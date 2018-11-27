Daniel Fabian: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

An 18-year-old Florida man is accused of raping a teen girl while playing a video game, causing audio of the assault to be streamed online, police say. Daniel Fabian, of New Port Richey, was playing “Grand Theft Auto” on his Playstation when he sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl while taking a break from the game, police say.

Fabian was arrested by the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office on November 21 and charged with lewd and lascivious conduct with a victim ages 12 to 16 after a lengthy investigation. He is already facing similar charges in connection to the alleged rape of another teen girl, police say.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Fabian Told Another Gamer He Was Taking a Break to ‘Smash’ a 15-Year-Old Girl & She Could Be Heard Saying ‘No’ After He Left His Microphone On

Daniel Fabian was playing “Grand Theft Auto” with another Florida teen on June 28 when the sexual assault occurred, the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office says. Police told WFLA-TV Fabian told the other player he was going to “smash” a 15-year-old girl who was at his house.

The other game says he then overheard Fabian raping the girl because Fabian left the microphone on his gaming console on. Police say the girl could be heard saying “no” multiple times while groaning. The victim told police she was sitting on Fabian’s bed when he put his hand over her mouth and raped her.

Fabian began playing the game again after about 15 minutes, the news station reports. It is not clear from the police report if the other gamer contacted police or how the investigation began.

2. He Is Also Accused of Raping Another 15-Year-Old Girl at His Home on June 4 & He Was Free on Bail When the Second Assault Occurred, Deputies Say

Fabian was out on bail in the original sexual assault case when he was accused of abusing the second girl, authorities said.

“He was arrested in June for another case involving a different 15-year-old girl, where he allegedly raped her in his home as well,” Kevin Doll, a Pasco Sheriff’s Office spokesman, told WFLA-TV.

According to court documents in that case obtained by Heavy, the 15-year-old girl told police she had met Fabian several days before the June 4 assault occurred. She said she went to his home to “hang out” and they began kissing. He then began touching her and she stopped him, but he continued, the girl told police. According to the affidavit, Fabian then “against her will and without consent began and completed sexual intercourse.”

Fabian initially denied touching the girl, but then told police he had done both things he was accused of, but said they were consensual acts. He was then arrested and charged.

3. Police Say It Took Time for Fabian’s Arrest in the Second Case Because DNA Testing Was Being Conducted

Police say the investigation that led to Fabian’s arrest in the second case took time because of testing on evidence collected from the victim. According to WFLA-TV, police completed a Sexual Assault Victim Exam with the victim, which supported her accusation of abuse.

Investigators also took a DNA swab form Fabian that linked him to the crime, according to police.

4. He Faces Up to 15 Years in Prison on Each of the Statutory Rape Charges

Fabian could be sentenced to up to 15 years in prison on both of the lewd and lascivious behavior charges.

He has pleaded not guilty in the first case and is being represented by a public defender. His attorney could not be reached for comment by Heavy.

According to the arrest report in the June 4 case, Fabian was born in Peru and is not a U.S. citizen. He could be deported if convicted of the charges.

5. Fabian Is Being Held Without Bail at the Pasco County Jail

Fabian is being held without bail at the Pasco County Jail in Land O’Lakes. His bail in the previous case was revoked after his arrest in the most recent one. It is not clear when he is scheduled to appear in court next in the June 28 case. His next court appearance in the June 4 case is scheduled for January 16, 2019.

“I had no idea it was this close to us,” Ed Holtzman, Fabian’s neighbor, told WFLA-TV. “Being a father, I just try to put myself in that same situation. It’s heartbreaking.”

