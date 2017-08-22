Top 10 Books On Growing Marijuana 2017

As a new or experienced marijuana grower you may be wondering, are books on growing cannabis helpful? Are they worth the cost when so much information can be found online? It is true that there are detailed guides on growing great weed in online articles and videos, but there is something about holding a book in your hands that still feels so much more significant. Books take a ton of time and effort to write, design, edit and publish, so they are often much more well researched and better thought out than online posts. Books also tend to be written by true experts in the cannabis industry, with decades of experience to share. You can tell by a books success and sales how helpful it has been to readers in the past, and how much it can help you increase your yield and the quality of the marijuana you grow at home. Having a reference guide on hand in your grow room is a great idea because it allows you to quickly and easily troubleshoot any issues you may have without having to search online and read through a bunch of fluff before finding the information and advice you need.

In this article we will go over the top 10 most informative books on growing marijuana. These books are written by industry leaders and are indispensable in the value they will add to your grow operation. Prepare to become much more knowledgeable about cannabis, from its history and biology to real world advice you can use in your own grow room!

1. ‘The Cannabis Grow Bible: The Definitive Guide to Growing Marijuana for Recreational and Medical Use (Ultimate Series)’ 2nd Edition by Greg Green

As the title suggests, this book is absolutely your definitive guide to growing marijuana. The Cannabis Grow Bible covers everything from the history, botany and biology of the cannabis plant to all of the steps involved in growing great weed. The first chapter deals with history and background info, and even cannabis aficionados who have been smoking for years will learn a ton of great information about this wonderful plant. Chapters two through four deal with selecting, germinating and propagating seeds as well as helping you decide whether to grow indoors or outdoors. Chapter five covers the basics of organic gardening, and chapters six through eleven detail all of the basic information and instructions needed for indoor soil-based and hydroponics as well as outdoor growing. From chapter twelve through fourteen you will learn how to care for mature plants, including troubleshooting, harvesting and curing buds. Chapter fifteen is a detailed manual on breeding your own marijuana strains, and from chapters sixteen through twenty is all of the info you need to select the best strains, make hash and edibles, and stay informed on cannabis issues and current events.

Price: $37.29

Pros:

Tons of information for growing from seed to harvest and beyond

Covers history, biology, botany and current events

Tons of full color photos

Detailed troubleshooting guide

Cons:

There could be more info on potential growing issues

Very long, not a quick read or quick reference

Does not cover cloning

May not include the most modern strains

2. ‘Marijuana Horticulture: The Indoor/Outdoor Medical Grower’s Bible’ by Jorge Cervantes

This book by Jorge Cervantes is the number one best selling cannabis grow book and many growers swear by the info found in this massive volume. With over 500 pages and over 1,000 color images, this book has all of the info you need to get started right away and grow professional quality weed at home. Originally published in 1983, this book has sold over 500,000 copies has been translated into five different languages. This book has recently been updated with greenhouse and outdoor growing chapters, so no matter where you are going to grow your weed you will be covered. The remaining fifteen chapters have been completely rewritten and updated for the latest version of the book, including the most up to date information on medical marijuana. Cervantes credits over 300 contributors in this book, making it a wonderful resource to access the best of the best information on growing weed from the top names in the industry.

Price: $29.11

Pros:

Over 500 pages of up to date info

Over 1,000 full color images

More than 300 expert contributors

Completely up to date information

Cons:

Some may find the book layout to be too crowded

Contains advertisements

Does not go into depth on all subjects

Difficult to read on Kindle

3. ‘True Living Organics: The Ultimate Guide to Growing All-Natural Marijuana Indoors’ by The Rev

True Living Organics or TLO is a phrase coined by the author of this book, The Rev, who years ago converted his synthetic-fertilized standard hydroponic grow op into a truly organic system. Organic cannabis has some of the best taste, smell and clean smoking experience out there, all of which has been unfortunately left behind in the craze to create gigantic, picture-perfect buds with enormously high THC levels. The Rev is considered an “organic guru” among cannabis growers, and this book is the authority on growing organic weed. In fact, it is the only book on the market today exclusively about growing cannabis with organic methods. This book will take you through the steps necessary to turn your existing grow room into an all natural, living space where your cannabis will thrive. You no longer need to have access to outdoor land in order to grow great weed in great soil. This book also has over 200 color photos to illustrate every topic inside, making it easy to use and incredibly insightful.

