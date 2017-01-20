Shayla Rudolph: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

An Ohio mother is facing felony charges after police say she taped her 2-year-old son to a wall while streaming video on Facebook Live.

Shayla Rudolph, 18, was arrested Thursday, Reynoldsburg Division of Police said in a press release.

Police said Rudolph also taped her son’s mouth shut. He can be heard screaming in the video as Rudolph talks to the camera for about 15 minutes, according to police.

The video was recorded earlier this month.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. ‘You Can’t Clean Without Them Running Around Tearing Up? Tape Them to the Wall,’ Rudolph Says in the Video

The video, which has since been deleted, was obtained by a local news station, WSXY Channel 6 News. You can watch the video above.

In the video, Rudolph casually walks around the house and says, “Parents don’t need to whoop the kids, all you gotta do is tape them to the wall.”

She also can be seen kissing her young son, while he was taped to the wall, and telling him, “You’ve got the best mommy in the whole wide world. Don’t make me put more tape up there. Now sit still. You can see the TV from right there,” according to the Columbus Dispatch.

In another part of the video, she tells the camera, “”You can’t clean without them running around tearing up? Tape them to the wall. You can’t cook or none of that because they’re running around? Tape them to the wall.”

Police said the boy was taped up on the wall for about 15 minutes.

According to police, Rudolph used clear packing tape to restrain her son, and also taped his mouth closed.

2. Rudolph Told Investigators She Hung Her Son From the Wall as a Joke

Exclusive: arrest of mom Shayla Rudolph by @ReynoldsburgPD after she taped 2yo son to wall on FB live. She's now facing felony charges. pic.twitter.com/vzm0980dnU — Lisa Rantala (@rantalawsyx) January 19, 2017

Rudolph told investigators she hung her son from the wall as a joke, WSYX-TV reports.

In a second video posted after the incident, Rudolph said she should be allowed to punish her son however she sees fit.

But she said she was now punishing him by putting him in a corner, not taping him to the wall, the news station reports.

3. Police Began Investigating After Receiving a Copy of the Video From a Local News Station

Police said detectives began investigating on Wednesday after receiving a crime tip from WSXY Channel 6 News “concerning a live Facebook stream of a mother taping her very young child to the wall, and taping his mouth shut. Reynoldsburg Detectives received a copy of the stream and initiated an investigation.”

The news station reported on the video the day before Rudolph’s arrest, but did not name her. They said they received the video from a viewer.

It is not clear if the video had been reported to authorities prior to the news station receiving the tip from the viewer.

4. Rudolph’s Son Was Taken Into the Custody of County Children’s Services ‘For His Safety’

Rudolph’s son was taken into the custody of the Franklin County Children’s Services on Thursday morning “for his safety,” police said.

In another video uploaded to Facebook in the days after the first video, Rudolph said she had been contacted by children services, WSYX/WTTE-TV reports.

In that video she said “they can go ahead and take” her son,” the news station reports.

“This time you all can take him,” she says.

5. She Was Charged With Felony Abduction & Faces Up to 5 Years in Prison

Shayla Rudolph smiles after arrest by @ReynoldsburgPD. ABC6 called police yesterday after she posted video of taping 2yo to wall. pic.twitter.com/u4ZtnfGwS1 — Lisa Rantala (@rantalawsyx) January 19, 2017

Rudolph was arrested Thursday morning at her home in Reynoldsburg, police said in a press release.

She was charged with abduction, a third-degree felony.

Rudolph faces up a minimum of nine months and up to five years in prison if found guilty of the abduction charge.

It is not clear if she has hired an attorney or when she is set to appear in court. Her bail amount was also not yet available.