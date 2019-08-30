Franco Columbu Dead: Former Mr. Olympia Dies at 78

Franco Columbu is the former Mr. Olympia who died on August 30 at the age of 78. Columbu, a native of the island of Sardinia in Italy, won Mr. Olympia the year after Arnold Schwarzenegger retired from bodybuilding. Columbu was long considered one of Schwarzenegger’s closest friends and confidants. Columbu passed away just over three weeks after his 78th birthday. The bodybuilding legend is survived by his wife, Deborah and their daughter, Maria.

Columbu’s sad passing was first reported by multiple reports from his homeland. Columbu had lived for years in Los Angeles. In 1980s, Columbu made appearances in the Schwarzenegger movies, “The Terminator,” “Conan the Barbarian” and “The Running Man.”

La Nuova reports that Columbu drowned while swimming at the beach in the town of ​​San Teodoro in Sardinia at around 2 p.m. local time. Emergency services air lifted Columbu to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Columbu Was Referred to as Arnold Schwarzenegger’s ‘Squire’

An August 2003 Time Magazine cover story on Arnold Schwarzenegger, as “The Terminator” star was on the brink of becoming the governor of California, Columbu was described as being Schwarzenegger’s “Sancho Panza.” A reference to the titular character of “Don Quixote’s” best friend and squire, Sancho Panza. Columbu is quoted in the article as saying of Schwarzenegger’s political ambitions, “He wants to do a big, beneficial thing, more than a movie—like straightening out this problem in California.”

In the article, Columbu also defended Schwarzenegger against allegations that the Austrian-native was on dialysis due to steroid use. Columbu said, “The first time I heard the dialysis rumor was when we were skiing in Sun Valley. I got a call from someone telling me that Arnold was on dialysis, and I said, ‘No he’s not. He’s here skiing with me.” In addition to his friendship with Schwarzenegger, Columbu’s website homepage shows a photo of him training Sylvester Stallone.

Columbu Became a Chiropractor in the 1970s

Columbu left Sardinia in the 1960s to go and work in Munich, Germany as a laborer. During this time, Columbu began as a boxer where he first met Schwarzenegger. In the 1970s, the pair decided to move to Los Angeles together, according to a bio on Columbu’s website.

In his later years, Columbu became a chiropractor and nutritionist in Los Angeles. Columbo wrote several books on nutrition and fitness including, “Weight Training and Bodybuilding: A Complete Guide for Young Athletes.” He attained his qualifications at Cleveland Chiropractic College in 1977.

Columbu married his wife, Maria, in 1990.

