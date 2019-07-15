Sadie Roberts-Joseph Cause of Death: Activist’s Death Ruled Homicide

Sadie Roberts-Joseph, a 75-year-old Baton Rouge activist and founder of the local African American history museum, died in a homicide caused by suffocation, according to The Washington Post.

East Baton Rouge Coroner Beau Clark released preliminary autopsy results which indicate she was suffocated before she was placed in the trunk of a car, the newspaper reported. The car was found about 3 1/2 miles from her Scotlandville home near Choctaw in the 2300 block of North 20th Street, off Interstate 110, according to WAFB 9.

Baton Rouge Police Department is calling on the public to give officers information. Roberts-Joseph teamed up with police on community efforts to stop local violence. She founded the Odell S. Williams Now and Then African American Museum in 1991 and advocated for peace and unity.

Police called her a “tireless advocate of peace in the community.”

Deputy Chief Robert McGarner said on 94.1 FM Monday morning the community should step up and give police information.

“They need to come forward and give that information because the police department – we can’t do it by ourselves. Law enforcement can’t do it by ourselves. It has to be a team,” he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Baton Rouge detectives at 225-389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867).

READ NEXT: Sadie Roberts-Joseph: A Tribute to the Baton Rouge Activist

