
This pack has a huge interior and a 280 degree zipper that allows you to open up the entire storage space. Inside, it features tons of interior pockets including a padded laptop storage sleeve. The adjustable shoulder straps are super cushy, making for comfortable wear on hikes, and the back is stiff without being hard, which makes the adjustable skateboard straps totally usable for the girl who wants to pack her board everywhere.
But despite the functionality and cool features of this backpack, our favorite thing is the fact that it’s made with recycled ocean plastic which means cleaner water and better ocean health for the planet, and ultimately all of us, which will likely resonate with your daughter on many levels. Looking for more eco-friendly gifts? We have a long list of recommendations.
Does your daughter have a farm style kitchen? This vintage ceramic Mason jar measuring cup set is the cutest addition to her kitchen collection. It features four cup sizes to accurately cook and bake, plus they’re so cute they’ll enhance her counter and stovetop. Matched measuring spoons are a fun addition to her set, and also get her a matching sink sponge holder as well. Many of these items come in pink, pale blue, and white.
If you opt for the blue instead of the pink, you can also get a cute Mason jar themed ceramic utensil holder. Of course, if your daughter is a hipster, anything mason jar themed is a perfect hipster gift.
Have you been thinking of getting an Instant Pot for yourself or as a special last minute gift for your daughter? This smart pressure cooker is currently at a ridiculously great price, and still available for shipping in time for the holiday.
The Duo Evo Plus does so much more than cook foods lightning fast – up to 70% faster than traditional methods. This versatile eight-quart smart cooker has 48 customizable presets for soups, beans, rice, ribs and more. It literally takes the guesswork out of food prep and makes cooking meals everyone will love easy.
Programs like sous vide and bake make preparing chef-quality entrees and desserts as easy as pie – pun intended. So versatile, you can cook rice, steam grains, make yogurt, and perfectly prepare all your other family favorites with this simple kitchen tool.
Daughters love to keep their memories close and hand, and this fun photo collage makes it easy. It hangs on two wooden rails with five little twine strands draped across from which she can hang her favorite photos with tiny clothes pin clips. This is so versatile, and makes it simple to change out photos frequently without messing with bulky frames and glass. It’s not surprising it’s a #1 best seller, because it’s cute, quaint and kinda quirky.
With more of us working out at home, the Stack 52 Workout Game is super healthy for both your daughter and her entire family. This fun game quickly creates a workout you can do anywhere at any time. Workouts typically last between 4 – 20 minutes. She can use each of the 52 cards along with videos showing exactly how to perform the exercises and improve cardiovascular health as well as muscle strength.
This cool game is a self-challenge that allows her to choose and build her workout times and intensities. A fun family fitness option developed by a military fitness expert, this lets your daughter get everyone in the house to exercise under the guise of a game. Genius.
If this game seems a little too intense for your daughter, consider the fitness and meditative benefits of yoga and instead get her the Stack 52 Yoga Workout Cards.
This cool kit lets your daughter write, illustrate and publish her own story. The book making kit features a new writing guide, “Just Imagine…A Guide to Writing and Illustrating Your Story” which includes instructions and useful information that guides your girl as she creates her first best-seller. Once she’s finished, she’ll have her own full-color, 20 page, professionally printed hardcover book, that even features her personal author profile on the back cover.
If you’ve got a lighthearted girl who loves the comics, the My Comic Book Making Kit is another awesome option to explore her creative side.
If your daughter is a Harry Potter aficionado, this collectible book set is a fun way to give her volumes one through seven in a beautiful collectible chest. Each volume is hard bound, and they fit snuggly into the chest that looks like a vintage travel case. Readers young and old have come to love these novels, and this lets them read each over and over (which Potter fans are known to do) as well as to keep them pristine for their own kids.
Another fun idea for your daughter is the Harry Potter: Collectible Quidditch Set. Also in a collectible case, it contains one quaffle, two bludgers and one non-removable snitch. The Harry Potter Sorcerer’s Stone is another fun collectible, and this replica has been officially authorized by Warner Brothers Studios.
Fun for your daughter and a play date group of friends, this spa kit for kids includes everything she’ll need for a grown up spa experience at home. It includes an inflatable pedicure pool, battery operated nail dryer, satin eye mask, pedicure slippers and toe separators, four bottles of water-based nail polish, one bottle of water-based glitter polish, a nail file, buffer, press-on nails, sticker nail art, cotton balls and a satin spa bag. Sounds like fun!
These scratch off sketch pads are crazy cool. With 20 big sheets of scratch off paper, each design reveals a rainbow of colors beneath. It comes with two stylus scratching tools, and a bonus pack of other fun stickers and embellishements that make this the perfect way to keep your daughter creatively occupied on long car trips or rainy days. Get an even bigger kit with 50 sheets of scratch off paper for just five bucks more.
Hair chalk is a fun and inexpensive way for your daughter to express her unique personality through her hair color. This five different washable chalk pens, along with beads, a hair beading tool and elastics for hours of fun play and creativity. The chalk simply washes out with each shampoo and she can try a new idea whenever she’s feeling creative.
The GirlZone Hair Chalk set gives her ten chalk pens to experiment with, and it’s Amazon’s Choice.
Decent silverware is a treat no matter your daughter’s age, but it’s one of those things she’s not likely to splurge on. This beautiful 53-piece set from Pfaltzgraff is so unique, with a polished and brushed stainless design on the handles and highly polished utensil ends. Even though it looks like fine flatware, it’s dishwasher safe, so cleanup up is easy.
We love that this set comes with a nice set of serving utensils to go with it, including a large serving spoon, pierced serving spoon, cold meat fork, sugar spoon and butter knife. This service for eight also comes with steak knives, so she literally gets everything she needs to set a beautiful table.
If you’re shopping on a budget, or your daughter just needs place settings for four, this stainless steel silverware set has a cool and funky design and it’s less than $20.
