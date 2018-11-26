David Bohart: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

An Arizona man is accused of stabbing his girlfriend to death on the same day that he was released from prison, police say. David Bohart was arrested at a hotel Friday, two days after Marika Jones was found dead inside a Tucson home, according to police.

Bohart was charged with second-degree murder. Authorities say the 49-year-old Jones was stabbed to death. Bohart, 34, was released from state prison on November 19 after serving more than two years on dangerous drug charges.

1. Police Say They Found Jones Dead of Stab Wounds in Her Home Along With a File Containing Bohart’s Prison Records

Marika Jones was found dead in her Tucson home in the 5700 block of East 24th Street on November 21, the Tucson Police Department said in a press release. Officers responded to the home after receiving an anonymous call from a man claiming to be an out-of-state attorney advising that a person might be hurt or seriously injured at that location.

“Oficers from Operations Division East responded to the residence and found the home unsecure. When officers entered, they located a deceased female with obvious signs of sharp force trauma,” police said. The victim was later identified as Jones.

Police said as they were investigating the homicide scene, detectives learned an unidentified man had called 911 two days earlier, on November 19, and said he had recently been released from prison and had killed his girlfriend.

“He did not give a real name and said he did not know the exact address where the incident occurred,” police said in the press release. “Officers worked that information, but were not able to locate anything on Monday. The area given by the unidentified male was the same area of the homicide they were currently working.”

While investigating, police found a Department of Corrections file box containing records related to David Bohart, according to the press release. Investigators confirmed with the Arizona DOC that Bohart had been released from prison on November 19. Bohart was then identified as a suspect in Jones’ death.

Police have not released any other details about the case, including a motive for the murder.

2. Bohart Was Arrested on a Warrant After He Failed to Show Up to a Court-Ordered Treatment Facility, Authorities Say

As police were investigating Jones’ murder, an arrest warrant was issued for Bohart because he failed to show up for court-ordered treatment at a facility in Cottonwood, Arizona, the Tucson Police Department said in a press release.

“On November 23, 2018, Bohart was located at a hotel in the 7000 block of South Tucson Boulevard and was taken into custody with the assistance of officers from Operations Division South and members of the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force,” police said in the press release. “Bohart was booked into the Pima County Jail on his warrant and one count of Second Degree Murder.”

Bohart had been ordered to check into the Cottonwood facility after his release, and an absconder warrant was issued after he failed to do so, the police department said in the press release.

3. He Was Sentenced to Up to 3 Years in Prison in August 2016 & Previously Served 4 Years in Prison on Drug Charges

Bohart was sentenced to up to three years in prison in August 2016 and was released after serving just over two years behind bars in Arizona state prison. Bohart was convicted of nd two counts of dangerous drug violations, both out of Yavapai County.

Bohart had been in prison before. He spent four years behind bars from 1995 to 1999 on drug charges, Arizona state prison records show. Bohart also has convictions for disorderly conduct and failure to comply with a court order.

Bohart also spent time in prison in 2012 after he was convicted of forgery, a charge that stemmed out of Maricopa County, state prison records show.

4. Bohart Created a Facebook Profile in the Days After His Release From Prison & After Jones Was Killed That Listed His Relationship Status as ‘It’s Complicated’

Bohart created a Facebook profile after his release from prison and posted new updates in the days after Jones was killed. One of the photos posted by Bohart appears to be in the hotel room where he was later arrested. On his Facebook page, Bohart wrote that he was “in a complicated relationship.”

On her Facebook page, Jones had posted photos of Bohart, including one in a prison jumpsuit, calling him her “man.” She also used the name Marika Jones-Bohart on the page, but it is not clear if they were ever married. She also listed her relationship status as “complicated.” Police have not commented on the nature of the relationship between Bohart and Jones.

According to his Facebook page, Bohart is originally from South Carolina. He graduated from James F. Byrnes High School in Duncan, South Carolina. He listed his hometown as Tucson, but another profile shows he once lived in Phoenix. Jones has a daughter, according to his Facebook page.

On another profile, created prior to his recent prison stint, Bohart said he was a rapper performing under the name “Grim Gangsta.”

5. He Remains in Jail on $100,000 Bail on the Murder Charge

Bohart is being held at the Pima County Jail on $100,000 bail, online records show. It is not clear when he is scheduled to appear in court. Bohart was charged with second-degree murder, the Tucson Police Department said in a press release. The investigation is ongoing.

“Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous. Additional details will be released as they become available,” the Tucson Police said in the press release.

It is not clear if Bohart has hired an attorney.