Price: $21.95 Paperback, $11.99 Kindle

Pros:

Describes how to turn an existing grow op into an organic oasis for weed

Is a primer on organic gardening for newbies

Has over 200 color photos

Shows you how to make your own organic fertilizer

Cons:

Offers no advice on organic hydroponic nutrients

It can be costly to convert your grow room to TLO

Not as lengthy as other brow bibles

No info on harvesting, curing or processing

4. ‘Marijuana Grower’s Handbook: Your Complete Guide for Medical and Personal Marijuana Cultivation’ by Ed Rosenthal

Ed Rosenthal is one of the foremost experts on cannabis cultivation in the world, with over 30 years of experience teaching others how to grow great cannabis. This Grower’s Handbook is an invaluable resource for both new and experienced growers. Tommy Chong himself wrote the foreward to this classic book, calling Ed “One of the most intelligent men” he knows. Ed’s passion and enthusiasm really shines in this book, as you can tell in this quote form him – “Marijuana may not be addictive, but growing it is.” This handbook contains all of the most up to date information, methods, and tools for home cannabis growers to get the best buds out of their plants, whether you are growing indoors or outdoors. Ed describes how you can use the most up to date technology in your grow op to save money, time and hassle. This book has over 500 pages with full color illustrations and photos. It has the basic instructions that beginners need, as well as the detailed scientific data that keeps experienced growers intrigued.

This book is divided into five easy to navigate sections: Part 1 is a basic run down of the marijuana plant, its types and its effects on humans. Part 2 is a basic primer on growing plants, including photosynthesis and the environmental conditions required. Part 3 covers how to set up your indoor or outdoor garden, while part 4 describes how to take care of your plants through vegetative and flowering growth. Part 5 covers harvest and processing.

Price: $25.44 Paperback, $9.99 Kindle

Pros:

500 full color pages of photos and illustrations

Written by one of the top experts with 30 years of experience

Easy to read and navigate

Forward by Tommy Chong

Cons:

Not quite as much detailed info as some other longer books

Does not cover the latest technology like aeroponics

Some find it too advanced for total beginners

Some find the information to be redundant in a few sections of the book

5. ‘Homegrown Marijuana: Create a Hydroponic Growing System in Your Own Home’ by Joshua Sheets

If you live in an area that has recently legalized medical or recreational marijuana and you want to start your very own grow op, you need the most straightforward and easy to use guide on setting up a home hydroponics system. Hydroponics is the best choice for most home growers, due to the reliability, productivity and ease of use of these systems. This easy to use guide has step by step instructions including photos to help you get a hydro system set up quickly and easily in your own home. Save time and money by using this proven system, instead of troubleshooting and trying to piece together your own system from scratch. Joshua Sheets, who is an expert in hydroponics, covers all of the areas you need to know about in order to succeed in hydroponics in this book, including nutrient solution, propagation, building a system from scratch, and growing successfully all the way through harvest. This book focuses exclusively on hydroponics, so if you want to grow outdoors or even indoors using soil, this may not be the book for you.

Price: $19.03 Paperback, $11.70 Kindle

Pros:

Great beginners instructions and tips on hydroponics

Covers everything from environmental factors to grow media, watering, nutrient solution, and troubleshooting

Well researched and easy to read

Lots of full color photographs

Cons:

Not a lot of info on organic growing

No information on modern tech like aeroponics

Only covers hydroponics, no soil or outdoor growking

Best for beginners

6. ‘What’s Wrong with My Marijuana Plant?: A Cannabis Grower’s Visual Guide to Easy Diagnosis and Organic Remedies’ by David Deardorff

This book is an invaluable resource for any grower, new or experienced. Whenever you grow a plant, from tomatoes to cannabis and everything in between, you are going to come across issues now and then. Being able to properly diagnose and effectively treat any issues you have is what separates great growers from the rest of the pack. As you become more experience with troubleshooting, your overall skill as a grower will become better and better. This book utilizes an easy to use visual diagnostic system pioneered by the authors in order to identify any and all pests, diseases, and environmental problems that cannabis growers encounter. The chapters are divided up into sections based on the part of the plant that is under stress, and the methods and techniques used to treat issues. It covers everything from bugs and mold to overwatering and nutrient burn. Sometimes marijuana issues have to do with outside factors, while other times it has to do with improper management of the plants’ environment. Whatever your issue, you are sure to find an effective and easy solution in this book.

Price: $16.95 Paperback, $14.99 Kindle

Pros:

Well designed and easy to use

Written by experts in the field

Full color images to illustrate every issue

Includes techniques to solve and trouble shoot your plant health issues

Cons:

Does not give general info on how to grow

So much info that it may be time consuming to find the right page for your issue

Some experienced growers found it to be lacking details

7. ‘Growing Marijuana: The Marijuana Masterclass, A Guide Written By Experts’ by Guy Nice

For new marijuana growers, some of the books on this list may seem a bit intimidating. Hundreds of pages of detailed instruction and scientific data can make you feel like you are in over your head when you are just starting out growing your own weed at home. For absolute beginners, an easy to read, condensed volume with simple instructions and tips is all that you need to get started. After all, it is called Weed for a reason – it is not hard to grow! You do not need to over complicate things on your first few grows. The Marijuana Masterclass is just the book for you if you are a beginner. This book covers everything from start to finish, indoor and outdoor grows, from clones through harvest. It is only 100 pages long but it goes over all of the basics, starting out with choosing your strains and how to tell the difference between indica and sativa. After explaining the benefits and drawbacks of indoor and outdoor growing, there are derailed chapters on growing indoors using soil or hydroponics,as well as growing outdoors in soil. Finally it takes you through some basic troubleshooting tips for the most common pests and problems, as well as instructions on harvesting, drying and curing your buds. Overall, this is an awesome little book for anyone who wants to grow great weed.

