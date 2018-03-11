Top 20 Best Gold & Silver Crosses: Inspirational Jewelry for Easter 2018

Faith, prayer and dedication are all interpretations of the cross. Whether you’re religious, spiritual, or simply feel an affinity for this precious symbol, a cross necklace is a piece of inspirational jewelry that makes a wonderful gift at Easter, or for any other special occasion. I’ve been attracted to cross necklaces my entire life, without knowing why. I recently came across a baby picture in which I was wearing a tiny Black Hills Gold cross. Was that the beginning of what’s now become a large collection of tcross necklaces? I wonder.

The symbol of the cross has been used throughout history, and for centuries before it became emblematic of the Christian religion. Ancient Babylonians believed it was a symbol of protection. And its popularity among all peoples, across the globe, Christian and not, is nearly universal. Whether you embrace a traditional crucifix, marking the end of Jesus’ earthly life and the beginning of his spiritual impact on millions, or you simply embrace it for its beauty and simplicity, it can be a symbolic reminder of your devotion to those things greater than yourself. A cross necklace for women or men is a piece of jewelry that often becomes a most beloved item – one that’s worn in times of stress and grief, as well as in celebration if life and the abundant gifts of the world.

We’ve chosen twenty of our favorite silver and gold cross necklaces for both men and women that embody beauty, spirituality, and fashion. Naturally, we’ve added a few dozen of our other favorite recommendations, in addition to those we’ve featured. This Easter, rather than presenting someone you love with the commercialized holiday trappings of bunnies and chocolates, why not give them one of these gorgeous necklaces? Each time they wear it, they’ll be reminded of you, and their joy that you’re a part of their life. If you’re not into the spiritual symbolism of the cross this Easter, consider a the gift of a beautiful locket, another reminder of your devotion to the one you love. If you’re looking for other Easter gift ideas, check out our carefully curated gift guides here.

Best Silver Cross Necklaces for Women 1. Sterling Silver Infinity Cross Necklace

This sterling silver cross necklace is a stunning reminder of both faith and infinite love. This women’s cross necklace adds the elegance of style, with the lariat look that hangs like the popular Y necklace. The cross is suspended on an 18 inch shimmery sterling silver rolo chain, and it weaves through a delicate infinity symbol. Wear it with the infinity charm at your collarbone, while the cross dangles below, or layer both the infinity charm and cross together for a different look. This versatile piece is sturdy, despite its delicate look, and will hold up well to everyday wear, without tarnishing. A little secret about sterling silver is that the more you wear it, the less apt it is to tarnish. Pair this pretty pendant with the Simple Skinny Cross Sterling Silver Dangle Earrings for a lovely look.

Price: $22.99

2. Sterling Silver Sideways Cross Necklace

We love the look of this sideways cross necklace, that switches up the traditional pendant design with a minimal presentation that can be worn at either 16 or 18 inches in length. Perfect for layering, this women’s cross necklace would look great with additional silver chains, or any other grouping that suits your fancy. It hangs perfectly at the nape of your neck. The one inch cross hangs from a delicate rolo chain and features a sturdy lobster claw clasp, adorned with a Lemondrop charm. This silver cross necklace has a high luster rhodium finish, so it will stay looking shiny and beautiful for years to come. The Silpada ‘Simplex Cross’ Necklace in sterling silver features a similar style, but it has a chunkier cross and slightly more substantial rope chain. The Sterling Silver Sideways Curved Cross Necklace mixes things up by creating a curved, rather than straight sideways pendant.

Price: $20.95

3. Sterling Silver Eternal Love Celtic Cross Necklace

This beautiful Celtic cross necklace intertwines three symbols of love and devotion, in a swirl of sterling silver. The cross features a sideways infinity symbol, centered by a heart. This women’s cross necklace hangs from a sparkly 18 sterling silver box chain, and the pendant itself is just under one inch long. For a different take on this lovely design, you can also get it with the heart in gold, which adds pretty contrast. If you’d prefer a longer length, you can get it with a 20 inch box chain for just one dollar extra. Because this silver cross necklace comes beautifully gift boxed, it’s ready for giving at Easter or any other special occasion or holiday. We also think you’d love the Celtic Cross Necklace centered by a gold plated circle that represents life everlasting.

Price: $22.89

4. Angelady “God We Trust” Cross Pendant Necklace

An homage to spring in the garden of Eden, this silver cross necklace features a swirling design, beautifully embellished with enameled leaves, with a brightly blooming pink Swarovski crystal at the center. This pretty pendant is plated in 14k white gold, which gives it an ultra-rich and shimmery finish. At 1.26 inches in length, it has an impressive presence, and it comes with an 18 cable chain. You can also get this women’s cross necklace in 14k rose gold plating, and 14k yellow gold plating as well. You can also order this pretty cross in a three piece set that includes both the pendant and matching earrings, and it’s still under $40, which is a seriously great deal.

