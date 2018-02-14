Top 10 Best Bamboo Bath Towels 2018

While it seems like an easy task, shopping for the best bath towel can be kind of overwhelming. With so many different materials and thread counts, it can be hard to figure out what type of towel is best for you and your after bath routine.

One type of bath towel that is universally liked is bamboo bath towels. Bamboo is a great material for bath towels as it is stronger and more absorbent than standard cotton towels, meaning you can get more use out of your towels for longer periods of time. Bamboo is also naturally hypoallergenic and mildew resistant, so you won’t have to worry about your towels developing that funky wet smell over time. Pure bamboo towels are on the thinner side, while bamboo/cotton blend towels are heavier and more plush, so keep that mind in when you are deciding which towels to get. Whether you love classic white towels or a bold color, cheap towels or something more luxurious, there are plenty of bamboo towels to choose from that will give your bathroom and linen closet a total refresh.

Read on for our round-up of the best bamboo bath towels, listed in no particular order.

1. Cariloha Bamboo Towel Set

Cariloha

Cariloha is known for creating high quality bamboo products. This towel set is no different, as it is made with a bamboo and Turkish cotton blend that is super soft on your skin. The material is a good medium weight, and the yarn is 600 grams per square meter so it’s perfect for absorbing water. The set includes one bath towel (30 inches by 56 inches), one hand towel (16 inches by 30 inches) and one washcloth (13 inches by 13 inches), so this set is ideal for outfitting your own bath, or even a guest bathroom. Available in seven serene colors, it’s easy to match your existing bath decor.

Price: $49

Pros:

Three piece set

Bamboo and Turkish cotton blend is super soft

600 GSM is really absorbent

Seven color choices

Cons:

Only one bath towel

May fray in the wash over time

2. Brooklyn Bamboo Bath Towels Set

Brooklyn Bamboo

This set of three bath towels is 100% made from bamboo. Hypoallergenic and non-toxic, this towel set is a great choice for those who are sensitive to certain fibers and odors. While these towels seem on the thin side, they are so absorbent that you won’t even miss the extra plushness that you may get from other towels. Each of the towels is 27.6 inches by 55.1 inches, which is the perfect size for wrapping up your hair, or wrapping around your body. The towels are available in either grey or ivory, and each towel has a unique bamboo and panda jacquard design. And at just under $30, this set of three bamboo towels is a great deal.

Price: $28.88

Pros:

Less than $30 for three towels

Highly absorbent

Anti-fungal and non-toxic

Hypoallergenic

Cons:

Material is not overly plush

May fray in the wash

Panda design can be distracting in some bathrooms

3. Chakir Turkish Linens Luxury Bamboo Turkish Cotton Bath Towels

Chakir Turkish Linens

This set of four bath towels definitely leans towards the luxury side, as they are fluffy, thick towels that feel like what you would get at the spa. The blend of bamboo and Turkish cotton means you have a softness and absorbency that you can’t find with standard cotton towels. All of the materials that go into the towels are natural and free of harmful chemicals, so you can feel good about your purchase knowing that the towels are safe to use on your skin. Colors available: white, grey, and beige.

Price: $42.95

Pros:

Spa-like towels are thick and luxurious

Set of four

Blend of bamboo and Turkish cotton is really soft

Made with natural materials

Cons:

Not purely bamboo

May be too thick to wrap around your body

Only neutral color choices

4. JML Heavy Bamboo Bath Towels

JML

This bath towel is made with 90% bamboo and 10% cotton, so it’s highly absorbent and durable. Measuring at 27 inches by 55 inches, the towel is a standard sized bath towel but on the heavier side, which is great if you like wrapping up in a plush towel after you get out of the shower. Similar to other bamboo towels, this towel is also nontoxic and hypoallergenic. The towel comes in a set of two, and is available in nine colors: white, blue, pink, green, brown, dark grey satin, grey satin, white satin, and steel blue.

