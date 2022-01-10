101 Unique Gifts for Hunters: Your Ultimate List

Seeking a special gift for a sportsman or woman? Our list of the best unique gifts for hunters has tracked down the coolest gear, gadgets, and apparel for this year’s season, as well as some great hunting-themed gifts for the home!
The Primos Bloodhunter HD Shadow Free Blood Tracking Light is a highly practical yet unique hunting gift that will prove itself to be a crucial tool for hunters who often need to track wounded game.
This specially designed flashlight brings out red color in order to far more effectively locate blood trails after shooting an animal. This light really makes blood “pop” when trying to pick up the right trail, even on leaf-littered ground with a lot of natural red (like autumn maple or oak leaves).
It packs light and compact and comes included with a holster and batteries. No doubt a pivotal tool for big game hunters that will save your favorite sportsman or woman a lot of time searching for difficult to see blood trails!
If you know a hunter who often treks deep into the wilderness in search of game, they’ll LOVE owning a freighter-pack for packing out field-dressed harvests.
This is an above and beyond unique hunting gift option for a backcountry sportsman or woman. The Commander Freighter Pack from ALPS OutdoorZ has a huge array of pockets and compartments for some major gear capacity and organization, totaling to 5,250 cubic inches of space. There are specialized carry systems for a rifle, handgun, spotting scope, hydration bladder and more – this pack really has it going on.
Best of all, you can remove the pack component of this unit and utilize the skeleton as a freighter frame for securing anything from a quartered deer, to an entire moose rack! Backcountry hunting requires a system to pack meat out – this option is as good as any and comes at a more than reasonable price.
No doubt a practical and thoughtful gift idea that’s bound to be a hit!
This is an advanced hunting backpack that is a great gift choice for gear intensive hunters who appreciate organization in the field.
The Pursuit Hunting Backpack by ALPS OutdoorZ is one of our favorite picks from our list of the best hunting backpacks that is super versatile in function. Although this pack is geared towards pursuing whitetail deer, it’s an excellent companion in all sorts of hunting contexts.
Aside from the awesomely supportive strapping, this pack features a rifle carry-system, flip-out tablespace, and extensive internal and external pocket schematic for a high degree of organization. This backpack really has it going on, your favorite hunter will wonder why they’ve never owned a versatile gear-tote like this.
Make sure to take a closer look at all of the Pursuit’s killer hunting features here and you’ll see why it’s such a crowd-favorite!
If the hunter you’re gift shopping for goes out and chases game rain or shine, they’ll love the ability to stay effectively dry with a pair of waterproof hunting pants.
The Downpour Pant From Sitka Gear is one of the top-quality options from our list of the best waterproof hunting pants. This is a truly top-notch piece of hunting apparel that will last through many, many seasons of heavy hunting. Sitka is known to be an industry leader when it comes to craftsmanship, these pants are no exception.
A breathable Gore-tex 3-layer laminate, internal belt system, full side zips, and articulated patterning for full range of movement all combine for a seriously high-speed, low-drag performance pair of hunting pants. Your favorite hunter will never have a wet bottom half again thanks to you!
The Vault V800 Double Rifle Case by Pelican is a killer, full feature gun case that comes at a more than reasonable price point. This rifle storage and transport option is truly bad to the bone; built virtually indestructible and with a totally tough aesthetic.
The exterior measures 56.11 by 19.15 by 6.65 while the interior is 53 by 16 by 6 inches – enough space for two rifles or shotguns.
Built from a crushproof high-impact polymer and featuring stainless steel lock hasps and heavy-duty handles, this case is rock-solid. The Vault line of cases is furthermore watertight and sealed against moisture and dust, so you can transport your weapons knowing they’re safe and sound in there.
Shock-absorbing foam lines the interior and is easily cut to match the shape and dimensions of your firearms. Pelican has hit all the bases with this one, and at a cost that doesn’t gouge you!
The Lacrosse Men’s Brush Tuff 1200G Waders are hands down one of the best wading options for sportsmen that recklessly trek into wetlands and other unforgiving environments in search of waterfowl.
This pair of absolutely burly waders from our top list of duck hunting waders and boots is a phenomenal option for trudging around virtually any sort of wetland in search of game. These waders are built tough, and I mean TOUGH in order to stand up against the rigors of hunting.
LaCrosse has built the Brush Tuffs with their “Armor Weld” construction – the double-stitched seams are both bonded and taped internally as well as coated with an abrasion resistant liquid rubber on the exterior. If the hunter or huntress you have in mind has a reputation for puncturing their waders, gift them these and tell them good luck!
The neoprene is furthermore an impressive 5mm thick while the boots feature 1200G thinsulate insulation making this wading option remarkably warm as well. This will be the last pair of waders the duck hunter you’re shopping for will own for a looong time!
Every intensive hunting trip requires a reliable cooler. The Arctic Zone Titan Deep Freeze 55 Quart Roto Cooler is just the tool for the job when it comes to big group campouts of longer duration when you essentially require a temporary refrigerator!
The brand sent me this model cooler to field test over the hot summer months, and I’ve been very much impressed by its performance. The Deep Freeze holds ice for days and days on end (up to eight days!) and is a breeze to organize while being built for enduring downright abuse. I’ve beaten the hell out of mine on countless trips of all kinds at this point, and I plan on utilizing this cooler for many seasons to come.
The rubber T-latches furthermore make this cooler effectively bear-proof, so you can go ahead and bring it into any wilderness, no matter the critter-presence. The roto-molded construction and gaskets really ensure you keep a cold, tight seal, and the carry handles are suitable for even the heaviest of loads. There is furthermore an included wire basket that really helps to effectively organize this cooler – an underrated feature for coolers of this size.
Arctic Zone also includes a fish ruler on the front of the Deep Freeze as well as an oversized drain hole and skid-resistant feet. These features make this excellent value ice chest a truly versatile tool – perfect for fishing, beaching, boating, and everything in between!
If you want to come up with a great hunting gift, you can’t go wrong with a new tree stand! Any hunter would be delighted to have a new unit — especially considering the safety risks of using an old, outdated stand! The Viper SD Climbing Treestand is a highly portable tree stand for the off the beaten path deer hunter.
Climbing tree stands are super convenient for hunting in hard to hike to places and for setting up on different trees whenever you want! This unit weighs an impressively light total of 20 pounds and has a weight capacity of 300 pounds. It’s about as lightweight as a tree stand can get and conveniently mounts as a backpack for easy trekking out into the wilderness. Summit also makes a very comparable but slightly more robust stand for heavier hunters — the Goliath SD. The Goliath SD has a 350-pound weight limit and only weighs one more pound than the Viper SD.
The full perimeter frame of the Viper SD stand allows for both sitting down and standing up while hunting, so although this is a compact and portable unit it’s still a versatile platform and seat to hunt from. The front bar enables easy climbing and also doubles as a gun rest. Summit has even filled particular parts of the platform with a custom-engineered foam for noise reduction while shifting on the stand to minimize commotion — pretty cool!
The silent foam padded seat can even be raised for bow hunting and lowered for gun hunting — this stand is truly versatile for any style hunter. Summit also sells a “surround seat” for their climbing tree stands which would make a great gift on its own. It’s an added feature that provides even more comfort and added protection from the elements if fighting the cold is a constant battle where your favorite hunter likes to set up.
Even though this stand is meant to be portable and trekked with, it’s quite comfortable and whoever you’re gifting it to will likely want to use it over other, more permanent tree stands.
The “Quickdraw” cable retention system is probably what makes this climbing stand such a favorite amongst hunters. It’s renowned for being an exceedingly simple, fast and quiet cable system that doesn’t include any additional hardware or components. You simply size the cable to the tree diameter, insert it into retention bracket and the Quickdraw trigger locks into place. To remove the stand you just pull the trigger — it’s a really cool system that is both effective and most importantly, safe.
Summit also has built this stand with their ergonomically designed “Rapidclimb” climbing stirrups for keeping any size boot secured to the platform while climbing. The rugged aluminum construction of this stand is built to last a lifetime, but Summit still covers this product with a five year limited warranty.
As a portable climber, Summit has made a reliable, rugged and safe product here that can accommodate for any deer hunting style. Ensure your freezer sees some venison this season and give the gift of hunting where you want to with the Viper SD.
For some more tree stand options of similar and different styles, check out our Top list!
If the hunter you have in mind likes to embark into the wilderness with a canine companion, the Garmin T5 GPS Dog Collar is a brilliant tool to own for keeping track of your dog off-leash.
This collar features high-sensitivity GPS with GLONASS in order to truly pinpoint your dog’s location. There are LED beacon lights and a rescue mode integrated as well. This is an invaluable tool for backcountry, and even back yard hunters who allow their dogs to roam free.
The rechargeable lithium-ion battery lasts 20-40 hours and the collar is of course waterproof. A wise and practical tool to own for use with hunting dogs who sniff themselves far out into the landscape as well as pooches that are just known to wander.
Operation is easy, and the peace of mind is priceless! Keep in mind you’ll need a handheld GPS unit to pair with this collar in order to view your dog on the map – be sure to check out our post on the best GPS dog trackers for hunting to shop for the top options!
A Mr. Heater Portable Hunting Buddy Propane Radiant Heater is the perfect unique hunting gift for sportsmen who battle the cold while out hunting.
Outdoorsmen everywhere rave about this unit for its simple operation, built-in safety features, ease of portability and of course, powerful heat output. Outdoorsmen use this device inside their ice fishing shelters, hunting blinds, RVs, and even camping tents – it’s an impressively versatile tool for enjoying the outdoors in the bitter cold that’s just 10 pounds!
This particular heater is the perfect balance between portability and warmth with an output of 9,000 BTUs. This will keep a hunting blind nice and toasty, or make a welcome companion on board a duck boat. This option is furthermore our top pick from our list of the best tent heaters, so it’s great for keeping warm overnight on winter camp-outs as well!