Price: $25.99

5. Sterling Silver Cubic Zirconia Faith Hope Love Cross Pendant Necklace

If you’re looking to add some sparkle and shine to your silver cross necklace, this one is a beauty. Four pear shaped cubic zirconia stud two silver swirls atop a chunkier style cross pendant that features a high shine finish and rounded edges. This puffed cross hangs from a pretty 18 inch box chain, and on the back, it’s engraved with the words faith, hope and love, adding even more meaning to an already meaningful piece of inspirational jewelry. The pendant itself is just a little over one inch in length, so while it looks substantial, it’s still delicate to wear. You can get the same puffed style cross, embellished with a single swirl of glittering round cubic zirconia, and highlighted by two pear shaped stones on the side, or, if you prefer a more openwork design, this same jewelry designer also makes a cross with hearts and cubic zirconia that’s delicate and lovely.

Price: $24.99

Best Gold Cross Necklaces for Women 6. 14k Gold Plated Cross Necklace with St. Genevieve Medal

We always love to share with you items that create world change, as well as give you personal inspiration. This lovely gold cross necklace from Benevolence LA is one of many such items, as your purchase not only symbolizes your devotion, but a portion of the proceeds help to develop clean water systems in impoverished across the globe. This dainty 14k gold cross necklace also features a St. Genevieve medal – fitting, as she is the patron saint of generosity, so deemed for her works among poor peoples. It hangs from a delicate 18 in gold plated chain. When you wear this piece of inspirational jewelry, you are spreading the word about generosity in the world. It comes gift wrapped, with a story inside that tells about the piece, as well as the charitable projects it supports. Perfect for giving at Easter, Christmas or any occasion, this is part of the Benevolence LA Fighting Poverty Collection. It would pair perfectly with their 21 inch long 14K Gold Dipped Y Necklace Water Droplet Necklace.

Price: $19.95

7. 10k Gold & Diamond Three Stone Cross Pendant Necklace

If you’re looking for a cross that is pretty, petite and perfect, this dainty gold cross might be exactly right. The bypass design features 0.10 carats of sparkling, prong set, round cut diamonds, set in shimmering, highly polished gold. At just 3/4 inch in length, this delicate gold cross hangs from a dainty 18 inch gold rope chain. It’s an especially pretty fit for a petite woman and would make a perfect christening gift for a new baby as well. You can get this in rose gold and white gold, as well as sterling silver, at less than half the price. For a simpler diamond cross necklace that is more understated, yet beautiful, the 14k Yellow Gold Solid Diamond-Accented Cross Pendant Necklace features a single tiny diamond as the centerpiece, with an etched star design behind.

Price: $119.40

8. 14K Gold Round Diamond Ladies Cross Pendant

If you’re looking for a truly special gift for yourself, or someone else, this gorgeous diamond cross necklace is a smasher. It features 0.30 carats of prong set, round white diamonds that make up the cross itself. At 9/16 inch long, this petite sparkler is a steal at less than $200. With a shiny big bale, this gold and diamond cross pendant would look lovely as a choker on a 14k gold neck wire. While it comes with a silver chain, you could always upgrade to a delicate 14k gold Singapore or rope chain. The 14k Gold 0.50 Diamond Cross Necklace give you a larger diamond presence, and includes a 14k gold box chain. For a dramatically different look, the 10K White & Yellow Gold Round Ruby & Diamond Cross Pendant includes a crown and sword adorned with precious gems.

Price: $196.90

9. 14k Yellow Gold Filigree Cross Pendant Necklace

This delicate gold filigree cross necklace is a delicate option that would be a perfect gift for any woman who loves a lighter look and a slightly larger pendant. This beautiful gold cross necklace features a white gold tiny cross inside of a more Victorian style yellow gold filigree cross. At 1.1 inches tall, the pendant is bigger than many, with each corner of the cross featuring a delicate fleur de lis, and combines both high polished and textured finishes. It hangs from a 19+ inch 14k gold chain, and the longer length makes it perfect over sweaters and higher necklines of all kinds. If you love the filigree look, the 14K Rose Gold Cross Necklace Pendant with Diamond features gold beading, along with filigree work, and a lovely diamond center accent, while the 14k Yellow Gold Mini Lacy Cross Pendant gives the feel of filigree, in a Celtic style design.

