101 Unique Gifts for Hunters: Your Ultimate List

If you want to come up with a great hunting gift, you can’t go wrong with a new tree stand! Any hunter would be delighted to have a new unit — especially considering the safety risks of using an old, outdated stand! The Viper SD Climbing Treestand is a highly portable tree stand for the off the beaten path deer hunter.

Climbing tree stands are super convenient for hunting in hard to hike to places and for setting up on different trees whenever you want! This unit weighs an impressively light total of 20 pounds and has a weight capacity of 300 pounds. It’s about as lightweight as a tree stand can get and conveniently mounts as a backpack for easy trekking out into the wilderness. Summit also makes a very comparable but slightly more robust stand for heavier hunters — the Goliath SD. The Goliath SD has a 350-pound weight limit and only weighs one more pound than the Viper SD.

The full perimeter frame of the Viper SD stand allows for both sitting down and standing up while hunting, so although this is a compact and portable unit it’s still a versatile platform and seat to hunt from. The front bar enables easy climbing and also doubles as a gun rest. Summit has even filled particular parts of the platform with a custom-engineered foam for noise reduction while shifting on the stand to minimize commotion — pretty cool!

The silent foam padded seat can even be raised for bow hunting and lowered for gun hunting — this stand is truly versatile for any style hunter. Summit also sells a “surround seat” for their climbing tree stands which would make a great gift on its own. It’s an added feature that provides even more comfort and added protection from the elements if fighting the cold is a constant battle where your favorite hunter likes to set up.

Even though this stand is meant to be portable and trekked with, it’s quite comfortable and whoever you’re gifting it to will likely want to use it over other, more permanent tree stands.

The “Quickdraw” cable retention system is probably what makes this climbing stand such a favorite amongst hunters. It’s renowned for being an exceedingly simple, fast and quiet cable system that doesn’t include any additional hardware or components. You simply size the cable to the tree diameter, insert it into retention bracket and the Quickdraw trigger locks into place. To remove the stand you just pull the trigger — it’s a really cool system that is both effective and most importantly, safe.

Summit also has built this stand with their ergonomically designed “Rapidclimb” climbing stirrups for keeping any size boot secured to the platform while climbing. The rugged aluminum construction of this stand is built to last a lifetime, but Summit still covers this product with a five year limited warranty.

As a portable climber, Summit has made a reliable, rugged and safe product here that can accommodate for any deer hunting style. Ensure your freezer sees some venison this season and give the gift of hunting where you want to with the Viper SD.