Mr. Heater includes both a tip-over sensor and an oxygen sensor with this unit – if the heater depletes the oxygen in an enclosed space, it will auto-turn-off before atmosphere levels become dangerous. If the Mr.Heater Buddy Heater tips past approximately 45 degrees, it will also turn off as a safety measure. If you like the idea of gifting a tent heater, then don’t neglect these important safety features!
This heater runs on a standard one pound propane cylinder, but can also be fitted to an extension hose in order to be fueled by larger propane tanks. One standard propane cylinder runs for about four hours on low.
All in all, this is one awesome tool for conquering the cold that will make you an instant hero in the eyes of your favorite hunter!
If the hunter you’re gift-searching for is known to have poor dexterity in the cold, they will absolutely adore Zippo’s Rechargeable Hand Warmers.
Still-hunting in a tree stand or hunting blind means long sit-times often in the bitter cold. Nothing is worse than freezing fingers when you’re trying to focus and keep your head on the hunt. A portable, rechargeable hand warmer is a brilliant solution to keeping your hands nice and toasty without any scent output.
This USB rechargeable option from Zippo is rated for 6 hours of heat up to 120 degrees Fahrenheit. There are five variable temperature settings, and light displays to show battery life and heat level. This device also functions as a 5200mAh power bank for recharging other USB compatible devices – pretty neat huh?
Zippo offers a few different rechargeable hand warmers through this same link with both longer and shorter battery life so you can choose the one that best matches your favorite sportsman’s hunting style!
The G-SHOCK MUDMASTER by Casio is an impressively equipped, virtually indestructible field watch for gadget lovers that features a unique and tough as nails aesthetic.
If you’re shopping for a hunter who likes to wear a field watch, but just can’t seem to own one for very long because of their rough and raw hunting style, this is definitely a gift idea worth exploring.
The MUDMASTER has a compass, thermometer, alarm, and stopwatch all integrated into the design. It also has a world time feature that allows you to instantly adjust time zones anywhere in the world (not really hunting applicable but a neat feature none the less).
The hands of the clock glow-in-the-dark after exposure to sunlight, and there’s an LED backlight behind the watch face for easy low-light viewing.
Casio recently sent me this model watch to test in the field, and I’ve found it to be both a killer hunting and fishing companion. I often use the compass feature when I’m out kayak or wade fishing on my local tidal flat, and never have to worry about damaging it while duck hunting out in the unforgiving, sloppy marshes and estuaries.
The MUDMASTER is furthermore water-proof down to 200 meters, so you can be mindless getting in and out of the water while wearing this unit.
Likely the best feature of this watch that sets it apart from other field watches is the MUDMASTER’s ability to be literally packed into the mud without issue – hence the name. It’s super shock/impact resistant and will not quit on you even if it’s stuffed into the sloppiest terrain.
A killer tool for hunting and a wonderful lifestyle gift as well, Casio has come up with a stellar watch with the MUDMASTER!
This is perhaps the ultimate unique hunting gift for sportsmen that chase ducks and other waterfowl.
The highly portable Zero-Gravity Layout blind by ALPS OutdoorZ is easily transported and deployed in any hunting environment and provides excellent concealment and comfort. This blind has somehow combined Cadillac comfort with an ultra-portable design in order to create a go-anywhere waterfowl blind that you can hang out comfortably all day in.
The design of the zero-gravity chair keeps you off the ground rather than employing a waterproof base fabric which greatly reduces the overall weight of this unit. Stubble straps also line the entire blind so you can camouflage yourself with whatever the landscape has to offer.
ALPS OutdoorZ has also brilliantly engineered this blind with built-in backpack straps for easy carrying into and out of the landscape.
For the cost, this is without a doubt an excellent value waterfowl blind that will change the game when it comes to both stealth and comfort for your favorite hunter.
Decibullz Custom Molded Earplugs are a neat innovation in ear protection while shooting that allow you to custom fit the plugs to the shape of your ear!
These are some seriously powerful earplugs when it comes to noise-canceling ability (31dB highest NRR) that will fit you perfectly once properly fitted. Because it’s custom fitted, this shooting gadget won’t become uncomfortable or sore, nor will it ever fall out!
It’s a highly practical and unique approach to ear protection that the hunter or shooter you have in mind will no doubt be thrilled to try out!
Here’s an awesome and unique multitool that’s a perfect gift for hunters that enjoy camping and embarking on backcountry trips.
This folding shovel from FiveJoy has a built-in saw, fire starter, spade, steel blade edge and more, making it a killer survival tool and camping companion, as well as a versatile piece of hunting gear.
There is also a length of paracord for use as cordage and an emergency whistle totaling to quite a bit of practical tools in one piece of equipment. This is not the kind of tool you carry while actively hunting, but is easily brought along on a pack-animal or ATV.
The shovel head is built from high carbon steel, so this is a tool that should last through many years of abuse! No doubt a thoughtful outdoor tool that any style hunter will love!
The P30 1000 Lumens Rechargeable Hunting Light with Rifle Mount is a seriously powerhouse flashlight for use navigating in the pitch-black wilderness or locating wounded game after dark.
Nightcore has built a wildly bright flashlight option with this 1000 lumen unit. This bad boy comes with hardware for easy rifle mounting, and also a car adapter making it quite versatile as a hunting light. The most impressive feature of this light is its borderline insane 676-yard range. You get a TON of light output for such a compact unit with this option, making it a great flashlight for more serious hunting trips into the deep wilderness.
Best of all, this unit is rechargeable and has a long run time so there’s no need to purchase batteries for every outing. No doubt a unique hunting gift that will see a ton of practical use.
If the sportsman or woman you’re shopping for embarks into the backcountry on multi-day hunting trips, this is a stellar camp stove that will cut their pack weight and provide some powerhouse cooking strength.
The Micron Trail Stove by Primus is an impressively lightweight and portable cooker at just 3.2 ounces! It has the strength to boil a liter of water in as little as two and a half minutes and even features a built-in piezo ignitor. This unit has an impressive 8900BTU/h output and 85-minute runtime on a single 8.1-ounce gas cartridge!
Primus recently sent me out one of their Trail Stoves to test in the field, and I’ve been impressed with it’s even heat-output and ease of setup and operation. Hunters that pack as light as possible when chasing game for days at a time will really appreciate such a compact cook-system, and at no real sacrifice!
These Water Resistant Dog Shoes by Xanday are a wise and highly practical tool to own if the hunter you’re shopping for is known to enjoy chasing game with their canine companion.
The tough waterproof, anti-slip soles of these easy to put on dog-booties provide solid stability and traction, as well as real protection from wilderness hazards such as thorns, hot pavement, sharp/jagged rocks, and most importantly, the hazards you can’t think of or see coming!
The potential dangers to your dog are endless while bush-whacking through the wilderness, a set of booties like these will give the sportsman you’re shopping for peace of mind their dog is safe from avoidable paw-injuries.
The available size chart is easy to understand and there’s even a color selection to choose from! We’ll make a bet that your favorite hunter and their unscathed pooch will thank you later!
If the hunter you’re shopping for chases waterfowl and upland game with a trusty hunting dog, they’ll love this killer 1000D nylon canine harness.
This harness is tough as nails and offers a bit of storage in three separate compartments. This way, your favorite hunter’s dog can carry their own water and lunch, and maybe even some additional gear. It’s a practical and unique hunting gift that the sportsman you have in mind may have never thought of owning!
A hunting headlamp is a great gift if the sportsman or woman you’re shopping for often starts their hunts prior to sunrise, or comes in after dark.
At just 3 ounces, the Hell’s Canyon Headlamp is a lightweight option from our list of the best hunting headlamps that’s particularly great for trekking longer distances due to its low profile design. There is a wide array of different brightness settings, as well as a green light mode for when you want to maintain your night vision.
The lower light settings are intended for camp chores and regular use while the brighter light modes are reserved for longer range visibility and assistance navigating the wilderness in true darkness. The runtime of this hunting headlamp is good, but not great.
The Hell’s Canyon Headlamp will shine on its highest setting (225 Lumens) for about two hours which is pretty standard, but just 8 hours on the lowest light setting (8 Lumens). Good news is, it only takes one small CR123A lithium battery which are easy to pack if you know you’ll need some extra juice.
Browning has not cut any corners in terms of ruggedness and life span with this one, the elastic headband is very well rated for comfort and the materials used for the light housing are highly water-resistant and shockproof. For an affordable choice of hunting headlamp that you’ll own for many seasons, the Hell’ Canyon is a great go-to.
If you want to purchase a top of the line, super high powered hunting headlamp that’s virtually indestructible, then check out this model from SureFire, it ain’t cheap though!
The Ledlenser NEO10R Lightweight Rechargeable Headlamp with Rear Light is a seriously capable headlamp option when it comes to top-quality lighting in the field.
This is a powerhouse headlamp for hunting scenarios that call for high levels of illumination featuring 600 max lumens! The NEO10R is furthermore designed for running and outdoor activities, so rest assured no level of activity will readjust or knock this lighting off you. In fact, there are even multiple ways to mount this light on both your head and chest for different hunting contexts.
With a remarkable beam range and feturing Ledlenser’s Patented Advanced Focus System, this light can be modified for both long distance night time viewing, and area lighting. A rear light even allows fellow hunters who are trekking behind you to keep a close eye on your location.
Make sure to check out our top list of the best hunting headlamps for all of our favorite picks!
Field & Stream Magazine is hands down one of the most popular publications for hunters, fishermen and outdoorsmen and women in general. A subscription to the print magazine is a wonderful gift that keeps giving all year long, and it’s perfect for those who are last-minute shopping!
This magazine covers a wide array of topics surrounding the sportsman world. Hunting and fishing tactics, gun and gear reviews, expedition planning and wilderness survival methods are just some of the content you’ll find within these pages.
