5 Best Prime Day Food & Groceries Deals (2018)

Prime Day is the perfect time to grab that dream item you can’t afford the rest of the year–but if you’re looking to save real money check out Prime Day grocery deals.

It’s food you’re going to be buying anyway, but for 36 hours you can stock up with slashed prices.

But to get in on these deals, you need to be a member of Amazon Prime. If you’re not already a member you can get a free trial membership here for 30 days. If you don’t think it’s worth the free two-day shipping, streaming movies, music, ebooks, and deals, cancel before your trial is up you won’t pay a dime.

This year for Prime Day, Amazon has a couple of broader deals running in addition to the more specifically discounted products.

Prime Pantry

Through the end of Prime Day, if you sign up for a 30 day free trial of Prime Pantry you can use the promo code “PANTRY” and get $10 off any Prime Pantry order of $40 or more.

Signing up for Prime Pantry is exclusive to Prime members and depending on how often you use it, it can either make more sense to go with a $4.99 monthly fee for free Prime Pantry shipping or no monthly fee and $7.99 flat shipping.

Prime Pantry has a huge range of non-perishable groceries available and Prime Pantry eligible items are clearly marked so it’s not a struggle to find your items.

Amazon Fresh

To get everything you need and avoid the dreaded grocery run, an Amazon Fresh membership allows you to have your fresh vegetables, fruit, meats, and everyday grocery store items delivered directly to your door in a time window convenient to you.

It’s exclusive to Prime members (free trial memberships count) and has a monthly fee of $14.99. But, if you get a free 30 Day membership to Amazon Fresh it includes a membership to Prime Pantry and you can get $30 off your first order of $100 or more.

Amazon Fresh is only available in certain areas so be sure to check the Amazon Fresh page to see if your home is eligible.

Now let’s get to the juicy deals!

Because deals go so fast, I’ll be here updating this article as fast as I can to keep you in the loop.

Last updated: 4:04 PM EST

1. 35 Percent Off Keurig Espresso Roast K-Cup Variety Sample Pack

Normally $19.99 this 24 count set of K-Cups is compatible with Keruig 1.0, 2.0, and K-Cafe makers and produces a strong, smooth espresso beverage.

The dark, espresso roast coffee is a quicker and easier way to make a latte or cappuccino type drink at home without the need for a bulky espresso machine.

Don’t have a milk steamer? You can cheat by pouring milk into a microwave-safe glass jar, covering and shaking it up for a minute, and then microwave it (without the lid) until your desired temperature.

In this set you get four different flavors: Green Mountain Espresso Roast, Green Mountain Vanilla Espresso Roast, Caribou Coffee Espresso Roast, and Caribou Coffee Caramel Espresso Roast.

Price: $12.99 (35 percent off MSRP)

2. 50 Percent Off Tea Forté Matcha Green Tea Sampler

Normally $35, this sampler set of matcha powder is a huge steal.

Besides having a really classy looking gift box, this set comes with 15 single cup pouches of USDA certified organic matcha powder. You get three packets each of five different flavors: pure matcha, chocolate matcha, chai matcha, coconut matcha, and ginger matcha.

This is perfect for matcha lovers looking to branch out and for tea lovers who are interested in trying matcha green tea.

Price: $17.50 (50 percent off MSRP)

3. 30 Percent Off AmazonFresh Organic Fair Trade Coffee

Save on your morning coffee (and rest of the day coffee, am I right?) with this Prime Day deal on AmazonFresh brand coffee. It’s USDA certified organic, fair trade certified, and roasted and packed in America for freshness.

This deal is for three 12 ounce bags which comes out to $5.53 per bag compared to their normal price of $7.89 per bag.

You can choose from Peru Medium Roast, Nicaragua Medium Roast, Rwanda Light Roast and Sumatra Dark Roast. All are available in whole bean and ground.

Price: $16.58 (30 percent off MSRP)

4. 30 Percent Off Select Happy Belly Trail Mix

Finding snack foods that leave you feeling satisfied isn’t an easy job. Trail mix is a nice compromise and for Prime Day Happy Belly is reducing the prices of their 44 ounce Trail Mix bags.

That’s over 2.5 pounds of nutrient packed nuts, seeds, fruit, and other goodies.

These are going fast so what’s left is the delicious Peanut Butter Plenty Trail Mix (peanuts, chocolate, peanut butter chips, mini peanut butter cups, and peanut butter covered pretzel balls.)

Price: $11.19 (30 percent off MSRP)

5. 30 Percent Off Select Mama Bear Organic Baby Food Pouch 12 Packs

For babies six months and older, purees are a staple for giving your little one something tasty, nutritious, and a way to sneak some veggies in there. But making purees takes time, effort, and makes a mess.

These baby food pouches from Mama Bear take all the hassle out of purees. They come in no-mess pouches perfect for on the go that can be squeezed onto a spoon or bowl or given as is for self-feeding.

Mama Bear only uses USDA certified organic and non-GMO ingredients. Their foods are free of artificial dyes, artificial flavors, added salt, and gluten. They are also Orthodox Union certified Kosher.

The flavors Mango, Apple, Carrot, Peach; Apple, Pear, Green Pea; and Apple, Pear, Spinach are on sale for the next 36 hours only.

Price: $11.03 (30 percent off MSRP)

See also:

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.