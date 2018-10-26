Suspicious Packages Suspect Arrested in Florida: Report

A suspect is under arrest in the series of suspicious packages that were sent to former presidents and top Democratic officials, according to the U.S. Justice Department. The male suspect was arrested at a business in Plantation, Florida, according to multiple media reports.

His name was given as Cesar Sayoc by New York reporters.

The U.S. Justice Department has confirmed there was an arrest without naming him, however Pix11 News reporter Myles Miller wrote on Twitter, “BREAKING: Senior law-enforcement sources have confirmed this suspect is Cesar Sayoc, 56, of Fort Lauderdale, Fl.”

CNN is reporting that authorities have arrested a man and were towing a vehicle, a white van, from the business. The van was outside an Auto Zone, according to video from the scene. The news of the suspect’s arrest came after a 12th package was discovered. It was addressed to James Clapper. The suspect lives in Southern Florida, according to CNN.

His home address is in Aventura, Florida, according to CNN, and he has a criminal history and ties to New York. Fox News reported that he lives in north Miami Beach, is about 56, and is a white male. The prior arrests were for terrorist threats, Fox added.

We can confirm one person is in custody. We will hold a press conference at the Department of Justice at 2:30pm ET. — Sarah Isgur Flores (@whignewtons) October 26, 2018

The suspect is believed to be a man in his 50s. The man has been known to make prior threats, including against judges, Fox News reports. Fox News reported that authorities had been watching the man for the past 24 hours. Cameras at a self-service kiosk helped authorities identify the man, Fox News reported.

The name of the suspect has also not yet been released. CNN reported that the network heard late on October 25, 2018 that authorities had made significant progress in the investigation. A 2:30 p.m. press conference will be held on Friday with the Attorney General of the United States at which more details are expected to be provided. NYPD officials were also spotted at the scene in Plantation, Florida. The white van appeared to be covered with stickers and decals. Here’s a closer look at the stickers:

This is the van of the bomb suspect, which is being towed from an Autozone in Plantation Florida. What does everyone make of the decals on these windows? pic.twitter.com/Zu85c4dDjW — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) October 26, 2018

Plantation is located about 37 minutes from Miami and is in Broward County.

According to the network, there may be forensic evidence and images linked to the suspect. The network added that it’s believed federal authorities got their break in the case when authorities traced the packages’ path to a sorting facility in Florida. CNN later reported that they think forensic evidence does exist in the case.

Here’s what you need to know:

Authorities Traced the Packages to a Mail Sorting Facility in Opa-Locka, Florida

NBC News reported that the sorting facility in question was an U.S. Postal Service facility in South Florida. The mail sorting facility was located in Opa-locka, Florida, and the Miami-Dade Police Department had indicated it was assisting federal agents who had zeroed in on that facility.

Among others, the packages, with crude explosive devices that did not explode, were sent to former Presidents Barack Obama and the residence of Bill and Hillary Clinton. One package turned up in the CNN mail room. Other critics of President Donald Trump, from George Soros to John Brennan to Robert De Niro, had packages sent to them. No one has been injured.