There’s also, of course, some entertaining photos of trophy fish and animals sent in by readers – what outdoorsman doesn’t love to look at that?
There are six issues per year, so the hunter you’re shopping for will have some new reading to look forward to bi-monthly!
The Wild Game Cookbook by Roger Murphy is a thoughtful and unique hunting gift for sportsmen and women that are also culinary enthusiasts when it comes to the game they harvest. Alternatively, this could make a great gift for the cooking-incompetent that could use some instruction learning how to best enjoy the meat they work so hard for!
To give you an idea of the content of this cookbook, the subtext of the title reads – “Cooking Wild Game Using Smoker and Grill, Complete Cookbook with Tasty Recipes of Game, Birds, Fish and Etc”. It’s a comprehensive how-to manual that covers all sorts of cooking styles, recipes and preparation methods.
A wonderful gift that will live on in the kitchen or library of your favorite hunter for years to come!
Here’s an awesome informative gift for a hunter or huntress who loves to read up and learn more about their passion!
The Complete Guide to Hunting, Butchering, and Cooking Wild Game: Volume 1: Big Game by Steven Rinella is a top reviewed text having to do with essentially all aspects of hunting big game. The content on butchering and culinary approaches to preparing harvested game will likely be particularly interesting to the hunter you’re shopping for.
This text is written for sportsmen of all experience levels, so this is a great buy for both novice and expert hunters. If you’re shopping for a small game or bird hunter rather than a big game hunter, then make sure to check out The Complete Guide to Hunting, Butchering, and Cooking Wild Game: Volume 2: Small Game and Fowl also by Steven Rinella. There’s always more to learn, books like these add skills to our repertoire and knowledge to our noggins!
Does the hunter you’re shopping for enjoy creating culinary masterpieces from the game they work so hard to harvest? The Heavy-Duty STX Megaforce Classic 3000 Series Air Cooled Electric Meat Grinder will make the perfect post-hunt companion if you answered yes!
This grinder can process between 180 and 240 pounds of meat per hour, so it’s perfect for making quick work of big game like deer, elk, and moose. There are furthermore countless accessories included from shredder claws to burger makers for upping your meat-processing game.
Offered with a 3-year warranty, you can rest assured this is a quality piece of equipment that any hunter who’s passionate about meat-processing will instantly fall in love with!
The Coleman Camp Propane Grill/Stove+ is the perfect little cooking companion for smaller group use on less intensive hunting trips.
When bringing along a large burner setup is not feasible, but utilizing an ultralight micro stove is not preferred, a camp stove of this caliber is the perfect solution. The stove is capable of putting out 20,000 total BTU’s, so this compact, multi-purpose cooking companion puts out quite a bit of heat!
With an adjustable stove burner and a grilling surface included, you can really do a lot with this versatile camp cooker!
This unit is built with a die-cast aluminum construction and heavy-duty powder coating, so it’s both built to last, and aesthetically pretty cool. Equipped with Coleman’s PerfectFlow technology, this stove is engineered to provide consistent performance, even in extreme conditions. Wind panels for protecting the grilling/stove surface are also integral when trying to cook in less than ideal conditions.
Built with a standard propane connection, this handy stove/grill can truly accompany you anywhere you’re willing to bring it!
If you’re shopping for a hunter who’s known to have a passion for camp-cooking, the Camp Chef Explorer Two Burner Stove is one of the ultimate options when it comes to creating gourmet, full-on meals at the campground or hunting lodge.
Featuring two cast aluminum 30,000 BTU burners and fully adjustable heat-control dials, this bad boy is the real deal when it comes to cooking away from the kitchen. You can prepare several dishes at once with the two burner design, or simply up the capacity at which you can cook simple dishes for larger hunting/camping groups.
With a regulator and 3-foot hose included, all you have to do is connect this unit to a propane tank to get cooking! A 3-sided windscreen is integrated to protect your burner’s flame as well as your food’s heat, and a removable leg design enables compact storage and transport. You can move this stove around fairly easily considering its massive cooking potential, so rest assured it won’t be an immovable piece of gear once set up.
No doubt a stellar hunting gift for base camp utilization that will inspire and enable some awesome meals.
The Primus Aeril Campfire Grill is a simple campfire grate utilized for cooking that greatly simplifies finding that sweet-spot when it comes to grilling meat, veggies, and more over an open flame.
Offered in both large and small sizing weighing 77.6 and 42.3 ounces respectively, you have some options for gifting here. Designed with foldable legs for slim packing, this remains an impressively portable cooking companion despite its generous deployed size. The large model offers 18.9 by 16.9 inches of cooking space, so you can prepare meals for medium-sized groups.
Built from stainless steel, the Aeril Campfire grill heats up fast, is effectively corrosion-resistant, and is a piece of cake to clean. The height is also easily adjusted for finding that perfect flame-distance in order to cook at whatever temperature you want!
With a nylon storage bag included, you can take this grill-grate along on any hunting trip. Your favorite hunter will no doubt own and love this gift for years due to its expected lifespan and integral role on campouts!
If you’re shopping for a backcountry hunter or camping enthusiast, you would be wise to check out this versatile and highly portable mess kit from Stanley.
Owning a compact mess kit and ultralight camp stove allows you to cook food and boil water virtually anywhere! Heating meals and warming up with a hot cup of coffee on the boat, in the blind, at camp and even on the trail is a breeze with a mess kit like this! The Stanley Mountain Adventure Cook Set is an affordable, high-quality option for camp cooking that’s perfect for minimalist hunters who don’t require much to make a meal.
This is the perfect sized set for solo meals or for boiling water for two. The 24 ounce, 18/8 stainless steel pot is great for heating canned foods or for sauteing veggies and it’s, of course, BPA free and resistant to rust and heavy wear and tear.
The vented melt-resistant nylon lid works as a strainer for the pot so you can even cook portions of pasta with this innovative kit. You can furthermore drink through the lid when using the mug/bowl so you can keep beverages hotter, longer, as well as keep the bugs out.
The included mug/bowl nests into the pot for enhanced portability and features volumetric markings on the interior for precise measurements and portions.
There’s a folding spork included with this kit so your favorite hunter has some camp cutlery as well. Don’t forget to check out this killer 24 piece kitchen set from GSI Outdoors if you want to include some additional cutlery and kitchen essentials – it’s a great hunting gift on its own!
It should be noted that the Stanley Mountain Compact Cook Set can fit certain models of ultralight stoves like the PocketRocket 2 from MSR when nested. A standard sized fuel canister or can of food can also be tucked into this mess kit which brilliantly saves space.
It’s one of our top picks from our top list of the best packable mess kits that any hunter or general outdoorsman will fall in love with. Without a doubt an awesome gift idea from Stanley.
Here’s a nice gift idea for the liquor-loving sportsman or woman in your world who spends a fair amount of time camping out while out hunting!
This is an 8 ounce, stainless steel, BPA free flask built in the classic Stanley style. When you’re done hunting for the day and head back to basecamp, it’s nice having a personal flask during your downtime, especially if there’s a campfire involved.
This is a tough, leakproof option designed with a wide mouth for easy filling. There’s a nice color selection, but there’s something about the aesthetic of the Hammertone Green color that ya can’t not love!
For some alternative flask options of varying size and versatility, check out our list of the best plastic flasks!
The Bernzomatic TS8000 – High Intensity Trigger Start Torch is one of our top picks from our list of the best camping torches that offers an array of handy applications while camping out on multi-day hunting trips.
By simply screwing this torch head onto a regular propane canister, you can deliver scorching high heat to start campfires and charcoal grills, sear meat and veggies, loosen trailer and camper bolts, and much more! It’s an invaluable tool on extended camping trips that will prove itself useful time and time again!
Easy to use, easy to travel with, and highly affordable, this is a wonderfully unique gift for hunters that will no doubt be implemented under countless contexts!
The Companion Fixed Blade Outdoor Knife by Morakniv is a stellar hunting knife option for a variety of purposes we wanted to turn you onto.
This unit features a 4.1-inch carbon steel blade that’s particularly well-suited for culinary purposes, making it one of our favorite camping tools for hunters who embark on multi-day expeditions. It will, however, rust in salty conditions, so it’s maybe not the best tool for coastal waterfowl hunters.
If you’re shopping for a hunter who’s also a camp chef, they’ll love the functionality of this handy blade by Morakniv. This particular model is also a great tool for breasting waterfowl, filleting fish and even for skinning deer and smaller game. It’s a fairly rigid paring knife, so you can do a lot with it!
These knives are crafted in Sweden with a patterned, high friction grip, creating both a great feeling and functioning tool. Morakniv even offers a lifetime limited warranty on this unit so you can buy in confidence that this is a gift-worthy hunting knife!
Whether the sportsman or woman you’re shopping for is a camp cook or not, the applications of this versatile blade are very well suited for hunting, camping, and survival in general! A classic outdoor gift idea that you just can’t go wrong with!
The GoPro HERO9 Black Waterproof Action Camera is the ultimate hunting gift for sportsmen who enjoy taking photos and video of their efforts and successes while actively pursuing game.
Featuring a 5K video capture resolution, 20MP photo capabilities and equipped with the brand’s remarkably effective Hyper Smooth 3.0 auto-stabilization, this impressive little action camera shoots exceptionally high-quality content. Sporting features and capabilities like LiveBurst, TimeWarp 3.0, live streaming, and expandable mods, there is SO much you can do with these pocket-sized cameras
Learning the ins and outs of all the integrated features takes a bit of time, but GoPro builds their cameras to be totally user friendly, so you definitely don’t need to be tech-savvy to own and love one!
The HERO9 is of course furthermore totally waterproof (down to 33 feet without any housing) and able to withstand some serious physical abuse, so it’s a trusty companion on any trip, no matter the context.
Mount this camera on your tree stand, outside your hunting blind, on the bow of your duck boat, or even right on your shotgun rail system – the possibilities are endless! The brand offers countless options for mounting and capturing unique footage.
