Joseph Schumacher: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Joseph Schumacher is a North Dakota man accused of making terroristic threats against a woman for political reasons. According to the Moorhead Police Department, Schumacher threatened another driver with a gun after seeing a political bumper sticker on her vehicle that indicated she held different views than him.

The incident happened in Moorhead, Minnesota, on October 7, 2019. Police say Schumacher became agitated after seeing a sticker in support of Democratic presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren on another vehicle. Schumacher had a sticker supporting President Trump on his own vehicle, police confirmed to Heavy.

Schumacher yelled at the woman from his vehicle and showed her that he had a handgun, police said. He was arrested a short time later at a nearby business.

Heavy also found that Schumacher is a well-known athlete in the region. He was a state champion high school wrestler and competed in college as well.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Police Found a Loaded, Unpermitted Handgun In Joseph Schumacher’s Vehicle During the Arrest

The confrontation between Joseph Schumacher and another driver happened on October 7, 2019, around noon in Moorhead. The city is located in Clay County, Minnesota, just across the state line from Fargo, North Dakota.

The Moorhead Police department explained in a news release that they received a disturbance call from another driver whom Schumacher had allegedly threatened. The woman told police that a man, now identified as Schumacher, had pulled up next to her vehicle and rolled his window down. She said he yelled at her about the bumper sticker she had on her vehicle. “He then pointed to his bumper sticker and further expressed his difference in national political views.”

Captain Deric Swenson of Moorhead Police confirmed to Heavy via email that the woman’s sticker was in support of Senator Elizabeth Warren and Schumacher had one supporting President Trump. Captain Swenson said that the department has “not had past issues with Mr. Schumacher.”

Police said that after the verbal confrontation, Schumacher pulled in front of the woman’s vehicle and held up a handgun so that she could see it. She then called the police.

Officers located Schumacher at a nearby business. Police said they found a loaded handgun in the center console of the vehicle. Schumacher did not have a permit for it.

2. A Passenger In Schumacher’s Vehicle Confirmed the Other Driver’s Account to Police & Schumacher Is Now Facing Two Felony Charges

Joseph Schumacher was not alone in his vehicle during this encounter. Police said he had a friend riding in the passenger seat. This person was not publicly identified, but police said the passenger “also confirmed the actions of the suspect driver.”

Schumacher was booked into the Clay County Jail. He faces two felony charges for making Terroristic Threats. He is also facing a misdemeanor charge for having a loaded handgun inside the vehicle without a permit.

3. Schumacher Has Posted About His Political Views On Social Media

Joseph Schumacher doesn’t appear to post about politics all that often on his Facebook page. But there were a couple of messages shared during the summer of 2019 that demonstrate his political leaning.

On June 14, 2019, Schumacher wrote, “Happy Birthday President Trump! Thank you for always trying to do what is best for the United States and for United States citizens! #TrumpPence2020.”

On July 25, Schumacher shared a video from Sean Hannity’s page from the day that Special Counsel Robert Mueller testified before Congress. The headline for the clip read, “Rep. Jim Jordan 🔥 scorches 🔥 Robert Mueller.” Schumacher commented on it, “The best thing I’ve watched all week.”

4. Joseph Schumacher Has a Record of Misdemeanor Arrests in North Dakota & Minnesota

Joseph Robert Schumacher, based on public court records, does not appear to have a history of violence. He has been arrested multiple times on misdemeanor charges in North Dakota and Minnesota.

In 2017 and 2018, he was arrested on two petty misdemeanor charges in Minnesota within a five-month period. He was convicted for having an open bottle of alcohol in public. The court record shows Schumacher first pleaded guilty before withdrawing the plea. Schumacher was also convicted for a failure to “drive with due care” in a separate case.

Schumacher’s arrests in his home state of North Dakota show a similar pattern to the Minnesota cases. In 2011 and 2012, he was charged for possession of alcohol by a person under age 21. In 2018 he was arrested for urinating in public. Schumacher’s other citations include charges of speeding and missing stop signs.

5. Joseph Schumacher Was a Collegiate Wrestler & Was a State Champion In High School

Joseph Schumacher was a collegiate wrestler, according to the Minnesota State University Moorhead athletic website. According to the page, Schumacher joined the team in 2017 and “finished 6-2 at 149 pounds.”

The page states that he previously attended Oklahoma State University and competed on the wrestling team there for two years. He redshirted during the 2014-2015 season and had a 7-6 record during the 2015-2016 season. Schumacher’s Facebook page includes that studied business at Oklahoma State but did not include whether he earned a degree.

The Minnesota State University Moorhead website adds that he was a champion wrestler at Bismarck High School. It states that Schumacher was a four-time state champion in North Dakota, a five-time Academic All-American, and was a junior Greco-Roman National Champion. According to Schumacher’s Facebook page, he graduated from high school in 2011.

READ NEXT: Groom Robbed Bank to Pay for Wedding: Cops