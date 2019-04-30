Kristin Davenport: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kristin Davenport is a Georgia teacher who is accused of having inappropriate contact with a student.

Davenport’s arrest is part of a pattern of criminal investigations into employees with the Muscogee School District, according to WLTZ-TV. She’s also but the latest female teacher to be accused in the United States of sexual misconduct with a student.

1. Kristin Davenport Is a High School Teacher

Kristin Davenport is 27-years-old and was a teacher at Northside High School. According to WTVM-TV, she was arrested on April 25, 2019.

The details have not been released. However, an anonymous tip led to her arrest, and it came in on April 18, according to The Ledger-Enquirer.

Mercedes Parham, director of communications and open records officer for the Muscogee County School District, said in a news conference that the anonymous tip alleged “sexual misconduct.” The police confirmed they were opening an investigation. “At this time, she will not be returning to any of our district schools,” she said in the news conference.

Parham said the teacher is facing felony charges. The identity of the alleged victim was not released. The superintendent, David Lewis, stressed that all prospective employees are screened through background checks. “We expect our employees to maintain professional relationships with students,” he said in the press conference.

2. There Were Two Other Recent Criminal Investigations Into Substitute Teachers in the District

Kristin Davenport, 27, was arrested Thursday, April 25 and is charged with sexual assault against persons in custody. https://t.co/ExNd9CAhal — WXTX Fox54 (@WXTX54) April 26, 2019

According to WLTZ-TV, the school district has been dealing with a series of alleged incidents.

Parham stressed that the other two incidents involved substitute teachers not teachers but said “we take it very seriously.”

In one case, Alexander White was accused of child molestation and enticing a child. In another case, Victoria Cothran was accused of simple battery “after an alleged meltdown on a student there,” reports WLTZ.

“While we do regret the need to address three personnel incidents in the past couple of weeks, it is important to note that they were three out of 5,800 plus full time employees and several hundred more substitutes who strive every day to provide a safe learning environment conducive for student learning. Please be assured if there are other allegations or ever allegations of any possible inappropriate conduct by an employee it will always result in immediate investigation and appropriate action,” the superintendent said.

He stated that it was a “priority for my office.”

Authorities said the allegations are unrelated, and one had nothing to do with sexual misconduct.

3. Kristin Davenport Had Been a Teacher for Three Years

27-year-old Kristin Davenport is facing a charge of sexual assault. Yesterday the Muscogee County School District dismissed Davenport from her position at Northside High School https://t.co/9IdR46hblg — WRBL News 3 (@wrblnews3) April 26, 2019

Davenport was in her third year of teaching in the district, all at the same school, authorities revealed at the news conference.

According to WRBL-TV, she worked as a science teacher and started working at the high school in 2016. Davenport has deleted her Facebook page; an Instagram page in her name is private but reads, “Now don’t worry, I may be rancid butter, but I’m on your side of the bread. I adore pretty things & witty words 😌🙋🏼 Christian, NHS teacher…TBC.”

Parham said there were “rumors” that “indicated that a teacher was fired for sexual misconduct,” but that was not true at that point as “official allegations had not come forward to the district.”

4. People Expressed Anger on Social Media But Some Said They Thought Davenport Was a Good Person

Kristin Davenport was charged with three counts of sexual assault by persons with supervisory or disciplinary authority, according to jail booking records. https://t.co/VqFQ45ykOR pic.twitter.com/6vKPKytqQ6 — Blurred Lines (@BlurredLinesATF) April 28, 2019

“This is my daughter science teacher, we have been discussing this issue for about 2 months. It’s totally disgusting,” wrote one woman on Facebook.

Other parents similarly expressed anger at the rash of situations involving the school district. However, one woman said the teacher is from a good family, writing, “Her and my daughter grew up across the street from each other. They are the same age. She comes from a very good family. This breaks my heart for her mother who is a sweet heart and been thru enough hell in the past few years.”

According to an obituary, her father died a year ago at age 56. He was involved in a Baptist church and the family is based in Columbus.

Another woman wrote on Facebook that Davenport was nice to her teenage daughter. She added, “A lot of the girls, I have been told, looked up to her. She appeared to be a spiritual woman. You just never know people!”

