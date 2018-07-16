7 Best Prime Day Smart Home Deals 2018 (Day 2)

We are updating this post throughout the entire Prime Day sale, so check back often to find updated deals.

Prime Day is 36 hours long.

Eastern Time Zone — Monday July 16, 3pm

Pacific Time Zone — Monday July 16, noon

Before we get to the best Prime Day smart home deals, a quick refresher to make sure you can take advantage of the deals below.

UPDATE: We’ve updated this on Prime Day 2 by including a few other good deals. The original smart plugs are no longer a Prime Day deal, but we found an even better brand.

Smart Home Means…

Our list of the 7 Best Prime Day Smart Home Deals is designed to provide you with options that cover a variety of everyday functions that technology makes easier. The overarching focus of the topic is about taking advantage of the ways you can connect your house…to you! (And your dog! — see item #7.)

1. 27 percent off NETGEAR Orbi home Mesh WiFi System RBK33

If you’re like the vast majority of humans on Planet Earth, you have experienced issues with your WiFi system in your home. NETGEAR’s highly-rated Orbi Home Mesh system could be the answer for you.

It’s extremely popular: more than 4,800 customer reviews and a 4.3 out of 5-star rating average.

There are several different versions of the Orbi and you determine which one you need by the size of your home. The one we’re featuring should work for most people since it’s a three-pack, including the main Orbi router (which you plug your ethernet into) and two satellite units that you plug into wall outlets. It provides coverage up to 5,000 square feet.

Once you get the system, you’ll download the free Orbi app and proceed with set up. It gives great parental controls and allows you to easily create a guest network.

Price: $219.99 (27 percent off MSRP)

2. 40 Percent Off Echo Dot Smart Speaker with Alexa

This is a super great price for a KEY way to get your smart home start. Alexa (which is the overall term for all Amazon devices that feature the smart speaker) is the brains behind the Echo Dot.

The difference between the Echo Dot and the larger Amazon Alexa is mainly size. Dot is about as big as a hockey puck (or an ash tray, depending on your point of reference) so you barely notice it. Another difference between the two products is the audio quality. Alexa has better speakers, but you’re really not using Dot for audio quality. You’re using it to connect your home.

I have five different versions of Alexa (one Alexa, one Dot, one Spot, one Tap and one Sonos One) and I use them to control my lights, my thermostat, my music, etc. I also use them for timing stuff in the kitchen and for proving that I’m correct in trivia contests. Some of the items in this list (as well as many, many more) are smart home products that you can link to Alexa (and Dot and all the rest).

The larger Echo, in a charcoal fabric, is also heavily discounted, at 30 percent off, for Prime Day.

Price: $29.99 (40 percent off MSRP)

3. 69 Percent Off Echo Dot & 6 Months Free Amazon Music Unlimited

So read everything we said above — about the Echo Dot — and then add in six months of free music from Amazon Unlimited Music.

What we’re saying is that with this deal, you get the Dot at the discounted Prime Day price — $29 AND you get a six month subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited.

(Like with everything in life, there’s more fine print about this and make sure you read it when you get the deal. But it boils down to this: you don’t have to pay for the music subscription monthly — Amazon’s giving it to you free for half a year. When you get this deal, you do have to sign up, etc., and you will be put on an automatic renewal plan so, if you want to make sure you don’t pay starting at month #7, make sure you cancel the auto-renew part. That’s my version of fine print on this deal.)

As I’ve said before, I’m a huge believer in Dot and, to be honest, I’ve become a huge believer in Amazon Music Unlimited. I’ve gone through all the musical stages: cassettes, albums, CDs, the ITunes stuff. I never really thought much about streaming. But, then, I (my own self) hopped on a free-for-a-time Amazon Music Unlimited deal and I saw the light. It’s like owning every song in history. Whatever you want, they got it.

Once you get it, tell your new Echo Dot to play you some Christmas music because you’re gonna feel like you’re your own Santa, this is such a good deal.

P.S. Just look how happy the people in the photo are! Amazon Music Unlimited must be good!

