Elizabeth Warren’s Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Elizabeth Warren is married to her second husband, Bruce Mann, who is frequently seen at her side during campaign events.

Warren is running for president and will be taking the state for the first Democratic debate on June 26, 2019. Warren met her husband in 1980 at a law conference. “I saw this woman talking to someone, and I was just captivated,” Mann said in The Boston Globe. “I just walked right over. She barely noticed me. It took a couple of days.”

Here’s what you need to know about Elizabeth Warren’s family:

1. Warren’s Husband, Bruce Mann, Is a Professor at Harvard University

Elizabeth Warren’s husband, Bruce H. Mann, is a highly regarded professor at Harvard University. Bruce H. Mann is the Carl F. Schipper, Jr. Professor of Law at Harvard Law School, according to his faculty biography.

He teaches American Legal History, Property, and Trusts and Estates. “He has also taught as a visiting or permanent member of the faculty at the law schools of Washington University in St. Louis and the universities of Connecticut, Houston, Texas, Michigan, and Pennsylvania, and in the history department at Princeton,” the bio says.

“His five teaching awards include one at Washington University and four at Penn, including the university-wide Christian R. and Mary F. Lindback Foundation Award for Distinguished Teaching.”

2. Bruce Mann Studied at Brown & Yale

According to his Harvard bio, Bruce Mann “did his undergraduate study at Brown and received his law degree and Ph.D. in history from Yale.”

He has many publications to his name; his publications “include Neighbors and Strangers: Law and Community in Early Connecticut (University of North Carolina Press, 1987 [paperback ed., 2001]), a co-edited volume of essays entitled The Many Legalities of Early America (University of North Carolina Press, 2001), and articles and essays in various history journals and law reviews,” the bio reads.

“His most recent book, Republic of Debtors: Bankruptcy in the Age of American Independence (Harvard University Press, 2002 [paperback ed., 2009]), received the SHEAR Book Prize from the Society for Historians of the Early American Republic, the Littleton-Griswold Prize from the American Historical Association, and the J. Willard Hurst Prize from the Law and Society Association. He formerly was editor of the Law and History Review. He is a Fellow of the Massachusetts Historical Society, an elected Member of the American Antiquarian Society, and, for 2011-2013, President of the American Society for Legal History.”

3. Elizabeth Warren Was Married Once Before

Before she was married to Bruce Mann, Elizabeth Warren was married to a man named Jim Warren . Jim Warren founded a DNA testing company called FamilyTreeDNA, which some might consider ironic since Elizabeth Warren has faced so many questions about her own DNA.

Warren was only 19-years-old when she married Jim Warren who was her high school sweetheart, and they stayed married for a decade, before divorcing in 1978, according to Washington Examiner.

Together they had two children, a daughter, Amelia Warren Tyagi, and a son, Alexander Warren. According to the Washington Examiner, Jim Warren is deceased. The Examiner described Jim Warren as a “mathematical wizard who worked at IBM for 25 years and became a NASA engineer.”

She wrote in her book: “I was amazed — amazed and grateful — that he had chosen me. I said yes in a nanosecond.” She told the Boston Globe of her first marriage: “We never really fought and never really had hard words; it just didn’t work.”

4. Elizabeth Warren Has Two Children



Elizabeth Warren did not have children with her current husband, Bruce Mann. Her only children are the son and daughter she had with Jim Warren.

Amelia Warren Tyagi, her daughter and eldest child, is the co-founder of a company named Business Talent Group and lives in Los Angeles. Her bio says, “Amelia Warren Tyagi is the Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Business Talent Group. She was previously a management consultant and an entrepreneur, and is a nationally recognized writer.”

According to the bio, Amelia co-founded HealthAllies, “a venture capital-backed health benefits firm which was later acquired by United Health Group, the second largest health insurer in the U.S. She has completed numerous consulting engagements, first as an Engagement Manager at McKinsey&Company and later as an independent consultant.”

She is an author and Chairman of Demos, “a prominent progressive think tank.” she has degrees from Brown University and Wharton School, according to the bio.

The Boston Globe reported that Elizabeth Warren’s son, Alex Warren, is a “computer specialist.”

According to the Globe, Warren also has grandchildren. Her daughter is married to Sushil Tyagi, “a former film producer in India and the United States,” and has three children with him, Globe reported.

On Thanksgiving Day 2016, Elizabeth Warren wrote about her family, saying, “My son Alex and his wife Elise have two turkeys going – one in the oven and one that will be deep frying outside. The grandkids are playing spoons with a bunch of older cousins, and my husband Bruce and daughter Amelia are setting the table. Her husband Sushil is helping out the assembled chefs, and it’s about time for me to make the gravy.”

Elizabeth Warren suffered family tragedy early on. According to Brittanica, she grew up in Norman, Oklahoma. Her father worked in maintenance and her mother for catalogs.

However, her father had a heart attack, which sent the family into poverty and forced Warren to work as a waitress at age 13, the site reports. Her parents were named Donald Herring and Pauline Reed. Elizabeth Warren was born Elizabeth Herring.

As she explains on her campaign website, Elizabeth Warren was not always financially well off. In fact, she comes from a pretty hardscrabble background.

“Elizabeth’s dad sold fencing and carpeting, and ended up as a building maintenance man. Her mom stayed home with Elizabeth and her older brothers,” her website biography explains.

“When Elizabeth was twelve, her dad suffered a heart attack and was out of work for a long time. They lost the family station wagon, and were about an inch away from losing their home, when her mom got a minimum wage job answering phones at Sears. That job saved their home, and it saved their family.”

A lot has been made of her genetic background and whether she has Native American heritage. President Donald Trump has mocked the claims, dubbing her “Pocahontas.” In February, she apologized for claiming such heritage, telling the Washington Post, “I can’t go back. But I am sorry for furthering confusion on tribal sovereignty and tribal citizenship and harm that resulted.” She had identified as American Indian on a registration card for the Texas Bar, according to The Post.

The Post reported that a DNA test released by Warren showed she “had a Native American ancestor six to 10 generations ago.” According to the Boston Globe, Warren “identified herself as a minority in a legal directory for nearly a decade, and she was listed as a Native American in federal forms filed by the law schools at Harvard University and University of Pennsylvania where she worked.”