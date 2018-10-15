Police Investigating ‘Suspicious Letter’ at Sen. Susan Collins’ Maine Home

Bangor Police public information officer Sgt. Wade Betters, in response to a request by Heavy inquiring about fire and crime scene vehicles located near Sen. Susan Collins’ house, said authorities are investigating a “suspicious letter.”

Local media first reported that a Bangor Police crime lab vehicle and Bangor Fire Department vehicles were on the scene shortly after 3 p.m. It was reported that emergency personnel were positioned on West Broadway in Bangor, next to Collins’ house. Minutes later, local media reported that Hayward Street was closed to the public.

Bangor Police Crime Lab and firefighters are parked on West Broadway near where Sen. Susan Collins lives. Awaiting word about what is happening. PHOTO by David Simpson. pic.twitter.com/FXyaBINYeo — Nit-Noi Ricker (@MaineNitNoi) October 15, 2018

Betters’ office forwarded a statement to Heavy that read in part, “Today at 1:39 p.m., we responded to a residence on West Broadway to investigate a suspicious letter. Members of our Criminal Investigation Division are currently on scene and the investigation is ongoing. The Bangor Fire Department and a HAZMAT team from Orono Maine are assisting the investigation.”

Betters said “at this time, we have no information that suggests the public is in any danger.”

UPDATE: Hayward Street closed near Sen. Susan Collins home. pic.twitter.com/tYx8cdaZ9J — Nit-Noi Ricker (@MaineNitNoi) October 15, 2018

Collins’ home had been the scene of protests prior to the vote to confirm now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Collins’ husband Thomas Daffrom was and is at the house, local media reported and Collins is on her way to her residence from Washington, it was reported.

Bangor Police are saying a suspicious letter was sent to Sen. Susan Collins home on West Broadway. Her husband, Thomas Daffron, was home and she is currently heading back from Washington DC. The investigation continues. pic.twitter.com/waGz01zfpU — Nit-Noi Ricker (@MaineNitNoi) October 15, 2018

Collins had come under fire for her vote to move the nomination of Kavanaugh forward after an allegation made by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford that Kavanaugh tried to rape her when the two were in high school. Other accusers alleged he committed sexual misconduct while in high school and college. Despite widespread protest, Kavanaugh was confirmed in a 51 to 49 on Saturday Oct. xx with Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democrat, voting to move the vote forward and GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski voting no.

Collins said she cast a yes vote because she believed some accusations were “outlandish” and she said during a speech that “Some of the allegations levied against Judge Kavanaugh illustrate why the presumption of innocence is so important.” She in particular was outraged she said by the “outlandish allegation (that) was put forth without any credible supporting evidence and simply parroted public statements of others. That such an allegation can find its way into the Supreme Court confirmation process is a stark reminder about why the presumption of innocence is so ingrained in our American consciousness.”

She was referring to Julie Swetnick who alleged Kavanugh and his friend conservative columnist Mark Judge facilitated gang rapes by drugging girls at large parties held in the 1980s hosted by students attending private Washington D.C.-area schools.

This is a developing story.