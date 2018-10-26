Cesar Sayoc Politics: Voter Records Say He’s a Republican

Cesar Sayoc, named as the suspect who is under arrest in the series of suspicious packages that were sent to former presidents and top Democratic officials, was a registered Republican who drove a van covered in pro Donald Trump and Republican-oriented stickers.

Sayoc also had a Twitter page where he constantly posted comments and memes against Democrats and in favor of the GOP. For example, he wrote in one rambling tweet, “Go Republicans Red Wave Tsunami coming.We Unconquered Seminole Tribe,Hard Rock,Vets,Current,millions of our customers,Seminole American Top Team MMA,Say absolutely no way http://Dem.Progressive liberal left Hightaxes and Crime.Gillum can’t handle his own city Leon County Tal. Fl.” This is the top post on his Twitter page:

On Twitter, Sayoc urged people to vote Republican and advocated for a red wave. Read more of his social media posts here.

He made his politics blatantly clear on TNwitter:

The U.S. Justice Department has confirmed there was an arrest without naming him, however Pix11 News reporter Myles Miller wrote on Twitter, “BREAKING: Senior law-enforcement sources have confirmed this suspect is Cesar Sayoc, 56, of Fort Lauderdale, Fl.” Other news outlets have also confirmed that the suspect is Cesar A. Sayoc.

The male suspect was arrested at a business in Plantation, Florida, according to multiple media reports. However, what is known about his politics so far? Is he a Republican or Democrat? After all, there were twin theories that emerged after the packages were sent: Some people called him #magabomber because the packages were sent to critics of President Donald Trump. Others alleged it was a false flag attack by a liberal designed to blame Trump.

Report from TVJ in Miami and MSNBC confirming van taken into custody was covered with Trump stickers and other "right wing paraphernalia" pic.twitter.com/fwFi7vAw9B — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) October 26, 2018

The sticker and decal-laden van was towed away from an Auto Zone as part of the investigation. CNN reports he was a customer at the business. “The van is covered with President Trump pictures and stickers,” reported Dan Krauth, of NBC. Matt Drudge, who is conservative, called the van “SUSPECT’S TRUMPMOBILE…” on Twitter. CBB also reported that the van is covered with Republican oriented stickers. Daily Caller, a conservative site, reported that the suspect “appears to own a white van covered in Trump- and Republican-Party-themed stickers and decals.” CBS News reported this picture was taken at an earlier date but appeared to show the same van. However, CNN also showed images of the van being towed from the scene that reveal it is still littered with Trump and GOP stickers. One sticker read, “CNN sucks.”

MORE: Image taken at earlier date shows white van covered in decals of Pres. Trump, targets over the likenesses of Hillary Clinton, former Pres. Obama, filmmaker Michael Moore; it's believed to be same van at scene of suspect's arrest in Plantation, Fla. https://t.co/gsq71KV0gB pic.twitter.com/ysuk205JtT — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) October 26, 2018

In addition, Florida voter records say the following:

Full Name:

CESAR A SAYOC

City:

AVENTURA

County Name:

MIAMI-DADE

Date Of Registration:

3/4/2016

Party:

Republican Party of Florida

Voter Status:

Active*

Sayoc Was Active on Social Media, Trashing Democrats and Praising Republicans on Twitter

In posts on Twitter, Cesar Sayoc expressed support for numerous conservative positions. He weighed in on multiple news events. He trashed Stormy Daniels, the porn star who says she had an affair with President Donald Trump and criticized David Hogg, the Parkland, Florida high school student gun control activist. He wrote with a meme urging an NFL boycott, “Who cares barred , Banned ,Boycotted 4 life. Your sport weak more padding than armor fighter go cry about everything.” He showed a fixation with George Soros.

Sayoc expressed anger toward members of the news media.

He had a lengthy criminal history in Florida including a past accusation of “threat to bomb,” CNN reported. Battery, fraud, drug possession are among his multiple Florida arrests.