Price: $91.06

10. 14k Tri-Color Yellow White & Rose Gold Beaded Cross Station Necklace

We love the mixed metal look of this gold station necklace that features white, yellow and rose gold along with a beautiful gold cross pendant. Swirled gold beads alternate on a yellow gold chain, leading to a simple gold cross as the highlight. At 17 inches long, this is a beautiful piece to reflect your devotion, and yet it’s also so stylish. You could pair it with a few simple chains to give it a more dramatic flair, or if you’d rather add more sparkle, the 14k Yellow Gold & Diamond Station Necklace would be perfect.

Price: $175.99

Unique Gemstone Crosses 11. Sterling Silver & 18k Gold Cross with Midnight Blue Sapphire & Diamond Accents

Brightly sparkling with midnight blue sapphire gemstones, this filigree cross necklace transcends the traditional devotional look with incredibly chic design. With 0.45 carats of gemstones, this sterling silver cross necklace is enhanced by brilliant 18k gold accents on the front and back. Its bold size and design style makes it a total standout, but the fact that it’s 58 percent off right now is a real stunner. The gorgeous cross pendant hangs from a delicate 18 inch rolo chain. For a simpler, but still elegant design, the Blue and White Sapphire “Cross Your Heart” Pendant Necklace also features a mixed metal combo of sterling silver and 14k yellow gold. You can also get a perfect pair of earrings that would look great with either of these necklaces.

Price: $84.99 (58 percent off MSRP)

12. 14K Rose Gold over Sterling Silver Created Opal & Created Pink Sapphire Cross Pendant Necklace

With 1.46 carats of lab created opals, and another .25 carats of created pink sapphires, this gemstone cross necklace is a real eye catcher. The 14k rose gold plated cross features milgrain edging, surrounding fiery pear shaped opals, each topped by sparkly hot pink round sapphires, and a larger center stone. Beautiful filigree on the sides gives the pendant dimension, and means it’s gorgeous from every angle. It hangs on a pretty gold plated 18 inch rolo chain. This pendant is a bit larger than many, and it gets absolutely rave reviews for being so much prettier in person than it is in the photo. Another popular opal piece is the New Lab Created Opal Infinity Cross in sterling silver. We also think you’ll love the uber-cool design of the 14K Gold Plated Opal Pendant Cross Necklace, and you can choose it in either white or blue opal inlay.

Price: $69.90

13. London Blue Topaz Cross Pendant Necklace

Everything about this London blue topaz cross will make you swoon. The brilliant color of the stones is deep, like the ocean and sky combined. With a whopping six carats of oval cut topaz, these stones have been checker cut, meaning there are even more facets to brilliantly catch the light. Set in rhodium-flashed sterling silver, this women’s cross necklace delivers amazing sparkle and shine. At 1.25 inches long, it’s a beautiful statement piece that will become a beloved family heirloom, so whether you get it for yourself, or as a precious gift, you’ll be delighted. This stunning cross necklace comes with a classic silver box chain with a spring ring clasp. The London Blue Topaz Sterling Silver Victorian Cross Pendant features 3.1 carats of these gorgeous stones, along with a pretty silver filigree element. Find a lovely combination of pear and princess cut topaz stones, in this silver cross necklace. All three are amazingly affordable, at $50 or less.

Price: $49.99

Best Cross Necklaces for Men 14. Obsidian Amulet Cross Pendant Necklace

Actually volcanic glass, obsidian is well known as a powerful stone of personal reflection. That’s what makes this obsidian cross pendant such a cool necklace for men, although it’s cool for women too. When on wears a piece of inspirational jewelry, personal reflection is often at the fore. This beautiful men’s cross necklace is made of carved rainbow obsidian, know to bring light and love into your life. It also is a stone of pleasure, as in finding pleasure in the circumstance of life. With a simple, retro design, this pendant hangs from an adjustable cord, so it can be worn at the length desired, up to 24 inches long. While this stone appears black, at first glance, you’ll quickly see a range of colors, depending on the light. The Obsidian Gemstone Cross Pendant Bead Necklace features a classic stone cross, held by a strand of matching obsidian beads, rather than a cord. It has a bit more formal look and feel.

Price: $26.88

15. Tungsten Cross Pendant with Wood Inlay

This tungsten cross necklace for men is bold and beautiful. Polished to a high shine, this tungsten cross is ten times harder than 18k gold, making it both durable and good looking. This men’s cross necklace is beautifully inlaid with grey wood, giving it mixed textures and an eye catching look. It comes with a super solid surgical steel box chain, and you can choose from two different lengths, either 22 inches or 26 inches. This unique cross pendant shows a man’s unflinching devotion and it’s one any spiritual man would be proud to wear. Get this same beautiful cross necklace inlaid with abalone, blue carbon fiber, or pure black onyx. These men’s crosses are also large enough to have engraved with a special sentiment, if you happen to be giving it as a gift.