Price: $13.99 Paperback, $0 Kindle

Pros:

Short and sweet

Covers both indoor and outdoor

Available and easy to read on Kindle

Easy to use and straightforward instructions and tips

Cons:

Not many photographs

All of the info can be found online

Not detailed enough for experienced growers

8. ‘Marijuana: 4 Manuscripts – Cannabis Growing Guide Indoor and Outdoor, Hydroponics and Aquaponics for Beginners, Cannabis Extract Guide, Medical Marijuana’ by Monica Jacobs

As the title suggests, this book covers four separate topics dealing with the cultivation, processing and ingestion of marijuana. The first subject, ‘Cannabis Growing Guide Indoor and Outdoor’ is a basic guide on how to grow marijuana. It has a basic history of cannabis, as well as all of the basic requirements you need to take care of in order to set up a successful grow op. There are separate chapters on growing indoors, growing outdoors, and harvest including drying and curing. The Hydroponics and Aquaponics manuscript has detailed information and instructions on setting up a hydro or aquaponics system. Aquaponics is not covered in most books, so that will be a very interesting read for anyone looking to have a more sustainable and self sufficient grow op. In the Cannabis Extract Guide section, the author covers processes such as decarboxylation, cannabis oil preparation, cannabutter, and more. Finally, the last chapter deals with the medical uses of cannabis and the most well-researched diseases and conditions that cannabis can be used to treat. This book is a great primer for beginner growers, and includes information on a lot of subjects that other grow bibles and guidebooks do not cover.

Price: $18.38 Paperback, $0 Kindle

Pros:

Written by a woman which is not very common in this industry

Includes instructions for cannabis extractions

Goes over medical uses for cannabis in detail

Covers aquaponics systems

Cons:

Does not have a lot of instructions on how to actually set up a grow

Does not cover troubleshooting when you have issues with your plants

Not clearly broken up into four manuscripts as the title suggests

9. ‘The Cannabis Encyclopedia: The Definitive Guide to Cultivation & Consumption of Medical Marijuana’ by Jorge Cervantes

If you are a cannabis aficionado and experienced grower, many of the books on this list may seem like child’s play to you. Once you have the basics covered and you have a few successful crops under your belt, you will probably start to get interested in the scientific aspect of growing and how to maximize your plants for the best buds and the best practices for growing. The Cannabis Encyclopedia is a massive 596-page volume that has all of the information you could ever want about the cannabis plant, from its history and use to gardening practices, cannabinoid measurements, medical varieties, and more. This book is written by Jorge Cervantes, who also wrote “Marijuana Horticulture,” one of the best selling cannabis growing books of all time. The Cannabis Encyclopedia has detailed information on every kind of growing technique, entire chapters on the history of cannabis, different methods of consuming and processing buds, organic practices, tools to measure environmental controls in your grow room, how to increase yields and cannabinoid potency, and much more. This is the ultimate guide to cannabis for serious growers.

Price: $45 Paperback, $59.01 Hardcover

Pros:

Extremely detailed and informative

Over 2,000 images

Written by cannabis expert Jorge Cervantes

Best seller

Cons:

May be overwhelming for new growers

Very dense and not super practical for easy-start guides

Some readers found the electrical instructions to be faulty

10. ‘Marijuana: Growing Marijuana, A QuickStart Indoor And Outdoor Grower’s Guide For Medical And Personal Marijuana’ by Gary Keller

This detailed yet condensed Quick Start Guide has all of the inside info that beginner to intermediate level cannabis growers need to successfully produce high quality weed. As marijuana becomes legal all over the nation, more and more people are realizing the benefits of growing their own instead of purchasing their cannabis. This extensive guide has easy to follow directions covering planting, growing, harvesting and curing marijuana. It includes instructions for both indoor and outdoor grows as well as different styles of hydroponics setups. It goes over all of the different elements needed for a successful grow op, and how to choose the best elements for your particular situation. You will find advice on whether to start from seed or clones, the proper use of light, water and nutrients to nurture your plants, how to troubleshoot pest problems and how to cure the buds for the highest quality smokeable weed. This book is not as detailed as the longer volumes on this list, but for anyone looking for an easy to use guide that gets right down to business with no fluff, it is perfect.

Price: $13.45 Paperback, $0 Kindle

Pros:

Easy to understand instructions

Covers starting seeds and growing from clones

Goes over all steps from planting to curing

No fluff

Cons:

Not many images

Does not go into great detail about troubleshootigng issues

Not detailed enough for experienced growers

