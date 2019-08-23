Bethenny Frankel Says She’s Married in Tweet That Confuses Fans

Bethenny Frankel tweeted that she’s married, throwing fans for a loop. The tweet comes just days after Frankel announced that she was leaving The Real Housewives of New York.

While fans of the show are still reeling from Frankel’s unexpected decision to leave RHONY, the Skinnygirl brand owner threw something else into the world.

“To my NY hwives: GO GET EM! I had to go since I’m the only one that is actually married…that’s how crazy this ride is. You are all amazing, beautiful and strong. Spread your wings and fly! Xoxo,” Frankel tweeted around 4 a.m. Eastern, tagging her fellow Housewives, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Luann de Lesseps, Tinsley Mortimer, and Dorinda Medley.

Some fans immediately thought that Frankel got remarried, tying the knot with her current boyfriend, Paul Bernon. However, it is believed that Frankel is still legally married to her ex, Jason Hoppy and that her marriage reference was simply meant to reflect such.

Here’s what you need to know:

Frankel Is Still in a Custody Battle With Jason Hoppy

Frankel married Jason Hoppy in 2010 and welcomed their daughter that same year. The two split in 2016, but despite their decision to go their separate ways, it’s believed that they still aren’t legally divorced.

“This was an extremely difficult decision that, as a woman and a mother, I have to accept as the best choice for our family. We have love and respect for one another and will continue to amicably co-parent our daughter who is, and will always remain our first priority. This is an immensely painful and heartbreaking time for us,” Frankel said in a statement to Us Weekly, announcing her split from Hoppy.

Frankel and Hoppy have been embroiled in a custody battle over their now 9-year-old daughter, Bryn. The two have been in and out of court for the past three years — and things don’t appear to be slowing down. Just a few months ago, Frankel sued Hoppy for full custody of Bryn, according to Us Weekly.

“Until something stops, you don’t realize how traumatic and damaging it is. When that person is arrested, you’re sleeping better, you’re not stressed. You’re physically, more psychological healthy. You’re not a wreck all the time. It’s like you can have a slightly normal life and you’re more connected with Bryn because you’re not in a panic about what will happen with the emails,” an emotional Frankel told the judge overseeing the custody case.

Frankel Has Been Dating Paul Bernon for Several Months

These days, Frankel does have a boyfriend and she seems very happy in her relationship. She first stepped out with Boston-based Paul Bernon before Christmas last year. Bernon is the co-founder of the Next Generation Developers Task Force and co-founder & chairman of the Urban Renewal Committee.

Bernon has met Frankel’s daughter and they have all spent time as a family in Massachusetts and New York. A few weeks ago, Frankel and Bernon took off on a romantic getaway to Italy.