Price: $59.95

16. Men’s Diamond Accent Stainless Steel Cross Pendant Necklace

This gorgeous stainless steel cross necklace for men makes a bold and spiritual statement of faith in a higher power. At 1.75 inches long, the beveled cross pendant features six tiny white, prong set diamonds that add a brilliant shine to this masculine necklace. It hangs from a 24 inch curb link chain that’s both sturdy and features a lobster claw clasp for added strength and stability. This stainless steel necklace can stand up to tough wear, from work to workouts, without ever tarnishing. You can also get it in solid black stainless, with a black chain for a really dramatic look. The longer length makes it great to wear with sweaters, but it can also hang inside next to the chest, as a constant reminder of a power greater than oneself. The Stainless Steel Stacked Cross Pendant Necklace is another handsome option, with a single larger diamond centerpiece, and a two tone cross that’s stacked against a brushed stainless back piece.

Price: $46.15

17. Men’s Sterling Silver Solid Polished Cross with Lord’s Prayer

If the you, or the man in your life, is looking for an ongoing reminder of how to treat others and how they’d like to be treated, there’s no more profound words of wisdom than The Lord’s Prayer. This devotional is something many of us learned as small children, and have held close ever since. This simple and beautiful men’s silver cross pendant is made of solid shiny sterling, and on the back it’s die-struck with that beloved prayer. With a beautiful rhodium finish, this cross is meant for a lifetime of daily wear, without tarnish. This cross comes with a deluxe rhodium plated, 24 inch stainless steel chain that’s both sturdy and elegant. If men are looking for a lighter chain to wear inside a shirt, rather than on display, the Sterling Silver Cross Necklace Pendant is smaller and features an 18 inch box chain that’s comfortable, but sturdy. The Sterling Silver Diamond Cut Thick Solid Cross Pendant is another beautifully bold and weighty men’s silver cross, and at 1.5 inches long, will look great with any style shirt or sweater.

Price: $39

18. Men’s Stainless Steel Cut-Out Cross Dog Tag Pendant Necklace

We think you’ll love this men’s cross necklace that takes an untraditional approach in its look. This stainless steel cross necklace looks like a classic set of dog tags, with a shiny stainless tag on top that features a cross cutout. It lays atop a brushed stainless dog tag that give this cool necklace a dimensional look and feel. If you’re quiet in your expressions of devotion, you can simply wear the brushed dog tag up, and only you’ll know the cross lays below it. At roughly 1.75 inches long, these pendants hang from a stainless steel ball chain with a lobster claw clasp. A single layer stainless steel dog tag pendant features an etched gold tone cross on the front, inset into the stainless steel, and the scripture from Isaiah 41:10 on the back. It comes with a 24 inch gold tone rope chain. The Black and Gold Tone Stainless Steel Dog Tag Pendant features a textured two-tone surface with the cross and The Lord’s Prayer on the front.

Price: $18.75

19. 24k Gold Plated Filigree Crucifix Cross Necklace

Brilliant 24k yellow gold coats this stunning filigree crucifix necklace for men. This isn’t any ordinary gold cross necklace. The likeness of Jesus on the cross fills the heart with many emotions. This necklace is a great gift for any man who is clear in his devotion to the teachings of Jesus. The Savior is set on a backdrop of gold plated filigree leaves – a look that’s both delicate, and strong. The cross itself acts like a border around the filigree and is especially interesting to look at because, while it’s highly polished, it also has a hand hammered appearance. At two inches long, this men’s gold cross necklace is meant to make a bold statement. It comes with a 20 inch 24k gold plated curb link chain with a lobster claw clasp. If this crucifix necklace is too ornate for you or your man’s tastes, the 14k Yellow Gold Cross Natal Crucifix Pendant is an elegant option at about 1.25 inches long.

Price: $50

20. 14K Gold & Sterling Silver Two-Tone Men’s Cross Necklace

The popular mixed metal look of this men’s cross necklace makes a fashion statement as well as a spiritual one. At a little larger than two inches in length, it is weighty and a nice masculine look. It comes on a 24 inch gold plated stainless steel curb chain, that can be easily slipped over your head if you don’t want to mess with a clasp. One of the things that makes this men’s cross necklace an eye catcher is the interesting beveled shape, which has almost an architectural appeal. It comes beautifully boxed for gift giving, which makes it a perfect present for Easter or any other special occasion. The Sterling Silver Two-Tone Cross Pendant Necklace with Pierced Cross is another unique look for any man, with a tiny gold tone cross inside a circle, as the center of the main cross pendant. If you’re on a tight budget, the Trendsmax Jewelry Stainless Steel Cross Pendant Necklace has an amazing Byzantine chain that complements the two tone cross pendant beautifully, and it’s less than fifteen bucks.

Price: $62.95

