WATCH: Faizon Love Arrested for Assaulting Man at Airport

Actor Faizon Love was arrested Tuesday on a misdemeanor assault charge after police say he attacked a man during an incident at the John Glenn Columbus International Airport, the Associated Press reports.

Love, a 48-year-old comedian know for his stand-up and roles in Elf, Friday and The Replacements, was released on $2,000 bail after appearing in court on Wednesday.

The airport released security camera video of the incident, which you can watch below:

The video shows Love grabbing the 24-year-old victim, a parking valet, and throwing him to the ground. He then throws the man toward a desk and shoves him back down to the ground. Other workers can be seen stepping in to restrain Love until police arrive to arrest him.

The victim was not seriously injured.

TMZ also obtained video of the aftermath, which you can watch below:

Love is in Columbus for comedy shows, and TMZ reports the headlines from the arrest have driven up ticket sales.

The comedian told TMZ that the valet threatened to use violence and spit at him before he attacked him. That is not seen in the video. Love said he was angry about a $1,000 charge for long-term parking at the airport, and the valet threatened to “put hands” on him, TMZ reports. Love claims when he turned away he heard the valet clearing his throat to spit at him, and the spit just missed him.