Does your daughter like to jog, hike or bike? This nifty hydration belt is the coolest. Ergonomically designed, this soft belt offers multi-directional stretch that eliminates bounce. Two SpeedFit holsters provide easy, one-handed, on-the-fly access to the two hydration bottles, which have easy to drink from pop up caps.
The front pocket is big enough to stash gels, sports bars and her phone and keys. While the reflective trims make it easier to see her in the dark, we also think she’d really appreciate the Nathan Light Bender LED arm bands. We’ve tried them and they’re terrific for creating visibility for both her, and any oncoming cars or pedestrians. For more visibility behind her, the clip on Nathan strobe light guarantees she’ll be seen by traffic.
The mid century modern design aesthetic is seriously popular these days, and if your daughter is nuts about that style, this white rope bistro set is ideal for her porch, patio, or deck. The funky design is a combination of a durable steel frame wrapped in hand-woven white rope that’s lightweight and weather-resistant too.
This set comes with two comfy chairs and a coffee table with a glass top that keeps it ready for cocktails or coffee. While the set is ideal for small spaces the chairs can actually accommodate up to 300 pounds each. This cute set also comes in a few other color choices including black, gray, and aqua blue. If she’s not into mid-mod decor, consider these different bistro sets as options for creating intimate conversation spaces.
Every girl, big and small, loves a cozy blanket to snuggle up in while watching TV, reading a book or doing homework. This clever crocheted mermaid tail blanket delivers all the warmth and whimsey your daughter needs. This machine washable blanket snuggles around her legs and feet to keep her comfy during chilly weather. It comes with its own carrying pack and a cute mermaid necklace too. It comes in eight fun colors, so it’s easy to pick her favorite.
Shopping for your older daughter? Perhaps a cozy heated throw would be more to her liking, and this one from Sunbeam is Amazon’s Choice, although we picked it for the cool zebra print.
When it comes to the perfect skin-pampering gift, this moisture-rich trio from The Body Shop is on every girl’s wish list. Tucked inside a clever hemp bag, this gift set includes body moisturizer, hand protector, and lip protector, all enriched with community trade hemp seed oil from France and crafted by the company’s community trade partners, Teddy Exports in India.
If you’re shopping on a budget, a three piece gift set comes in at a seriously budget-friendly price. You can also get little shower gift sets with some of the most popular scents, like this cute strawberry set.
Why buy a diffuser and then have to track down and separately purchase essential oils when you can get the best of both with this aromatherapy diffuser gift set from ArtNaturals? It features a diffuser that delivers moisture into the air in an ultrasonic mist. It comes with eight of their best selling essential oils including Lavender, Tea Tree, Eucalyptus, Lemongrass, Orange, Peppermint, Frankincense, and Rosemary. These gentle scents can alleviate tension, improve sleep and even help clear stuffy sinuses.
Naturally, they will eventually run out of their favorite oils, but you can keep them in aromatherapy bliss with a huge selection of options here.
Give your daughter the gift of luscious lips that are moisturized and healthy with this lovely lip balm gift set from Sky Organics. This company was developed by a mom with kids at home who wanted to create organic and natural skincare products, and went on to form a wildly successful company doing just that.
These delicious balms are made with organic sunflower oil, organic beeswax, organic coconut oil, vitamin E, organic rosemary extract, organic calendula and natural flavors. In six different flavors including Luscious Tahitian Vanilla, Tropical Coconut, Eucalyptus Mint, Cherry Bomb, Tangy Citrus and Strawberry Bliss, they sound almost good enough to eat!
If you’re buying for your younger daughters, these Sky Organics Bath Bombs are made especially for kids, and every box sneaks in some cute little surprise gifts along with the fun bath fizzies.
There’s no dispute about the fact that the teen years are tough, and it’s often the time when our daughters are less likely to ask for or willingly receive the advice of their parents. That’s what makes Chicken Soup for the Teenage Soul one of our favorite gifts for daughters. With short stories that will make her laugh and cry, this little tome could be a constant companion that gets her through difficult times with hope and the belief that things will turn out alright.
A second edition of this book called Chicken Soup for the Teenage Soul: Tough Stuff focuses on harder issues and lessons to be learned from them. And if you’ve got a pre-teen – yes, there’s Chicken Soup for the Pre-Teen Soul as well.
Don’t let the title scare you off, because this book is all about happiness, resilience and living a good life, and who wouldn’t want to give their precious daughter those skills? According to the author, gender defining blogger Mark Manson, “Once we embrace our fears, faults, and uncertainties, once we stop running and avoiding, and start confronting painful truths, we can begin to find the courage, perseverance, honesty, responsibility, curiosity, and forgiveness we seek.” Great advice for daughters and all the rest of us too.
Whether your daughter has just moved into her dorm, or you want to give her a gift that makes cleaning stairs, ledges or even her car a whole lot simpler, this cordless hand vac is a dream. It’s ultra-lightweight and the tapered nozzle for makes for easy pickup of large debris and fine dust.
It can zero in on tight spaces with the duster crevice tool and multi-surface tool tackles upholstery, carpets, and pet hair like a champ. We also think she’ll love the one button dust bin dump function, which means she’ll keep her hands clean while emptying the dirt. The charging station means it’s revved up and ready whenever she’s in the mood to clean.
Ask your daughter what she wants this year, and gifts that help her get organized are often at the top of her list. With the popularity of the KonMarie method of decluttering, this eight cube organizer shelf can help your daughter keep her essentials in order, and give her more peace of mind.
It’s super easy to assemble and comes with everything she’ll need to put it together. She’ll also love the flexibility to stand it upright, or keep it horizontal, which also makes it a great place to display pictures and her favorite books. To give her space a sophisticated look, include some foldable storage baskets like these, or add color to her space with some fabric storage cubes.
Words of love can make the worst day full of sunshine, and this little book gives you the chance to tell your daughter how grateful you are that she’s in your life. With 112 pages of fill in the blank ideas, it’s an especially personal sort of present that will be an irreplaceable treasure for her. Hands down, this is one of our favorite gifts for daughters, and anyone else on your list for whom you’d like to show a little appreciation.