The hunter you’re shopping for will owe it to you every time they look back fondly on footage of past hunts and photos of trophy harvests – no doubt a wonderful and thoughtful gift that will go a long way!
This cushion from Northeast Products is designed to keep you both warm and dry as well as comfortably cushioned no matter where you are!
This is a simple, yet brilliant gift idea for almost any style hunter. 3/8 inches of Softek closed-cell foam insulates for heat retention while 1 and 5/8 inches of furniture-grade urethane Comfotek foam provides some serious cushion. The Therm-A-Seat Cushion is also covered in a waterproof polyurethane coated fabric that keeps it from getting stiff or freezing in the cold.
Hunters who sit in a blind, duck boat or tree stand will love the comfort and warmth this cushion provides, especially during those cold season hunts! There are two sizes and several colors available so you can choose whichever option suits the hunter you’re thinking of best.
The Therm-a-Rest NeoAir UberLite Minimalist Backpacking Air Mattress is a remarkably portable and lightweight piece of camping gear that will likely drastically reduce your favorite hunter’s overnight-trip gear load.
Therm-a-Rest has engineered a wonderfully comfortable pad with this one without sacrificing packed weight or size. Featuring just a 12-ounce total weight and packing down to 7.5 by 3.7 inches, it’s tough to beat the go-anywhere portability of this unit – especially at this price point!
The NeoAir UberLite is 77 by 25 by 2.5 inches inflated, so it’s quite comparable to more standard car camping pads when it comes to comfort and deployed size.
Perhaps coolest and most impressive of all, the brand’s Triangular Core Matrix construction utilizes double-stacked triangular baffles in order to create a stable surface while minimizing heat loss, generating a 2.0 R-Value.
Inflating in less than two minutes by blowing into the valve, and packing to a size smaller than a one-liter water bottle, the hunter or hunters you have in mind will be delighted by the bare-bones comfort of this minimalist sleep system.
The Nemo Disco Insulated Down Sleeping Bag is a brilliant gift choice for both men and women when it comes to cold weather campouts that require you to bring along packable, lightweight bedding.
Available in both 15 and 30 degree comfort ratings and men’s and women’s sizing, as well as multiple aesthetics – there’s a Disco Bag perfect for the hunter or huntress you’re shopping for.
The Disco’s unique spoon shape is designed with extra room at the elbows and knees that are designed to make side sleeping more comfortable if you don’t like to sleep on your back. Nemo’s ThermoGills are also integrated here – zippered ports on the front of the bag that unzip to let out warm air, allowing superior temperature control and added versatility. A waterproof, breathable footbox is also present to protect from condensation, effectively keeping your feet warm and dry.
The brand has also implemented their Blanket Fold technology with this bag – a unique system that creates a blanket-like surround for tucked-in comfort. If the hunter you’re shopping for struggles to stay cozy in a sleeping bag, but has a need for exceptionally compact and light bedding, the gift of a Disco Bag will change their life!
Offering a lifetime warranty, you can rest assured this pivotal piece of camping gear will accompany the person you have in mind on many overnight hunting trips to come!
Here’s a supremely cozy gift idea for the hunter or huntress who struggles to get comfortable during campouts.
The Backcountry Bed by Sierra Designs is one of our favorite options selected from our list of the best double sleeping bags. Yes, that’s right, this is a sleeping bag option for two.
If the person you’re shopping for has a passion for the great outdoors and often camps out or utilizes a cabin while on hunting excursions, they’ll LOVE the space and warmth this sleeping bag provides. It’s a particularly awesome choice of sleep system for those campers who have a hard time staying comfortable overnight in a sleeping bag.
The Backcountry Bed, as the name implies, is meant to feel more like your bed at home, than a sleeping bag by utilizing a zipperless design and huge, double size.
This is, of course, a great option for camping pairs to sleep together, but it’s one awesome sleep system for one. It’s built tough from 20D polyester ripstop to stand up to the abuses of camping and insulated with 700 fill power Dridown insulation for some powerhouse warmth! It’s also loaded with features you’d expect to find in high-end sleeping bags like foot vents, sleeping pad sleeves, and insulated hand/arm pockets.
The hunter you’re shopping for will without a doubt be THRILLED to unwrap this awesome piece of camp gear and never toss and turn in the great outdoors again!
If you like the idea of purchasing a freighter-frame for the hunter you have in mind, but don’t want to spring for the entire pack system previously listed, then here is the solution.
ALPS conveniently offers their awesome Freighter Frame on its own, so you can purchase just the skeleton for the backcountry hunter or huntress you’re thinking of. No doubt an awesome choice of unique hunting gift that will likely see many seasons in the field!
The 5.11 RUSH24 Tactical Backpack is a stellar gift idea for any hunter who gets off the beaten path that will endure even the most abusive of environments and hunting styles.
The RUSH24 Backpack is one of the brand’s most popular tactical backpack options, suitable for any and every demanding scenario where a tough as nails gear system with a mindful packing schematic is called for. Compatible with the 5.11 Tier System and Scabbard, the RUSH24 features exceptional storage for its moderate size, a wrap-around MOLLE and SlickStick-compatible web platform, adjustable shoulder and sternum straps, and even a 60-oz. hydration pocket!
Its durable, water-resistant construction goes on to make this backpack a longtime hunting companion no matter what you put it through.
The YETI Panga 100 Airtight, Waterproof and Submersible Duffel Backpack is a brilliant solution to packing everything you might need on a camping trip with complete confidence your gear will stay dry and out of the elements – no matter what.
YETI’s Hydrolok zipper makes sure water stays out so your gear stays bone-dry, no matter how aggressive the weather gets, or how choppy on-the-water conditions become. The brand’s Thickskin shell built from high-density nylon and thick TPU lamination is furthermore engineered to be puncture- and abrasion-resistant, so this duffel is truly a fortress for your sensitive equipment, gear, and apparel.
With integrated Dryhaul straps in the hands or on the back, this duffel is a piece of cake to haul around despite its tremendous 100-liter capacity. Gear-heavy hunters will fall in love with this bag’s ability to swallow up unreasonable packing lists while remaining impressively portable.
This link will bring you to YETI’s entire series of Panga bags, offering smaller duffels and a backpack as well – all of which will make stellar gifts for essentially any style hunter!
The Original Sportsman Bag from Filson is up there with the best of the best when it comes to craftsmanship, aesthetics, and overall function – Filson bags may be painfully expensive, but they’re well worth the cost and built to last a lifetime.
This particular duffel is designed with their classic tin cloth and is quite versatile in its application. It’s a great shooting bag for the range, a perfect overnight bag to take on hunting or camping trips or just a downright awesome duffel for travel in general!
The main compartment is 18 by 11 by 12 inches, so it’s large, but not tremendous. There are brilliantly integrated dividers that can be used to organize gear or to separate dirty and clean clothes as well as a great array of snap pockets and exterior sleeves.
A rock-solid and handsome build, high degree of organization and impressively versatile list of potential applications, The Original Sportsman Bag from Filson is an above and beyond unique hunting gift for those that can afford it.
Here’s a great gift idea for hunters that like to pack a proper lunch when trekking or traveling into the wilderness.
The IceMule Classic Insulated Backpack is a simple and easy way to bring a cooler along into the field. These bags have an impressive insulating ability and are offered in three different sizes (10, 15 and 20 liters).
This is a tough, zipperless insulated backpack built with welded seams that will not puncture or leak. It’s almost a dry-bag style design, making it totally waterproof and even able to float if it goes overboard! The soft-sided roll top design furthermore allows this bag to roll up when empty, so you can really save on storage space!
The backpack strapping is good, not great, so this option is not the ideal option for rigorous hikes. Check out the Pro version of this bag for a choice with some higher quality strapping and don’t forget to check out our list of the best insulated backpacks for some alternative options!
If the hunter you have in mind often gets out on the water while waterfowl hunting (or wishes they could), then this is perhaps the ultimate unique hunting gift.
Here’s a waterfowl blind for the serious aquatic hunter. This portable pit blind is designed to be a coffin blind on land, and a mobile coffin blind on the water making it an impressively versatile vessel and concealment system.
There’s excellent stability in the water – it’s even stable enough for most hunters to stand up comfortably. This mobile hunting blind can be paddled or powered by a trolling motor if you want to truly minimize noise and energy output. It’s the perfect tool for sneaking out to those harder to access, less pressured hunting spots.
The hunter you’re shopping for will need to conceal this blind to be effectively hidden on land or on the water – one option is the full concealment cover designed specifically for this model but modifying your own concealment is perhaps preferred depending on who you are.
One accessory that might be worth purchasing is the padded backrest designed for use with this unit. Once you’ve squared away your concealment and comfort, the versatility of this blind is remarkable!
There’s furthermore wheels on the back of this blind and a few spaces to secure a tow rope so transporting this waterfowl-slaying-machine alone is no problem!
Newport Vessels’ NV-Series Saltwater Transom Mounted Electric Trolling Motors will make a brilliant addition to any sportsman’s hunting kayak, duck boat, or canoe – enabling fast and reliable mobility superior to paddling or rowing yourself around!
These trolling motors are some of the best in the industry, available in an array of different strengths from 36 to 86 pounds of thrust. They are saltwater rated and therefore exceptionally corrosion-resistant, and even feature a 5-point LED battery indicator in order to keep a close eye on your remaining juice.
With five forward speeds and three reverse speeds, the NV-Series allows for precise speed adjustments so you can stealthily sneak into your hunting grounds, or cover large span of water quickly on full throttle.
Featuring a 30-inch composite fiberglass shaft and saltwater rated hardware, it’s no surprise the brand offers a 2-year warranty on this product, proof of confidence in their product!
If the hunter you’re shopping for already employs a trolling motor on their duck boat, fishing vessel, or alternative watercraft, chances are this will be a huge upgrade and a wonderful gift! Make sure to check out our top list of trolling motors for some additional top quality and value options!
