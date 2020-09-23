51 Best Gifts for 11 Year Old Girls: The Ultimate List

On the hunt for the best gifts for 11 year old girls? We’ve compiled a must-read list of this year’s most in-demand toys for your reading pleasure.

11 Year Old Birthday Gift Ideas

Do we have any 11 year old Birthday gift ideas? That's what we're here for.

If you're looking for what to buy an 11 year old for her birthday, the first thing you need to factor in is cost. Pick a number in your head for how much you're willing to spend and go from there. 

For Birthdays, you want something with the wow factor. I'm always chatting to other parents about what their  11 year old birthday gift ideas are, and the general consensus is to go with the Nintendo Switch

It's creative, helps keep them in touch with friends while they're not at school (but in a more parent-friendly environment than social media), and being able to sit and watch YouTube videoes in bed is all kids want these days. 

Gift Ideas for Tween Girls

Ah, Tweens. The dreaded age where buying anything is always a struggle. Although as someone who's living with needing to buy for a teenager, tweens definitely aren't the hardest to buy for. 

Thankfully, I've done a lot of research for this when I wrote the guide to the best gifts for tweens

You can't go wrong with the LAMO streamer figures (just be sure to subtly ask which streamers they like first). You could also try Fortnite toys.

Or, failing that, there's always the Nintendo Switch or PS4. Anything that feels slightly more grown-up is sure to go down a storm. 

Gift Ideas for 11 Year Old Boys

It's funny this should come up as I've got a rundown of the most in-demand best toys for 11 year old boys, too. I know. Shocking!

Again, it's all Nintendo Switch town for that age group. Anything that has tech (and Fortnite) sure is a safe bet. 