Here are some more of Sayoc’s political posts on Twitter:

On LinkedIn, Cesar Sayoc identified himself as “Promoter, booking agent Live entertainment, owner, choreographer.” He wrote that he was a veterinary medicine graduate, saying, “Career decision of becoming a Horse Doctor was always a love for animals, which were here first and never do anything to anyone. And respect all living things. My family very sound Sayoc name in Medical field Grandfather Col. Baltazar Zook Sayoc that perfect the conversion oriental eye to Americanize. The first plastic surgeon to be observed by 8 million people in NY city Hospital. He over through Communist Philippines liberated island. He built all hospitals in Philippines islands and sets standards highest level. Most surgeon use his instruments which are patented. And a lot surgeon use today. Also Sayoc intl. schools marshals arts Kali that used to over throw communist party . Also one 5 Hero’s disciplinary my mother Madeline Sayoc Giardiello First president Pharmacy Cosmetic Association, Who Who Business Women of Year, Soul buyer consultant for Home Shopping Network, head number 1 marketing consul in World Aventura Marketing consul, up for city counsel women Aventura.” Authorities have not yet revealed a specific motive but are planning an afternoon press conference to release additional details.

Trump Responds

Van covered in Trump stickers parked at suspected mail bomber’s place. pic.twitter.com/8BpuO1LYN3 — Harriet Alexander (@h_alexander) October 26, 2018

Trump spoke at a young black leadership event shortly after the arrest was announced. The president said, “I am pleased to inform you that law enforcement has apprehended the suspect and taken him into custody. This is an incredible job by law enforcement. We’ve carried out a far-reaching federal, state and local investigation… these terrorizing acts are despicable and have no place in our country. I’ve instructed authorities to spare no resource or expense…we will prosecute them, him, her, whoever it may be to the fullest extent of the law. We must never allow political violence to take root in America, and I’m committed to doing everything in my power as president to stop it, and to stop it now.”

Previously, the president had tweeted, before the arrest, “Republicans are doing so well in early voting, and at the polls, and now this “Bomb” stuff happens and the momentum greatly slows – news not talking politics. Very unfortunate, what is going on. Republicans, go out and vote!”

CNN is reporting that authorities have arrested the man and were towing the vehicle, a white van, from the business. The van was outside an Auto Zone, according to video from the scene. The news of the suspect’s arrest came after a 12th package was discovered. It was addressed to James Clapper. The suspect lives in Southern Florida, according to CNN.

His home address is in Aventura, Florida, according to CNN, and he has a criminal history and ties to New York. Fox News reported that he lives in north Miami Beach, is about 56, and is a white male. The prior arrests were for terrorist threats, Fox added.

We can confirm one person is in custody. We will hold a press conference at the Department of Justice at 2:30pm ET. — Sarah Isgur Flores (@whignewtons) October 26, 2018

The suspect is believed to be a man in his 50s. The man has been known to make prior threats, Fox News reports. Fox News reported that authorities had been watching the man for the past 24 hours. Cameras at a self-service kiosk helped authorities identify the man, Fox News reported.

The name of the suspect has also not yet been released by authorities officially. CNN reported that the network heard late on October 25, 2018 that authorities had made significant progress in the investigation. A 2:30 p.m. press conference will be held on Friday with the Attorney General of the United States at which more details are expected to be provided. NYPD officials were also spotted at the scene in Plantation, Florida. The white van appeared to be covered with stickers and decals. Here’s a closer look at the stickers:

This is the van of the bomb suspect, which is being towed from an Autozone in Plantation Florida. What does everyone make of the decals on these windows? pic.twitter.com/Zu85c4dDjW — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) October 26, 2018

Plantation is located about 37 minutes from Miami and is in Broward County.

According to the network, there may be forensic evidence and images linked to the suspect. The network added that it’s believed federal authorities got their break in the case when authorities traced the packages’ path to a sorting facility in Florida. CNN later reported that they think forensic evidence does exist in the case.

Here’s what you need to know:

Authorities Traced the Packages to a Mail Sorting Facility in Opa-Locka, Florida

NBC News reported that the sorting facility in question was an U.S. Postal Service facility in South Florida. The mail sorting facility was located in Opa-locka, Florida, and the Miami-Dade Police Department had indicated it was assisting federal agents who had zeroed in on that facility.

Among others, the packages, with crude explosive devices that did not explode, were sent to former Presidents Barack Obama and the residence of Bill and Hillary Clinton. One package turned up in the CNN mail room. Other critics of President Donald Trump, from George Soros to John Brennan to Robert De Niro, had packages sent to them. No one has been injured.

