Your Must-See News Headlines for Today, August 30

The Labor Day holiday weekend means tens of millions of people are headed out of town. But Hurricane Dorian could impact travel plans.

The hurricane is expected to slam into the east coast of the United States as a powerful Category 4 storm. See when forecasters predict Dorian will make landfall.

And a chocolate bar intended to celebrate diversity ended up sparking a backlash.

TOP STORY: Millions of People Are Hitting the Road For the Labor Day Holiday, But Dorian May Interfere

What travelers need to know about flight waivers, Disney World, cruises as Hurricane Dorian hurtles into the Caribbean. https://t.co/Ok3g96YmIe — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) August 29, 2019

Tens of millions of Americans are hitting the roads and the skies for the Labor Day weekend. For those driving, if you haven’t left yet, you’re in luck. The global mobility analytics company INRIX predicted that last night (Thursday) would be the most congested day on the highways as holiday travelers mixed with commuters in major metropolitan areas.

Analysts are predicting that 1 to 4 p.m. this afternoon (Friday) will be the busiest on the roadways. If you’re looking to avoid large crowds, it may be better to wait until later in the evening to get going and avoid some of the worst traffic. Another 17.5 million Americans had planned to fly, according to Airlines for America.

However, Hurricane Dorian could end up skewing these numbers as travelers cancel scheduled trips to Florida. A state of emergency has been declared as residents brace for the powerful storm, which is projected to make landfall late Monday. Multiple airlines are waiving fees to reschedule flights. Cruise ships have also been rerouting passengers to avoid Dorian’s path. Disney World may close as well.

WHAT’S BUZZING THAT HAS EVERYONE TALKING: Dorian May Hit the East Coast as a Category 4 Hurricane

Hurricane #Dorian Intermediate Advisory 24A: Hurricane Hunters find Dorian a little stronger. https://t.co/CSOdLLF50S? pic.twitter.com/w5pn0XzFu0 — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 30, 2019

Meteorologists are still struggling to determine where exactly Dorian will make landfall. It’s on track to hit the east coast of the United States either late Monday or early Tuesday. The storm could slam into southern Florida, further north in Jacksonville, or even Georgia. The unpredictability prompted Florida’s governor to issue a state of emergency for the entire state, though evacuations have not yet been ordered.

Dorian has strengthened into a Category 2 storm. It could become a Category 4 monster before it hits the United States, with wind speeds reaching 140 miles per hour. It would be the strongest hurricane to hit Florida since Andrew in 1992.

Forecasters have been paying close attention to how slow Dorian moves as it moves toward the United States. If the storm lingers, that increases the chances of life-threatening flooding and storm surges, especially along the coastline. Officials have urged people to stock up on supplies, especially water.

OFF-BEAT: Cadbury Faces Some Backlash For Its New Chocolate Bar

The Cadbury company waded into the political spectrum with its new chocolate bar. The brand released a special treat to mark India’s Independence Day, which was on August 15. The chocolate bar includes 4 flavors in what was meant as a celebration of diversity.

The brand wrote on Instagram when it debuted the chocolate bar: “This Independence Day, let’s celebrate a country that stands united in its diversity. Presenting the Cadbury Unity Bar, India’s first chocolate with dark, blended, milk and white chocolate all under one wrap.”

The treat has since gone viral and sparked a debate about whether it was a good idea. Fox News quoted legal analyst Imani Gandy, who called the idea “as absurd as Kendall Jenner fighting police brutality with a Pepsi,” referencing the viral commercial. Others teased the company on Instagram with comments such as, “We did it guys, racism is over 😤😤😤 !!!”

iPhone 11 rumors: Everything Apple could announce in September https://t.co/5Z7t8vWKsn pic.twitter.com/KFHqhVl3ne — CNET (@CNET) August 30, 2019

Several women accused of recruiting young girls for Jeffrey Epstein could face criminal charges, such as Haley Robson and Sarah Kellen .

and . Murder suspects Blane and Susan Barksdale escaped from police custody and are on the run.

escaped from police custody and are on the run. Madeleine Westerhout , President Donald Trump’s former executive assistant, resigned Thursday amid rumors she had shared details about the family with reporters.

, President Donald Trump’s former executive assistant, resigned Thursday amid rumors she had shared details about the family with reporters. Investigators in Virginia seized enough fentanyl to kill 14 million people.

Apple will launch the iPhone 11 on September 10 during an event in Cupertino, California.

Check out these images captured in the Arctic! Researchers have recovered a large number of artifacts, including maps and scientific instruments, from a shipwreck dating back to 1845. Written documents were also preserved thanks to the frozen environment.

The ship, called the HMS Terror, got stuck in the ice as its crew was trying to find a way to cross from the Arctic to the Pacific Ocean. The 129 people on board tried to walk across the Arctic to find safety after the ship became lodged in the ice, but they all eventually died.

The ice kept the ship preserved for more than 150 years. Researchers finally found it in 2016.

