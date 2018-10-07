Jamal Khashoggi: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was of late a U.S. resident, is reported to have been murdered in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

The U.S. resident since 2017 and columnist for The Washington Post was reported to have visited the Saudi consulate Tuesday for documents he needed to marry accompanied by his fiance. She’s declined to give her name, but it’s reported she said he went in and never came out.

Khashoggi, who self-exiled from Saudi Arabia and was living in Washington D.C., traveled to Turkey in September.

Days ago it was reported friends thought he was perhaps detained and removed to Saudi Arabia. He has been critical of the Saudi kingdom’s suppression of the press.

The BBC reported a Turkish official said “initial investigations indicated he was murdered” in the consulate. Saudi Arabia claims it’s searching for Khashoggi and denied accusations he was killed.

But the Middle East Eye reported Saturday that a senior Turkish police official said Khashoggi was “brutally tortured, killed and cut into pieces” inside the consulate after visiting the building on 2 October,” adding that “Everything was videotaped to prove the mission had been accomplished and the tape was taken out of the country.”

1. Khashoggi Has Been a Journalist Since the ‘80s & Covered the War in Afghanistan & the First Gulf War. A Saudi, he Knew & Interviewed Osama bin Laden

Khashoggi is a decades-long journalist, columnist and author who began his career in the 1980s as a reporter for the English language Saudi Gazette. He was among the first reporters to cover the Afghan war.

CNN reported Khashoggi, “who knew bin Laden when he was living in Jeddah and the first journalist from a major Arab media organization to cover mujahideens’ efforts against Soviets when bin Laden invited him to Afghanistan in 1987 after the battle of Jaji.”

Though it’s reported he was out of contact with bin Laden years before the 9/11 attacks.

Khashoggi, who also covered the first Gulf war, has worked for myriad Arabic and English-language newspapers. He was editor of Al-Watan but was fired in 2003 for columns that questioned the authority of clerics to support holy wars, it’s reported. He worked as a press aide for Saudi Prince Turki al Faisal when he was ambassador to the U.S.

2. Khashoggi Was a Sometimes US Resident. He Earned a Degree in Business From Indiana State University in 1982

According to Al Jazeera, Khashoggi graduated in 1982 from the Indiana State University with a degree in business administration. Presumably he lived in the Terra Haute area while studying at the university.

Khashoggi left Saudi Arabia and came to the U.S. in early 2017. He took up residence in the U.S. capital.

Editors at The Washington Post worried out loud about Khashoggi.

Editorial page editor Fred Hiatt said Khashoggi “has been writing for Global Opinions for a year.”

Editorial page editor Fred Hiatt said Khashoggi "has been writing for Global Opinions for a year."

“Jamal was — or, as we hope, is — a committed, courageous journalist. He writes out of a sense of love for his country and deep faith in human dignity and freedom.”

3. Khashoggi Has Been Writing for the Washington Post Since Early 2017 After his Self-Imposed Exile from Saudi Arabia

The Washington Post said it would be a "monstrous and unfathomable act" if he had been killed.

The Washington Post said it would be a “monstrous and unfathomable act” if he had been killed.

“Turkey has concluded that Jamal Khashoggi, a prominent journalist from Saudi Arabia and a contributor to our Global Opinions section, was killed in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul this week by a Saudi team sent ‘specifically for the murder,’ sources say.”

“If the reports of Jamal’s murder are true, it is a monstrous and unfathomable act,” Fred Hiatt, editorial page editor for The Post, said in a statement.

All of his column can be found here.

He wrote regular columns for The Washington Post and in one from a year ago, lamented he did not do more to advocate for other journalists and dissenters that were imprisoned by the Saudi government.

The headline reads that “Saudi Arabia Wasn’t always this repressive. Now it’s Unbearable.”

“…I said nothing. I didn’t want to lose my job or my freedom …”

4. A ‘Light’ Detractor of the Kingdom, Khashoggi Supported Saudi Reforms, But Press Crackdowns Forced Him Into Exile

It’s reported Khashoggi encouraged Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman’s measures to, for example, improve the lives of women by providing freedoms previously prohibited. Like driving. Khashoggi wrote that he hoped to see further reformation and not just rhetorically but in reality.

But a crackdown on dissent in Saudi Arabia countered reforms. And, following remarks he made in 2016 about the Trump administration and Riyadh including his criticism of Trump, it was reported Saudi authorities shut him down: he was not permitted to write or even tweet.

He left for the U.S. where he was provided temporary asylum. His wife in Saudi Arabia divorced him, it’s reported. He is the father of two sons.

5. Where is Khashoggi? Is He Alive? Turkish Police Believe He’s Been Murdered

In a Middle East Eye report, it’s said Khashoggi had traveled to Turkey and planned to marry. He went to the Saudi consulate in Istanbul the last week of September to get documentation that his Saudi wife had divorced him so he could marry again. He was told to come back. He and his fiance, a Turkish citizen, returned to the consulate this week. She waited in a lobby for him for hours. He never came out.

Turkish officials are investigating, according to Middle East Eye:

Yasin Aktay, a former MP for Turkey’s ruling AK (Justice and Development) party and the man Khashoggi told his fiancee to call if he did not emerge from the consulate, said Turkish authorities had “concrete information” regarding the matter. Speaking to CNN Turk on Sunday, Aktay, an adviser to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said: “Khashoggi discussed to go there or not with his fiancee beforehand. “Our security officials are investigating the issue in every detail. We have some concrete information, it won’t be an unresolved crime. “We could determine his entrance but not any exit. That’s confirmed. We asked them [the Saudis], they say ‘he left,’ but there is no such thing on the camera footage. “That’s underestimating Turkey. They are wrong if they think Turkey is as it was in the 90s. The consulate should make a clear statement.” Aktay said he believed Khashoggi had been killed in the consulate and that Turkish authorities believed a group of 15 Saudi nationals were “most certainly involved” in the matter. Police said about 15 Saudis, including officials, came to Istanbul on two private flights on Tuesday and were at the consulate at the same time as the journalist. They left again the same day, according to MEE’s sources. Their diplomatic bags could not be opened, a security source told MEE, but Turkish intelligence was sure that Khashoggi’s remains were not in them. An unnamed official from the Saudi consulate in Istanbul dismissed the claim on Sunday, describing the allegations to the Saudi Press Agency as “baseless.”

Prisoners for Freedom of Conscience has tweeted a number of reports, at least one indicating Khashoggi’s body had been found. It also has shared statement from Amnesty International and other groups decrying Saudi Arabia for its alleged assassination of Khashoggi, if in fact he has been killed.

The group also alleges that Khashoggi's wife, who worked for the Saudi government when he husband fled to the U.S., was forced by Saudi authorities "to divorce him after being stopped at the airport while traveling. They told her literally that "she was forbidden to travel and that if she did not divorce, they might arrest her."

The group also alleges that Khashoggi’s wife, who worked for the Saudi government when he husband fled to the U.S., was forced by Saudi authorities “to divorce him after being stopped at the airport while traveling. They told her literally that “she was forbidden to travel and that if she did not divorce, they might arrest her.”