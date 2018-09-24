William Winters Leverett: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

A 27-year-old registered sex offender has been arrested in the 2014 stabbing death of a Connecticut woman who was killed while jogging along a trail in Simsbury. William Winters Leverett turned himself in at police headquarters on September 19 and confessed to the murder of Melissa Millan, the Hartford Courant reports.

Leverett, a Windsor Locks resident who was convicted of sexual assault of a child in 2011 while living in Colorado, was identified by multiple law enforcement sources as the suspect, the Courant reports. Millan, a 54-year-old insurance executive and mother of two children, was killed the evening of November 20, 2014.

Simsbury Police had spent several years investigating the case with help from other agencies, including the Connecticut State Police and the FBI. A $40,000 reward had been offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction and the case was listed on the state’s Cold Case website. Simsbury Police confirmed in a press release Sunday night that Leverett had been arrested and charged with murder.

Here’s what you need to know about William Winters Leverett and the murder of Melissa Millan:

1. Millan Was Stabbed in the Chest During What Police Believe Was a Random Attack as She Jogged on a Popular Trail in the Center of Simsbury

Melissa Millan was found on a popular walking and biking trail on Iron Horse Boulevard in the center of Simsbury on November 20, 2014, according to police.

Simsbury Police, “responded to a report of a female pedestrian lying in the roadway on Iron Horse Boulevard shortly after 8 p.m. The initial caller indicated the woman might have fallen off a bicycle,” according to Connecticut’s Cold Case website. “When the first officer responded, several people were standing over a woman lying on her left side covered in blood next to the footpath near the Rotary Park playground. Officers performed CPR on the unresponsive victim who was then transported to St. Francis Hospital in Hartford where she was pronounced dead shortly before 9 p.m. … An autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that Ms. Millan died of a stab wound and her death was classified as a homicide.”

No weapons were found. According to the Hartford Courant, it is believed that she was randomly attacked by the suspect, now identified as William Winters Leverett. No one witnessed the assault, which police believe occurred between 7:30 and 8 p.m., the Courant reports.

FBI, local police back searching for evidence today in the murder of Melissa Millan one year ago @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/D7RUAIZ8ku — Ryan Bernat 🎥 (@RyanBernat) November 17, 2015

The crime stunned the quiet community of Simsbury, a town in Hartford County with little crime. “It shocked the living daylights out of me,” Simsbury resident Gail Musson told the Courant in 2015. “Simsbury is our sweet little town. It’s so in the forefront of my mind. I think about it a lot and every time I drive down Iron Horse Boulevard. The crime, the situation is a nightmare. It’s frightening.”

In June 2015, Simsbury police announced a $40,000 reward in the case and revealed there was “some physical evidence from the crime scene that will help us identify the person or persons responsible for her death.” Police Chief Peter Ingvertsen said in a statement in 2015, “Based on the initial observations and findings by Simsbury Police Officers, the Connecticut State Police Major Crimes Squad was requested to assist with the identification, collection and preservation of any evidence of a crime. Simsbury Police Investigators have been working with local, state and federal agencies to analyze evidence and follow all leads … This is an isolated act, not common at all to this community. Simsbury is safe and we suggest that you take normal day to day precautions.”

Lisa Heavner, who was at the time the town’s First Selectwoman, said in a statement, “This investigation remains the top priority to the Town of Simsbury and its Police Department. Our approach has been to use all of the resources at our disposal. And I want to recognize and thank the federal and state officers who have been assisting us since the very beginning of this case. … Simsbury is a safe community. The case remains active and ongoing and as you heard from the Chief, we believe this is an isolated incident. We haven’t seen anything like this in the past and we haven’t seen anything like this since.”

2. Leverett, Who Walked Into the Police HQ With Members of a Religious Organization & Said He Couldn’t Live With What He Had Done, Kept ‘Items’ From the Attack

William Winters Leverett walked into the Simsbury Police Department headquarters the night of Wednesday, September 19, and confessed to killing Melissa Millan, the Hartford Courant reports. Multiple law enforcement sources told The Courant that Leverett was accompanied by members of his church and he told police he could no longer live with what he had done.

According to police sources who spoke to the newspaper, Leverett described what Millan was wearing when she was attacked and killed. Leverett also brought police to where he had hidden some items he kept from the night of the killing, the Courant reports. The sources did not tell the newspaper what those items were and where they were located.