If you just want to make her laugh out loud, get her the It’s Gonna Be Okay notepad, with lots of cute and uplifting thoughts she can check off for now, later and never.
As a daughter and mother of daughters, I can attest to how much we all love to fish. This Shakespeare UglyStick in our favorite all around rod and reel for spin casting, trolling and overall enjoyment. Graphite and fiberglass construction make it lightweight and super sensitive, a great asset for new fishermen as they learn to set the hook after a bit.
The compact ultralight reel is easy to fill with line, and resists snags and knots. Be sure to get your girl a selection of lures so she can get fishing right away. Our family faves include this Mepps Ultralight Kit. It includes the thunder bug, which has nailed more trout that I should even mention, and it’s great for perch and crappie too.
Since you’re going to want your daughter to manage her own tackle, be sure to get her a tackle box that can easily accommodate extra line, swivels and lures. We think the Ready 2 Fish Tackle Box is a total winner.
Does your daughter fight breakouts and blackheads? This Dead Sea mud mask is more than just a fun facial. It does serious work, reaching deep into pores to dissolve and dislodge impurities and make for clearer and cleaner skin. Charcoal is the secret here, because it’s known for its ability to detoxify and purify her skin.
This mask also has detoxifying kaolin clay and aloe vera, which are skin-soothing and purifying agents that will leave her skin refreshed, while calendula oil is naturally antimicrobial. It’s infused with lemon oil to add a dose of antioxidant vitamin C that also brightens dull skin and fights free radical damage from the sun and environment.
This mask is a relaxing and refreshing way to help her have clear and beautiful skin without drying, as natural jojoba oil helps keep her skin from getting too dry.
This is one kitchen essential that will last your daughter a lifetime. The Le Creuset covered baking dish is the classic 9 x 12 inch size that is standard for brownies, cakes, and casseroles of every kind. It can withstand high oven temperatures up to 500 degrees, and the scalloped handles ensure she’ll get a good grip when removing it from the oven. The secure lid keeps foods hot, plus she’ll love the fact that it’s stain and chip resistant as well as dishwasher safe.
If you really wanted to splurge on your daughter, you’d never go wrong getting her a Le Creuset enamel covered cast iron dutch oven.
As that song says, “girls just wanna have fun,” and it’s guaranteed with this sassy little micro-mini scooter. This cutie will grow with her as the T-bar is adjustable from 17-25 inches from the deck. The wide deck platform makes balancing easy, and the two-wheel front, and single wheel rear, increases stability and speed.
The smooth-gliding wheels, low-to-the-ground deck and stable steering all make the Mini perfect for pre-schoolers and kindergartners. What makes this scooter unique is the lean-to-steer design. Girls can learn to steer by using their body weight to lean right and left, intuitively learning to lean into a turn, while developing the balance and coordination used in many sports. So cool.
Just for safety’s sake, a helmet and some knee and elbow pads are always a good addition to this gift.
Your daughter could become a baking legend simply because you gave her this fabulous wooden rolling pin. Embossed with a whimsical pattern of paisley and flowers, this rolling pin imprints that same pretty tapestry right onto dough, making gorgeously detailed cookies, pastries and pies. While it’s not suited for all dough, simple recipes like sugar cookies and shortbread become a thing of beauty.
If you love the idea of embossed dough, check out the rolling pins with holiday themes and even pet themes, oh my.
This cool 22 inch mini-cruiser board is a gift your daughter will love. It delivers a classic surf ride feel, with easy turning and maneuverability. Chrome bearings mean longer rides before replacement, and aluminum alloy trucks let her share it with friends (or a brother) who might be bigger than she is. Gel wheels deliver great traction, and because it’s lightweight, it’s easy to carry.
This board is small enough to easily stow in her backpack, and it comes in a ton of cool colors and graphic decks.
Are you just sending your daughter out in the world? It’s not likely that her first apartment is going to have a dishwasher, but you can keep her from the drudgery of handwashing her dishes with this cool countertop dishwasher from Farberware. Small but mighty, this dishwasher can accommodate up to six place settings of dishes and silverware.
It features seven different washing programs and is super quiet while in operation. In fact, it even has a speed cycle in case unexpected guests arrive (like you!) It even offers a baby care cycle. Because it’s a portable model, it doesn’t use the amount of water a normal dishwasher does, so to keep it pristine and smelling clean, it also has a self-cleaning cycle.
No matter where she goes, your daughter’s safety is always the first priority. These easy to use personal safety alarms can be the key to shocking an attacker, or alert passersby to an emergency situation. One push of a button sounds an ear-piercing 130-140 decibel alarm that will send a criminal running. The alarm can continue as long as 50 minutes if necessary.
This six-pack gives your girl enough devices to put one in her purse, backpack, locker, and pocket, so she can always keep danger at bay.
If you want your daughter to get out and get moving, a new bicycle is a perfect way to do it. This fat tire freestyle bike from Royalbaby is loaded with safety features to make her early rides fun. A fully enclosed chain guard means her pants won’t get snagged, while safety grips and heavy-duty training wheels give her confidence to ride.
Both coaster and hand breaks will let her smoothly stop, and the fat tires mean she can ride through mud, grass or rocks with ease. Equipped with a water bottle behind the seat, she’ll be ready to ride for hours. With frame sizes up to 20 inches, these bikes are a terrific ride for girls from 3-8 years old.
Beautiful skin doesn’t always come naturally, but helping it with the right products can make a huge difference. Your daughter will love this gift set from InstaNatural that includes two powerful serums to fight wrinkles and brighten dull skin. I’ve been using them since I was sent some samples to try, and I can attest to their power.
This set covers both day and night use. At night, she can use the retinol serum to fight wrinkles, smooth skin, exfoliate, and help fight dark spots and acne. In the morning, the vitamin C serum brightens, adds radiance, and leaves her skin feeling hydrated and firm. The best thing about both is they smell so delicious, kind of like fresh-squeezed orange juice.
