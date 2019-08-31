Your Must-See News Headlines for Today, August 31

Hurricane Dorian is stronger and moving westward toward the United States. Forecasters say people in Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas all need to be on alert.

The death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs rocked the baseball world last month. The medical examiner now knows what caused the pro athlete’s sudden passing.

And on a lighter note, Popeyes ran out of its chicken sandwiches due to extraordinary demand. A Tennessee man is now suing the chain because he couldn’t get one.

Here’s what you need to know in the daily roundup.

TOP STORY: Hurricane Dorian’s Exact Path Remains Uncertain

Significant impacts could also occur even if the center of #Dorian stays offshore. With the change in the forecast, the risk of strong winds and life-threatening storm surge is increasing along the coasts of Georgia and South Carolina during the middle of next week. pic.twitter.com/7yI3bxa8ti — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 31, 2019

Hurricane Dorian is now a Category 4 with wind speeds reaching 145 miles per hour. Forecasters are struggling to determine exactly where the monster storm will make landfall.

The National Hurricane Center says much of Florida remains in the “cone of uncertainty.” Florida is bracing for a direct hit either late Monday or early Tuesday. But based on the current trajectory, it’s also possible that Dorian may stay offshore. The Center says that as of 8 a.m. Saturday, Dorian was located about 445 miles east of West Palm Beach.

But even if the storm decided to spare Florida a direct hit, that doesn’t mean residents can relax. Dangerous flooding and hurricane-force winds will still create life-threatening conditions, especially along the coast.

Dorian may also make landfall in Georgia and the Carolinas next week. Meteorologists say the hurricane is expected to have traveled that far north by Wednesday, though it’s tough to predict how strong Dorian would still be at that point. You can follow the National Hurricane Center’s updates on their website here.

WHAT’S BUZZING THAT HAS EVERYONE TALKING: Los Angeles Pitcher Tyler Skaggs’ Cause of Death Revealed

Tyler Skaggs, the starting pitcher for the Los Angeles Angels, passed away unexpectedly on July 1. He was found unresponsive in a Texas hotel room and his death shook the professional baseball community. Skaggs had been having one of the best years of his career, posting a 7-7 record in 15 starts.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office completed the autopsy and toxicology tests to determine how the star pitcher died. The results showed that the opioid crisis has reached the MLB. The office says alcohol, fentanyl, and oxycodone were found in Skaggs’ system and that he had been choking at the time of his death.

His family released a statement which read in part, “We are heartbroken to learn that the passing of our beloved Tyler was the result of a combination of dangerous drugs and alcohol. That is completely out of character for someone who worked so hard to become a Major League Baseball player and had a very promising future in the game he loved so much.”

If you or someone you know is dealing with addiction, call the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). The call is confidential and the line is open 24 hours a day.

OFF-BEAT: Popeyes Gets Sued For Running Out of Chicken Sandwiches

Tennessee man sues Popeyes over sold-out chicken sandwich #GMN https://t.co/AYpwItRu9j — WKRN (@WKRN) August 30, 2019

A Tennessee man, Craig Barr, has filed a lawsuit against Popeyes for $5,000 in damages. No, he didn’t find a piece of plastic in his food or anything like that. Barr is upset because the restaurant sold out of the crispy chicken sandwich.

Barr explained in the lawsuit that he wasted “countless time” driving back and forth to Popeyes and that he damaged a tire in the process. He added that he was then “hustled” by someone on Craigslist who claimed to have access to the popular sandwich. Barr paid the person $24 but never received a sandwich.

Barr wrote in the complaint that he is suing Popeyes for “false advertising” and “deceptive business practices.” He told a local newspaper, “I have this sandwich on my mind. I can’t think straight.”

DAILY NEWS ROUNDUP

Utah teenager Maddie Nelson is urging others to stop vaping after she says the habit nearly killed her.

Bodybuilding icon and former Mr. Olympia Franco Columbu died Friday at age 78.

Military judge Colonel W. Shane Cohen, who is overseeing the case of five 9/11 suspects at Guantanamo Bay, set a trial start date for January 11, 2021.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey was the victim of hackers. A group called the Chuckling Squad took over Dorsey’s Twitter account and posted racist messages.

Labor Day weekend sales have begun. Here’s a list of some of the deals to be found.

In Memoriam

Valerie Harper, the beloved actress best known for her role as Rhoda Morgenstern on the Mary Tyler Moore Show, passed away on August 30. She was 80 years old. Harper first beat lung cancer in 2009 before she was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2013.

Harper began her career as a dancer before shifting to acting. Her character on the Mary Tyler Moore Show was so popular that she was given her own spin-off, Rhoda. Harper won 4 Emmy Awards over the course of her career.

Harper is survived her by husband, Tony Cacciotti, whom she married in 1987. During Harper’s final weeks, Cacciotti dismissed the idea of putting his wife in hospice care, preferring to tend to her himself. Harper is also survived by their only daughter, Cristina, who is an actor and writer in Los Angeles.