After Leverett came to the Simsbury Police headquarters, the department requested the State Police Major Crimes Squad detectives help, according to the Courant. It is not clear when a warrant was signed charging Leverett with murder. Leverett is scheduled to appear Monday at state Superior Court in Enfield, WFSB-TV reports. It is not clear if he has hired an attorney.

3. He Was Arrested in Colorado on Sexual Assault Charges in 2009 When He Was 18 & Pleaded Guilty in 2011, but Was Not Sentenced to Prison Time

William Leverett has been listed on the Connecticut sex offender registry since 2011, but he has never been arrested or convicted of a crime in the state, online records show. A was arrested in 2010 as an 18-year-old on sexual assault charges while living in Colorado, records there reveal.

According to online records viewed by Heavy, Leverett was charged September 1, 2009, with aggravated sexual assault of a child, sexual assault of a child with a pattern of abuse, sexual assault of a child and sexual assault with no consent using force or a threat.

In May 2011, Leverett pleaded guilty to sexual assault of a child and the other three charges were dropped. He was sentenced in August 2011 to probation along with $431 in restitution and more than $6,000 in additional fees.

Further details about the case were not immediately available.

4. Leverett Moved to Connecticut in 2011 – Not Long After His Guilty Plea – & Lived at His Grandparents’ House Near the Crime Scene Before Moving to Windsor Locks

Large amount of crime scene tape along Iron Horse Blvd. as Simsbury Police conduct invest. related to Melissa Millan pic.twitter.com/XEb6DjT64m — Sujata Jain (@SujataTV) November 16, 2015

Will Leverett lived in Colorado with his mother until moving to Connecticut in 2011, where he lived with his grandparents on Goodrich Road in Simsbury. Goodrich Road is located less than two miles from Iron Horse Boulevard, where Millan was killed. A source told Heavy that Leverett has been working at a grocery store in the Simsbury area for several years.

According to the sex offender registry, Leverett has most recently been living in Windsor Locks, Connecticut. Simsbury Police said Leverett was arrested on September 23 at his apartment on Seymour Road in Windsor Locks after a warrant was signed charging him with murder.

His mother, Sarah Leverett, a Simsbury native, told the Hartford Courant she didn’t know her son had turned himself in and broke down crying when contacted by the newspaper at her home in Colorado Springs.

Brian Durso, his landlord at the Windsor Locks apartment where he was arrested, told WFSB-TV, “This young man went to the leaders of the church that I had been associated with and he was, and they made a decision after I think a lot of tear and prayer to go to the authorities.”

Durso told WFSB he wasn’t sure why police didn’t hold Leverett in custody after he confessed. “Some of us are asking what is it that prevented them from holding him so that he would be safe and so would everybody else after a confession like that. It’s not like he robbed a bookstore, he knew what he was going to be up against. We are just wondering why it was that he was left alone,” Durso told the news station. “We want everyone to know that our deepest belated condolences to this family who has suffered are first and foremost in our mind. We also want to acknowledge that this young man had to have real moral courage, real moral fiber to realize he’s about to make a decision to spend the rest of his life in jail.”

5. Millan Competed in Triathalons, Was Involved in a Local Children’s Theater & Was Remembered as ‘Extraordinary Human Being’

Melissa Millan, a divorced mother of two, was an avid runner and competed in triathlons, along with being involved in a local children’s theater.

“Melissa was an EXTRAORDINARY human being and touched so many lives in a profound and genuine way. Although her presence will always be missed, her spirit will live on in all the people whose lives she has touched,” Team Training New England said after her death. “Melissa has been a pillar of the TTNE community since she first trained with us in 2006. Regardless of her formidable responsibilities at home and at work, she made every effort to mentor ‘newbie’ triathletes and provide moral and other support to her team members year in and year out, without fail!”

She was also involved in the Connecticut Children’s Theater, which said after her death, “Melissa was kind. She was caring. She was generous. She was witty. She was brilliant. But, most of all, she was a wonderful mother to her two beautiful children.”

According to her obituary, Millan graduated from Simsbury High School before attending Middlebury College. She also graduated from Harvard with an executive MBA. She began her career at Sun Life Insurance Company and was a senior vice president for Mass Mutual at the time of her death.

“Melissa Millan was an incredible person and outstanding leader, and we were fortunate to have her as a part of our MassMutual family for more than a decade. We are encouraged to learn that there are developments in her case, and continue to keep Melissa and her family in our thoughts,” MassMutual said in a statement issued to WFSB-TV after the latest developments in the case.

