Your Must-See News Headlines for Today, July 9

Amazon warehouse employees are planning to walk off the job during next week’s Prime Day event. Read on to see what workers are demanding and how Amazon is responding.

The mystery behind the death of Disney actor Cameron Boyce continues. See what the medical examiner had to say.

And Apple’s co-founder says there is “no way to stop” our devices from eavesdropping on our private conversations.

Here’s what you need to know in the daily roundup.

TOP STORY: Amazon Workers Plan Strike on Prime Day

Amazon staff will strike during Prime Day over working conditions https://t.co/og1lFzjz3i pic.twitter.com/edjOXrKOIF — Engadget (@engadget) July 8, 2019

Amazon’s 48-hour “Prime Day” event, scheduled for next Monday and Tuesday, could be interrupted by worker strikes. Employees at a warehouse in Shakopee, Minnesota, are planning to walk off the job for six hours on July 15. It’s possible that other warehouses around the country could be motivated to follow suit.

The workers are demanding that Amazon covert more temp employees to full-time staff. They argue that the specific hourly quotas are too intense and create dangerous conditions. Protests were also staged at this warehouse in December 2018 and March 2019.

Warehouse employee and strike organizer William Stolz told Yahoo News, “Amazon is going to be telling one story about itself, which is they can ship a Kindle to your house in one day, isn’t that wonderful. We want to take the opportunity to talk about what it takes to make that work happen and put pressure on Amazon to protect us and provide safe, reliable jobs.”

Amazon has responded by pointing out that 90 percent of the Shakopee warehouse employees are already full-time, and that the company offers to coach workers who find it challenging to reach their quotas.

A spokesperson released this statement in an email to reporters: “The fact is Amazon offers already what this outside organization is asking for. We provide great employment opportunities with excellent pay – ranging from $16.25-$20.80 an hour, and comprehensive benefits including health care, up to 20 weeks parental leave, paid education, promotional opportunities, and more. We encourage anyone to compare our pay, benefits, and workplace to other retailers and major employers in the Shakopee community and across the country – and we invite anyone to see for themselves by taking a tour of the facility.”

WHAT’S BUZZING THAT HAS EVERYONE TALKING: Cameron Boyce’s Cause of Death Still Unknown Following Autopsy

Disney Channel actor Cameron Boyce, who died in his sleep after suffering a seizure at the age of 20, had epilepsy: https://t.co/zXu92S5Gkb — Heavy.com (@HeavySan) July 8, 2019

Officials say they still don’t know what caused the death of Disney actor Cameron Boyce, who was just 20 years old. He suffered a seizure and died in his sleep during the afternoon of Saturday, July 6.

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner shared in a news release that the initial autopsy did not pinpoint an exact reason for Boyce’s death. The release simply stated, “An autopsy was performed today and a cause of death was deferred pending further investigation.” You can see the brief release here.

Boyce was found unresponsive at his home in North Hollywood on Saturday. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:35 p.m. The “ongoing medical condition” that his family alluded to when announcing Boyce’s death turned out to be epilepsy. Law enforcement officials have classified Boyce’s death as “natural.”

OFF-BEAT: Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak Warns Us All to Get Off Facebook

This airport interview with Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak is picking up traction online. He stopped to speak with a TMZ reporter at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C. on July 1. The reporter asked Wozniak how concerned we should be that our phones and other devices are listening in to our conversations.

Wozniak responded that he is very concerned about the lack of privacy, but that he doesn’t believe there’s any way to stop it. He commented, “who knows if my cellphone is listening right now?”

Wozniak argued that tech companies should give users the option to keep data private, as opposed to that information being available for advertisers. He commented that he thinks people would be willing to pay a small fee for that extra privacy.

Wozniak also encouraged people to remove themselves from Facebook. He deleted his own account last year.

DAILY NEWS ROUNDUP

A #tropical depression or tropical storm is likely to develop in the Gulf of Mexico. What we know and what's still uncertain: https://t.co/oGVnaNt4VB pic.twitter.com/NXVooUDdFo — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) July 9, 2019

A tropical depression is expected to develop in the Gulf of Mexico by the end of the week and dump heavy rain on the Southeast.

American scientist Suzanne Eaton was found dead in Greece several days after she was reported missing.

Copycat “ice cream licker” Lenise Martin III was arrested after posting a video of himself tampering with a carton of ice cream at a Louisiana store.

was arrested after posting a video of himself tampering with a carton of ice cream at a Louisiana store. Billionaire investor Tom Steyer may run for president as a Democrat.

may run for president as a Democrat. Chloe Wiegand was identified as the toddler who tragically passed away on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship.

was identified as the toddler who tragically passed away on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship. Instagram is taking steps to combat bullying on the social media platform.

CHECK THIS OUT: Dress Up Like a Cow to Earn Free Chicken

It’s that time of year again: today is Cow Appreciation Day! Chick-fil-A is offering free chicken dishes, but there is a strict requirement. You must be dressed up like a cow to get free food.

It doesn’t have to be a full costume. Something simple like just a pair of cow ears or a black and white spotted shirt will suffice. Last year, nearly two million people participated in the fun.

Check out store hours and the entrees available for free by clicking here.

Missed Yesterday’s Roundup? Click here.