Grant Robicheaux & Cerissa Riley: Surgeon & Girlfriend Accused of Raping Drugged Women

A California surgeon who once appeared on a Bravo TV dating show and his girlfriend are accused of drugging and raping two women and authorities believe there could be many other victims. Grant Robicheaux and Cerissa Riley were arrested on September 11 on rape and several other charges, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said in a press release.

Robicheaux is a 38-year-old Newport Beach resident who appeared on the Bravo show “Online Dating Rituals of the American Male” in 2014. Riley, 31, is from Brea, California. They are accused of working “in tandem” to supply drugs to their victims and then sexually assault the women while they were unable to consent, District Attorney Tony Rackauckas said in the press release.

“The defendants may have traveled together to various festivals and locations since 2015 including Burning Man in Black Rock Desert, Nevada, Dirtybird Campout festival in Silverado, Splash House festival in Palm Springs, and landmarks near Page, Arizona,” the district attorney’s office said. Robicheaux and Riley were both released on $100,000 bond on September 17. They are scheduled to appear in court in October.

“People often assume rapists are creepy, scary men who lunge out from hiding amongst bushes and attack unsuspecting women. The reality is that rapists come in all socioeconomic groups, any background,” Rackauckas said at a press conference on September 18. “It’s important to understand that rapists can look like anyone. They can be anyone. They can be either gender. This morning, my office is announcing the filing of charges and arrest of well-known orthopedic surgeon Grant Robicheaux and his female companion Cerissa Riley. In the materials we’ve seized, there are thousands and thousands of videos and images on Robicheaux’s phone, many also including Riley, which we’re now meticulously going through. There are several videos where the women in the videos appear to be highly intoxicated beyond the ability to consent or resist and they’re barely responsive to the defendant’s sexual advances. Based on this evidence, we believe there may be many unidentified victims out there.”

Rackauckas added, “women who have encountered these two might have felt a false sense of security due to the fact that both defendants are clean cut and good looking. We tend to trust doctors who take an oath to do no harm. The second defendant being a female is key. A woman purporting to be his girlfriend clearly paid a significant role in disarming the victims and making them feel comfortable and safe. We believe the defendants used their good looks and charm to lower the inhibitions of their potential prey. I want women out there to know that the Orange County District Attorney’s Office is taking this case very seriously. We know some victims might blame themselves, they might feel there’s no crime to report because they knowingly drank alcohol or consumed illegal substances with the defendants. But you need to hear this: your conscious decisions to party with these defendants or with anybody using alcohol or other intoxicating substances does not give them a pass to rape, assault or have sex with you once you’re past the point of consent. To do so is a crime.”

Prosecutors Say Robicheaux & Riley Met the First Victim at a Restaurant & Raped Her After Giving Her Drugs at a Party

According to prosecutors, the first incident occurred in April 2016, when Robicheaux and Riley met the 32-year-old victim at a Newport Beach restaurant. On April 10, the couple invited her to a party in Newport Beach and then escorted her to their apartment “once she was intoxicated,” the district attorney’s office said.

“The defendants are accused of supplying multiple drugs to the victim then raping and orally copulating her while she was prevented from resisting due to intoxicating and controlled substances and they should have reasonably known of her condition,” according to the press release. The woman went to the Newport Beach Police Department the next day and underwent a forensic exam, which tested positive for multiple controlled substances, according to prosecutors.

The Second Victim Met the Couple While Drinking at a Bar, Woke Up While Being Raped & Screamed Until a Neighbor Called Police, the DA Says

The district attorney’s office said Robicheaux and Riley met the second victim at a Newport Beach bar on October 2, 2016. They are accused of drinking alcohol with her until she was “no longer conscious.” Prosecutors say the couple then brought her back to Robicheaux’s apartment, where they are accused of

“sexually assaulting her with intent to commit rape.” According to the press release, the woman woke up and screamed for help until a neighbor called police, who responded and investigated the case.

Police searched Robicheaux’s apartment on January 9, 2018, and found “large quantities of illegal drugs,” which the couple is accused of possessing. They also found two “illegal, unregistered assault rifles, four other firearms and several large capacity magazines,” which Robicheaux is accused of possessing.

Detectives submitted the case to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office for review on September 6 and after charges were filed on the 11th, the couple was arrested on September 12, the DA said. Rackauckas said his office worked with the Newport Beach Police Department to find evidence that broke the case and led to the charges.

Rackauckas told reporters there is no evidence any of the alleged crimes took place in a medical setting. He also said they don’t know whether all the incidents happened the same way. “But we do see is that there is bar, the couple is in a bar, Cerissa introduces her, meets the lady and then introduces her to Robicheaux and then they invite her to a party.” In one case, the party was on a boat, Rackauckas said. “She’s having some drinks, she feels more intoxicated by the drinks than would ordinarily be expected, pretty soon she’s very intoxicated and hardly knows what’s going on. They take her to his apartment and perform all of these sex acts on her. So that’s the general way that we’ve seen it. We have all these videos and a lot of the women on those videos look like they’re not able to consent. They look like they’re certainly past that point. Some appear to be intoxicated to the point of unconsciousness or near unconsciousness.”

Rackauckas said some of the videos showed “sex acts.” The first victim was recorded on video.

Robicheaux Faces Up to 40 Years in Prison & Riley Faces Up to 30 Years in Prison if Convicted of All the Charges

Robicheaux was charged with rape by use of drugs, oral copulation by anesthesia or controlled substance, assault with intent to commit sexual offense, four counts of possession of a controlled substance for sale and two counts of possession of an assault weapon. He additionally faces sentencing enhancements for being “personally armed with (a) firearm during health and safety code violation.”

Riley was charged with rape by use of drugs, oral copulation by anesthesia or controlled substance, assault with intent to commit sexual offense and four counts of possession of a controlled substance for sale, with a sentencing enhancement for being “knowingly vicariously armed with firearm.”

Rackauckas said there were a “number of drugs” found in Robicheaux’s apartment, including ecstasy, date rape drug and cocaine, “nothing that would be a pure anesthetic.” Rackauckas said none of the drugs appeared to have come from a hospital or medical setting, but were more of the “illegal type,” not “hospital anaesthetic.”

If found guilty, Robicheaux, who is an orthopedic surgeon, faces up to 40 years in state prison. Riley faces up to 30 years. The case remains open and additional charges could be filed. Both are scheduled to be arraigned October 24. It is not clear if they have hired attorneys. The California Medical Board has launched an investigation into Robicheaux, Rackauckas said. Robicheaux does not have a prior criminal record and Riley’s record only includes traffic citations.

“Law enforcement investigating this case believe there may be additional victims. If you believe you have been a victim, or have information related to the crime and about the defendants, please call Supervising Investigator Eric Wiseman at 714-347-8794,” the district attorney’s office said. The case is being prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Michael Carroll, of the sexual assault unit.

“We believe that if victims come forward, we would be able to identify them as victims based on the videos and other circumstances,” the district attorney said at the press conference.

Rackauckas told potential victims, “we’ll listen to you, we’ll conduct a full investigation and we’ll do so without judgment. It’s a violation of the law to have sex with someone who is unable to consent or to resist due to intoxication. It’s not a viable defense to claim the victim voluntarily ingested or used drugs. We don’t know how many victims there may be out there. We don’t want this to happen to any other woman. We’ve all heard of a wolf dressed up in sheep’s clothing. Well, a wolf can wear scrubs or doctor’s clothing or a wolf can be a beautiful woman.”