The Vitamin C Skin Trio is another great gift idea. It includes three different skin brightening products – a moisturizer, cleanser, and the vitamin C serum, all packaged up in a pretty gift box.
You know how your teenaged daughter doesn’t want to leave the house because she wants to be connected to her devices? This Bluetooth beanie can get her outside, because it keeps her head warm and allows her to listen to her music without having to wear additional headphones. For a hat, it delivers pretty decent sound quality and can pair with her phone, tablet or other devices within 33 feet.
The built-in stereo speaker and microphone on the left earpiece allows her to skip back and forth through a playlist, or answer and hang up calls without having to use her phone. The built-in Li-Ion battery delivers up to six hours of play and talk time, and recharges in about 2.5 hours. It comes in 45 different colors, and is completely washable after removing the headphones.
Whether your daughter is waiting for the school bus, playing in the marching band, or simply playing outside, you want to make sure she stays warm. This rechargeable hand warmer is simple to slip into her pocket and keep her cozy in almost any circumstance. The USB cord can connect with her devices or a wall plug, and when charged it can even act as a power bank for her phone or devices.
Warm on both sides, it heats up in as little as three seconds and has three different heat settings depending on her comfort level. With a button that allows her to check the remaining capacity of her hand warmer, she can turn it off periodically to extend usage. It comes in four colors including black, so you might want to get one for your son as well.
This mesmerizing wind spinner can hang from her patio, porch or outside a bedroom window. Just the tiniest breeze will create movement, turning almost any space into one that’s more relaxing, beautiful and meditative. The beautiful combination of deep red and shimmering copper is eye-catching, and the unique two-piece design causes each piece to rotate in different directions.
Another fun idea to dress up her outdoors is this color changing LED windchime, featuring delicate hummingbirds that light up in the dark.
Snowshoeing is a blast, and any girl with the right equipment can learn to get around in the deepest snow with these awesome Lucky Bums snowshoes. They’re built to last with lightweight aluminum frames and adjustable kid friendly bindings. The metal toe crampon provides consistent solid traction on the snow, and the decking is durable enough for the wear and tear kids deliver.
These are very well priced and they come with a convenient carry bag that has a shoulder strap. Since they offer these in adult sizes too, you might want to grab some for yourself and get out there and play with your daughter. As your family graduates to more difficult and challenging snowshoe hikes, you’d be wise to get the set of snowshoes that comes complete with trekking poles.
A symbolic piece of jewelry can celebrate the connection between you and your daughter. This lovely sterling silver necklace features two interlocking infinity circles, representing a love that never ends between you. Set on a 19 inch chain, it hangs beautifully right at the nape of the neck. It’s packaged with a pretty and sentimental card that will make your daughter’s heart melt. You can also get this design in a bracelet.
Another pretty sterling silver necklace simply says “I love you to the moon and back.” Isn’t that how most parents feel about their daughters?
Comfortable clothes are where it’s at, and smart girls know what feels good. That’s why they’re always in leggings and hoodies, but this Hello Kitty set keeps her looking trendy without sacrificing the cozy factor. This set includes a cute grey hoodie with a Hello Kitty zipper pull, printed Hello Kitty Leggings and a comfy cotton tee, with snowflakes and Hello Kitty written across the chest. This fun set comes in ten colors and in sizes from 2T to girls 12.
Another cozy combo from Hello Kitty includes fleece pants and a thick and cushy hoodie. It comes in more than 30 color combos and the same range of sizes.
This big set of snap together building blocks is a fun way to encourage your little girl to design and create whatever she imagines. Bright colors and choke free sizes make for safe play, and create the perfect learning opportunity for your daughter to explore. This big bag of 80 pieces gives her plenty to build with and clean up is easy, because everything safely fits back into the convenient storage bag.
As your little girl grows, she can graduate to more complex building projects with Duplo. We think she’ll especially love this LEGO Duplo Muf First Animal set or the LEGO Duplo My First Number Train.
These pink sunglasses from Spy are so darned cute, all my woman friends want to know where I got mine. (From the nice folks at Spy, of course.) But it’s not just the unusual combo of translucent pink frames and warm cocoa brown lenses. It’s the clever cat-eye shape, that’s not too catty, which means your lady is going to want these right meow!
Terrific optics add to the mix, and the frames are a purrfect fit as they’re just snug enough her glasses won’t slide down her nose or pinch her head too tightly. I hate to admit it, but they also make a wicked headband, when your daughter’s not needing them for sun protection. You can also get these cuties with blue lenses. Either way, they’re just the right amount of shade without being too dark.
Little girls love to sing, whether they’re making up songs or repeating Twinkle Little Star. This great toy from LeapFrog introduces the alphabet in three different ways. With letter, animal and music learning modes, she’s rewarded with music and lights as she plays. As she spins, pushes and slides this learning toy, it also helps with her fine motor skill development.
Bright lights and playful songs create a happy learning environment in which your daughter can thrive. The LeapFrog Learn and Groove Musical Table is another favorite for babies as young as six months. It will introduce your baby girl to classic songs like Itsy Bitsy Spider and Old MacDonald, along with a host of instrument sounds to keep her mind busy.
Whether you encourage your daughter to make snow angels or build snow forts (or both!) you definitely want her to play hard outside. Fresh air makes for healthy kids, and these Kamik snow boots will keep her tootsies toasty until she’s ready to come in for a hot cocoa break. Temperature rated for up to -25 degrees Fahrenheit, these have a moisture wicking lining, bungee top snow collar, and a super grippy, heavily treaded sole that will keep her on her feet in case things get too slippery.
If your daughter is still a toddler, the Kamik Snobuster 2 is a mini-version of our featured boots, with all the same features to keep her tiny pigs warm and dry.
No matter the age of your daughter, you’re always going to want to help her be stronger, braver, and more self-confident and you can accomplish all of that with this fun TrailBlaze slackline kit. This 65 foot slackline is unique in that it has both the main line and a training line while your daughter works on her balance and bravery.
