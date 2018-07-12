11 Best Early Prime Day Grocery Deals on Amazon (2018)

Amazon Prime Day may only be in its third year running, but it has already turned into one of the best shopping days of the year. Tons of items are on sale and it is the perfect time to stock up on things you need all year long with Early Prime Day grocery deals.

This year, Amazon is rolling out deals extra early, so you can get in on the action before Prime Day on July 16. Whether you are looking for everyday items like juice and cereal, or specialty items like imported foods, foods that meet special diets and more, Early Prime Day deals can be found for just about everything.

Prime Day this year is going to run extra long, giving you 36 hours to snag the best deals. Prime Day deals are only eligible for Prime members, so if you are not a member yet be sure to sign up before shopping. Joining will also give you access to the benefits of Amazon Prime all year long – Free shipping, streaming video and music, and more.

Prime Members can also pay an additional membership to access Prime Pantry, where $40 orders get you free shipping on all of your groceries and home basics. Prime Pantry customers get access to great prices all year long that can’t be found in grocery stores! Sign up today to get a free 30 day trial and don’t miss out on these amazing Early Prime Day deals!

Many of the best Early Prime Day deals are going to be “Lightning Deals” that only last for a few hours, or while supplies last. Be sure to check back here in the days leading up to Prime Day to keep an eye on the very best discounts in grocery items. You can also browse through Amazon’s Prime Day page to see all of the active deals.

1. 47 Percent Off Langers Tropical Variety Pack

Stock up on natural juice with this special deal on Langers Tropical juices, including Fruit Punch, Pineapple Orange Guava, Kiwi Strawberry and Raspberry Lemonade. Each pack contains three 10oz bottles of each flavor with no high fructose corn syrup, preservatives, or GMO ingredients.

Price: $10.08

2. 51 Percent Off Nissin Food Big Cup Noodles, Chicken, 2.82 Ounce (Pack of 6)

If you love Cup of Noodles ramen, you will really love these homestyle chicken noodles from Cup Noodles brand. These noodles are a spin on classic chicken noodle soup, and are ready in just three minutes with hot water or in the microwave.

Price: $5.10

3. 29 Percent Off Oat My Goodness Premium Craft Granola, Starshine, 8 Ounce (Pack of 2)

Oat My Goodness craft granola is made the old-fashioned way, with big chunks, no preservatives, and organic oats. The Starshine flavor includes a delicious combination of oats with orange blossom, cardamom, pistachios, dried sour cherries, almonds, dark brown sugar and honey.

Price: $11.39

4. 26 Percent Off Wilton Sugar Writer Sanding Sugar Pen

Bump your cake decorating skills to the next level using this Sugar Pen from Wilton. You can use this pen to add colored sugar in precise patterns and designs on cakes, cupcakes, cookies and more. It includes batteries, brush cleaner and Wilton Sanding Sugar bottle.

Price: $8.84

5. 21 Percent Off KӒGI Swiss Dark Chocolate Candy Bar Wafer, 25g per bar, 24-Pack box

These KӒGI Swiss Dark Chocolate bars will satisfy any chocolate craving and this 24 pack box will last you a long time! These bars contain wafers covered by rich dark chocolate, and will become your new favorite treat.

Price: $29.70

6. 30 Percent Off Amazon Elements Men’s One Daily Multivitamin

Men’s multivitamins are on sale for over $6 off per bottle right now, so this is definitely the time to stock up! These vitamins are made of 62% whole foods and contain no animal products. Each bottle is a two month supply.

Price: $15.39

7. 30 Percent Off Amazon Elements Women’s One Daily Multivitamin

Women’s multivitamins by Amazon Basics are also on sale for 30% off of the list price for this Early Prime Day deal. You can definitely save a lot of money if you stock up on your multis now! This women’s blend contains 22 vitamins and minerals, a botanical blend and 59% cultured whole food ingredients. Click here for womens aged 40+ vitamins for the same discount.

Price: $15.39

8. Wickedly Prime Organic Black Full-Leaf Tea, Pu’erh Pep Premium Tea Sachets

Amazon’s premium organic tea blends are also on heavy discount right now, including this Pu’erh blend with a hint of peppermint. These high quality pyramid tea bags contain the best organic leaves. Other flavors on sale include South American Maté, African Honeybush and Mint Lavender.

Price: $16.47

9. 30 Percent Off AmazonFresh Colombia Ground Coffee, Medium Roast, 12 Ounce (Pack of 3)

If you prefer coffee, you are also in luck as all AmazonFresh coffee is on sale right now as well. All AmazonFresh coffee is 100% Arabica coffee grown in Central and South America, and then roasted and packed in the USA. Other blends available for this steep discount include Decaf and Dark Roast.

Price: $12.38

10. 30 Percent Off Select Clorox Products

Clorox Antibacterial Wipes and Clorox ToiletWand refills are also on sale right now. Keep your kitchen and home clean and safe from germs using these classic products.

Price: $8.47

11. 30 Percent Off Mama Bear Organic Baby Food Pouch, Stage 2, Apple Carrot Apricot Millet, 4 Ounce Pouch (Pack of 12)

Here is a special deal for new parents. Mama Bear baby food pouches are all on sale for 30% off, so you definitely want to stock up while you can! Other flavors include Apple Banana (Stage 2) and Apple (Stage 1). These baby foods are organic, non GMO, with no artificial colors or flavors, kosher, made in USA and gluten free.

Price: $11.03

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.