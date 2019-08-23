David Koch Dead: Billionaire Dies at 79

David Koch is the billionaire and conservative political activist who died on August 23 at the age of 70. Koch’s death was first reported by the New Yorker’s Jane Mayer.

In June 2018, around the time of his retirement announcement, Koch had been named by Forbes as the 11th-richest person in the world with a net worth estimated to be around $51 billion. Together with his brother, Charles, Koch ran Koch Industries, an energy and chemicals company out of Nebraska. The company had been founded by their father, Fred Koch.

In a statement announcing his brother’s death, Charles Koch said, “It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my brother David. Anyone who worked with David surely experienced his giant personality and passion for life.”

Koch Said That His Experience With Prostate Cancer Led to Him Funding Medical Research

Koch had been first diagnosed with prostate cancer back in 1992. Koch said that thanks to his experiences with radiation therapy and surgery, he had been encouraged to donate to medical research causes, according to a Weekly Standard feature.

Koch Survived a Plane Crash that Killed 33 People

Koch was onboard USAir Flight 1493 when it collided with another plane on the runway of Los Angeles International Airport in February 1991. In total, 33 people were killed in the disaster.

Koch wrote an editorial about his experiences onboard the flight in the New York Times in March 1991. In 2014, Koch described the plane crash has helping to change his life in an interview with ABC News. In 1993, Koch submitted his account of the crash to the National Transportation Safety Board.

His Wife Was ‘Much Admired’ for Marrying One of the Richest Men in America

Koch is survived by his wife, Julia Fisher, whom he married in 1996. The New York Times wrote in 1998 that Julia Fisher was “much-admired in her Upper East Side circle for marrying one of the richest men in America.”

Koch Ran to Be Vice President in 1980

In 1980, David Koch was nominated as the Libertarian Party’s vice-presidential candidate, alongside Ed Clark. The pair received one percent of the vote. Among the platforms that the pair ran on, via Senator Bernie Sanders, were the abolition of Medicare and Medicaid, repealing of campaign finance laws, repealing the postal service and repealing federal campaign finance laws.