Strung between two trees or cemented in poles, she can practice becoming agile and doing all kinds of different moves that will both get her outside and build her fitness level. Because this line can accommodate up to 300 pounds, she might even encourage her boyfriend, brother, or partner to join in the fitness fun.
Slacklines have become popular because they’re easy to use in the backyard and they help improve her agility in all her other favorite sports too, say the experts at HopOn Slacklines.
There’s no doubt about it, dads and daughters have a special kind of love. He’s her first hero, protector and friend. This sweet photo frame is a wonderful way to capture a moment or treasured memory together. Made of laser etched wood, it speaks of love everlasting between you and your girl.
An embossed leather frame offers another unique way to celebrate your love, and this lighthearted wood frame paints a slightly different, but still loving picture of dad and daughter.
Think of it as your daughter’s first game of Tetris. The classic shape sorter has been around for a long time, because it’s your baby’s first way to learn about spatial relationships. Shape recognition and problem solving skills are built with this toy, and we love the sturdy wooden construction of this one from Melissa & Doug.
The Wooden Bead Maze Shape Sorter is another cool take on this type of learning toy. It adds several other learning experiences in addition to shape sorting that promote reaching and grasping skills, as well as coordination.
Sure, your daughter can buy those reusable bags for a buck at the grocery store, but they simply don’t stand up to the wear and tear of carrying large loads of groceries. If your girl is green minded, this set of three reusable shopping bags is a great gift that will last. Their sturdy, reinforced construction easily supports 30+ pounds of groceries, and the box bottom style means they stand up in the cart. With heavy-weight cloth handles and a solid-core design, these bags strong and durable, and fold flat for easy storage in her trunk or back seat.
If she’s into more organic products, these organic canvas shopping bags are highly rated and quite affordable too.
Every girl suffers from frustration and anger, but teaching her how to work that anxiety out without hurting others is tough. The Dammit Doll gives her the perfect foil to yell, throw down and generally try to knock the stuffing out of, leaving her free from anger, and the doll intact. These funny little dolls are a cult favorite this year, because they’re a cute combo of a voodoo doll and punching bag.
If your daughter works in a fast-paced environment or she’s busy raising kids, or even if she needs no reason at all other than pure relaxation, this stunning outdoor water fountain by John Timberland can help create her peaceful and happy place at the end of the day. At 39.5 inches tall, it would be a signature piece on her deck or patio, and this fountain is fully self contained. She just needs to plug it in and add water.
The soothing sounds are water have proven health benefits according to this article from Quartz, and we agree. While this outdoor fountain is a real splurge piece, if you’re looking for any kind of water feature, we have recommendations for large, small, and even solar fountains.
This is the ultimate earring wardrobe for your daughter with pierced ears. Six pairs of sterling silver studs, each with a different shimmering gemstone can be mixed, matched, worn in additional piercings or coordinated with her wardrobe. For less than $25, she’ll get 3.60 carats of natural gemstones to adorn her lobes depending on her mood. We think that’s a killer deal.
The Irish Claddagh represents all the qualities you want your daughter to embody – love, loyalty and friendship. This beautiful ring is cast in shimmering 18k yellow gold, with a diamond embellished crown, and a heart set with deep blue sapphires. While this is an investment piece that’s probably best for an older daughter, you can still find many affordable Claddagh rings in sterling silver.
This chunky Claddagh band ring features a beautiful openwork design that Celtic knots on each side of the traditional Claddagh, while this more dainty sterling silver Claddagh ring is plated in Rhodium for added shine and tarnish resistance.
This cute cotton blend tee shirt will touch your daughter’s heart and reminder that she’s a blessing in your life. Unlike many, this tee shirt is cut for a woman, so it won’t look boxy on her. She might also like the Faith tee shirt, which also comes in a long sleeve style.
Is your girl a feminist? The Here’s to Strong Women tee shirt is one of our faves, as is the Nevertheless She Persisted tee.
Whether you’re new parents looking for your daughter’s christening gown, or you’re a new grandma giving this special gift to your own daughter, this beautiful gift will be one that’s handed down through generations. Made for baptisms, or other special occasions, this floral lace dress is lined with soft cotton so it’ll be comfortable next to that baby girl’s skin.
It features a wide satin ribbon sash at the waist, with a little bow in front, that ties in the back. This dress comes with a matching bonnet as well. The lace dedication dress is especially striking, and could easily become your daughter’s family heirloom. The tulle overdress is highlighted with pearl beads and bows, as well as satin ribbons. It comes with a matching headband.
Whether your daughter is a teen or grown woman, she’ll love this all in one makeup kit from SHANY. With hundreds of eye shadows, and numerous lip glosses and blush colors, it also comes with lip brushes, blush brushes, makeup sponges and a mirror. This huge kit will give your girl abundant options to create her own personal look, depending on her mood or her outfit. She’ll also love these cosmetics because they’re cruelty free.
A full set of makeup brushes is another great gift idea, and this 14-piece set is one of the most highly rated on Amazon, and yet it’s just under eleven bucks.
We’re pretty sure your daughter is a magical being, even more so perhaps that a unicorn. That’s why this sweet hooded towel is the perfect gift for her. After bath time, snuggle her into this cute and cozy towel made of organic bamboo fiber. It is much thicker and softer than regular cotton towels, and bamboo fiber is naturally hypoallergenic, antibacterial and odor free. It’s great for your baby’s sensitive skin.
We also think you’ll love to cuddle your girl in this adorable elephant hooded towel, and the red penquin hooded towel is a perfect Christmas pick.
This oversized pashmina scarf is both pretty and functional. Made with ultra-warm and cozy cashmere, it will keep the chill off when the weather turns cold. Tucked into the neck of her coat, or casually tossed over her shoulders as a wrap, this scarf can be one of her statement pieces that pulls together an outfit with aplomb. This plaid print is reminiscent of Burberry, and a much lower price, but you can find this scarf in so many colors and patterns, it’s easy to pick your daughter’s favorite.
