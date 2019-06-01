WATCH: Virginia Beach Mass Shooting Press Conference

Virginia Beach mass shooting updates are expected at 3 p.m.
11 of the 12 Virginia Beach Mass Shooting Victims were City Employees
Officials released the names of the 12 Virginia Beach shooting victims at a morning press conference.
They focused on the 12 victims, mentioning the name of the suspect, DeWayne Craddock, only once.
Craddock died following a lengthy gun battle with police that left one officer injured. Fortunately, said Virginia Beach Police Chief James A. Cervera, the officer was “saved by his vest.” Four police officers immediately responded to the shooting. They included two “seasoned detectives” and two K-9 officers.
Craddock was a longtime public utilities employee. He was armed with a .45-caliber handgun equipped with a silencer. He also had extended magazines, which he repeatedly reloaded. The magazines were found empty, Cervera said.
Gunshots riddled Building 2 of the Virginia Beach Municipal Center Friday afternoon, as the victims were preparing to end their work week.
“There’s no way to describe an incident such as this,” Cervera said at the first press conference. No chief of police anywhere in the country, no mayor, no city manager, no assistant city manager, no fire chief, no rescue chief ever wants to have stand up and give information such as this,” Cervera said. “I think at this particular point, I want to give the utmost respect to the victims and to their families because they are going to be forever changed based on this particular incident.”
Eleven of the 12 victims were employees of the city of Virginia Beach.
“This morning I have the responsibility to inform friends, coworkers and the public of those who lost their lives yesterday,” said Virginia Beach City Manager Dave Hansen. “All but one of the 12 victims were employees of the city of Virginia Beach,” he said. “I have worked with most of them for many years.”
The final victim was a contractor who was in the office to secure a permit.
Witnesses described a harrowing scene in the building. One witness told NBC 12 she heard gunshots and people screaming to “get down!” She and her colleagues barricaded themselves in their office. Her supervisor yelled to her to call 911. Another witness recounted seeing an officer covered with blood.
12 Victims Were Killed. Here are Their Names
Laquita C. Brown, Chesapeake
Tara Welch Gallagher, Virginia Beach
Mary Louise Gayle, Virginia Beach
Alexander Mikhail Gusev, Virginia Beach
Katherine A. Nixon, Virginia Beach
Richard H. Nettleton, Norfolk
Christopher Kelly Rapp, Powhatan
Ryan Keith Cox, Virginia Beach
Joshua A. Hardy, Virginia Beach
Michelle “Missy” Langer, Virginia Beach
Robert “Bobby” Williams, Chesapeake
Herbert “Bert” Snelling, Virginia Beach