The Newport Vessels Trolling Motor Smart Battery Box Power Center is a downright awesome hunting tool to own for sportsmen who own and power a vessel with an electric trolling motor.
The purpose of this unique hunting gift idea is to protect your trolling motor battery from the elements and from electrical damage by utilizing a protective case and integrated 10 Amp and 60 Amp circuit breakers.
The power center also plugs into your battery and diverts its power into several external ports for charging other electronic devices. One USB charger and one 12V port ensure all your essential gadgets stay charged out on the water. Why bring along a power bank or charging dock onboard your duck boat when you’ve got a perfectly good battery already in action?
Help your favorite hunter maximize the utility of their existing trolling motor battery and give it some longterm protection with the Smart Battery Box Power Center!
Outrek’s Rechargeable Heated Insoles are a must-have hunting tool for extreme late-season conditions. For those that struggle to keep their feet warm in the field – this is the solution.
Hunters who endure long snowy sits in a tree stand or blind often get chilled due to lack of motion and exertion. Sometimes a little bit of added heat is all you need to make sure the elements don’t get the best of you.
These cushioned insoles are easily trimmed to fit the dimensions of your hunting boots, so installation is a breeze! They are controlled by utilizing a wireless key fob, so you can easily bump up the heat, and then power it down when you need to.
There are three heat settings, the highest reaching temps of about 130 degrees F. The max run time is six hours, so if you only power these insoles up when you really need to, you can make the heat last a whole lot longer!
The Orvis Pro Series Hunting Vest will make a wonderful gift for anyone who enjoys upland hunting for specious like pheasant, grouse, or quail.
This is a wonderfully crafted, high-quality vest featuring a weight distribution system to help fight fatigue, blaze orange accents for safety, and tons of storage space for your ammo, harvested birds, and additional hunting gadgets. There is also ample room for bringing along water and snacks for you and your dog(s).
Additional secure pockets for stashing your wallet, license, keys and other valuables are located on the outside of the shell pouch, and on the rear of the vest. There is also a place to stow extra layers if you heat up in the field.
No doubt a thoughtful and highly practical hunting gift for the right style sportsman or woman that will be utilized and cherished for many years!
The Grundéns Buoy X Gore-Tex Bib is an incredible piece of outerwear for a wide array of hunting contexts, and outdoor endeavors in general.
This pair of bibs is a complete stonewall to wetness, insulates well when you’re properly layered up beneath it, and is outfitted with a brilliant schematic of ergonomic pockets and other features. Those who bird hunt in foul weather, run a boat out in the marsh or estuary, or brave snowy, sleety late season conditions in the woods will all love the protection from the elements the Buoy X Bibs provide!
If you’re shopping for an upland game hunter then the Browning Upland Jacket is definitely a gift idea you should consider.
The quality, design, and build make this option from our top list of hunting jackets a great performer in the field that will hold up through many seasons of hard hunting.
This jacket is built from a polyester/fabric material and is treated to be effectively waterproof. There are also over 400 square inches of acrylic applied blaze orange on the chest and back that won’t fade over time.
The cuffs are adjustable and will roll up to allow a breeze into the jacket on warmer days, and it pairs well with thermal layers on colder days. There’s no real insulation with this option, so the ability to air it out or layer up makes it quite a versatile jacket.
Two lower external pockets have flip-out shell sleeves so even with the decreased dexterity of a pair of hunting gloves you can still flip the shell ‘rack’ out of the front pockets and reload on the go.
There are incorporated D-rings for externally hanging items like binoculars or bird calls and a large, blood proof game bag built into the front of the jacket. You can fit up to four or five pheasants in here essentially eliminating the need for a hunting backpack. There’s furthermore an innovative strapping system that wraps around your waist and chest to assist in carrying heavy loads when the jacket is really packed full of birds and gear.
The Orvis Men’s Upland Hunting Softshell Jacket is an excellent quality hunting garment that’s bound to be a hit with any sportsman who chases game such as pheasant, rabbit, quail, grouse, or even deer!
Orvis has engineered this piece of outerwear to deliver the perfect combination of moisture management, briar protection, breathability, and mobility. It will keep you effectively shielded from the elements without slowing you down or restricting your shooting motion – a feat often claimed but rarely executed.
Featuring a few storage pockets, a high collar and cinch toggles at the waist, this jacket is truly designed to be your best friend in the field. Available in two different sharp color schemes, there’s no way this gift idea won’t be an absolute hit with the outdoorsman you have in mind!
Make sure to check out our post on the best hunting jackets if you like this gift idea!
The Hunter Safety System Muff Pak Hand Warmer is one of our top picks from our list of the best hunting muffs that’s perfect for those long, mostly motionless days in the field tree stand or blind hunting.
This is a toasty place to stash your hands in order to get them out of the raw wind chill no matter what you’re up to out there! This polar fleece lined unit by Hunter Safety System is highly reviewed for comfort and warmth, and furthermore designed to fit effectively both standing and sitting.
There are even several storage pockets for stashing additional gear like duck calls, a monocular, your phone, keys or a snack!
Here’s another hunting gift idea for those sportsmen and women who are constantly battling the cold, raw elements in the field.
While this might not be the most unique hunting gift we’ve included on this list, it’s a super practical piece of apparel that’s unique in the sense that it could radically enhance your favorite hunter’s cold-defense system.
This is a synthetic fleece material that’s both super soft to the touch, and effective at cutting the wind. It has some stretch, so one size fits all. Sitka even offers this neck gator in a wide array of different camo patterns so you can match the landscape of wherever it is the hunter you’re shopping for chases game.
While it might not be the most exciting gift idea within this list, this is a killer piece of hunting apparel that will remain in the gear locker of your favorite sportsman or woman for many years of hunting.
Who doesn’t love a nice new hunting hat? The Optifade Waterfowl Hudson Cap by SITKA is a brilliant hunting cap for a range of potential hunting styles but built specifically with duck hunting in mind.
Any style goose or duck hunter will flip out over this gift! It adds both concealment and warmth to one’s hunting wardrobe, the two most pivotal aspects to being successful in the field.
The Hudson Cap is built with a waterproof and breathable GORE-TEX 3-layer laminate for total wetness protection, and a Berber fleece backer for sealing out the cold without adding any real bulk or weight to the design.
Optional ear-flaps furthermore allow you to cover your ears when the chill gets to you, and expose them when you want to maximize your hearing in the field.
An adjustable back buckle makes this a fit for any shape or size head, so go ahead and buy in confidence knowing the duck hunter you have in mind will love wearing it!
Shopping for a hunter who has it all when it comes to gear and apparel? This cool toiletry bag will make a great unique hunting gift for the guy or gal who’s already got a full gear locker.
This sharp toiletry bag is built with canvas and a 100% genuine buffalo leather trim. It’s aesthetically simple, but charming, and built to last despite its low price point.
This toiletry bag features a straightforward interior organization schematic and is built with a water-resistant, wipe-clean interior fabric. It’s 10 by 5.5 inches, so the hunter or huntress you’re thinking of can fit quite a bit in here when they embark on their next big trip!
Be sure to check out our list of the best toiletry bags for men if you’re shopping for a guy who you think could use one!
Here’s a nifty little gear pouch that could be a perfect gift for the hunter you have in mind if they lack organization skills.
This smaller sized gear pouch is perfect for organizing field-dressing tools, duck calls, shotgun chokes, or a gun-cleaning kit to name a few applications. This pouch is 11 by 7 by 1 inch and built from high-density 1000D nylon. There are a ton of loops and external attachment points including removable molle straps that add even more storage and organization potential to this little gear bag.
Used as either a gear-bag for the field or stay-at-home organizer, this is an awesome and affordable hunting gift!
Here’s a killer pocket-sized monocular for hunters who could use a bit of magnification sighting for game species in the field.
This is not a top-quality spotting scope by any means, but it’s certainly an effective tool for certain hunting applications. Waterfowl hunters can use this scope to identify the species of incoming groups of birds, and tree stand and blind hunters can use this tool to peer deeper into the treeline in search of their target species.
It’s a 6 x 30 monocular that’s a more portable (and affordable) option than bringing along a high-end pair of binoculars. Chances are if you’re shopping for a hunter, they’re also a nature enthusiast – this spotting scope will be a fun tool for them to own whether they’re out hunting or just enjoying the outdoors!
Here’s a great gift for a hunter or huntress who enjoys viewing wildlife no matter the context.
This spotting scope from SVBONY includes a tripod mount and magnifies from 25x to 75x. This is a pretty high powered scope that sets up easy anywhere! If the hunter you have in mind has a window in their home that overlooks bird or wildlife habitat in general, they’ll love having this scope set up when critters come into view.
There’s even a specialized phone mount included so you can take photos with your smartphone, through the lens of the spotting scope – pretty neat huh? A carry case is also included, and the size and setup of this spotting scope make it totally suitable for travel.
This unit could absolutely be used for actively hunting, but it’s more of a scope for pleasure than for chasing game. Check out this spotting scope by Bushnell if you like the idea of gifting a unit more suited for use in a tree stand or hunting blind.
Here’s a precious gift idea if the hunter you’re shopping for happens to be a new parent. The Camouflage Hoodie Top & Pants by MA&BABY are sure to be a hit for any outdoor-loving family!
This cotton set comes in a wide array of baby-sizing and will no doubt crack smiles everywhere it goes!
Here’s a nice gift idea for the hunter in your life who’s known to enjoy some whiskey on the rocks (or any cocktail for that matter!).
This interesting rocks glass features a real .308 bullet seemingly blasting into one of the sides! It’s a cool piece that’s both a conversation starter and a nice glass to drink from! Hunting and gun enthusiasts alike will definitely get a kick out of this one!
Here’s a hysterical toilet paper holder that will make a wonderful gift for a deer hunter lacking sportsman-themed home decor.