If your baby girl is cruising, she’ll speed right into walking with the help of this Sit-to-Stand learning center from VTech. One of the most highly rated options we’ve seen, this cool baby toy expands their skills way beyond just learning to walk. With piano keys that play music, spinning rollers, shape sorters, light up buttons and a pretend phone, it will help her develop language, sensory and fine motor skills and become a favorite plaything, even after she is walking.
With thousands of positive reviews, it’s a winner, but if you’d like to learn more about VTech’s walker and all their other learning toys, check them out at the VTech website.
If you’re looking to give your daughter a gift of jewelry that will likely become a family heirloom, this American West sterling silver and turquoise bracelet is a piece every woman will love. This Southwestern design has been handcrafted with 92.5% recycled silver and Sleeping Beauty turquoise to create a look that’s casual but truly eye-catching with everything.
The concho style looks great with denim and linen, but it can also dress up a black business suit like nobody’s business. The openwork links connecting the conchos give this bracelet a light and airy look that’s truly impressive. If you’re buying for a younger daughter, you might want to find a more minimal design that’s still high quality. This lovely silver and turquoise floral concho bangle might be exactly the right option.
This crazy popular craft kit comes with everything your daughter will need to make tons of cute little clay charms for herself and her friends. She can make more than 35 different charms, including animals, fruits, food and more. It comes complete with nine colors of clay, a charm bracelet, clay shaping tool, glaze with brush applicator, jump rings, charm loops, and a drying and display stand.
With a 60 page instruction booklet, making jewelry has never been easier or more fun. This kit is great for girls aged 8+. The STMT Hand Stamped Jewelry Making Kit is another fun idea for older girls to learn the art of metal stamping and how to use various jewelry tools and findings.
With eight different colored inserts to match every wardrobe choice, this essential oil diffuser bracelet is a pretty way to give your daughter essential oil aromatherapy whenever she wants or needs it. With a beautiful tree of life motif, each insert just needs a drop or two of her favorite essential oil to give her just enough scent that will improve her health and peace of mind. The gold wrapped leather bracelet gives it a unique look that’s both trendy and light, although several other designs are available with black bracelets.
A similarly designed essential oil diffuser necklace is another pretty option. It features an engraved back with an inspirational message every daughter would love.
Obviously, you think your daughter is an angel, so what better way to show her that than with a special angel ornament? This mouth blown glass snowflake angel from Old World Christmas could mark the beginning of a collection that your daughter will cherish for the rest of her life. Hand painted and hand glittered, each one is like a tiny work of art.
The nativity angel is another beautiful option, or perhaps you want to express how lucky you are to have her as your daughter, so perhaps the shamrock embellished Irish angel is the one to start with.
You know how sneaky cats can be, and in this super fun logic game for kids 8-12, they are definitely up to no good. With six feline suspects, and a host of suspicious situations, kids will have a hilarious time figuring out clues and solving crimes, while building their critical thinking skills. With 40 challenges, your daughter and her siblings or friends will have hours of fun trying to solve these kitty capers.
For the bold at heart, Shadows in the Forest is a spooky fun game to be played in the dark. With a gameboard that casts eerie shadows, players use a tiny lantern to play this fun version of Hide ‘n Seek. Both of these popular games are Amazon’s Choice, and we think they’ll be your favorites too for their ability to capture kids’ imaginations with fun learning opportunities.
Developed by women scientists who also happen to be moms, this chemistry kit is geared toward STEM experiments that girls will take seriously. With the large gap in science, more girls getting into the field is imperative, and your and this kit might spark your daughter’s interest in a future career in the field.
Practical scientific principles are revealed, investigating chemical reactions, molecular motion, and the effects of temperature. This contains real lab equipment as well as fun facts, quizzes and lots of room for kids to write notes, ideas and create their own experiments. If you’re interested in more chemistry kits for kids, look here.
Gardeners know the key to a successful harvest, be it flowers or vegetables and fruits, is having enough pollinators to do what they do best. One way to ensure that happens is to give your daughter this pretty cedar Mason bee house that can create shelter for these solitary bees to lay eggs and create a sustainable population of bees for her yard.
This heavy-duty cedar bee house is built for the long haul – with a roof that extends out to protect the insects from the weather. The professional-grade house has removable cedar trays to make annual cleaning a breeze. Because the nesting trays are removable you can actually save the cocoons and reintroduce your colony of mason bees back into your garden year after year.
This box is sizeable at 14 inches tall. The nesting grooves are about six inches deep. Bee houses come in all sorts of designs so you can even coordinate with her outdoor decor, but you’ll note that all of them offer nesting tubes of different sizes and shapes.
And don’t worry about stings, because Mason bees are far too busy working and pollinating to be aggressive, according to The Honeybee Conservancy.
A full length mirror is a must-have for your daughter’s room, but this elegant mirror holds a hidden secret. It opens up to be a huge jewelry armoire that she can stow and organize all her jewelry. With 108 earrings slots, 36 earrings holes, 18 hooks for necklaces and bracelets, 84 ring slots, one pouch and 11 compartments, this roomy armoire easily keeps all her jewelry neatly organized. And because it comes with a lock, it can keep her special pieces safely stowed.
Does your daughter love to languish in the tub? These handcrafted bath bombs will elevate her experience to her own home spa. Made with natural ingredients, they are filled with skin loving moisturizers that will leave her skin hydrated but not greasy or sticky, and they won’t stain her tub, despite their colors. With scents like black raspberry and vanilla or strawberry and kiwi, these delicious bombs make a wonderful and relaxing gift idea.
A set of natural Egyptian loofah scrubbers will help her exfoliate in the tub, leaving her skin silky smooth and soft.
A dead battery could leave your daughter out of touch when she most needs to reach you. This portable solar charger with three high-efficiency solar panels could mean the difference between a scary situation and getting her to safety fast. This phone charger power bank holds multiple charges for two phones at a time, with 24,000 mAh capacity, and can reliably charge all her devices three to five times faster than most.
It’s water and dust resistant, plus it features a rubber bumper to protect from impacts. It even contains an LED flashlight with three light modes should the need ever arise.