Price: $39.99

Pros:

Very absorbent

Heavier material is nice and plush

Nontoxic and hypoallergenic

Multiple colors available

Cons:

Heavy material can be hard to keep wrapped around your head/hair

5. Mobukia Bamboo Microfiber Large Bath Towel

Mobukia

If you already own a microfiber bath towel, you know how amazingly absorbent and fast drying it is. But, you also know it takes a little getting used to. Microfiber towels are much thinner than standard bath towels (making them great for traveling or going to the gym), and the way they dry is also a little different. Instead of wiping the towel along your skin to get water off, it’s best to pat dry with microfiber towels. So, if you want a thick, heavy towel – this microfiber bath towel probably isn’t a good choice for you. However, if you are looking for a bamboo towel that is really absorbent and dries quickly, this towel is your best bet. Colors available: white, green, and beige.

Price: $11.99 and up, depending on color

Pros:

Microfiber dries quickly

Thin enough to pack to the gym or while traveling

Three color choices

Very absorbent

Cons:

Microfiber can be hard to get used to

Some pilling after the first wash

Not plush

6. Bamboo Dream Bamboo Hand Towels Set

Bamboo Dream

Every bathroom needs a nice set of hand towels, as they get used even more often than bath towels. This set of four bamboo bath towels is made with 70% bamboo and 30% cotton, so it’s the perfect blend of softness and durability. Each of the hand towels is 13 inches by 30 inches, which is a nice size for hanging on a towel rack or just placing next to the sink. Having bamboo hand towels is a nice option compared to standard cotton towels, as bamboo is more absorbent and less stinky than other hand towels. This towel set is available in white and blue.

Price: $18.99 and up, depending on color

Pros:

Durable fabric

Not stinky

Four towels included

Very absorbent

Cons:

May fray in the wash over time

A little thin for some people

Only two color choices

7. Murphy Bamboo Ribbed Bamboo Bath Towel

Murphy Bamboo

This bamboo bath towel has a nice texture to it, as it’s a ribbed bath towel. The towel is a good size at 30 inches by 56 inches, and it’s also on the heavy side so it’s great for those who prefer a thicker towel. Made with 70% bamboo and 30% organic cotton, the towel has the same softness, durability, and absorbency that you can expect with other bamboo towels. It also is anti-fungal and anti-static, which makes it long lasting and easy to use. Murphy Bamboo also offers a 100% money back guarantee, so you can feel good about your purchase.

Price: $39.59

Pros:

Ribbed towel has a nice texture

Heavy, thick towel

Anti-static

100% money back guarantee

Cons:

Expensive compared to other single towels

Some users had issues with fraying over time

8. Lymga Bamboo Fiber Towel Set

Lymga

Made with 100% bamboo fiber, this set of towels has all of the qualities you expect with bamboo towels, but taken to the max. The softness, absorbency, and lack of mildew smell are unmatched, and they are super durable too. The towel set includes two bath towels and two hand towels, so it’s great for your own bathroom or for a guest bathroom. The towels are a little bit on the thin side, so keep that in mind if you have a preference of thick over thin towels. Colors available: milky white/light green and pink/yellow.

Price: $27.98

Pros:

100% bamboo fiber

Two bath towels and two hand towels

Mildew resistant

Two color choices

Cons:

Thinner in texture

A little small for some people

9. SG Essentials Natural Bamboo Bath Towel

SG Essentials

If you’re looking for a towel that has a little more of a “look” to it, this bath towel is a great option. The towel has a cool grey and white pattern on it that would look beautiful displayed on a towel rack. Made with 70% bamboo and 30% cotton, it has a nice plush feel. The towel is also oversized at 30 inches by 60 inches, so it’s super cozy to wrap yourself up in after you shower. The towel fabric gets softer with every wash, ensuring you’ll love it more and more over time.

Price: $24.98

Pros:

Pretty grey and white design

Oversized at 30 inches by 60 inches

Thick, plush material

Gets softer with every wash

Cons:

Only one towel

Only one color choice

10. Brooklyn Bamboo Luxury Adult Washcloths

Brooklyn Bamboo

Whether you use them for scrubbing in the shower or for washing your face at night, washcloths are another bathroom must have. These bamboo washcloths are made with 100% bamboo, so they are hypoallergenic (great for sensitive skin), absorbent, and durable. The set comes with six different washcloths, and each one is 10 inches by 10 inches. The washcloths also hold up really well in the wash, which is important as washcloths tend to get a lot of wear and tear. Colors available: grey, off-white, and light green.

Price: $15.99

Pros:

100% bamboo

No odor

Hypoallergenic

Three color choices

Cons:

No loop on the washcloth to hang up

Slightly smaller than standard washcloths

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.