Built from cold cast polyresin, this antlered toilet paper holder has a pretty well done authentic look! It comes included with two mounting screws, so you could even sneak into your favorite sportsman’s home or hunting cabin and install it in order to surprise them!
How about a hysterical and surprisingly tasteful salt and pepper shaker set for the hunter who’s also a culinary enthusiast?
This set of two shakers is real glass, and nicely nests into the polyresin 10-point buck. The detail and artistry are actually quite decent here, this is not a tacky gift option! These would make a killer addition to any hunting or fishing cabin so you can rest assured you’ve chosen a fail-safe gift choice!
Here’s a great unique hunting gift option if you like the idea of spicing up your favorite hunter’s home decor.
This five-piece coaster set is made to look like the base of 12 gauge shotgun shells – hunters of any style will love the aesthetic of these! There are a few other patterns available through this same link including .357 magnum rounds and some nature-themed choices, so make sure to check them all out!
Pursuing scent sensitive game animals like deer requires hunting gear like this in order to keep your odor concealed in the field.
While odor-blocking sprays and clothing treatments are great, it’s wise to furthermore store your gear and apparel with an Ozone generator like this. This unit from BoneView will eliminate any odors caused by sweat, body odor, bacteria, smoke or chemicals and can be simply tossed inside your gear bag!
It generates Ozone to effectively neutralize odor in spaces up to six cubic feet, so tell your favorite hunter to toss this device into their hunting duffel before and after a trip. It’s powered by a rechargeable Lithium-ion battery and is designed with simple single-button operation so using this tool is totally brainless.
Sometimes the difference between getting a shot at your target species and sitting all day without seeing anything comes down to details as minute as your odor – ensure the hunter you’re shopping for has hit all the bases for wilderness concealment with this handy-dandy odor eliminator.
Utilizing a trail camera is absolutely key to success in a lot of hunting contexts where landscape reconnaissance is important.
Deer and big game hunters gain a tremendous edge when they have eyes out in the field to monitor prime potential habitat. Even if the hunter you’re shopping for already owns a trail camera, this is the kind of hunting gear that you can’t have enough of. The more camera traps you have out in the field, the greater your chances of identifying individual animals and their movement patterns.
This is how hunters scout out new potential areas to hunt, and also how they pick out individual trophies within a known landscape.
This option of trail camera from Bushnell has both video and photo modes and features a lightning-quick reaction time to capture even fast moving animals. I used to use this model trail camera as a wildlife student while studying in college in order to examine species presence in woodlots – it’s easy to use, reliable and affordable.
Watch your favorite hunter’s eyes light up with delight when they realize they have another reconnaissance tool to locate and target game with!
The Garmin fēnix 5 Plus Premium Multisport GPS Smartwatch is a remarkably capable field watch that’s equipped with all sorts of neat and practical features for navigating the landscape and keeping a close pulse on the forecast and environmental conditions.
This unit is equipped with color TOPO maps featuring trend line popularity routing to help you find and follow the best paths, as well as built-in navigation sensors such as a three-axis compass, gyroscope and barometric altimeter. It also implements multiple satellite system network capabilities, utilizing GLONASS, Galileo, and GPS to track in more challenging environments than GPS alone.
There is furthermore a sensor that tracks the wearer’s heart rate, so those interested in personal fitness or exertion data will love this feature. You can also download up to around500 songs on your watch, and even make contactless payments once you pair the device with your credit card.
The fēnix 5 series of watches is also compatible with a few different GPS dog trackers, enabling you to pull up your dog’s location right on your watch display! A super handy feature that’s worth the cost of this gadget alone!
Sporting up to 10 days of battery life in smartwatch mode and 8 hours in GPS mode with music, the fēnix 5 series is ready for the most grueling of excursions. No doubt a wonderful hunting companion and general outdoor tool for passionate sportsmen of all kinds!
Here’s a thoughtful and unique hunting gift to protect the longterm hearing of the sportsman or woman you’re shopping for.
A pair of range ear muffs is a seriously wise piece of gear to own if you’re someone that spends time at the range. Firearms are, of course, LOUD – proper ear protection is crucial to maintaining your hearing in the long run.
This tool is particularly relevant for days at the range shooting skeet, or sighting in rifles where there are firearms being frequently discharged all day. If you’re gonna hang out down at the range, then you oughta protect your hearing. These noise-canceling ear muffs by Walker’s Game Ear are a great affordable option for solid hearing protection.
They’re low profile and don’t get in the way of shooting, feature two omni-directional microphones with a volume control dial, and are even compatible with an auxiliary cord to be used as a pair of headphones. There is furthermore a wide color selection to choose from so you have the choice to customize your look!
This is certainly a gift that keeps on giving in the regard that the hunter you’re shopping for will retain their senses and stay keen in the field longterm!
If the hunter you’re shopping for often embarks into landscapes where venomous insects and animals are present, this is a crucial hunting tool they ought to own.
The Extractor Bite & Sting Kit by Sawyer Products is essentially a simple plunger-type device for pulling out venom or poisons below the skin. It’s an easy to use first-aid device that could absolutely save the life of someone bitten or stung by a dangerously venomous species.
Scorpions and rattlesnakes are the two most common culprits that come to mind, especially for hunters chasing game like quail in more arid environments. Regardless of the risk, if there are any poisonous species of stinging or biting animals present where your favorite hunter pursues game, they’d be crazy not to carry a simple sting kit like this – it could be the difference between life and death!
The Spot X 2-Way Satellite Messenger is a must-have safety measure for hunters who embark on multi-day expeditions into the backcountry.
This simple handheld device allows you to send and receive messages with any cell phone number or email address from virtually anywhere on the globe. Yes, you read that correctly.
By utilizing satellite technology, Spot X can track your location, send S.O.S. alerts, and allow you to message anyone, anytime, anywhere. You can even post to social media using this device!
There is a service agreement/subscription required, but that’s a small price to pay for the peace of mind knowing you can reach out for help and be effectively located if you need to! We can’t think of a better tool for remaining aware, alert and informed in the backcountry, so if you like the idea of a unique hunting gift that will heighten your favorite sportsman’s safety in the field – this is it!
This is without a doubt a unique hunting gift choice that’s perfect for those sportsmen who often set up camp away from any real facilities.
If the hunter or huntress you’re thinking of ventures into National forest or public lands where there are no restrooms available but camping is permitted, then they’ll need a toilet system that’s both portable and sanitary. Digging a pit latrine out in the field is no fun, and oftentimes it’s against the rules. Owning a portable camping toilet is an easy solution to this predicament that is fortunately quite affordable.
This option is nothing fancy, it’s essentially just a five-gallon bucket fitted with a specially fitted toilet seat. This at least gives you a place to rest your bottom while relieving yourself and makes packing out your waste as easy as possible – especially if you pair this toilet with Reliance Product’s Double Doodie Waste Bags.
If you like the idea of gifting a camp-toilet but figure the hunter you have in mind likely has a five-gallon bucket already laying around, you can purchase just the snap-on toilet seat here.
Here’s a failsafe go-to gift for your favorite hunter that is both practical and fun without breaking the bank.
What you see is what you get with the United By Blue 22 Ounce Water Bottle, it’s a simple stainless steel vessel with a vacuum-sealed lid. We consider this a unique hunting gift for the radical artwork featured on the various options. Each graphic is unique and reflects a passion for the outdoors that any style hunter can identify with.
In terms of insulation, this option is good but not great – it’s included here for its awesome aesthetic more so than its function as a high-performance insulator (check out our top list of thermoses for some more impressive options in this realm). That being said, it operates quite nicely as a water bottle and will also perform just fine for hot beverages!
The SOLOMARK Digital Night Vision Binoculars are a super neat gadget that will make a unique and interesting gift for any style hunter.
This device is capable of 7X magnification, features digital zoom, and a 31mm objective lens. The night vision setting has a 1300 foot range and is well-reviewed for both brightness and clarity.
This is a practical tool for scouting areas in low light, or for sportsmen who hunt or trap nocturnal animals like raccoons and coyotes after dark.
There is an integrated 2 inch TFT LCD screen that displays whatever it is that you’re looking at, and you can even take 5mp photos, and record 640p video with this device (SD card not included). A brilliant and surprisingly affordable hunting gadget that is both fun to use and practical depending on your hunting style.
The Gogogo Sport Vpro Laser Rangefinder is a great gift idea for both aspiring and advanced bow and rifle hunters that will allow them to really dial in their abilities and spatial awareness in the field.
This is a well-reviewed range finder for bow hunting applications that comes at a very reasonable price. The brand has employed their slope switch (incline/decline) technology with this device, allowing the user to determine the horizontal distance to the chosen target regardless of varying incline or decline in the shooting angle – pretty neat stuff! In other words, if you’re utilizing this tool from a tree stand or other high ground, you can still accurately determining the distance to your target.
The Vpro Laser Rangefinder displays in one-meter increments with a 650-yard range so the hunter you have in mind will have the exact information they need to determine their perfect shot.
Equipped with multi-coated optics, the lenses furthermore effectively reduce reflected light and increase transmission, providing you with a brighter and clearer image. No doubt an excellent value purchase at this price point that will serve as a highly capable introduction to utilizing a rangefinder in the field!
Having a keen lay of the land is, of course, a huge part of hunting. Spotting groups of birds when shooting waterfowl, surveying the landscape when pursuing big game and identifying species from afar all requires a nice pair of binoculars. This waterproof, floating pair from Hooway will make a killer gift for the hunter you have in mind.
These binoculars are particularly awesome for wetland hunters due to the fact that they won’t be damaged by water. This pair is furthermore designed with a porro prism system for a particularly wide angle of view, great for effectively scouting the horizon line.
The non-slip rubber housing makes these binoculars easy to grip in the wet and cold and also makes them quite shock absorbent. There is even a tripod adapter included with this purchase for mounting with increased stability.