If you’ve got a green minded girl, she might really appreciate her own reusable straws. This stainless steel straw set can be used over and over, and she’ll feel great knowing she’s not adding plastic debris to the landfill by using disposable straws. It will never rust, and she can easily clean it with the tiny straw brush that’s included in the set that also features two bent straws, two straight straws.
This collapsible straw comes with its own case to toss in a bag, purse or glove box.
Stress is a part of everyone’s life, and if your daughter suffers from neck and back pain due to work stress or too much screen time, this comforting back and neck massager will bring welcome relief. With eight deep tissue kneading nodes, it can massage away tight muscles. Infrared heat increases circulation and adds to the relaxing experience. This massager features three adjustable speeds as well as directional adjustability, so she can create a custom massage treatment that’s best suited for her.
If there’s one thing every woman of every age needs in her collection, it’s a beautiful strand of pearls like these. The perfect gift for your daughter, pearls are timeless and an elegant choice for absolutely every occasion. This lovely strand is luminescent white cultured freshwater pearls. At 18 inches long, they are double knotted on high-quality silk thread and secured with a 14k gold double-safety clasp.
These pearls are 6.5-7.0mm in size, although you can them in larger sizes, although the price increases, the larger each pearl is. If you’d like to build her pearl jewelry wardrobe, consider a lovely pair of pearl stud earrings for another special occasion, and a pearl ring or bracelet for future gift ideas.
Freshwater pearls are both lovely and far more affordable than saltwater pearls. If you’re wondering about the differences between the two, check out this article from JewelryNotes.com.
Can we just say this insanely fun gift is going to have your daughter shrieking with delight? This cool self-balancing smart scooter can hit max speeds of up to eight to ten miles per hour, and has a range of six to eight miles, depending on her height and weight. As if that’s not cool enough, it features LED light-up flashing wheels, plus two LED headlights so she’s always visible on the sidewalk or street. With an automatically connecting Bluetooth speaker, she can groove to her favorite tunes on the way to friends’ houses or anywhere else.
The XPRIT Hoverboard with Bluetooth Speaker gets rave reviews, but doesn’t have the Bluetooth speaker option. But you can spend up to $800 on a hoverboard with even more power and features if you really want to go over the top with your gift.
If you’ve got a daughter who is socially and environmentally conscious, she’d love a set of these reusable mesh produce bags to avoid unnecessary use of plastics when she’s at the grocery store. This set from purifyou features nine bags in three sizes, each made of 100% organic cotton fiber. These double stitched bags come with tare weights so she can cinch things up and keep them safely contained in her cart.
The largest bags can hold up to eleven pounds of produce, so they’re great to take along to farmers’ markets as well as the grocery store. They’re also ideal for storing and organizing snacks for kids as well as other small family items for travel. Looking for more eco-friendly gift ideas? We’ve got lots of fun recommendations.
Perhaps this is the year you want to let your daughter indulge in a little self-care, especially if she’s been working from home, schooling kids from home, and taking care of home. This delightful white sea salt scrub from Spa of Iceland is a delightful way to encourage her to take some “me time” to pamper herself.
This exfoliating scrub will leave her skin glowing, smooth, and smelling delicious. It was one of the first things I snagged right after opening a box of Spa of Iceland samples, because I’m skin obsessed. The white sea salt knocks out those dull, dead, and dry skin cells while actually moisturizing her skin, and the scrubbing will increase blood circulation which means better cell turnover for younger-looking skin.
This scrub also uses sea buckthorn, a vitamin C rich berry that offers antioxidant benefits and helps to boost her skin’s elasticity while reducing inflammation. Spa of Iceland makes a whole host of skin, hair, and bath products as well as candles. They all smell ever so fresh and clean. Our only regret is they don’t have a perfume yet, but our fingers are crossed.
Make your daughter’s day with this clever wine tote bag from One Savvy Girl. Whether she’s headed out for a girl’s weekend getaway, or just meeting her sweetheart for an outdoor concert, this bag will make any outdoor gathering more special. The tote bag features padded insulation that protects her favorite bottle of wine (wine not included) as well as keeping it at the proper temperature.
Large enough to carry two bottles, this tote comes with two stainless steel stemless wine glasses as well, so no worries about breakage. It also has an exterior storage pocket to keep a wine key handy at all times. If she’s one who often gathers with friends for an outdoor picnic, the INNO STAGE large insulated tote comes with a mini-table with glass holders that’s perfect for setting out drinks and charcuterie while people are sitting on the ground.
If you’re worried about the health of your daughter, (and who isn’t?) the 59S UV Sanitizer Box makes a terrific gift for her. It’s great because it quickly sanitizers her phone, glasses,, keys and other small items in a hurry. Eight UV-C lights in the lid provide 99.9% disinfection, killing harmful viruses, germs, and bacteria in just a 59 second cycle. She will, however, need to flip her items and run a second cycle for complete disinfection.
At 3.5 inches deep by 8 inches long and 1.5 inches tall, this box is perfect for sanitizing her smartphone, makeup brushes, nail supplies, and glasses. This box is also a good option for sterilizing her toothbrushes and combs too.
If you want to get her a larger UV sanitizer, there are many options to choose from and we’ve got a long list of recommendations.
Sometimes you just want to find gifts for your daughter for no specific intent other than to bring beauty into her space, and this stunning handblown art glass vase is the perfect combination of form and function. The abstract teardrop shape and vivid hues of red, blue, yellow, and white, needs no flowers to make this vase a standout, although it’s the perfect vessel for a garden-fresh bouquet.
If you’d like to give her a piece that combines more functionality, this beautiful art glass pitcher would wow anyone at her dinner table. An art glass platter would make for a lovely way to display cheese and hors d’oeuvres.
Does your daughter love to cook? If she’s into exploring her passion and creativity in the kitchen, sharp knives like this Damascus steel knife set are an essential she shouldn’t do without. Wickedly sharp, these knives feature blades that are 67 layers of Damascus steel, revered for its strength, durability, and ability to hold an edge.
