Tom Steyer’s Wife & Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tom Steyer, 62, the billionaire hedge fund manager and investor best known recently for his efforts lobbying lawmakers to impeach President Donald Trump, is again considering running for president himself as a Democrat.

Steyer told staffers at his two organizations, “Need to Impeach” and “NextGen America” that he planned to enter the primary race, according to the Atlantic. But Steyer hinted back in January that he was mulling a presidential campaign and even made a trip to Iowa. But he ultimately did not do so. Steyer was expected to make a formal announcement on July 9, 2019.

Steyer has been a major donor for Democratic candidates and progressive causes. According to Forbes, Steyer’s estimated net worth is $1.6 billion.

Steyer is married with four grown children and has two older brothers.

1. Tom Steyer Has Been Married to Kat Taylor Since 1986

Tom Steyer has been married for more than three decades. He and Kathryn Ann Taylor tied the knot in 1986 at the Memorial Church at Stanford University, where they had met as students. The ceremony was officiated by both a Jewish rabbi and a Presbyterian minister, according to the wedding announcement in the New York Times.

Taylor grew up in Hillsborough, California. She spent time on the east coast for college, where she studied at Harvard. She then returned to her home state to attend Stanford University, where she completed a J.D./M.B.A. program. Taylor’s husband also earned an M.B.A from the Stanford School of Business.

Taylor currently serves as the Co-CEO of Beneficial State Bank, which is described on its website as a “Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) whose mission is to bring beneficial banking to low-income communities in an economically and environmentally sustainable manner.” Taylor is also listed as the bank’s co-founder.

Taylor and Steyer also signed the Giving Pledge, which was started by Bill Gates and Warren Buffett. They have pledged to donate at least half of their wealth to charitable organizations. The couple, who made the pledge about a decade ago, wrote at the time, “Our original impetus for saving money revolved around wanting our kids to enjoy the same educational opportunities that we had, so that they could succeed on their own terms, assuming that they worked hard. That’s what our much-appreciated parents did for us. We never aimed to endow our children with wealth.”

2. Tom Steyer’s Mother, Marnie Fahr Steyer, Was a Public School Teacher

Marnie Fahr Steyer worked as a public school teacher in New York City. During the 1980s, she had reportedly left the school classroom for a job teaching remedial reading to inmates. According to her son’s wedding announcement in 1986, Fahr Steyer was working at the time at the Brooklyn House of Detention, which houses male inmates who are awaiting trial.

Tom Steyer explained in a 2016 blog post on Medium that his mother was a lifelong smoker. He said that she began smoking during an era in which “smoking was just something people did” and was promoted in the media. Steyer wrote about his anti-smoking efforts and explained, “I like to think that, if Mom were still with us today, she’d be happy with the strides we’ve made to protect our children from the ongoing health crisis of tobacco addiction.”

Fahr Steyer passed away on May 21, 2002. She was 78 and had been diagnosed with lung cancer, her son shared on Facebook. Her obituary noted that she was survived by three sons, a brother and nine grandchildren. She was described as a “beloved mother and grandmother, and great spirit.”

3. Roy Steyer, Tom’s Father, Was a Lawyer & Served as a Prosecutor During the Nuremburg Trials After World War II

Link to Roy Steyer’s Nuremberg filings: https://t.co/E62FTsoGaa — John Hitt (@John_Hitt) March 5, 2019

Roy Henry Steyer served his country as a Navy lieutenant and attended Yale Law School. Soon after graduating, he joined the legal team that prosecuted accused Nazi criminals after the completion of World War II, according to his obituary.

Tom Steyer told the Daily Beast that his father, who was Jewish, was asked to join the prosecutorial team handling the Nuremburg Trials at the young age of 27. “He interviewed all the top Nazis. He interviewed Hermann Goering [Hitler’s No. 2, who founded the Gestapo], and he felt he was really smart.”

The elder Steyer later went to work at the Sullivan & Cromwell law firm, which was based in New York. He remained there for more than 50 years and became a partner.

Roy Steyer passed away on June 25, 1997 “after a long illness,” according to his obituary. The article notes that he was “honored by all for his integrity, wisdom and courage.”

4. Tom Steyer’s Two Brothers, Jim & Hume, Are Both Lawyers

Tom Steyer is the youngest of his siblings. His two older brothers are both lawyers.

The oldest brother, Hume Steyer, is a partner at the firm Seward & Kissel in New York City. According to the firm’s website, he is in charge of the Trusts & Estates and Charitable Organizations Group. In an interview with Men’s Journal in 2014, Hume explained that his younger brother was always determined to keep his mindset rooted in reality and not allow the wealth to go to his head. “Tom got a pretty healthy dose of ass licking, and he was frightened by it. And he tried to cast around for a new way to think about things that would put him in his proper place.”

The middle brother is Jim Steyer. He graduated from Stanford Law School in 1983 and later returned as an adjunct professor, where he has been teaching for more than two decades. He also took after his mother and spent time tutoring New York City students in reading. That experience likely motivated Jim Steyer to launch his non-profit organization, Common Sense Media. According to the group’s website, the mission is to “[improve] media and technology choices for kids and families.” Steyer’s legal career has included time spent as a clerk at the California Supreme Court and working for the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

5. Tom Steyer & Kat Taylor Have Four Grown Children

Tom Steyer and wife Kat Taylor raised four children together. Their names are Samuel Taylor, Charles Augustus (Gus), Evelyn Hoover (Evi) and Henry Hume.

Taylor included on her bio on the Beneficial State Bank website that each of her children was “pursuing their one wild and precious life.”

Oldest son Sam Steyer has the most public presence out of the four siblings. According to his LinkedIn page, Sam studied math and played lacrosse at Harvard University. He then followed in the family tradition of attending Stanford his master’s degree, studying computational and mathematial engineering. He is the co-founder and analytics chief of a company called Station A in San Francisco, which states on its website that its mission is to “transition the world to 100% clean energy.”

On his personal website, Sam shared a little bit about his childhood. “My mom threw me fantastic, nerdy birthday parties where my friends and I could navigate the tactile dome at the Exploratorium or collect bugs in the Marin Headlands. My Dad read to my siblings and I most nights and on many family vacations. The all-time highlight was the early Harry Potter books.”

All four of the Steyer children appear to have remained in the San Francisco area.