I find the coolest (and most practical) feature of these binoculars to be the internal rangefinder and compass – it allows one to accurately determine distance, size and direction of objects from a long way out. No doubt a righteous tool for any style hunter.
All in all, this is a killer pair of binoculars at a very reasonable cost to own for a variety of hunting applications.
Here’s a great unique hunting gift for the disorganized bow hunter who could use a little help effectively sorting out their gear!
This arrow carry case by MTM is a great tool for archery enthusiasts to keep all their various arrows neat and categorized while in storage. It holds 48 arrows within notched foam padding and also has four separate compartments for stashing some other smaller sized gear like broadheads or hunting scents.
It’s a great way to grab-and-go a good amount of your bowhunting gear, and also safely keeps your arrows out of the elements while in storage.
A gun cleaning kit is a practical and thoughtful hunting gift that’s suitable for any style sportsman, and the Otis Elite Gun Cleaning Kit is one of the gold standards when it comes to firearm care.
If the hunter you’re shopping for appreciates a well-maintained, and spic-and-span gun, they will love this gift idea. If they’re a stranger to firearm maintenance and are not known to regularly clean their hunting weapons, then this gift is an even better idea for gifting!
This is a super-intensive cleaning kit for those sportsmen who really put their firearms through a lot of abuse, so rest assured you’re purchasing one of the top options on the market, and furthermore at a more than reasonable price compared to the competition. Make sure to check out our list of the best gun cleaning kits for some other stellar options – but this kit from Otis Technology is most definitely a solid fit for the hunter you have in mind.
Equipped with components for cleaning rifles, handguns, shotguns, and inline muzzleloaders, this kit should cover all of the bases for the sportsmen you’re thinking of, no matter what they shoot. With a wide range of bore brushes, utility brushes, adapters, oils, solvents, and more, this all-inclusive kit will ensure that any and all of their firearms are perfectly maintained.
Here’s a cheap and easy go-to gift for a bow hunter’s gear locker that they’ll be thrilled to own for annual or bi-annual arrow maintenance!
This broadhead sharpener by Lansky is a great tool for maintaining broadheads of all kinds! This is a seriously handy dandy tool that can be used to sharpen two, three, four or five blade broadheads as well as to hold arrowheads securely in place in order to switch them out.
Affordable, practical, and unique – no doubt a great hunting gift for the gear-savvy sportsman or woman!
Here’s a unique hunting gift that’s perfect for the sportsmen in your life who are born pranksters, or just kids at heart.
Although this slingshot by SimpleShot is a fun gadget to target practice with and cause mischief, it’s certainly not a toy! This is a powerhouse slingshot with Latex flat bands that can totally be utilized for hunting small game like rabbits or squirrels. It’s designed with a rock-solid polycarbonate construction and is 100% American made so this bad boy will last for years of fun.
Make sure to check your state’s hunting rules and regulations before actually targetting any animals, it may or may not be permitted depending where you are – and of course, always hunt ethically.
Here’s a killer hunting gift for those sportsmen and women who often spend time at the range practicing long range accuracy and sighting in rifles.
This shooting rest from Caldwell is built super mindfully with a great design. It can be adjusted to accommodate for left and right handed shooters, is totally weatherproof, and feature a molded seat for longer-term comfort. This shooting rest also conveniently folds up for easy transport.
The table component furthermore has a slightly raised rim in order to keep ammunition and shell casings from rolling off. It’s an awesome and affordable shooting range companion that’s built to last!
Here’s one more gift idea for the hunter in your life who spends a lot of time down at the range getting dialed in.
A shooting rest like this is a great tool for sighting in rifles that a lot of gun clubs and shooting ranges lack. This would pair really nicely with the shooting rest table previously listed, combining to create a truly stable shooting ‘station’.
The precision dialed screw pedestal can be adjusted to the exact desired forearm height, so shooters of all shapes and sizes can comfortably practice with both rifles and handguns. Four rubber feet furthermore keep this rest firmly planted to any shooting bench. Although it’s a bit cumbersome, this unit is just three and a half pounds, so it’s a piece of cake to transport.
All in all, a great piece of equipment for the shooting range that comes at a very reasonable price!
The ALPS OutdoorZ Stealth Hunter Blind Chair will make a wonderful gift for an avid blind hunter who often lays in wait for game for extended periods of time.
This chair is built with a powder-coated steel frame and durable TechMesh body, so it’s built to last even though it’s not intended for use out in the elements. The height is adjustable, and the chair, of course, swivels in order to precisely line up for any shot through any opening in the hunting blind.
The feet are designed to cooperate with uneven terrain, and the overall weight capacity is 275 pounds – this chair can handle a lot! There is also a “Delux” version that includes armrests available through the same link if you want to spring for a slightly more luxury option!
How about giving the gift of a highly portable hunting seat, fishing stool, camp chair or ground blind seating all in one!
The Slacker Chair Stool from TravelChair weighs just 2.2 pounds and deploys in seconds – making it a brilliant and innovative hunting companion for all sorts of contexts. You can bring this unit virtually anywhere due to its design, and it’s furthermore pretty comfortable for use as a more casual camp seat.
Secure it to your duck hunting waders for a portable chair out in the field, strap it onto an ATV for backcountry seating, or simply leave a few in your hunting blind – the applications are endless, and the price is right!
The steel frame has a weight capacity of 275 pounds – quite impressive considering how minimalist this stool is. The polyester fabric is also built rugged, this is an outdoor seat that should last for many seasons of whatever hunting style the sportsman or woman you’re shopping for loves most. There’s even a nice array of colors to choose from.
The Kelty Loveseat offers some seriously comfortable seating for hunting pairs while hanging out at basecamp and will make for a wonderful gift no matter what kind of sportsman or woman you’re shopping for.
Built with a durable steel frame, and a quilted 600D poly construction, this camping chair is built to last, featuring an impressive 500-pound weight capacity.
Built for two campers with adjustable armrests and dual beverage holders, this seat solves the predicament of bringing along enough seating for everyone. While it is a bit more cumbersome to bring along than standard camp chairs, the included padded roll-tote storage bag enables easy carrying and surprisingly compact storage.
The low design of this seat may be awkward when pulled up to some camp tables, but it is however set up at the perfect height for fireside kickbacks!
Offering the perfect lounge-space after returning from a hard day in the field, the Kelty Loveseat is bound to be a hit with any and all hunters!
Alright, this might not be the most exciting hunting gift, but if you’re shopping for a sportsman who often utilizes a hunting blind, they will likely LOVE the added security and support of a set of blind-stakes!
What you see is what you get with this gift idea – it’s simply a set of one to five specialized stakes for really securing a blind to the ground. There is a designated space to step down on the stake with your boots, as well as a tie-hook at the end for fastening a tarp or any number of things.
Wind can be your worst enemy in the field if it makes your blind noisily shake, this affordable gift idea is the perfect solution!
The Fleximounts 3 by 6 Foot Overhead Garage Ceiling Storage Rack is a wonderful tool for de-cluttering your gear locker that will absolutely make a great unique hunting gift – especially if you yourself live with the mess of the hunter you have in mind!
This is simply a steel storage rack that’s height adjustable from 22 to 40 inches (from the ceiling). The weight capacity is 450 pounds, so you can go ahead and toss all of your decoys, blinds, apparel, tools and more up there without worry.
Installation is a piece of cake to do on your own, and all the required hardware is included. A killer deal on a highly practical product for maintaining order when it comes to your hectic hunting hobby, or perhaps that of your partner’s!
HME Product’s 25 foot MAXX Hoisting Rope is a super practical hunting gift that’s bound to be a hit with any tree stand hunter.
This is a simple rope for hoisting your gear up to you after climbing into your tree stand. Pulling up your gun, bow, and hunting backpack is made easy once you have a set-up like this installed at your stand.
There’s a coated carabiner on one end that’s designed not to damage a bowstring, while the other end is easily secured to the tree or tree stand. The rope is reflective in order to more easily find your stand in the dark, but if the hunter you’re shopping for would prefer it to be more low profile, hiding the reflective accents is easy enough once you dirty it up.
A simple tool for the not so simple task of safely and properly hoisting your firearms and gear up into harder-to-reach stands!
The Spool Tool Paracord Spool is a handy hunting gadget for managing and utilizing your paracord and other cordage in the field and at camp.
This is a simple spool that you can wrap your utility cordage around with an integrated titanium coated cutter, lighter retention system and 8 multisize proprietary burn slots for properly treating/finishing the ends of burned paracord.
It’s perfect for all the cordage tasks you can think of, and more importantly, the ones you can’t! A brilliant and unique hunting gift idea that will see some regular use, without having to break the bank!
The Wind Detector by Dead Down Wind is an innovative hunting tool for determining wind direction and patterns that allows you to better read what the ideal approach is while stalking scent sensitive game.
Using this product is as simple as squirting a bit of it into the air, and then carefully observing where the wind takes the proprietary particles. It’s a totally odorless dust that remains highly visible even at longer distances so you can see with your own eyes exactly where your scent is traveling to.
Technical hunters stalking particularly wary animals will love the ability to refine their approach when it comes to best navigating the hunting grounds. No doubt a unique and practical hunting gift that just might prove to be a game-changer for the sportsman or woman you’re shopping for.
Hunters who are super mindful of their odor while pursuing scent-sensitive game need to employ tactics that effectively trap and block their smell from escaping into the wilderness. Dead Down Wind’s Evolve Field Spray is an easy to use, environmentally friendly odor-eliminator that’s perfect for quick and easy applications.
This is a simple spray bottle that’s totally safe for gear, clothing and even directly on your skin. It won’t harm fabrics nor does it contain any ingredients that are unsafe for humans. Simply spray down your gear before embarking into the hunting grounds, and wha-lah, you’re virtually invisible to anything that might smell you!
Dead Down Wind even includes a refill pack – just mix the instructed amount of water with the powder packet and you’re ready to spray!