This seven-piece set includes an 8-inch chef knife, 7-inch santoku knife, 8-inch slicing knife, 5-inch utility knife, 3.5-inch fruit knife, stainless steel kitchen scissors, and an acacia wood knife block. She’ll love the unique wavy patterns of the blades formed from the rolling and forging of layer upon layer. If you feel like giving her a starter set, consider just a few single Damascus steel kitchen knives as they are on the pricey side.
Anyone who is passionate about gardening covets a potting bench like this one. It’s made from durable sanded Chinese fir wood that has a natural look that’s both functional and attractive. This bench features a sliding slatted work surface that opens to reveal a dry sink – a super handy addition for planting starts, creating patio pots, and doing any other messy work.
Dual shelves in the back make space for garden tools, seeds, and more. The work surface stands at the perfect height to avoid stooping and helps to reduce back strain, which is common among gardeners.
Hangers on each of the front legs allow you to keep a garden spade and weeder at the ready, and the lower shelf is perfect for storing bags of soil as well as extra pots. Potting benches make great gifts for gardeners, and during the winter months, if you keep them undercover, your daughter can also use them to re-pot her root-bound indoor plants during the winter months.
If your daughter has recently gotten a new home or apartment, sometimes there isn’t much money left in the budget for cool decor pieces like this decorative wood wall panel. Whether she’s trying to create a farmhouse vibe or she’s looking to embellish her Moroccan decor themed room, these versatile panels can create some visual drama on an otherwise unnoteworthy space.
This panel is sizeable at 31.5 inches high by 12 inches wide. It’s made of 100% wood that’s been distressed to give it a more vintage look. Consider getting two and adding them to a plain dining room or living room wall for a stunning focal point. For an even larger, more vertical accent piece, this metal and wood wall gate is a real eye-catcher.
Memories can be sweet, especially as your daughter evolves from girl to teen to woman, and this journal is a wonderful way for her to record her hopes and dreams for herself over time. Dear Future Me is a way to record memories, events, and other life-changing moments that she can look back on through the years.
With pages that prompt her, it can encourage her to begin self-exploration at a young age while promoting personal growth with positive tips, affirmations, and inspiration.
As girls mature, many of them love to play around with makeup, but they like to do it in the privacy of their bedroom which is why this lighted vanity makeup mirror is such a fun gift for tween and teen girls. With three panels that offer different levels of magnification, they can master the perfect eyeliner techniques, with the help of this tutorial from Southern Living, or play with shadows, blush, and lipstick.
Better yet, this mirror offers touch screen capability, allowing them to adjust the light intensity, and because it can rotate, they can use it sitting or standing. It also helps to clear up the bathroom, when there’s a whole family trying to get ready for work and school in the morning. This mirror can be charged via USB, or operate on four AAA batteries (not included.)
If you’re shopping for your young daughter’s first tablet, the all new Fire HD 8 for kids is an ideal option that does far more than most starter tablets and it’s one she can continue to grow into for years. She’ll love the ability to do all sorts of things from playing games and streaming her favorite shows, to researching, doing homework, and more.
She’ll love the versatility, and you’ll love the fact that it comes in a completely kid-proof case so accidental drops won’t be a problem. It also has easy parental controls if you want to limit her access to social media and potentially inappropriate content. You can limit her screen time as well. It comes with a two year worry-free guarantee, so if something goes awry, Amazon will replace it for free.
If you’re shopping for an older girl, and you don’t want to deal with the expense of an iPad, the Fire HD 10 is a great tablet with all the features of a small laptop at a fraction of the cost. We think she’ll love the high-quality camera that she can use to shoot videos and photos, as well as the big screen that makes it so easy to use.
Traditional gifts can be surprisingly contemporary and this gorgeous cedar hope chest is one of those gift ideas your daughter will likely pass down to her daughter one day. A hope chest used to hold a bride’s trousseau according to Bust Magazine. Nowadays, these chests act as a practical place to store wool goods from blankets to sweaters, as the classic cedar lining is resistant to moths and pests.
This beautiful chest is handmade by Amish craftspeople in Pennsylvania. It features a beautiful waterfall apron on the base, and it’s lockable to protect all her most precious treasures.
To soothe and soften seriously dry, cracked, and chapped skin on her hands and feet, the Karite Paraffin Wax Bath is a gift that she’ll love. The high quality alloy pot melts wax fast. In just 30 minutes, she can dip her chapped extremities including her elbows in a bath sumptuously scented paraffin. These treatments can put an end to dry skin, but they’re also pain-relieving if she suffers from arthritis too.
This bath can be set to her ideal temperature – anywhere from 86-158° Fahrenheit – and with a time from 1 to 99 minutes, she’ll never need to worry about forgetting to shut it off. A heat insulation grid fits in the bottom so her feet and hands won’t touch the heated metal basin.
This set comes with 4,000ml of paraffin wax, plastic gloves and thermal mitts which help intensify the deep moisturization of each treatment, thermal foot mitts, plus a brush and a scraper for evenly spreading wax on areas that can’t fit inside the warmer basin. If you love the idea of this product as a gift, consider one of these paraffin wax baths for yourself!
As a parent who regularly sees the insider of her daughter’s cars, this collapsible trunk organizer makes a perfect present for young women on the go, daughters with kids, or anyone who loves to keep their car neat and their cargo organized. The stiff base features hook and loop fasteners to secure it in her car’s trunk or cargo space, and the durable walls keep spillable items upright on her way home from the store.
This organizer features a variety of inside pockets and bottle holders, so it can also be used to prep for soccer games, or beach days. Since some daughters need plenty of stuff within easy reach while they’re driving, the Lusso Gear front seat organizer is an ideal gift, especially for a woman who works in her car, or for a mom who needs quick access to drinks and snack for kiddos in the back seat.
The High Road Organizer Caddy is an ideal gift she can place in the middle of the back seat allowing kids easy access to snacks, drinks, and car games while keeping spats at a minimum and her car clean and tidy along the way.
