51 Best Gifts for 11 Year Old Girls: The Ultimate List

The Nintendo Switch is hands-down one of, if not the, best gifts for 11 year old girls.

This is a video game console designed with kids in mind.

If they want to play on the TV, the Nintendo Switch hooks up via HDMI. But should they wish to take their gaming on the go, the Switch lifts out of its dock to become a handheld, tablet-like console.

In short, as a home console and a handheld, it’s the best of both worlds.

And as this is a Nintendo console, most of the games for it are aimed at kids.

Sure, adults still love Switch games, but there’s more of a focus on wholesome entertainment, and less of a focus on guns and violence.

In fact, the closest you’ll get to guns is Splatoon; a game where inklings use paint guns to splash each other with color.

If you’re after something that’s suitable for kids, you won’t go wrong with the Nintendo Switch.

Recommended Ages: Not Stated