Customer reviews furthermore insist this spray eliminates skunk smell from sprayed dogs, which will definitely per some ears!
Scent Killer Gold Antiperspirant & Deodorant is a well-reviewed personal product for eliminating your odor in the field while hunting game that can smell you a mile away.
This is a highly affordable and effective option when it comes to your underarm odor. It’s not chalky, has no smell to it whatsoever and does not irritate the skin. An effective and low-cost addition to any hunter’s array of scent-blocking gear.
Avid waterfowl hunters will without a doubt rejoice over the gift of a new decoy rig! MOJO Outdoor’s Texas Style Decoy Rig is easy to set up and break down, and works wonderfully, making it a top option when it comes to the simplicity and effectiveness of your decoy setups.
This is designed to be a no-hassle system – eliminating the frustration of tangled decoy lines and complex deployments. Loops at the upper ends of lines allow for all-together attachment with a simple carabineer. Simply connect decoys with a snap to the heavy-duty (400#) mono lines, allowing them to naturally slide to the weight when picked up.
The gift of simplicity in the field is perhaps the best gift one can give to a die-hard, gear-heavy sportsman – MOJO Outdoors has designed a game-changing system with this one!
The Man Crates Knife Making Kit is a fun project for hunters and outdoorsmen of all kinds that results in a fully functional, practical full-tang Shawnee Skinner Blade style knife!
This kit provides you with all the tools and materials you need to build a real, quality knife! Building and honing your very own knife is a unique and cool experience, and the finished product is something to be used and cherished forever!
Details like maple burl handle scales, classy brass bolsters, and a veg-tanned leather sheath make this knife honesty quite attractive once finished. Whoever you’re shopping for will not be disappointed with what they’ve created!
The kit comes in a custom cardboard box with a Man Crates exclusive step-by-step instruction booklet, so everything the hunter you have in mind needs is all here!
Most hunters could use some bug repellent! Any sportsman or woman who hunts early-season or in warmer climates will really appreciate a barrier to biting insects!
Sawyer Products has come up with an effective, great value bug defense with their Picaridin Insect Repellent Lotion. This is a great gift idea for hunters, fishermen, hikers, campers, and outdoorsmen of all kinds – reliable bug spray is a must-have in all sorts of scenarios.
This lotion is effective for up to 14 hours against mosquitos and ticks, and up to 8 hours against gnats, chiggers, biting flies and sand flies. The formula is totally safe for the whole family and won’t damage or harm technical clothing, firearm finishes, or fishing line!
A highly affordable go-to gift for the outdoors you can’t go wrong with!
Survival gadgets always make for a practical and unique hunting gift. UCO’s Stormproof Match Kit is a thoughtful gift idea for rain-or-shine backcountry hunting enthusiasts who often go up against aggressive weather and wetness on their outdoor adventures.
This kit includes 25 wind and waterproof matches as well as three strikers within the completely waterproof case. The matches can burn up to 15 seconds and will even relight after being fully submerged in water…pretty neat right?
Whether you’re shopping for a hardcore survivalist-hunter or not, this is a wise piece of gear to own for even casual hunting trips that take you even just a bit off-trail. These matches are of course not to be overlooked for regular camping applications, making them quite a versatile hunting and general outdoors gift.
If you like the idea of gifting a reliable fire-making tool that will function rain or shine, make sure to check out our post on the best windproof lighters – there are some innovative options there that refuse to be extinguished by Mother Nature!
The Jerrycan Water Purifier by LIFESAVER is one of the top-rated tools on the market for filtering larger quantities of water on more removed hunting trips.
Exceeding NSF P248 Military-Grade standards for water purification, this robust system reduces viruses, bacteria, cysts, and even parasites by 99. 9% or greater from the dirtiest of water sources. It features a 5-gallon capacity and can treat 20,000 liters on one filter. These stats make the Jerrycan one of the ultimate options for overlanders, and other adventurers who have the means to bring a large filter such as this along on their endeavors.
Simply fill up the device when you encounter a water source, and then pump it and drink when you need to! It’s a shady system that allows for not only water filtration off the beaten path, but also storage.
The carbon filter furthermore features a failsafe automatic indicator that notifies you when it is time to replace it, so you can keep a close pulse on when your filter is nearing the end of its lifespan. The activated carbon filter removes chlorine taste and odor, improving the palatability of water without the need to use chlorine or chlorine tablets that often put off harsh tastes and smells.
Perfect for use in far-removed hunting lodges, strapped to the side of a backcountry ATV, or nestled into a truck bed for base-camp utilization, the Jerrycan is an impressively versatile and capable tool for remaining hydrated in otherwise challenging scenarios.
Give the gift of reliable fire with the UCO Survival Fire Striker with Tether and Multitool!
This handy little toolset includes a Ferrocerium rod good for 3,000 strikes and an integrated 9-function multitool equipped with screwdrivers, a scraper, cutter, bottle opener, and more! It’s a fun little tool to own and utilize, but also a potentially life-saving gadget depending on the contexts of your hunting endeavors.
Whether this multitool is used for fun, or in an emergency, it’s a thoughtful and affordable gift, or add-on gift that any outdoorsman is bound to love!
Here’s a big gift idea for the hunter in your life who goes all-out when it comes to bringing their gadgets and gear along on multi-day expeditions and campouts.
DuroStar’s DS4000S Gas Powered Portable Generator is a workhorse of a unit that can be used to power almost about anything. There are two 120V household outlets and one 120V 30A twist-lock outlet, so this generator is compatible with just about any device.
You can even use this generator for high voltage appliances and devices like a refrigerator or television, or for heavy-duty power tools – the applications go on and on. This is a game-changing tool for setting up a fully equipped base camp on more intensive hunting or camping trips – and it’s, of course, an invaluable device for home emergency use.
The reservoir tank holds around four gallons, and the generator is fairly quiet compared to most other comparably priced and powered options.
A tool like this will allow your favorite hunter(s) to bring power to their campsite or cabin – no doubt a killer gift that will be cherished and utilized for years!
The Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 500 is a super impressive and highly versatile outdoor power supply that acts as a portable, solar-rechargeable generator for all of your essential electronics while camping or hunting off the grid.
This is an invaluable tool for use on extended camping trips or for use powering devices in a remote hunting lodge. If the hunter you’re shopping for typically carries a few powerbanks on their outings, then this will be a tremendous upgrade for them – and the size and weight of the Explorer 500 remain reasonable for transport.
Featuring a standard AC outlet, a 12V/10A carport and three 5V/2.4A USB ports you can power or recharge many devices at once. The Explorer 500 furthermore has the juice to power electronics up to 500W, so you can power devices that are typically too demanding for regular power banks like televisions, blenders, fans, and more! The brand furthermore offers an even higher strength unit, the Explorer 1000, for more demanding applications.
An inverter and BMS system ensure your plugged in devices don’t get too much juice, avoiding overheating and short-circuiting, so this unit is totally safe on all fronts.
Perhaps the best feature of all, these remarkable power stations can be recharged in a matter of hours utilizing SolarSaga 100W solar panels – creating a truly self-sufficient power supply!
The Jackery SolarSaga 100W Portable Solar Panel is a high conversion power supply featuring up to 23% energy conversion, generating more energy and better performance than conventional panels in hot weather – perfect for supporting all of your electronics on off-grid hunting trips.
You can use this device to recharge your Jackery Explorer Power Station (all models are compatible) or simply charge your devices right off of the solar panel itself using the USB outputs. You won’t be ab le to charge devices demanding more power than a standard smartphone, so those seeking a true power supply should absolutely pair this tool with one of Jackery’s power stations.
The hunter you’re shopping for will no doubt rejoice at the freedom to recharge and power all of their essential equipment in the field and on the road!
This kayak/canoe trolley by TMS makes hauling boats and gear up to 150 pounds and 12 feet long a total breeze regardless of one’s upper body strength.
If you’re shopping for a waterfowl hunter who employs a duck hunting kayak or personal watercraft, then this cart will change their life when it comes to loading up and putting in at more difficult to access water bodies without a boat launch.
The aluminum frame and stainless steel hardware of this trolley will ensure it stays in good shape for many years of service, and the no-flat tires are both impressively durable and even capable of rolling over soft sand.
Loading and unloading is simple using the foam pads and tiedown straps, and the whole trolley is able to fold flat for storage during the off-season! A simple, but a back-saving tool for hunters who utilize personal watercraft that is bound to see all sorts of use!
The Aduro Sport Bike Lock Cable might not seem like a hunting gift at first, but upon further examination, this is actually quite a practical tool for sportsmen depending on their hunting style.
Unfortunately, not all hunters practice good etiquette and morality in the field. Hunting blinds, tree stands and most of all – trail cameras, are often reported stolen every hunting season. A simple cable lock like this will deter those out looking to nab someone else’s gear from following through.
This is a combination lock, so your favorite hunter won’t have to keep track of a key. They can leave equipment in the field where it’s permitted and rest assured that it will be there when they return to hunt.
Tailwind Nutrition Endurance Fuel mixes with water to meet your calorie, hydration, and electrolyte needs during periods of high-exertion, therefore making it the perfect companion on more intensive and physically demanding hunting trips.
There are a ton of performance/endurance enhancing drink mixes on the market that work with variable success, but it should be noted that Tailwind is made from all natural ingredients and organic flavors. It’s also non-GMO, gluten-free, contains no soy or dairy, and is vegan – making it a go with essentially anyone’s dietary preferences or restrictions.
Packing along a bit of this powder for an added boost while out in the wilderness is bound to be a game changer on more grueling hunting trips, and fortunately Endurance Fuel is easy to bring along – simply mix a bit in your water bottle or bring along a ziplock to mix some powder on the go. It’s non-clumping, and well-rated for great taste!
A simple and seemingly boring gift at a glance, but in reality, a brilliantly calculated gift for hunters that will keep your favorite outdoorsmen and women going when the going gets tough!