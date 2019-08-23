Your Must-See News Headlines for Today, August 23

National Cheap Flight Day is today, but are the deals you find really the best out there? Read on for details.

Researchers have developed an experimental drug that contains four medications in a single pill. See what the drug is meant to do.

And the Apple Card is the butt of online jokes after it’s revealed that the new credit card, made of titanium, is incredibly fragile.

Here’s what you need to know in the daily roundup.

TOP STORY: It’s National Cheap Flight Day, But Experts Are Skeptical

National Cheap Flight Day happens this Friday, but is it a good deal? https://t.co/96tR28Xs3x pic.twitter.com/CpMu99JxCb — ConsumerAffairs (@ConsumerAffairs) August 22, 2019

Today is National Cheap Flight Day. The idea is that between now and mid-September, ticket prices tend to go down because fewer people are looking for them. Summer vacations are over and people aren’t booking their holiday trips quite yet.

Online travel agency CheapOair referred to August 23 as the “best-kept secret in the travel space.” Spokesman Tom Spagnola said in a news release, “This off-peak season is a great opportunity for travelers to visit destinations they wouldn’t normally consider. There’s a bit of excitement in seeing a great deal transform into a memorable adventure.”

However, other analysts argue that would-be travelers have no reason to be in a rush to buy airline tickets today. Scott Keyes of Scott’s Cheap Flights told Consumer Affairs that inexpensive flights can pop up randomly on any day of the year. For example, he found a $98 roundtrip flight to Hawaii on March 4, with no advanced warning.

WHAT’S BUZZING THAT HAS EVERYONE TALKING: Researchers Created an Inexpensive Pill to Prevent Heart Attacks & Strokes

Four-in-one pill prevents third of heart problems https://t.co/03PZNtDdj4 — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) August 23, 2019

Researchers in the United Kingdom and Iran have created a daily pill that they say could greatly reduce heart attacks and strokes in patients. According to the BBC, the experimental drug contains four medicines: “blood-thinning aspirin, a cholesterol-lowering statin and two drugs to lower blood pressure.”

The research team gave the polypill to more than 3,400 people and tracked their progress over five years. This group had fewer cardiovascular problems compared to an equal-sized group that was not given the pill.

The drug has not been legally approved in Britain yet. But scientists are advocating for further testing, especially since the polypill is cheaper than any other medications. Professor Tom Marshall from the University of Birmingham told the BBC, “We’ve provided evidence in a developing or middle-income country – and that’s a lot of countries – that this is a strategy worth considering.”

OFF-BEAT: Apple’s New Credit Card Is Very Delicate

Do not look directly at Apple Card. Do not speak to Apple Card. Do not denigrate Apple Card in Its Holy Presence. When not in use, Apple Card should be returned to a uniformly lit white cube containing only a British man softly repeating al-lu-min-ee-um. https://t.co/GA1RDb3SvV — Alex Stamos (@alexstamos) August 22, 2019

The Apple Card has just launched and the company is assuming that most people will use it solely in its digital form. But Apple also provides a physical credit card made of titanium if customers prefer to use that instead of a phone app.

The downside is that this card is apparently extremely delicate. According to Apple’s support page, the credit card should be kept away from materials including denim and leather because the fabrics “might cause permanent discoloration that will not wash off.” Don’t put it next to another card or loose change because it’ll get scratched. Don’t clean the Apple Card with household cleaners, aerosol sprays, solvents, or ammonia.

The restrictions inspired jokes on social media, with some users betting that Apple would probably start selling a special sleeve to keep the card safe. Former Facebook executive Alex Stamos mocked on Twitter, “Do not look directly at Apple Card. Do not speak to Apple Card. Do not denigrate Apple Card in Its Holy Presence. When not in use, Apple Card should be returned to a uniformly lit white cube containing only a British man softly repeating al-lu-min-ee-um.”

DAILY NEWS ROUNDUP

David Koch, the billionaire co-owner of Koch Industries and a conservative political activist, has passed away at age 79.

Why is the Amazon rainforest on fire? Click here for details.

Delta passengers had to sleep on the floor of the terminal after their flight was delayed 18 hours and were not offered hotel vouchers.

Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Latte will be back on the menu on Tuesday, August 27.

Bethenny Frankel, who is leaving the Real Housewives of New York, confused fans when she tweeted that she was married.

CHECK THIS OUT

Meet Mr. B! This large feline weighs in at 26 pounds and the Internet fell in love with him so fast that the animal refuge website that shared the pictures crashed.

According to his PetFinder page, he’s a brown-and-chocolate colored tabby mixed with some white, he’s a “large” size, and he’s an adult male. Mr. B is a domestic shorthair mix, he’s neutered, his coat is short, he’s litter-trained, and his vaccinations are up-to-date.

As of earlier Friday morning, Mr. B had not yet been adopted. The Morris Animal Refuge, located in Philadelphia, opens at 11 a.m. ET so it’s possible he could find a home very soon!