Price: $29.99 (69 percent off MSRP)

4. 50 Percent Off Amazon Cloud Cam Security Camera

Save $60 on this smart security camera, which is a #1 Best Seller on Amazon. The camera, which works with Alexa (see above, item #2), catches all activities in its view in 1080p high definition. You can watch, download and share the last 24 hours of motion alert video clips for free.

The camera has night vision and two-way audio, so you can have a conversation with whomever (or whatever?) it is that the camera is capturing. You simply download the app to watch. You get a 30 day free trial of Cloud Cam Plans and then you have the option of signing up permanently (you can cancel any time). A recent upgrade that you’ll get is the ability to watch the Cloud Cam at cloudcam.amazon.com.

The motion detecting feature means you’ll get alerted whenever there’s something going on. You can set the sensitivity of the motion detector, so you won’t have to peek every time a car goes by.

Price: $59.99 (50 percent off MSRP)

5. 27 Percent Off Kasa Smart WiFi Plug by TP-Link

I’ve got several smart plugs and they’re great (I’ve got the WeMo brand). What I like about the Kasa Smart plug compared to the WeMo is that these plugs are small, whereas the WeMo’s take up a lotta room in the outlet area.

A great thing about the Kasa is that it works with Alexa. That means you can, as an example, use a Kasa plug for a lamp…and then you can just tell Alexa to turn the lamp on or off (you have to go through some set up using the Kasa app, but it’s gonna be super easy). These plugs also work with Google Assistant.

This is a great discount — 27 percent off — to make a big impact in the smart home. If something needs to be plugged in, you can control it with your voice or the app. You can set it on a very specific timer. You can use your voice but you don’t have to. Convenient, smart and fun.

Price: $21.99 (27 percent off MSRP)

6. 43 Percent Off ECOVACS DEEBOT Robot Vacuum Cleaner

I’m a big believer in robot vacuum cleaners…and I’m a guy who used to think they were nothing but a gimmick. They’re not a gimmick, they work great and I’ll tell you why.

Sure, when you’ve got people coming over and it’s time to do the quick-clean, you’ll want to run the regular vacuum to spruce things up. A regular vacuum cleaner does what a regular vacuum cleaner does.

Robot vacs, on the other hand, become your daily friend. Set them up to go when you’re not home (or when you’re home, if that’s your thing) and when you get back, you’ll be amazed at how much better things look. These things are especially good for pet owners, because you won’t believe how much hair they pick up. That’s the beauty of the robot vac: it does stuff — with absolutely no effort from you — that you didn’t know you needed done.

In this case, the ECOVACS is compatible with Alexa (my robot vac is not — bummer) so you can just use your voice to get it going. You can also just use the app and set it up on a schedule.

On the technical side of things, the ECOVACS has a “max mode”, a spot mode and an edge mode. It’s got anti-collision sensors and a 100-minute life lithium battery.

Also has air filtration and a docking station that the little guy returns to when it’s done vacuuming.

Roomba also offers a Prime Day deal for its iRobot Roomba 671. It’s $229.99, a 34 percent savings ($120 off). The robot vacuum cleaner that we have (my wife named it “M’Lady”) is a Roomba.

Price: $169.99 (43 percent off MSRP)

7. 59 Percent Off Petcube Pet Camera with Treat Dispenser

Going on the theory that you, like me and 99.9 percent of the rest of the world, are a pet fanatic, this is the deal for you.

The Petcube is a little box you set up in any room in your home…and then you can watch your pet do their thing while you’re not there. You can talk to the animal, you can feed the animal.

There’s a little section of the Pet Cube that holds treats and, whenever you execute the simple command with the app, Pet Cube dispenses a treat. So, if your dog’s been good, or just cute, you can call the pup over to the Cube and give that good girl or boy a treat. (The Pet Cube actually “flings” [as they call it] five or six treats at a time, depending on the size of the treat.)

The Pet Cube is just about a foot high and around 7-inches wide, so it really doesn’t take up much room. And, it works with Alexa, too. Plus it’s got the two-way chat and night vision, all in HD.

Your pet is so smart. Your home is so smart. And you are so smart for buying this thing for your pet.

Price: $102.99 (59 percent off MSRP)

