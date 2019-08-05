8Chan, Shut Down by Server Cloudflare, Has Found Another Host

Cloudflare, often criticized for hosting 8Chan, shut the site down in the pre-dawn hours Monday. But no sooner did they shutter the site that it was picked up by BitMitigate, “World-class CDN. Bulletproof DDoS protection with a proven commitment to liberty.” Owned by Epik.com, it’s headed by Rob Monster who posted the Christchurch shooting video to another of the sites it hosts, Gab.

UPDATE: 8Chan has moved to @bitmitigate, which will now provide them with DDOS protection. It is owned by https://t.co/PAZtAtjv2G, which provides services to The Daily Stormer and Gab. This year, owner Rob Monster, uploaded the Christchurch shooting video to Twitter and Gab. https://t.co/rjGaHNQPEm — Sleeping Giants (@slpng_giants) August 5, 2019

Cloudflare chief Matthew Prince wrote 8Chan is a “cesspool of hate,” adding, “They are uniquely lawless and that lawlessness has contributed to multiple horrific tragedies. Enough is enough.”

We just sent notice we are terminating service for 8chan. There comes a time when enough is enough. But this isn't the end. We need to have a broader conversation about addressing the root causes of hate online. https://t.co/ZsctDpswM5 — Matthew Prince 🌥 (@eastdakota) August 5, 2019

The white supremacist manifesto being investigated by the FBI and purported to have been authored by El Paso alleged domestic terrorist Patrick Crusius, being charged with the slaughter of 20 people including children and elderly at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, was uploaded to 8Chan right before the mass killing.

Prince wrote that Crusius “appears to have been inspired” by 8chan and, “based on evidence we’ve seen, it appears that he posted a screed to the site immediately before beginning his terrifying attack …”

Prince admitted that the posting of extreme racist and xenophobic so-called manifestos in advance of mass murders on 8Chan is “not an isolated incident.”

“Nearly the same thing happened on 8chan before the terror attack in Christchurch, New Zealand. The El Paso shooter specifically referenced the Christchurch incident and appears to have been inspired by the largely unmoderated discussions on 8chan which glorified the previous massacre. In a separate tragedy, the suspected killer in the Poway, California synagogue shooting also posted a hate-filled “open letter” on 8chan. 8chan has repeatedly proven itself to be a cesspool of hate.”

